News

Photos: 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade

Published

20 seconds ago

on

ST. LOUIS — After a one-year COVID-related hiatus, the Annual Mardi Gras Parade in St. Louis, the second-largest Mardi Gras celebration in the country, triumphantly returned to once again fill the streets of Soulard.

With dozens of floats, thousands of revelers, and millions of beads, there was likely something for everyone.

News

Two rounds of rain & storms to impact the weekend

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 6, 2022

By

Two rounds of rain & storms to impact the weekend
ST. LOUIS – Very windy but warm conditions for Saturday ahead of our first round of rain which will impact the region Saturday evening into the overnight hours.

Scattered showers and a few storms may develop a few hours ahead of a cold front that will come through later tonight. A broken line of showers and storms is expected to push across the region ahead of that front. The highest threat of severe weather is across northern Missouri into west central Illinois. As storms move east/southeast, they are expected to weaken.

  • Two rounds of rain storms to impact the weekend
Rain and storms move through Saturday night and weaken as they push east/southeast.

We’ll see a break in rain for most of the day Sunday. Cooler temperatures with highs around 60.

The second round of rain moves in late Sunday evening and continues into early Monday morning. Widespread rain and some storms are likely. The heaviest rain and higher severe threat looks to impact southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

  • 1646507209 907 Two rounds of rain storms to impact the weekend
  • 1646507209 138 Two rounds of rain storms to impact the weekend
Round two of rain and storms. Locally heavy rain possible and some strong to severe storms possible mainly across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

Rainfall totals from these two rounds of rain will likely be in the 1″ to 2″ range for much of the area. Localized higher amounts will be possible.

  • 1646507209 470 Two rounds of rain storms to impact the weekend
Total rainfall expect through Sunday night.
News

St. Louis bar shooting leaves 2 victims with critical injuries

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 6, 2022

By

St. Louis bar shooting leaves 2 victims with critical injuries
ST. LOUIS–Police say four to five men fired shots into a North St. Louis bar early Saturday morning, sending two victims to the hospital with what has been described as critical injuries.

Authorities were called to the Diamond Squared Bar at North Prairie and St. Louis Avenue just after midnight after receiving multiple calls for “shots fired” in the area. Witnesses told police that four to five men fired at the bar with people still inside the business.

A man was shot in the shoulder, while a woman was hit in the buttocks. Both were taken by private vehicles to the hospital, with injuries described as critical by police.

Authorities say the business and multiple vehicles in the area had gunshot damage.

News

Theater review: 'Tempest' storms the Guthrie stage, awash in color, music, sound and light

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 6, 2022

By

Cast of The Tempest at the Guthrie
Joe Dowling doesn’t so much direct Shakespeare as he celebrates it.

In 1997, he launched his artistic directorship at the Guthrie Theater with “A Midsummer Night’s dream” set in a doo-wop/hip-hop funked-up fairyland. His “Twelfth Night” materialized via a 1929 Hollywood soundstage in 2000. A decade later, soldiers rappelled down from the heavens, machine guns ablaze, to punctuate the first moments of his “Macbeth.”

And so it is that — returning to direct at the Guthrie for the first time since handing over the reins seven years ago — Dowling’s “The Tempest” has a little bit of everything: It’s awash in color and music and sound and light.

Dowling flips the gender of Prospero, the duke and sorcerer exiled with daughter Miranda from Milan to a remote island. This isn’t a new idea: Helen Mirren played Prospera in a 2010 film version. But from the moment Regina Marie Williams makes her first appearance, it’s evident that it’s a good one.

In the opening maelstrom that gives the play its title, Williams’ Prospera sweeps toward center stage on a revolving platform; conjuring the storm like she’s conducting a symphony; clad in a lapis-hued tunic and a flowing copper cape. It’s a star-worthy entrance, but Williams doesn’t need the assist to draw and hold attention. She’s one of those performers who can convey authority, anger or delight with stillness, a cant of the head or the arch of a brow.

After the storm that maroons Prospera’s political enemies on her island, “The Tempest” settles into a series of interlocking intrigues: The sorceress plots revenge on King Alonso of Naples as well as her usurping brother, Antonio. Caliban — Prospera’s slave — latches onto Alonso’s servants in an effort to win back control of the island. Miranda falls for the king’s handsome son, Ferdinand. Helping Prospera oversee the various machinations is the sprite Ariel.

The cast of “The Tempest” at the Guthrie Theater. (Photo courtesy Dan Norman)

It’s a full-meal deal of Shakespeare with lots of characters and conflicts to track, and the connections aren’t always crystal clear. Too, it can be a challenge to maintain momentum in a play in which the most action-packed scene comes in the first five minutes.

Dowling’s strategy is to burnish the storytelling gold coins that Shakespeare scatters along the way: He gives free rein to Tyler Michaels King, whose Ariel is as antic and electric as the fever-dream costumes placed on him by costume designer Ann Hould-Ward (envision a mohawk-haired merman one moment; a punk-rock gargoyle the next).

And when Prospera blesses the union between Miranda and Ferdinand, they’re serenaded by the goddess Juno (the terrific Maya Lagerstam) who flies in from above and then leads a dance party sampling tunes from “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” to “I Will Always Love You.”

Those and other good times stretch “The Tempest” to two hours and 45 minutes. That’s hardly a marathon, but if COVID has kept you out of the theater, you might find yourself flexing some attentional muscles you haven’t used for a while. But it’s worth the effort.                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

If you go

  • What: “The Tempest”
  • When: Through April 16
  • Where: Guthrie Theater, 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis
  • Tickets: $80-$26
  • Information: 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org.
  • Health check: ID, vaccination (age 12+) and mask required. The un-vaccinated may produce proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of performance.
  • Capsule: Shakespeare was always one of Joe Dowling’s best things. This staging reminds us why.
