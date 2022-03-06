State wrestling: Girls tournament provides great opportunity. ‘Everybody should have the chance to do it once in their life’

Elsie Olson had never even been to the Xcel Energy Center prior to this weekend’s state wrestling tournament. So imagine her emotions as she walked through the tunnels of the arena floor and out onto the mats for her 185-pound state semifinal Saturday.

“It was a little bit overwhelming going through the tunnel, seeing all the people,” Olson said, “but I think everybody should have the chance to do it once in their life.”

That’s what the state tournament is supposed to feel like. That pressure, that atmosphere, it’s all part of the experience athletes push themselves all year to earn.

That’s what made Saturday so special for the 40-plus girls who participated in the first-ever Minnesota State High School League girls wrestling state tournament at the X after the sport was sanctioned by the MSHSL, which ran concurrently with the boys tournament.

“There’s always been like a state, but it’s been separate from boys, it’s worked differently and it’s been just at a high school or something,” said Eastview sophomore Riley Myers, who won Saturday night’s 138-pound final. “So now having it with the boys at the X, it’s really cool to see, because it’s kind of like it’s becoming equal to boys wrestling, versus like trying to build up to that point.”

On Saturday, the sport officially arrived.

“It was great,” said Simley seventh grader Charli Raymond, who won the first official title at 100 pounds. “Wouldn’t have it at any other place. It was awesome. All the fans. It’s just a great environment.”

And having the year-end tournament on the state’s grandest high school wrestling stage is simply the cherry on top. It’s a pretty nice carrot for girls to strive for moving forward. Win or lose, simply the experience is worth having.

“Honestly, it’s been pretty cool,” Myers said. “I thought the nerves, it’s hard with those sometimes. But when you get out there, you kind of think of the exciting part more than the nerve-wracking part.”

Previously, girls competing in the state wrestling tournament at the X was reserved for only the elite of the elite. Emily Shilson is the most recent name that comes to mind. In recent years, she advanced through section tournaments to get to state in the “boys” tournament. She’s currently setting the world on fire at Augsburg. Reaching her level simply isn’t an attainable goal for many.

If a little girl came to the X to watch the state tournament, they could see Shilson. Saturday, the options were far more plentiful. Stars were abundant, from Hastings’ sophomore Skylar Little Soldier to Stillwater’s Audrey Rogotzke.

“Whenever I first came here to watch my older brother, it was my dream (to do the same),” Raymond said.

This year, they got to see girls compete for state championships. And, just maybe, that will inspire them to do the same. As she took to the mat Saturday for the 120-pound title match, Rogotzke looked around and thought “they’re all here to see me.”

Myers said Saturday can be “a turning point” for the sport.

“It’s pretty great, honestly,” Rogotzke said. “Now that it’s sanctioned, it’s just going to keep growing faster and faster.”

FOOTBALL TO WRESTLING

Apple Valley sophomore Grace Alagbo won the 145-pound title Saturday to cap her first year in the sport. Yes, this was her first year wrestling.

Alagbo plays football for Apple Valley, and coaches convinced her to give wrestling a try this season to utilize her aggression and strength.

She took to it right away.

“I started realizing I liked it when we’d practice and I realized nothing has ever pushed me this far,” Alagbo said. “Because I’ve played multiple sports, but I never get the adrenaline that I do at wrestling practice. They really work you and let you know your strengths.”

Also on Alagbo’s to-do list is to eventually earn a starting role on the football team. It seems as though there is nothing she can’t do.

NERVES? NO PROBLEM

Forest Lake sophomore Aspen Blasko said she’s a nervous wreck “every single time I think about wrestling.” You wouldn’t know it from watching her perform.

She won the 107-pound title Saturday.

“You have (nerves), and then you’re like ‘Don’t cry,’” Blasko said. “And then you’re like ‘Try to be the meanest person on the face of the planet.’ But I’m not actually mean.”