State wrestling: Girls tournament provides great opportunity. ‘Everybody should have the chance to do it once in their life’
Elsie Olson had never even been to the Xcel Energy Center prior to this weekend’s state wrestling tournament. So imagine her emotions as she walked through the tunnels of the arena floor and out onto the mats for her 185-pound state semifinal Saturday.
“It was a little bit overwhelming going through the tunnel, seeing all the people,” Olson said, “but I think everybody should have the chance to do it once in their life.”
That’s what the state tournament is supposed to feel like. That pressure, that atmosphere, it’s all part of the experience athletes push themselves all year to earn.
That’s what made Saturday so special for the 40-plus girls who participated in the first-ever Minnesota State High School League girls wrestling state tournament at the X after the sport was sanctioned by the MSHSL, which ran concurrently with the boys tournament.
“There’s always been like a state, but it’s been separate from boys, it’s worked differently and it’s been just at a high school or something,” said Eastview sophomore Riley Myers, who won Saturday night’s 138-pound final. “So now having it with the boys at the X, it’s really cool to see, because it’s kind of like it’s becoming equal to boys wrestling, versus like trying to build up to that point.”
On Saturday, the sport officially arrived.
“It was great,” said Simley seventh grader Charli Raymond, who won the first official title at 100 pounds. “Wouldn’t have it at any other place. It was awesome. All the fans. It’s just a great environment.”
And having the year-end tournament on the state’s grandest high school wrestling stage is simply the cherry on top. It’s a pretty nice carrot for girls to strive for moving forward. Win or lose, simply the experience is worth having.
“Honestly, it’s been pretty cool,” Myers said. “I thought the nerves, it’s hard with those sometimes. But when you get out there, you kind of think of the exciting part more than the nerve-wracking part.”
Previously, girls competing in the state wrestling tournament at the X was reserved for only the elite of the elite. Emily Shilson is the most recent name that comes to mind. In recent years, she advanced through section tournaments to get to state in the “boys” tournament. She’s currently setting the world on fire at Augsburg. Reaching her level simply isn’t an attainable goal for many.
If a little girl came to the X to watch the state tournament, they could see Shilson. Saturday, the options were far more plentiful. Stars were abundant, from Hastings’ sophomore Skylar Little Soldier to Stillwater’s Audrey Rogotzke.
“Whenever I first came here to watch my older brother, it was my dream (to do the same),” Raymond said.
This year, they got to see girls compete for state championships. And, just maybe, that will inspire them to do the same. As she took to the mat Saturday for the 120-pound title match, Rogotzke looked around and thought “they’re all here to see me.”
Myers said Saturday can be “a turning point” for the sport.
“It’s pretty great, honestly,” Rogotzke said. “Now that it’s sanctioned, it’s just going to keep growing faster and faster.”
FOOTBALL TO WRESTLING
Apple Valley sophomore Grace Alagbo won the 145-pound title Saturday to cap her first year in the sport. Yes, this was her first year wrestling.
Alagbo plays football for Apple Valley, and coaches convinced her to give wrestling a try this season to utilize her aggression and strength.
She took to it right away.
“I started realizing I liked it when we’d practice and I realized nothing has ever pushed me this far,” Alagbo said. “Because I’ve played multiple sports, but I never get the adrenaline that I do at wrestling practice. They really work you and let you know your strengths.”
Also on Alagbo’s to-do list is to eventually earn a starting role on the football team. It seems as though there is nothing she can’t do.
NERVES? NO PROBLEM
Forest Lake sophomore Aspen Blasko said she’s a nervous wreck “every single time I think about wrestling.” You wouldn’t know it from watching her perform.
She won the 107-pound title Saturday.
“You have (nerves), and then you’re like ‘Don’t cry,’” Blasko said. “And then you’re like ‘Try to be the meanest person on the face of the planet.’ But I’m not actually mean.”
Official: 6 dead as large tornado roars through central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Six people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said.
Emergency management officials in Madison County said four were injured in addition to those killed when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines at about 4:30 p.m. Among those killed were children and adults.
Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said 25 to 30 homes were badly damaged by the tornado.
“This is the worst anyone has seen in a very long time,” he said.
Officials didn’t identify those killed but said they were not all in the same location.
Wendy Burkett told the Des Moines Register she and two of her three daughters were in their house Saturday afternoon when her husband, Tony, called her from a nearby shed where he was working and alerted her about a tornado warning.
Burkett said she came outside and joined him in front of the house, looking down their driveway toward the southwest. “And then we saw it. The tornado,” she said. “There was debris flying around and it was getting louder and louder.”
They hurried with their daughters to their basement as the tornado roared by within seconds. As they clung to each other, a window shattered outwards and water began spewing from the pipes, she said.
But within about a minute, the tornado passed by, and while the family was unhurt, their home was in ruins amid debris all around, even in the trees.
The National Weather Service in Des Moines tweeted later Saturday that initial photos and videos from the damage around the community of Winterset suggested it was at least an EF-3 tornado, capable of causing severe damage, on the Enhanced Fujita scale. It said weather service teams would investigate the damage Sunday and further assess a potential rating.
Thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes moved through much of Iowa from the afternoon until Saturday night with storms also causing damage in the Des Moines suburb of Norwalk, areas just east of Des Moines and other areas of eastern Iowa.
Officials reported a number of homes were damaged, roads were blocked by downed lines and tree branches were shredded by the strong winds. Photos tweeted on social media showed downed trees, debris and damaged roofs and vehicles. At one point, power outages affected about 10,000 in the Des Moines area.
Class 2A state swim and dive: Rosemount freshman Lucas Gerten comes back to win diving title
In the seconds after Rosemount diver Lucas Gerten hit the water before his score was announced over the loudspeaker and flashed up on the scoreboard, his coach Dan Monaghan was already up and yelling.
Monaghan, Rosemount’s diving coach, was confident the freshman’s dive would be enough to catapult him into first place.
It was.
At 15 years old, Gerten is now an 2A state champion in 1-meter diving, putting up a score of 42.90 in his last dive to overtake Highland Park-SPA’s Tanner Zeise, who finished second on Saturday night at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
“It’s crazy. My heart’s pumping really fast right now,” Gerten said moments after his win. “I was in the zone. I got my mind right. I was focused. I knew what I had to do and it was really fun.”
Gerten began the day in fourth in the standings at 274.60. Zeise entered the day leading the pack with a score of 296.45, maintaining that lead all the way until the freshman’s third dive.
Gerten finished at 419.40, just barely edging Zeise (418.0). Garten knew his final dive was good. But good enough? He got the hint by Monaghan’s reaction.
“He was pumped up,” Gerten said. “I knew. I knew.”
It wasn’t much of a surprise to Monaghan to see Gerten’s name atop the leaderboard. Monaghan started coaching Gerten as a seventh grader, when he came in with no diving experience, but he said skills from Gerten’s time as a gymnast transferred over well.
As an eighth grader, Gerten qualified for the state tournament, finishing 13th. By the time this season rolled around, Monaghan knew in his mind that come state tournament time, Gerten had it in him to finish top three in state, if not winning a title.
And after a year of improvements that saw Gerten doing bigger dives and cleaning up his entries, he did just that.
While Saturday featured plenty of scoreboard watching — “I was looking at it a lot,” Gerten admitted — the duo knew Gerten stood a good shot, setting it up so his higher-scoring dives would come near the end.
And they did.
“I always knew I was going to do well,” Gerten said. “My coaches always believed in me. It was crazy I’ve gotten this far and I’m so proud of it.”
WORTH NOTING
Eagan’s Jackson Kehler, a state champion in 2020 in the 200-yard freestyle, finished second in the event on Saturday. The senior did add another state title to his name on Saturday, recording a time of 49.11 to win the 100-yard butterfly.
Lakeville South’s Max Kasal took home the title in the 100-yard freestyle. He also finished second in the 50-yard freestyle.
Edina took home its fourth straight team title (355) points), followed by Eden Prairie (200) and Minnetonka (170).
Gophers’ Gable Steveson cruises into another Big Ten wrestling final
Gable Steveson ran into a familiar foe in his 285-pound semifinal match at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships on Saturday night in Lincoln, Neb.
And he handled the reunion the way he always has — with a dominant victory. The University of Minnesota senior from Apple Valley, the No. 1 seed, overwhelmed No. 4 seed Mason Parris of Michigan, winning 14-6 in a match that was never as close as the final score.
Steveson finished with six takedowns for 12 points, one penalty point when Parris was called for stalling, and one point for riding time. Parris scored all six of his points on escapes, worth one point apiece.
Steveson beat Parris in the finals of the Big Ten tournament and NCAA tournament last year before going on to win the Olympic gold medal.
Next up for Steveson is No. 2 seed Tony Cassioppi of Iowa, who beat former Simley High School star Daniel Kerkvliet, the No. 2 seed from Penn State, 6-4 in the other semifinal.
Steveson, who is 12-0 this season, was the only Gophers wrestler to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round. He will be going for his third consecutive Big Ten title in Sunday’s championship match.
Shilson wins nationals: Emily Shilson of Augsburg won her third straight title at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships in Adrian, Mich., overpowering Sydney Petzinger of North Central (Ill.) with an 11-0 technical fall in the 109-pound division’s championship match.
Shilson, a junior from Mounds View High School, for whom she qualified multiple times for the boys state tournament, improved her record to 25-0 this season and 47-0 for her college career. Augsburg finished sixth in the team standings with 82 points.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Minn. State Mankato 8, Tommies 2: The top-seeded Mavericks (33-5) clinched their first-round series two games to none against the Tommies with a Game 2 rout, scoring four goals in the second period and three more in the third to break a 1-1 tie in the quarterfinal round of the CCHA’s Mason Cup playoffs in Mankato, Minn. Mankato won Game 1 by 3-2 on Friday.
Grant Lovern scored a power-play goal in the first period, and Tim Piechowski added an even-strength goal in the third for St. Thomas, which finished its inaugural season of Division I competition with a 3-32-1 record.
BASEBALL
Gophers 8, Kansas 1: Brett Bateman and Jack Kelly both went 3-for-4 to carry Minnesota (4-8) past Kansas (3-5) on the second day of the Cambria College Classic at U.S. Bank Stadium. J.P. Massey was the winning pitcher, giving up five hits over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked two.
Tommies rained out: St. Thomas’ game against Creighton in Omaha, Neb., was rained out. The teams will make it up with a pair of seven-inning games on Sunday. Creighton (3-5) won the first game of the series 3-1 over the Tommies (2-7) on Friday night.
SOFTBALL
Gophers win two: Natalie DenHartog came up big in two victories for Minnesota (11-6), going 3-for-3 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 7-6 victory over DePaul (6-10), then going 2-for-4 with two more home runs in a 5-4 win over Tulsa (6-10) in Tulsa, Okla. DenHartog has eight home runs for the season.
Tommies lose two: St. Thomas (2-12) dropped two games at the Mizzou Classic in Columbia, Mo., bowling 11-2 to 15th-ranked Missouri (15-4) and then falling 4-3 in eight innings to Bradley (9-8).
