State wrestling: Stillwater’s Hunter Lyden wins third title with healthy body and mind
Gophers commit Hunter Lyden enjoyed his third and final state title Saturday night — claiming the 170-pound, Class 3A title — more than last year’s championship.
No. 1, Lyden was awfully banged up last year.
“It’s a lot different preparing for a match knowing that you’re healthy versus questioning if you’re going to make it through with an injury,” the senior said. “It is a whole different mindset going in, and I’m very happy I get to compete my very last high school match on a good body and a good mindset, knowing that I’m confident to go out there and show everyone what I’ve done.”
Lyden, who came to Stillwater from East Ridge as a sophomore, and called it “the greatest change I’ve ever made,” took a moment Saturday night to look up at the crowd and savor the moment. That might not be something he’d have done in the past.
He used to be the nervous kid who’d puke before every match. Now, he’s found a way to enjoy the nerves after a coach explained to him that feeling rarely comes to people. It’s a natural high that should be savored.
“It’s something that makes you feel. Some people, it scares them, some people, it makes them free, that’s what makes them have fun. I’ve started to learn that, and it changes the sport for me,” Lyden said. “People look at me now, I smile, and they think I never got nervous or I don’t care. I was one of the most nervous kids you could find. Once you learn to overcome that, it’s way more fun. It’s not a burden, it’s something fun you want to go do.”
PIN RECORD
Stillwater junior Ryder Rogotzke checked a couple boxes Saturday night with his pin in the 182 pound, Class 3A title match. He won his first state title, which meant getting less grief from friends, family members and teammates.
Despite the fact he’s won Pan-American titles and the highly-coveted Super 32 crown, the high school state title had eluded him.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “I can’t get teased no more.”
The pin was his 44th of the season, which tied a state record he was very aware of. Rogotzke has had his eye on that mark since he was in seventh grade.
He’s chased that mark, which made the state tournament all the more dramatic. Yes, he was going to win, but he needed all pins to tie the mark, and he got it.
“It definitely increases (the pressure), even though I know I’m going to win it, but the pressure to pin him. I had the record on the line, that’s all I’m thinking about going out there,” Rogotzke said.
Next year, he hopes to break that pin record, and hold and maintain the top spot in the national rankings.
VOLK WINS NO. 3
Jore Volk won his third state title, claiming the 132-pound, Class 3A crown. It’s a title he didn’t know if he’d have the chance to win over the summer. Volk had surgery to repair a torn UCL in his elbow, and doctors originally told him he’d miss his senior wrestling season.
The Wyoming signee was crushed, though not entirely convinced. Sure enough, he rehabbed and progressed to the point where he could return midseason, and then went on to win title No. 3.
“It means everything knowing that all my hard work and dedication paid off,” he said.
FINALLY, A CHAMP
After back to back seasons ending with a title match loss, Lakeville North’s Zach Hanson reversed his fortunes Saturday with an overtime win to claim his first state title.
“I try not to let (the past losses) get to me. It sucks in the moment, but at the end of the day, it’s just a wrestling match,” Hanson said. “I’ve gotten to where I am today even with those losses, and I’m super grateful for them, because they do give me drive, but this year I knew it was my year.”
NO STATE TO GREAT
Forest Lake’s Daniel VanAcker was a state place winner as a sophomore. Last year, he wasn’t at state, after he was bounced in super sections.
“All summer I was thinking about that,” he said after winning the 152-pound, Class 3A title Saturday. “Honestly, I don’t think it was putting in more time over the offseason or even in the season. Something just kind of clicked for me.”
Rather than going non-stop, he made a point to let his opponents wear themselves out in the first round, then the cross country runner took over from there.
SIMLEY SUSTAINS
The Spartans won three state titles Saturday — Charli Raymond in the girls, Brandon Morvari in the Class 2A, 113-pound bracket and Gavin Nelson winning his second title at 220 pounds.
Simley coach Will Short said the title gives Morvari the confidence that can match his immense wrestling abilities. While Nelson, a Gophers commit, continues to show his dominance.
“Going into that (last) match, I knew that I wanted to be really dominant,” Nelson said about his title-round pin. “I wanted to go out there and show how big of a gap there is between me and the rest of the state of Minnesota, and I thought I did a good job of doing it.”
BRIEFLY
Hastings sophomore Blake Beissel won the Class 3A, 106-pound crown.
Malik Beasley sets franchise record in the Timberwolves’ ugly win over Portland
With Malik Beasley going off from long range and into the Timberwolves’ record book early on Saturday night, an amped up Target Center crowd was primed for a night of shots and giggles.
The Wolves came into the game having won three in a row and would be facing a Portland team 12 games under .500 and with a severely limited roster.
Of the eight players available, one was undersized center Drew Eubanks, playing on a 10-day contract and assigned to do what he could against Karl-Anthony Towns. The rout figured to be on, even with the Wolves playing on the second night of back-to-back games.
In the end, the night did prove celebratory. The margin of victory was a comfortable one in a 135-121 win; the middle 40-something minutes of action anything but.
“The game unfolded like any back to back does,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said. “Just trying to find energy, trying to find physicality. Trying to find another gear. It was tough for our guys. We just kept trying to pull through it.
“We found a way to win. It wasn’t a pretty game. Four back to backs (this season), it’s damn near irresponsible. I’m proud of the guys for getting it done.”
As expected, Towns led the way, scoring a team-high 36 points and pulling down 15 rebounds.
Portland guard Anfernee Simons scored 38 points.
Beasley made his 11th start of the season, replacing point guard Patrick Beverley, who missed the game due to soreness in his right ankle. His second 3-pointer of the game, which came early in the first quarter, gave him 191 on the season, surpassing Kevin Love’s team-record 189 3s in 2013-14.
But his night ended early and abruptly, as he was ejected from the game early in the third quarter for head-butting in a scrum under the basket.
The Wolves got a huge lift from Jaylen Nowell, who scored 22 points, most of which came after Beasley’s ejection.
“It’s just basketball,” Nowell said. “I don’t overthink the game. I just go out there and do what I do. The game is about rhythm, and I found my rhythm and went from there.”
Both teams shot the ball well in the first quarter. The Trail Blazers made 6 of 10 3-pointers in the quarter — including three by Simons — to take a 34-32 lead after 12 minutes.
When the Wolves fell down 45-38, leading Finch to call a timeout, they responded with an 11-2 run to take a 49-47 lead.
The Wolves trailed 64-63 after three quarters, but with Towns imposing his will on the Blazers, the Wolves slowly pulled away.
“I go into every game looking to dominate,” Towns said. “With the players they were missing I felt I could take the ball to the basket and score.”
The Wolves again were without small forward Anthony Edwards, who missed his third straight game due to tendonitis in his left knee.
Taurean Prince missed the second half due to a back issue, and Naz Reid was slowed after banging his right knee. Their availability for the rematch with the Blazers on Monday is to be determined.
State wrestling: Girls tournament provides great opportunity. ‘Everybody should have the chance to do it once in their life’
Elsie Olson had never even been to the Xcel Energy Center prior to this weekend’s state wrestling tournament. So imagine her emotions as she walked through the tunnels of the arena floor and out onto the mats for her 185-pound state semifinal Saturday.
“It was a little bit overwhelming going through the tunnel, seeing all the people,” Olson said, “but I think everybody should have the chance to do it once in their life.”
That’s what the state tournament is supposed to feel like. That pressure, that atmosphere, it’s all part of the experience athletes push themselves all year to earn.
That’s what made Saturday so special for the 40-plus girls who participated in the first-ever Minnesota State High School League girls wrestling state tournament at the X after the sport was sanctioned by the MSHSL, which ran concurrently with the boys tournament.
“There’s always been like a state, but it’s been separate from boys, it’s worked differently and it’s been just at a high school or something,” said Eastview sophomore Riley Myers, who won Saturday night’s 138-pound final. “So now having it with the boys at the X, it’s really cool to see, because it’s kind of like it’s becoming equal to boys wrestling, versus like trying to build up to that point.”
On Saturday, the sport officially arrived.
“It was great,” said Simley seventh grader Charli Raymond, who won the first official title at 100 pounds. “Wouldn’t have it at any other place. It was awesome. All the fans. It’s just a great environment.”
And having the year-end tournament on the state’s grandest high school wrestling stage is simply the cherry on top. It’s a pretty nice carrot for girls to strive for moving forward. Win or lose, simply the experience is worth having.
“Honestly, it’s been pretty cool,” Myers said. “I thought the nerves, it’s hard with those sometimes. But when you get out there, you kind of think of the exciting part more than the nerve-wracking part.”
Previously, girls competing in the state wrestling tournament at the X was reserved for only the elite of the elite. Emily Shilson is the most recent name that comes to mind. In recent years, she advanced through section tournaments to get to state in the “boys” tournament. She’s currently setting the world on fire at Augsburg. Reaching her level simply isn’t an attainable goal for many.
If a little girl came to the X to watch the state tournament, they could see Shilson. Saturday, the options were far more plentiful. Stars were abundant, from Hastings’ sophomore Skylar Little Soldier to Stillwater’s Audrey Rogotzke.
“Whenever I first came here to watch my older brother, it was my dream (to do the same),” Raymond said.
This year, they got to see girls compete for state championships. And, just maybe, that will inspire them to do the same. As she took to the mat Saturday for the 120-pound title match, Rogotzke looked around and thought “they’re all here to see me.”
Myers said Saturday can be “a turning point” for the sport.
“It’s pretty great, honestly,” Rogotzke said. “Now that it’s sanctioned, it’s just going to keep growing faster and faster.”
FOOTBALL TO WRESTLING
Apple Valley sophomore Grace Alagbo won the 145-pound title Saturday to cap her first year in the sport. Yes, this was her first year wrestling.
Alagbo plays football for Apple Valley, and coaches convinced her to give wrestling a try this season to utilize her aggression and strength.
She took to it right away.
“I started realizing I liked it when we’d practice and I realized nothing has ever pushed me this far,” Alagbo said. “Because I’ve played multiple sports, but I never get the adrenaline that I do at wrestling practice. They really work you and let you know your strengths.”
Also on Alagbo’s to-do list is to eventually earn a starting role on the football team. It seems as though there is nothing she can’t do.
NERVES? NO PROBLEM
Forest Lake sophomore Aspen Blasko said she’s a nervous wreck “every single time I think about wrestling.” You wouldn’t know it from watching her perform.
She won the 107-pound title Saturday.
“You have (nerves), and then you’re like ‘Don’t cry,’” Blasko said. “And then you’re like ‘Try to be the meanest person on the face of the planet.’ But I’m not actually mean.”
Official: 6 dead as large tornado roars through central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Six people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said.
Emergency management officials in Madison County said four were injured in addition to those killed when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines at about 4:30 p.m. Among those killed were children and adults.
Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said 25 to 30 homes were badly damaged by the tornado.
“This is the worst anyone has seen in a very long time,” he said.
Officials didn’t identify those killed but said they were not all in the same location.
Wendy Burkett told the Des Moines Register she and two of her three daughters were in their house Saturday afternoon when her husband, Tony, called her from a nearby shed where he was working and alerted her about a tornado warning.
Burkett said she came outside and joined him in front of the house, looking down their driveway toward the southwest. “And then we saw it. The tornado,” she said. “There was debris flying around and it was getting louder and louder.”
They hurried with their daughters to their basement as the tornado roared by within seconds. As they clung to each other, a window shattered outwards and water began spewing from the pipes, she said.
But within about a minute, the tornado passed by, and while the family was unhurt, their home was in ruins amid debris all around, even in the trees.
The National Weather Service in Des Moines tweeted later Saturday that initial photos and videos from the damage around the community of Winterset suggested it was at least an EF-3 tornado, capable of causing severe damage, on the Enhanced Fujita scale. It said weather service teams would investigate the damage Sunday and further assess a potential rating.
Thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes moved through much of Iowa from the afternoon until Saturday night with storms also causing damage in the Des Moines suburb of Norwalk, areas just east of Des Moines and other areas of eastern Iowa.
Officials reported a number of homes were damaged, roads were blocked by downed lines and tree branches were shredded by the strong winds. Photos tweeted on social media showed downed trees, debris and damaged roofs and vehicles. At one point, power outages affected about 10,000 in the Des Moines area.
