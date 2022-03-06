News
St. Louis bar shooting leaves 2 victims with critical injuries
ST. LOUIS–Police say four to five men fired shots into a North St. Louis bar early Saturday morning, sending two victims to the hospital with what has been described as critical injuries.
Authorities were called to the Diamond Squared Bar at North Prairie and St. Louis Avenue just after midnight after receiving multiple calls for “shots fired” in the area. Witnesses told police that four to five men fired at the bar with people still inside the business.
A man was shot in the shoulder, while a woman was hit in the buttocks. Both were taken by private vehicles to the hospital, with injuries described as critical by police.
Authorities say the business and multiple vehicles in the area had gunshot damage.
Theater review: ‘Tempest’ storms the Guthrie stage, awash in color, music, sound and light
Joe Dowling doesn’t so much direct Shakespeare as he celebrates it.
In 1997, he launched his artistic directorship at the Guthrie Theater with “A Midsummer Night’s dream” set in a doo-wop/hip-hop funked-up fairyland. His “Twelfth Night” materialized via a 1929 Hollywood soundstage in 2000. A decade later, soldiers rappelled down from the heavens, machine guns ablaze, to punctuate the first moments of his “Macbeth.”
And so it is that — returning to direct at the Guthrie for the first time since handing over the reins seven years ago — Dowling’s “The Tempest” has a little bit of everything: It’s awash in color and music and sound and light.
Dowling flips the gender of Prospero, the duke and sorcerer exiled with daughter Miranda from Milan to a remote island. This isn’t a new idea: Helen Mirren played Prospera in a 2010 film version. But from the moment Regina Marie Williams makes her first appearance, it’s evident that it’s a good one.
In the opening maelstrom that gives the play its title, Williams’ Prospera sweeps toward center stage on a revolving platform; conjuring the storm like she’s conducting a symphony; clad in a lapis-hued tunic and a flowing copper cape. It’s a star-worthy entrance, but Williams doesn’t need the assist to draw and hold attention. She’s one of those performers who can convey authority, anger or delight with stillness, a cant of the head or the arch of a brow.
After the storm that maroons Prospera’s political enemies on her island, “The Tempest” settles into a series of interlocking intrigues: The sorceress plots revenge on King Alonso of Naples as well as her usurping brother, Antonio. Caliban — Prospera’s slave — latches onto Alonso’s servants in an effort to win back control of the island. Miranda falls for the king’s handsome son, Ferdinand. Helping Prospera oversee the various machinations is the sprite Ariel.
It’s a full-meal deal of Shakespeare with lots of characters and conflicts to track, and the connections aren’t always crystal clear. Too, it can be a challenge to maintain momentum in a play in which the most action-packed scene comes in the first five minutes.
Dowling’s strategy is to burnish the storytelling gold coins that Shakespeare scatters along the way: He gives free rein to Tyler Michaels King, whose Ariel is as antic and electric as the fever-dream costumes placed on him by costume designer Ann Hould-Ward (envision a mohawk-haired merman one moment; a punk-rock gargoyle the next).
And when Prospera blesses the union between Miranda and Ferdinand, they’re serenaded by the goddess Juno (the terrific Maya Lagerstam) who flies in from above and then leads a dance party sampling tunes from “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” to “I Will Always Love You.”
Those and other good times stretch “The Tempest” to two hours and 45 minutes. That’s hardly a marathon, but if COVID has kept you out of the theater, you might find yourself flexing some attentional muscles you haven’t used for a while. But it’s worth the effort.
If you go
- What: “The Tempest”
- When: Through April 16
- Where: Guthrie Theater, 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis
- Tickets: $80-$26
- Information: 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org.
- Health check: ID, vaccination (age 12+) and mask required. The un-vaccinated may produce proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of performance.
- Capsule: Shakespeare was always one of Joe Dowling’s best things. This staging reminds us why.
Gretchen Whitmer plot underlines growing abuse of women officials
Angry over COVID-19 restrictions such as the closing of gyms, people from several states met in Ohio in June 2020 to plot ways to overthrow government “tyrants,” prosecutors say. Within a week, they chose Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a target.
The plan, as outlined in a federal court indictment, was to kidnap Whitmer at her family’s northern Michigan vacation home and take her to Wisconsin for a “trial.” Over several months, they held training exercises and conducted surveillance on Whitmer’s home in preparation for what a group leader called “a snatch and grab.”
“Just grab the bitch,” Adam Fox was recorded telling a confidential informant working with the FBI, prosecutors say. “Because at that point, we do that, dude — it’s over.”
Though it was interrupted by authorities, the alleged plot — for which four men will face trial in a Michigan courtroom beginning Tuesday — represented an increasing level of anger and violence in U.S. politics. That violence disproportionately targets female elected officials, and particularly women of color.
While criticism of public officials is healthy and expected in a democracy, researchers say women are dramatically more likely than their male counterparts to face threats and violence. As more women are elected, the hostility grows, ranging from death threats to armed people gathered outside homes, or attacks on social media that go beyond policy positions to include gendered or racial slurs and insults about intelligence or appearance.
That could have longer-term effects by pushing women to leave public office or deterring them from running, potentially reversing the progress women have made in diversifying who represents the country at City Hall, on school boards and in statehouses and other offices.
Whitmer appears to have been among the women lawmakers targeted in part due to gender. The men who prosecutors say participated in the plot came from different states, and she was not the only U.S. governor to impose pandemic-related restrictions.
In transcripts of recorded conversations, hours of which prosecutors are expected to present at trial, the use of gendered slurs and men discussing things like “taking” Whitmer indicate their rage goes beyond her policies, said Rutgers University Professor Mona Lena Krook, who authored a 2020 book on global violence against women in politics.
“It’s like ‘Who does she think she is trying to tell us what to do?’” Krook said. “There is a sense they’re trying to delegitimize her because they don’t feel like she has the right, that she’s allowed to be there because she’s a woman … I think they take it very personally.”
Several studies have shown the disparity between how men and women are treated. Researchers for the Institute for Strategic Dialogue measured online abuse of congressional candidates in the 2020 election, including direct or indirect threats and promoting violence or demeaning a person based on identity such as race or gender. They found female Democrats received 10 times more abusive comments on Facebook than their male peers, while Republican women received twice as many as their male counterparts.
Women lawmakers who are also ethnic minorities are particularly likely to face abuse, the study found. Among those targeted most often were Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who called out a culture of “accepting violence and violent language against women” during a 2020 House floor speech after a GOP lawmaker’s verbal assault.
GOP women also are targets. The study found that during a two-week period, nearly one-third of the tweets directed at Sen. Susan Collins of Maine were abusive. With the exception of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who received a higher-than-usual percentage of abusive tweets, between 5% and 10% of tweets directed toward men studied were abusive.
A State and Local Government Review survey of mayors in communities with over 30,000 residents found 79% of mayors reported being a victim of harassment, threats or other psychological abuse, and 13% reported instances of physical violence. Gender was the biggest predictor of whether mayors would be victims, with female mayors more than twice as likely as male mayors to face psychological abuse, and nearly three times as likely to experience physical violence.
Illinois state Sen. Deb Conroy has experienced such abuse firsthand. The Democrat from suburban Chicago received death threats after a conservative blog last month misrepresented a bill she is sponsoring, reporting inaccurately that it could lead to quarantining people who test positive for COVID-19.
Conroy started receiving voicemails with people calling her gendered slurs and saying things like “get back in the kitchen” and “you’re going to get what you deserve.” A commenter on Facebook said he hopes she sleeps with a gun under her pillow so she’s ready for what’s coming.
Conroy, who had to close her office, work with authorities to remove her address from the internet and cancel public events, said the vitriol in politics “exponentially changed” when Donald Trump became president.
“All of a sudden, it was OK to say the most hateful things that you normally would keep to yourself,” she said.
The vitriol also intensified during the pandemic, and as some Trump supporters believed the lie that he won the 2020 election.
Amanda Hunter, executive director of the Barbara Lee Family Foundation, traces much of the change to the rise of social media. Years ago, if someone wanted to verbally attack a lawmaker, they had to track down their address and perhaps mail a letter. Today, it’s relatively easy to reach someone via Twitter, Facebook, email or other methods — often in their homes or on their phones.
That’s created another structural barrier to running for office, particularly in lower levels of government where the jobs don’t come with a security detail or budget, said Hunter. The Barbara Lee Family Foundation works to increase women’s representation in politics.
“This is now another decision that women have to factor in when deciding whether or not to run for office, if they want to contend with weighing potential security threats against them or perhaps even their families,” she said.
Lawmakers and advocacy groups have urged social media companies to do more to crack down on the online abuse. They also say there is power in drawing attention to the attacks — something some women once worried made them appear weak — and in calling out the attackers.
For Whitmer, the abuse continued even after federal charges were filed against the six men in the kidnapping plot in October 2020.
After one of the men pleaded guilty last year, she told a judge in a victim impact statement that she has seen herself hung in effigy during a protest and heavily armed people near her home. At one protest there was a sign calling for “burning the witch.”
“Things will never be the same,” she wrote.
___
Burnett reported from Chicago.
Rain, snow mix in forecast for Twin Cities Saturday and into Sunday morning
Freezing rain and snow are expected in the Twin Cities Saturday and into early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain is expected, mainly before 4 p.m., with a high near 38 degrees. Thunderstorms also are possible. Saturday night may see snow mixed with freezing rain and blustery wind conditions. Wind gusts could get up to 35 mph.
The highest chance of accumulating snow is for the western portion of the state. The north metro — including Hennepin County and Blaine — is most at risk for freezing rain conditions and difficult driving conditions, according to the NWS. Thunderstorms are possible in the southern portion of the state.
Sunday’s forecast includes snow and freezing rain mainly before 7 a.m., according to the NWS, with a high near 32. Winds are expected to be out of the northwest and could reach gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday night should be mostly cloudy with a low of 18.
