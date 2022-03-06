News
St. Louis region sees gas prices above $4 per gallon
GODFREY, IL–Global uncertainty in the oil and markets due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is helping drive gas prices up past $4 per gallon in the St. Louis region.
In Illinois, we saw prices in Alton and Bethalto as high as $4.19. According to AAA, statewide prices in Illinois average $4.15. The national average is $3.92.
In Missouri, the state average sits at $3.56.
At least one driver we spoke to Saturday said he thinks gas prices should be capped.
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
By STAN CHOE
NEW YORK (AP) — Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies said Saturday, in the latest blow to the country’s financial system after its invasion of Ukraine.
Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any Mastercard issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs.
“We don’t take this decision lightly,” Mastercard said in a statement, adding that it made the move after discussions with customers, partners and governments.
Visa said it’s working with clients and partners in Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.
“We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Kelly said in a statement.
The twin suspensions were announced within 16 minutes of each other, and they followed a private video call earlier in the day between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and U.S. lawmakers. During that conversation, Zelenskyy “asked us to turn off MasterCard and Visa for Russia,” Rep. Brad Sherman, a Democrat from California, tweeted. “I agree,” he added, before Mastercard and Visa made their announcements.
Earlier in the week, Visa and Mastercard had announced more limited moves to block financial institutions from the networks that serve as arteries for the payments system. Russian people have already been hit hard by heavy sanctions and financial penalties imposed by the U.S. government and others.
Since the invasion of Ukraine, the value of the Russian currency, the ruble, has plunged by more than a third to a record low. That’s pushing up inflation for Russian households, and all the fear has helped cause long lines at ATMs.
Many other companies around the world have also made moves to increase the financial pressure on Russia and its people because of its attack on Ukraine. Some are selling their stakes in Russian companies, such as energy giant BP, while others like Harley-Davidson halted product shipments to the country.
“This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demand we respond in line with our values,” Visa’s Kelly said.
The moves by Mastercard and Visa could make real differences to their bottom lines. Russia accounted for 4% of all of Visa’s net revenue in its last fiscal year, including money made from domestic and cross-border activities. Ukraine accounted for about 1%, Visa said in a filing with U.S. securities regulators this week.
Mastercard said in its own filing that about 4% of its net revenues during 2021 came from business conducted within, into and out of Russia. Another roughly 2% was related to Ukraine.
St. Louis lawmakers: Choose water or fruit juice over sodas at restaurants
ST. LOUIS – Water, milk or fruit juice would be the default choice on St. Louis restaurant menus under a bill endorsed by the Board of Aldermen. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the board voted 25-1 on Friday to give first-round approval to the measure.
It is aimed at reducing the consumption of soda and other sugary drinks by kids in an attempt to cut juvenile obesity rates. Alderman Sarah Martin, who sponsored the measure, says it was sought by the American Heart Association and has support from other health-related organizations. She emphasized that the bill doesn’t prevent a parent from substituting another drink for their child.
MU overcomes early deficit, defeats Georgia on Senior Day
It was a tale of two halves Saturday at Mizzou Arena as Missouri overcame a 14 point deficit early in the first half against Georgia, took a lead midway through the second half, and held on to defeat the Bulldogs 79-69 on Senior Day to end the regular season schedule.
Georgia jumped out to a quick 16-2 lead behind the hot shooting of Braelen Bridges and Kario Oquendo. Bulldog grad transfer Aaron Cook, the Westminster Christian Academy alum also made trouble for his home state school, with early steals that translated to transition dunks. Missouri’s Kobe Brown got into early foul trouble with three first-half penalties. Ronnie DeGray III came off the bench and had 10 first-half points to help spark a comeback that cut the Georgia lead to 39-30 at the break.
In the second half, the Bulldogs went cold. Missouri’s lone senior, guard Javon Picket, didn’t score until there were less than 13 minutes when his first field goal tied the game at 51. A Jarron Coleman three point basket gave the Tigers a 54-52 lead they would not surrender.
Brown picked up his fourth foul midway through the second half but dodged trouble to finish with a team-high 21 points. Coleman, DeGray III, and Pickett each finished with 12 points. Trevon Brazile had a team-high 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Bridges finished with a team-high 19 points and Cook added 16 for Georgia (6-24, 1-17).
Missouri (10-20, 5-13) will face Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC men’s basketball tournament Wednesday night in Tampa, Fla. at 5 pm CT.
Will it be the last game at MU for Head Coach Cuonzo Martin?
When asked after the game if he expects to return next season, Martin told reporters “I expect to get up tomorrow, go to church, count my blessings. But I don’t worry about that,” in a quote relayed by our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
