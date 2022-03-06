News
St. Louis lawmakers: Choose water or fruit juice over sodas at restaurants
ST. LOUIS – Water, milk or fruit juice would be the default choice on St. Louis restaurant menus under a bill endorsed by the Board of Aldermen. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the board voted 25-1 on Friday to give first-round approval to the measure.
It is aimed at reducing the consumption of soda and other sugary drinks by kids in an attempt to cut juvenile obesity rates. Alderman Sarah Martin, who sponsored the measure, says it was sought by the American Heart Association and has support from other health-related organizations. She emphasized that the bill doesn’t prevent a parent from substituting another drink for their child.
MU overcomes early deficit, defeats Georgia on Senior Day
It was a tale of two halves Saturday at Mizzou Arena as Missouri overcame a 14 point deficit early in the first half against Georgia, took a lead midway through the second half, and held on to defeat the Bulldogs 79-69 on Senior Day to end the regular season schedule.
Georgia jumped out to a quick 16-2 lead behind the hot shooting of Braelen Bridges and Kario Oquendo. Bulldog grad transfer Aaron Cook, the Westminster Christian Academy alum also made trouble for his home state school, with early steals that translated to transition dunks. Missouri’s Kobe Brown got into early foul trouble with three first-half penalties. Ronnie DeGray III came off the bench and had 10 first-half points to help spark a comeback that cut the Georgia lead to 39-30 at the break.
In the second half, the Bulldogs went cold. Missouri’s lone senior, guard Javon Picket, didn’t score until there were less than 13 minutes when his first field goal tied the game at 51. A Jarron Coleman three point basket gave the Tigers a 54-52 lead they would not surrender.
Brown picked up his fourth foul midway through the second half but dodged trouble to finish with a team-high 21 points. Coleman, DeGray III, and Pickett each finished with 12 points. Trevon Brazile had a team-high 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Bridges finished with a team-high 19 points and Cook added 16 for Georgia (6-24, 1-17).
Missouri (10-20, 5-13) will face Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC men’s basketball tournament Wednesday night in Tampa, Fla. at 5 pm CT.
Will it be the last game at MU for Head Coach Cuonzo Martin?
When asked after the game if he expects to return next season, Martin told reporters “I expect to get up tomorrow, go to church, count my blessings. But I don’t worry about that,” in a quote relayed by our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Class A state swim and dive: Simley’s Nico Losinski sets state record
Simley senior Nico Losinski has a ritual he runs through the night before every big swim meet in which he competes.
As he lays in bed, he visualizes each of his races — right down to the time he expects to obtain.
But on Saturday afternoon, Losinski managed to exceed even his most optimistic prognostication. The Wisconsin-Green Bay recruit took home his third straight Class A state title in the 500-yard freestyle — winning the event in a Class A state-record time of 4:34.46 during competition at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
“I visualized like a 4:36,” said a beaming Losinski, who also finished second in the 200 freestyle (in just his second year swimming it) with a time of 1:38.95. “I didn’t think I was going to go as fast as I did. That was a big surprise to me.”
Losinski posted only the second-fastest time in the 500 in prelims Friday, finishing behind St. Anthony Village junior James McCarthy. But he said that’s nothing unusual as he makes sure to save his best performance for when it counts most.
“Yesterday in prelims, I didn’t shave and I wore an old suit,” he said. “I was just swimming through prelims basically to get a good spot in the finals. I didn’t put all my effort into it.”
It’s been a wild journey for Losinski, whose first state title came as a sophomore in 2020 — just weeks before the full onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. His second came last year when the pandemic kept away spectators and competition consisted exclusively of timed finals.
So he said winning again this year — before a crowd in the final competition of his prep career — meant coming full circle.
“This felt like getting back to normal,” said Losinski, who came back to swim a leg of the 200 freestyle relay in the consolation heat just minutes after winning the 500. “Last year didn’t really feel like state. But coming back now and having the prelims and finals and a crowd here, it’s finally feeling like the state meet again.”
Losinski was one of the few highlights Saturday that didn’t involve the team from Breck/Blake, which rolled to its sixth consecutive team title on the strength of first-place finishes in nine of 12 events.
Breck/Blake finished with a team total of 495.5 points. Alexandria was second with 203, and St. Thomas Academy was third with 172. Leading the way for the state champions was 6-foot-9 senior Charlie Crosby, who won his third straight state title in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
His time of 19.57 in the 50 shattered his own all-class state mark of 19.72 set in preliminary competition Friday. His time in the 100 backstroke (46.64) fell just shy of the state record of 46.41 he set in prelims.
He also helped lead Breck/Blake to its fifth-straight state title in the 200 medley relay (in a time of 1:29.28) and broke a state record with a lead-off 100 time of 44.10 in his leg of the 400 freestyle relay, which his team won in a time of 3:02.09. Both relay times were Class A state records.
“I came here with a vision in mind and I think I accomplished most of it,” he said.
Breck/Blake senior James Pan repeated as state champion in the 200 individual medley (1:48.12) and 100 breaststroke (54.37), though each time fell just shy of the Class A records (1:47.90 and 54.16) he set in winning the events a year ago. Junior Charlie Egeland won the 200 freestyle in a Class A record time of 1:38.00.
Breck/Blake also won the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:25.61. Freshman Henry Webb won the 100 freestyle in a time of 45.34.
Meanwhile, Chisago Lakes claimed three of the top four spots in diving led by senior Storm Opdahl, who won the event for a third straight season with a score of 478.15. Junior teammate Jimmy Nord finished third with a score of 464.20, and senior Tobie Stiles finished fourth with a score of 440.80.
“We’re always pushing each other to get better,” Opdahl said. “We’re really close as a group. We do everything together even outside the pool. Our (diving) coach (Brianna McClaskie) always tells us how lucky we are to have the top competition in the state right here in our own room.”
Bonnie Blodgett: If you plan to start seeds in the basement, better get going
Last time I pushed the garden fence to include maples trees — how to tap your backyard trees for syrup-making.
The trees I wrote about in my own garden I described as a cross between a Sugar and a Red maple. Oops, it’s a cross between a Silver and a Red maple.
Darned if my predecessor in this job, who handed the column to me more than a decade ago with full confidence that I would preserve the paper’s reputation for accuracy in horticultural affairs, didn’t catch the error.
Wouldn’t you know that Marge Hols grows the same tree, “Autumn Blaze.”
In her otherwise very kind and mostly complimentary message, she expressed no anger at me but savage contempt for her own Autumn Blaze.
It’s not the tree itself that offends her. She admitted that it is a truly majestic specimen and that, as another helpful reader pointed out (after making the same correction), Autumn Blaze has a been a blazing success ever since its introduction and may just end up being the best-selling maple of all time.
This is on account of the very trait I mentioned that tempted Marge to plant it in her urban garden: its upright habit.
She knew the tree grows like a weed. What she hadn’t anticipated was how enormous its “columnar” canopy would become. It now shades much of her back yard. She has had to replace sun-loving perennials with shade plants.
And Marge’s once-lush lawn isn’t too pleased, either. Maples have shallow roots and they are thirsty.
My maples, as I told Marge, are probably somewhat constrained by the presence of each other. They are planted side by side (I, too, was misled by the label’s description of their “upright columnar” habit) and must compete with each other and several other nearby trees and shrubs.
Moreover, since they shade the chicken coop, the trees are further compromised by the presence of five relentlessly pecking and scratching hens.
I’m not sure if those shallow roots love the attention. Nothing else in the way of plant life does. Happily, they have yet to try their skinny beaks out on the maple’s trunks. Maybe when the sap begins to trickle down …
All this is not so much by way of correcting an honest mistake (aren’t they all?) but sharing with you the comments from Marge, who is always worth listening to, and those of another reader, who wrote that in his many decades of “maple-syruping,” he had never seen a difference in sap production among the various maples and even non-maples.
He is convinced that whether the maple is Red, Sugar or Silver, or even if it’s a maple at all, isn’t the point. What really matters in terms of production is the size of the canopy.
(Here Marge might take note, assuming she has any desire to add maple-syruping to her already lengthy list of garden chores. Which I doubt.)
He says, the bigger the better. And of course, more sap means more syrup.
He adds that since the ratio of sap to syrup is pretty lopsided, it pays to find out what kind of syrup tastes best before going to all this trouble.
This is where the various varieties come in. Sugar maples may have a higher sugar content. He’s not sure. But whatever elderberries have, whether it’s lots of sugar or very little, elderberries produce, to his palate, a foul-tasting syrup.
Before you bang out a robust defense of elderberry syrup, let me remind you that every palate is unique. Shockingly (to me), some people hate garlic.
In other news, spring has announced its imminent arrival with the usual mountains of slush.
Those of you who plan to start seeds in the basement better get going.
Remember that you’ll need to move your babies from their flats into individual (small) pots en route to planting in the garden. Best to get this done before their tiny roots get tangled together.
Even if you don’t mind losing a few, thinning seedlings is delicate work. You will lose … more than a few. That’s part of the process. There are winners and losers in every sport.
Seedlings need artificial light, of course. I also recommend heat mats.
Even more important is sterile soilless mix, which means pathogen-free. Newborns can’t fight off diseases the way garden plants can. That’s why garden soil is not recommended for seed starting.
In fact, the No. 1 cause of seedling death is called damping off.
Once plants have mature leaves and a well-developed root system, they are better able to naturally resist the fungus or mold that causes the distressing appearance of seedlings turning a sickly color and/or keeling over.
Most vegetables and flowers can be stricken.
Young leaves, roots and stems of newly emerged seedlings are highly susceptible to infection, though damping-off pathogens can cause root rot or crown rot in mature plants.
Good luck with your late-winter gardening chores, whatever they may be, and enjoy the ever-lengthening days. Outdoor gardening is just around the corner.
