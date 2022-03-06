News
Sunday Bulletin Board: At Big River Stables, on the south bank of Ol’ Man River, he learned that horses “sort of ‘grow’ on you.”
Our horses, ourselves
THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger writes: “Subject: Saga of Big River Stables — I.
“For years we had horses. It started with one, and soon another, and then we started boarding horses for friends. Before long it seemed that we really had horses everywhere we turned. They sort of ‘grow’ on you.
“I usually headed off to teach classes early and didn’t mind feeding and caring for them before that half-hour drive to the Cities, where I taught physics and astronomy. I personally enjoyed the horses and, even more so, the people who boarded their horses with the Good Wife and me.
“Big River Stables was located on the south bank of the mighty Mississippi River. Yes, after making a turn at Pine Bend, the Mississippi River runs east-west for nearly 10 miles to join with the St. Croix before heading south again, winding on down towards New Orleans. I can honestly say that we lived south of the Mississippi.
“Flip, short for Phillip, had been a bull rider in his rodeo days. He had a Ford pick-em-up truck, and for his full-time occupation he drove semis back and forth to Kansas City with the U.S. Mail. Because of his job, he wouldn’t risk drinking very much and driving. There were times when, after a day of working horses and heavy riding, Flip consumed more alcohol than he should have. He’d end up just sitting on the bench outside the barn, by the hitching post where we’d tie the horses up. He waited until his blood-alcohol lowered enough to safely drive home. Sometimes he fell asleep in the barn itself. Those hay bales were actually not very hard, and they had a sweet smell of freshly mown grass and a hint of clover.
“Flip was friendly, a well-built cowboy sort of fellow. He’d won a few belt buckles rodeo-ing and came to Big River Stables with Anna, the daughter of a friend of his. Anna owned a beautiful white Quarter Horse. Flip didn’t have his own horse at the time, but soon after hanging their saddles and equipment in the tack room, he couldn’t resist purchasing a Quarter Horse which he named ‘Whiskey.’ I rode Whiskey several times, and he seemed a good companion to the other horses we had here. He was a Quarter Horse that wouldn’t hesitate to just jump right out and go wherever he was pointed.
“Flip and Anna gave me a horse for my birthday when I turned 60. She was a rescue horse, and we named her Lucky — mostly because we were lucky to get her, and she was lucky to survive. Anna took riding lessons with her when Lucky was old enough. That was 20 years ago. Last summer, we gave Lucky to a youngster in Wisconsin, where she’ll get all the love and attention she needs.
“I remember the first time I fit a driving harness on Lucky. I planned to have her drive a small cart, replaced by a cutter — a one-horse open sleigh — when snow was on the ground. That first time is critical in a horse’s development. I adjusted the buckles as I went. I had the back strap in place and was arranging the breeching strap under her tail. I am not sure if Lucky thought I was giving her a wedgie or what, but she bolted — and along with her went the full shiny leather harness. She came back an hour later, probably because it was feeding time. She did not have any driving harness paraphernalia on her. I searched for two days, finding everything about a half-mile down the road. It was my good fortune to find the complete harness . . . and Lucky, well, she never became a good driving horse. I learned from that.
“We are out of the horse business now. We had to move from Big River Stables, but the memories did not move on. They live in our hearts and remind us of where the Good Wife and I lived for nearly 20 years. We moved on and still live along the shores of the Mississippi, farther downriver. But spirits of the horses and people at Big River Stables are indelibly etched on our souls.”
There & Here
The Sign on the Road to the Cemetery Said “Dead End” Division
CEE CEE of Mahtomedi: “Subject: Watch out for those slow birds.
“This sign might work well in Minnesota when the baby geese and ducks are practicing their waddling.
“Here in Florida, I am more on the lookout for tortoises, and for folks our age on tricycles and walkers.”
Our theater of seasons
WAYNE NELSON of Forest Lake reports: “This little guy felt the need to take a heated bath in the snow storm. Oh, that hot water must have felt good!”
The Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon
Our Community of Strangers Division
RAFI’S AUNT BARBARA: “Subject: You’ve gone international.
“This is from a British cozy mystery I am reading (‘Wrongfully Infused,’ by H. Y. Hanna): ‘How weird! I thought. What a strange coincidence that that term should be in the crossword. I’d heard of the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon—when something new you’d never experienced or heard of before suddenly starts cropping up everywhere, straight after you’ve just encountered it.’”
BULLETIN BOARD NOTES: Interestingly and coincidentally, the other day we were listening to a CD recording of Agatha Christie’s novel “The Pale Horse” — in which, early on, one character describes the B-M Phenomenon in almost precisely the same words GIGETTO ON LINCOLN used here, 29 years ago. Unlike GIGETTO, Ms. Christie failed to give it a clever name.
Our times
Or: The Lowest Common Consumer
THE MIGHTY WICKARD of “Blaine — Where Surely You Know I Won’t Call You Shirley”: “Subject: I’m cleaning on a jet pain.
“While doing an online preflight check-in, I saw a panel called ‘Advice to Passengers.’ It sounds as if updated restrictions mean Delta passengers will no longer be able to bring fireworks, ammunition, car batteries or household cleaners on board. Note: Please plan accordingly for your car-battery, compressed-gas-cylinder and household-cleaner requirements in flight.
“Remember back in the good old days, when the flight attendants would go up and down the aisle with a cart selling a full selection of car batteries and then stop by later to pick up your empty compressed-gas cylinders? In First Class, they’d even just give one to everybody.
“‘Oh nice! 1985 Ford Bronco, please — and a Drano and an Easy-Off oven cleaner, too, if you don’t mind. Mine are almost empty.’”
The verbing of America
Brand Name Division
RED’S OFFSPRING, north of St. Paul: “In the TV show ‘Bull,’ the defense attorneys were concerned that their client would appear too affluent when he took the stand. In discussing how to downgrade his attire, one of the lawyers offered this: ‘Let’s Sears him up a bit.’”
Could be verse!
5/7/5 Divison (x3)
Here’s TIM TORKILDSON, with a “haiku triptych”:
“the snowmelt puddles —
“drowning dead leaves and grasses;
“ruthless and chilly.
“the snowmelt puddles —
“sparrows gather around it;
“bar brawls erupting.
“the snowmelt puddles —
“capturing a pale dazed sun;
“not yellow, not white.”
Faint praise
Now entering Corn Dog Corner, where insults are wrapped in compliments, is THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES: “Subject: Three Cheers for our Copy Writer.
“Before I ever so happily accepted the offer of $32.50 per week to become the Continuity Director at a small Minneapolis radio station 70 years ago, the Station Manager had asked me for my job qualifications. However, he neglected to ask me if I knew how to type, a rather essential skill as it turned out. Oh, I had passed a rudimentary typing course in the 10th grade, but with no typewriter in our house, I’d had no practice since then. Remember, this was back before Wite-Out had been invented. If you made a mistake, you started over. However, if the salesman was standing behind you breathing his hot whiskey breath down your neck because he had been drinking martinis with the client all afternoon and he had promised his spots would air that very same afternoon, then you had to type really fast and to heck with starting over. Just strike out the offending mistake, and the announcer should be able to figure it out.
“As soon as the commercial was written, I would rush across the lobby, wait for the red light to go off outside the announce booth door and then fling the copy into the announcer’s waiting hand. This radio station was heavy with commercials, so I was kept quite busy all day dreaming up new copy from our salesmen’s hastily scribbled notes on the back of matchbooks and cocktail napkins.
“After about one month on the job, a trio of announcers came into my office and solemnly circled around me and my typewriter. After a moment’s silence, they all raised their arms and gave me three loud cheers. When I asked what that was all about, they said: ‘Congratulations! Today was the first day that none of your commercials had a typo!’”
Now & Then
World History Division
GRANDMA PAT, “formerly of rural Roberts, Wisconsin”: “As I continue my winter excavation into boxes of old family papers, I find some amazing items. The most recent treasure is a program and menu from a 1944 Jackson Day dinner at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.
“My father’s ticket to this was #895, so it must have been a sizable gathering. Among the speakers were Henry Wallace, Quentin Reynolds, and Sam Rayburn.
“The menu started out with a half Texas grapefruit, and included Diamond Back Terrapin soup, celery, olives, grilled tomato, breast of capon and new lima beans.
“The list of National Committee members consisted of two people from each of 48 states, and two each from Alaska, Canal Zone, Hawaii, Philippines, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
“Next to the two names listed under the Philippines are asterisks. After the asterisks were these foreboding words: ‘Not heard from since the Japanese invasion of the Philippines.’”
Band Name of the Day: Whiskey Breath
Letters: The Rush Line, aka Purple Line, from St. Paul to White Bear Lake needs to be re-evaluated
Think again about the Purple Line
In 2019 we first heard about the Rush Line going from downtown St. Paul to White Bear Lake. This was described as a rapid transit bus route with 21 stops along a 15 mile route.
The Rush Line, now named the “Purple Line,” would have 89 buses coming to White Bear Lake on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. next day, every 15 minutes. These buses would use the Bruce Vento Trail on dedicated roadway. That means the Bruce Vento Trail will be reconstructed to have two lanes for buses and one lane for bicyclists and pedestrians. The existing trail will be widened to 100 feet, which would remove the trees and natural landscape that makes the Vento Trail one of the most picturesque trails in the state. Seven bridges are to be built along this route, with one going over highway 694. This all seems excessive.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the express bus line was discontinued to downtown White Bear Lake. Ridership on all buses and light rail has decreased significantly. Previous ridership estimates are not applicable anymore. Is there any need for a project that would create an infrastructure 15 miles long that destroys the Vento Trail, builds seven unnecessary bridges, put 89 buses on Highway 61 every weekday?
The Rush Line Environmental Assessment stated there would be 6,000 riders per day, which equates to 67 riders per bus. Where will that many riders come from?
People needing transportation to the grocery store, health care or appointments prefer point-to-point transportation such as Metro Mobility, New Trax, or Mobility4You. The Rush Line a.k.a. Purple Line has an outdated price tag of $475 million. There is no guarantee for staying within budget. The Southwest Light Rail Line, another project of the Metropolitan Council, is already over $2 billion.
Citizens of St. Paul, Maplewood, White Bear Lake, Gem Lake, and Vadnais Heights must voice your concerns to your city councils and elected officials of the legislature to reevaluate the Purple Line project.
Linda Demeny, White Bear Lake
Bravo, Metro State
Bravo, Metropolitan State University. You have always been a quiet diamond in the Minnesota system, mostly overlooked and certainly not promoted enough.
In the beginning, schools were created to educate us. At some time, that was diluted to colleges who think sports (mostly male) are more important, and other colleges that decided research/published scholarship (by faculty) was more important. Metro State continues to focus on education, on the students.
I have a college professor friend, now retired, who taught at many of our local campuses over his career. He liked your campus best: “When I teach at Metro State, everyone in the classroom wants to be there. They don’t have parents paying all their costs; they don’t waste five or six years deciding what their major is. They are there to learn and get a job.”
Here’s a suggestion, whatever the Legislature was going to give the Big U, cut it in half and give that half to Metro. Let’s spend tax money on education, not millions on stadiums and overpaid male coaches.
Nancy Lanthier Carroll, Roseville
Alternatives
Well. Perhaps parents are finally finding out that the public school system isn’t all that it has been cracked up to by teachers, unions and school boards. The alternatives are proving better for both students and parents.
R. J. Houck, Roseville
Trudy Rubin: The third World War has already started. Europe and the U.S. should wake up
“This war is for all the world,” a haggard Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CNN from an underground bunker, surrounded by sandbags. The incredibly brave Ukrainian president is correct.
Ukrainians are fighting for us, for the United States, for Europe, for you, for me. To say, as Zelenskyy did, that his countrymen are fighting for “democracy and freedom” is absolutely right but may be too abstract for many Americans to grasp.
Let me put it in more concrete terms:
If Russia’s Vladimir Putin can take over a peaceful country by brute force in the 21st century, and deliberately slaughter civilians to achieve his goals, then we are all at risk. He will not stop with Ukraine.
If Putin can openly threaten nuclear war to scare off NATO from halting his aggression, then much of Europe is in danger. If this deranged killer can play dangerous games with cyberattacks and nuclear weapons, then the threat extends across the Atlantic to the United States.
“The Third World War has already started,” former Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, told me via a WhatsApp call this week. Only three weeks ago, I was meeting with her in her office at the Ukrainian parliament, whose members are now on Putin’s hit list. The Russian war criminal has already sent vicious Chechen hit teams into Ukraine to assassinate its leaders.
“How many states must be destroyed before the West wakes up?” Klympush-Tsintsadze asked, her voice rising.
“The nuclear threat is here already. The Russians have already taken over Chernobyl (the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster). Their fighter jets are hanging over Chernobyl as they fire at our cities and we cannot fire back because they are in a nuclear zone.”
Klympush-Tsintsadze is convinced that the West still doesn’t understand the magnitude of the threat posed by Putin, who wants to redraw Europe’s boundaries by force and uses the methods of Adolf Hitler.
“I think the whole international community is still several important steps behind Putin,” she told me. “Serious sanctions should have been applied before the war. And even with all the new sanctions and promises of more weapons, they are arriving very slowly because they have to travel by road,” since major airports have been knocked out.
But what disturbs this political activist most deeply is that her country lacks air defenses. Yes, the United States and Europe are now delivering thousands more shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. But Ukraine lacks a surface-to-air system that can defend against Russian missile bombardments meant to destroy cities and wipe out civilians.
“For us every minute means lives,” she said. “Right now we are begging for a no-fly zone.” This is a plea made repeatedly by Zelenskyy. It means that Western aircraft would patrol Ukrainian skies and prevent Russian planes from attack.
That, however, would mean direct confrontation with Russia, which the United States and NATO understandably want to avoid at this moment.
Yet, as Russia proceeds in its efforts to hurt Ukraine so badly that its government will resign, President Joe Biden and the European allies are going to have to think unthinkable thoughts. They must strategize about how to deter a leader who thinks his nukes make him impervious to Western pushback against his aggression.
“How many drastic miscalculations has the West made underestimating Putin and trying not to provoke him?” Klympush-Tsintsadze demanded.
This is a question President Biden and European leaders must confront not tomorrow, but today.
That’s because this ugly, unprovoked war is only going to get grimmer, as Putin tries — literally — to destroy the Ukrainian army and government by pulverizing cities to make Ukraine surrender.
But Ukrainians won’t bend. I spoke with Oleksiy Goncharenko, a parliament member whom I also met in Kyiv a few weeks ago. He represents the people of the exquisitely beautiful Black Sea port of Odesa — which is next on Putin’s hit list, as Russian amphibious landing warships loom offshore. “Nobody knows how long we can hold out,” he told me this week. “We are fighting hard, but our resources are incomparable with Russia’s.” Goncharenko has signed up with a volunteer defense unit and has been patrolling the streets.
He urges the West to sanction Russia’s oil and gas sales, which hasn’t been done yet — and, of course, also asks for a no-fly zone.
The courage of Ukrainian leaders and ordinary citizens presents Biden and our European allies with an urgent dilemma that has not yet been fully faced.
The belated surge of defense weapons to Ukraine may be too little, and too late to prevent Putin from laying waste to much of the country. These war crimes will be committed in full view of the world. And the Ukrainians will keep resisting their would-be conquerors, no matter how many cities fall.
Biden must prepare Americans, more than he has, for a long-running conflict that will inevitably hurt Americans economically as gas supplies and international trade are disrupted. And he must explain why this is America’s battle, too.
Furthermore, he and European leaders must contemplate out-of-the-box methods to fight back against Putin, within Ukraine, and to protect other non-NATO countries. (Biden’s warning to Moscow about not touching NATO member countries was on point, but must be more strongly reinforced.)
Oil and gas sanctions, covert activities, even a no-fly zone over western Ukraine must all be strongly considered to stop this war criminal — and to prevent him from inspiring other dictators from following his lead.
And — crucially — GOP leaders must finally chastise those in its ranks, including Donald Trump and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who praised Putin after this war began. They are enabling a war criminal who feeds off the U.S. political divisions they sow.
One of my most emotional WhatsApp talks this week was with my Kyiv translator Lena Stepanova, who has moved to her mother-in-law’s small town two hours outside Kyiv. Though the town has not yet been attacked, almost every citizen is working on the war effort. Lena has joined many women in tearing up fishing nets and fashioning them into camouflage nets for tanks.
Others are making Molotov cocktails by pouring gasoline into beer bottles with wicks made from rags. Or using metal wires to make antitank weapons that can be strewn on the roads.
“We have so many volunteers, we don’t have work for all of them,” she said. Schoolchildren are running around looking to wipe out fluorescent markers apparently left by local Russian spies to mark possible bomb targets. There are more men than there are guns, so local territorial defense forces are trying to seek out the spies.
Will she keep fighting back even if the Russians arrive? “Of course,” Stepanova said. “This is our country. We have no choice.”
And Americans have no choice but to help the Ukrainian resistance — to deter Putin from further threatening the world.
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Orion’s extremely pesky hare, Lepus the Rabbit
One of the joys of looking out into the cold, clear night skies of early spring is to catch a glimpse of Orion, the mighty hunter in the south-southwestern sky. Some people think it looks more like a bowtie on its side or a giant hourglass. No matter what it looks like to you, Orion is undoubtedly one of the best-known and most-recognized constellations around because of bright stars like Rigel at the hunter’s knee and the giant red star Betelgeuse at the armpit of the great man. What really catches your eye are the three stars lined up in a perfect row that make Orion’s belt — Alnitak, Alnilam, and Mintaka.
According to Greek mythology, Orion was placed in the sky by Artemis, goddess of the moon. Orion lived as a hermit on a distant island, sleeping by day and hunting by night. Artemis would watch his every move with great admiration from the driver’s seat of her moon chariot. It was her job to guide the moon across the heavens every night. Over the years, she became very attracted to Orion and fell in love with the nocturnal hunter. She eventually started hunting with him every night, ignoring her lunar piloting duties. Artemis’ father, Zeus, the king of the gods, caught wind of this ungodly behavior and vowed to end the affair. So one evening before Artemis rose with the moon, he arranged to have Orion killed by a giant scorpion.
After the dastardly deed was done, Artemis discovered her murdered lover and placed his body in the stars so she could gaze upon Orion every night. She also placed his prized hunting dogs in the heavens with him. Those celestial hounds are the ancient constellations Canis Major and Canis Minor, the big and little dogs, respectively. I’ll have more on Canis Major next week in Skywatch.
Artemis also rounded up Lepus the Rabbit, quite a name for the wild hare and one of Orion’s biggest nemeses. Lepus reminds me of the famous “killer rabbit” from the old classic movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” It was an extremely pesky rabbit! Not only would it help itself to goodies in Orion’s garden, but it would also taunt and tease Orion during the nightly hunt. Lepus would jump on Orion’s head and bite the hunter’s derriere just as he was about to launch a spear at a wild boar. Lepus also regularly left special little presents in Orion’s sleeping bag. Orion wanted to get Lepus in the worst way, even more than Elmer Fudd wanted to get Bugs Bunny; but just like Bugs, Lepus was too clever and too fast.
Artemis knew how much Orion hated this glorified rodent, so she hunted down Lepus personally after Orion died. She found Lepus chomping down a carrot in Orion’s garden, happy as can be. Lepus’ smile was instantly wiped from his face when Artemis pointed her magical finger to freeze him in his bunny tracks. She then took out her giant slingshot, loaded the stunned bunny into it, and flung the hare high into the night sky. Lepus wound up suspended among the stars, right at the foot of Orion’s celestial body, which we all know as the constellation Orion.
To this day, you can see Lepus the Rabbit as a faint and rather shapeless constellation just below Orion. Not only is Lepus a cute little constellation, but it’s also part of the sky that I call “Orion and his gang.” It’s the absolute best show in the heavens right now, one you’ll leap at the chance to see again and again! Lepus is one of those faint constellations you need to get out to the countryside to see, but it’s worth it.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
