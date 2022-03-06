Connect with us

Theater review: 'Something Happened in Our Town' skillfully confronts difficult realities

Published

58 seconds ago

on

Lola Ronning - Autumn Ness3
A visit to Children’s Theatre Company can be a welcome refuge from reality. There, you can lose yourself in fairy tales and fantasies, as beloved children’s books come to life onstage with the aid of consistently high production values.

But the company’s latest offering is quite the opposite of escapism. It’s about confronting difficult realities, and it’s as much of a learning experience for the adults accompanying young theatergoers as it is Children’s Theatre’s usual target audience.

The play is “Something Happened in Our Town.” It’s based on a 2018 book of the same name, written by three child psychologists who saw a gap in children’s literature in addressing a key question: How do you talk to children about police officers killing unarmed Black men and boys?

While the book is a 10-minute read, Children’s Theatre Company thought the work so prescient after the Minneapolis murder of George Floyd and the reaction it ignited that it commissioned playwright Cheryl L. West to expand on its story, resulting in a one-hour production that opened Friday night.

It’s a theater work that feels like a very important touchstone in the community conversation about racism and policing. Delivered in plainspoken style by a collection of life-sized characters, it explores how two families living next to one another — one Black, one white — respond to a killing at the hands of police, the events echoing on a grade school playground.

West’s script occasionally displays the difficulties of making an engaging play of what is, at root, a book designed for aiding family conversations about a community trauma. Yet it might be the most valuable theatergoing experience that many families with young children have had.

Friday’s opening-night audience embraced the show with such enthusiasm — applauding at every blackout, standing and cheering at the end — that it felt like a combination of “I’m so glad we’re having this conversation” and “It’s great to be back in a theater again.” It was as if two years of racial reckoning built around small-group conversations had at last found a public release valve.

Lola Ronning and Autumn Ness in “Something Happened in Our Town.” (Photo courtesy Glen Stubbe Photography for Children’s Theatre Company)

The play is at its best when West takes us inside the neighboring houses and layers the conversations of the white and Black households atop one another, pointing up commonalities and differences. On one side is Emma, a young white girl, and her mother Sue, a beautician.

Across the stage is the Perkins family, the father the principal of the school attended by Emma and his youngest son, Josh. His wife, Bella, is a blogger specializing in the stories of Black women, their 16-year-old son, Malcolm, an activist angered and ready for action when news of the flashpoint killing spreads through town.

When Sue says to Bella, “I’m just as sick over this as you are,” Bella coolly replies, “I doubt that.” And all of the play’s white characters are handicapped by that same blind spot, delivering lines that many an audience member will find wince-worthy. By contrast, the Perkins family is where the truly compelling conflict is playing out. There, the stakes are clearly life and death, and the emotional temperature rises to meet the moment.

1646509366 946 Theater review ‘Something Happened in Our Town skillfully confronts difficult
Dean Holt, Rajane Katurah, De’Anthony Jackson and Kevin West in “Something Happened in Our Town.” (Photo courtesy Glen Stubbe Photography for Children’s Theatre Company)

The chief reason that “Something Happened in Our Town” has been part of America’s current book banning craze is that some parents feel that it’s “anti-police.” West addresses that by inventing Officer Manny, as young Josh lovingly calls Emma’s uncle. Here, Children’s Theatre Company has made a wise choice in casting one of its most beloved actors of the past few decades, Dean Holt, in the role. And Holt inhabits it admirably, trying to balance warmth with an air of authority and letting little vulnerabilities leak through.

Also impressive is Kevin D. West as the Perkins family patriarch, Calvin, who tries to project strength but can’t hide his anger at the whole situation. As teenage Malcolm, Calvin Zimmerman captures convincingly the turning point that 16 can be, sensitively handling what becomes a linchpin role.

As Emma and Josh, Lola Ronning and De’Anthony Jackson carry well the burden of the play’s central relationship, conveying the confusion that can ensue for a child when their skin color suddenly becomes an issue and they’re helpless to do much about that.

While “Something Happened in Our Town” isn’t a perfect play, it offers many a resonant exchange that will no doubt speak to families seeking a more compassionate response to the experiences of others. Or a way to start a difficult but necessary conversation.

Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities freelance writer. Reach him at [email protected]

If you go

  • What: “Something Happened in Our Town”
  • When: Through March 27
  • Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Mpls.
  • Tickets: $63-$15, available at 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org
  • Capsule: The reckoning around race and policing is skillfully taken down to kid size.

 

ST. LOUIS — After a one-year COVID-related hiatus, the Annual Mardi Gras Parade in St. Louis, the second-largest Mardi Gras celebration in the country, triumphantly returned to once again fill the streets of Soulard.

With dozens of floats, thousands of revelers, and millions of beads, there was likely something for everyone.

  • 1646507570 658 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507570 364 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507570 4 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507570 488 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507570 607 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507570 386 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507570 566 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507571 272 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507571 507 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507571 611 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507571 941 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507571 280 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507571 188 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507572 641 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507572 148 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507572 91 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507572 174 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507572 570 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507572 466 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507572 175 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507573 127 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507573 821 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507573 505 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507573 107 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507573 812 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507573 30 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507573 282 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507573 440 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507574 52 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507574 743 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507574 646 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507574 924 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507574 631 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507574 548 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507574 979 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507574 617 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507575 675 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507575 845 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507575 175 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507575 186 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507575 443 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507575 268 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
  • 1646507575 629 Photos 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
ST. LOUIS – Very windy but warm conditions for Saturday ahead of our first round of rain which will impact the region Saturday evening into the overnight hours.

Scattered showers and a few storms may develop a few hours ahead of a cold front that will come through later tonight. A broken line of showers and storms is expected to push across the region ahead of that front. The highest threat of severe weather is across northern Missouri into west central Illinois. As storms move east/southeast, they are expected to weaken.

  • Two rounds of rain storms to impact the weekend
Rain and storms move through Saturday night and weaken as they push east/southeast.

We’ll see a break in rain for most of the day Sunday. Cooler temperatures with highs around 60.

The second round of rain moves in late Sunday evening and continues into early Monday morning. Widespread rain and some storms are likely. The heaviest rain and higher severe threat looks to impact southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

  • 1646507209 907 Two rounds of rain storms to impact the weekend
  • 1646507209 138 Two rounds of rain storms to impact the weekend
Round two of rain and storms. Locally heavy rain possible and some strong to severe storms possible mainly across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

Rainfall totals from these two rounds of rain will likely be in the 1″ to 2″ range for much of the area. Localized higher amounts will be possible.

  • 1646507209 470 Two rounds of rain storms to impact the weekend
Total rainfall expect through Sunday night.
ST. LOUIS–Police say four to five men fired shots into a North St. Louis bar early Saturday morning, sending two victims to the hospital with what has been described as critical injuries.

Authorities were called to the Diamond Squared Bar at North Prairie and St. Louis Avenue just after midnight after receiving multiple calls for “shots fired” in the area. Witnesses told police that four to five men fired at the bar with people still inside the business.

A man was shot in the shoulder, while a woman was hit in the buttocks. Both were taken by private vehicles to the hospital, with injuries described as critical by police.

Authorities say the business and multiple vehicles in the area had gunshot damage.

