St. Louis lawmakers: Choose water or fruit juice over sodas at restaurants

Last time I pushed the garden fence to include maples trees — how to tap your backyard trees for syrup-making.

The trees I wrote about in my own garden I described as a cross between a Sugar and a Red maple. Oops, it’s a cross between a Silver and a Red maple.

Darned if my predecessor in this job, who handed the column to me more than a decade ago with full confidence that I would preserve the paper’s reputation for accuracy in horticultural affairs, didn’t catch the error.

Wouldn’t you know that Marge Hols grows the same tree, “Autumn Blaze.”

In her otherwise very kind and mostly complimentary message, she expressed no anger at me but savage contempt for her own Autumn Blaze.

It’s not the tree itself that offends her. She admitted that it is a truly majestic specimen and that, as another helpful reader pointed out (after making the same correction), Autumn Blaze has a been a blazing success ever since its introduction and may just end up being the best-selling maple of all time.

This is on account of the very trait I mentioned that tempted Marge to plant it in her urban garden: its upright habit.

She knew the tree grows like a weed. What she hadn’t anticipated was how enormous its “columnar” canopy would become. It now shades much of her back yard. She has had to replace sun-loving perennials with shade plants.

And Marge’s once-lush lawn isn’t too pleased, either. Maples have shallow roots and they are thirsty.

My maples, as I told Marge, are probably somewhat constrained by the presence of each other. They are planted side by side (I, too, was misled by the label’s description of their “upright columnar” habit) and must compete with each other and several other nearby trees and shrubs.

Moreover, since they shade the chicken coop, the trees are further compromised by the presence of five relentlessly pecking and scratching hens.

I’m not sure if those shallow roots love the attention. Nothing else in the way of plant life does. Happily, they have yet to try their skinny beaks out on the maple’s trunks. Maybe when the sap begins to trickle down …

All this is not so much by way of correcting an honest mistake (aren’t they all?) but sharing with you the comments from Marge, who is always worth listening to, and those of another reader, who wrote that in his many decades of “maple-syruping,” he had never seen a difference in sap production among the various maples and even non-maples.

He is convinced that whether the maple is Red, Sugar or Silver, or even if it’s a maple at all, isn’t the point. What really matters in terms of production is the size of the canopy.

(Here Marge might take note, assuming she has any desire to add maple-syruping to her already lengthy list of garden chores. Which I doubt.)

He says, the bigger the better. And of course, more sap means more syrup.

He adds that since the ratio of sap to syrup is pretty lopsided, it pays to find out what kind of syrup tastes best before going to all this trouble.

This is where the various varieties come in. Sugar maples may have a higher sugar content. He’s not sure. But whatever elderberries have, whether it’s lots of sugar or very little, elderberries produce, to his palate, a foul-tasting syrup.

Before you bang out a robust defense of elderberry syrup, let me remind you that every palate is unique. Shockingly (to me), some people hate garlic.

In other news, spring has announced its imminent arrival with the usual mountains of slush.

Those of you who plan to start seeds in the basement better get going.

Remember that you’ll need to move your babies from their flats into individual (small) pots en route to planting in the garden. Best to get this done before their tiny roots get tangled together.

Even if you don’t mind losing a few, thinning seedlings is delicate work. You will lose … more than a few. That’s part of the process. There are winners and losers in every sport.

Seedlings need artificial light, of course. I also recommend heat mats.

Even more important is sterile soilless mix, which means pathogen-free. Newborns can’t fight off diseases the way garden plants can. That’s why garden soil is not recommended for seed starting.

In fact, the No. 1 cause of seedling death is called damping off.

Once plants have mature leaves and a well-developed root system, they are better able to naturally resist the fungus or mold that causes the distressing appearance of seedlings turning a sickly color and/or keeling over.

Most vegetables and flowers can be stricken.

Young leaves, roots and stems of newly emerged seedlings are highly susceptible to infection, though damping-off pathogens can cause root rot or crown rot in mature plants.

Good luck with your late-winter gardening chores, whatever they may be, and enjoy the ever-lengthening days. Outdoor gardening is just around the corner.