Trudy Rubin: The third World War has already started. Europe and the U.S. should wake up
“This war is for all the world,” a haggard Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CNN from an underground bunker, surrounded by sandbags. The incredibly brave Ukrainian president is correct.
Ukrainians are fighting for us, for the United States, for Europe, for you, for me. To say, as Zelenskyy did, that his countrymen are fighting for “democracy and freedom” is absolutely right but may be too abstract for many Americans to grasp.
Let me put it in more concrete terms:
If Russia’s Vladimir Putin can take over a peaceful country by brute force in the 21st century, and deliberately slaughter civilians to achieve his goals, then we are all at risk. He will not stop with Ukraine.
If Putin can openly threaten nuclear war to scare off NATO from halting his aggression, then much of Europe is in danger. If this deranged killer can play dangerous games with cyberattacks and nuclear weapons, then the threat extends across the Atlantic to the United States.
“The Third World War has already started,” former Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, told me via a WhatsApp call this week. Only three weeks ago, I was meeting with her in her office at the Ukrainian parliament, whose members are now on Putin’s hit list. The Russian war criminal has already sent vicious Chechen hit teams into Ukraine to assassinate its leaders.
“How many states must be destroyed before the West wakes up?” Klympush-Tsintsadze asked, her voice rising.
“The nuclear threat is here already. The Russians have already taken over Chernobyl (the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster). Their fighter jets are hanging over Chernobyl as they fire at our cities and we cannot fire back because they are in a nuclear zone.”
Klympush-Tsintsadze is convinced that the West still doesn’t understand the magnitude of the threat posed by Putin, who wants to redraw Europe’s boundaries by force and uses the methods of Adolf Hitler.
“I think the whole international community is still several important steps behind Putin,” she told me. “Serious sanctions should have been applied before the war. And even with all the new sanctions and promises of more weapons, they are arriving very slowly because they have to travel by road,” since major airports have been knocked out.
But what disturbs this political activist most deeply is that her country lacks air defenses. Yes, the United States and Europe are now delivering thousands more shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. But Ukraine lacks a surface-to-air system that can defend against Russian missile bombardments meant to destroy cities and wipe out civilians.
“For us every minute means lives,” she said. “Right now we are begging for a no-fly zone.” This is a plea made repeatedly by Zelenskyy. It means that Western aircraft would patrol Ukrainian skies and prevent Russian planes from attack.
That, however, would mean direct confrontation with Russia, which the United States and NATO understandably want to avoid at this moment.
Yet, as Russia proceeds in its efforts to hurt Ukraine so badly that its government will resign, President Joe Biden and the European allies are going to have to think unthinkable thoughts. They must strategize about how to deter a leader who thinks his nukes make him impervious to Western pushback against his aggression.
“How many drastic miscalculations has the West made underestimating Putin and trying not to provoke him?” Klympush-Tsintsadze demanded.
This is a question President Biden and European leaders must confront not tomorrow, but today.
That’s because this ugly, unprovoked war is only going to get grimmer, as Putin tries — literally — to destroy the Ukrainian army and government by pulverizing cities to make Ukraine surrender.
But Ukrainians won’t bend. I spoke with Oleksiy Goncharenko, a parliament member whom I also met in Kyiv a few weeks ago. He represents the people of the exquisitely beautiful Black Sea port of Odesa — which is next on Putin’s hit list, as Russian amphibious landing warships loom offshore. “Nobody knows how long we can hold out,” he told me this week. “We are fighting hard, but our resources are incomparable with Russia’s.” Goncharenko has signed up with a volunteer defense unit and has been patrolling the streets.
He urges the West to sanction Russia’s oil and gas sales, which hasn’t been done yet — and, of course, also asks for a no-fly zone.
The courage of Ukrainian leaders and ordinary citizens presents Biden and our European allies with an urgent dilemma that has not yet been fully faced.
The belated surge of defense weapons to Ukraine may be too little, and too late to prevent Putin from laying waste to much of the country. These war crimes will be committed in full view of the world. And the Ukrainians will keep resisting their would-be conquerors, no matter how many cities fall.
Biden must prepare Americans, more than he has, for a long-running conflict that will inevitably hurt Americans economically as gas supplies and international trade are disrupted. And he must explain why this is America’s battle, too.
Furthermore, he and European leaders must contemplate out-of-the-box methods to fight back against Putin, within Ukraine, and to protect other non-NATO countries. (Biden’s warning to Moscow about not touching NATO member countries was on point, but must be more strongly reinforced.)
Oil and gas sanctions, covert activities, even a no-fly zone over western Ukraine must all be strongly considered to stop this war criminal — and to prevent him from inspiring other dictators from following his lead.
And — crucially — GOP leaders must finally chastise those in its ranks, including Donald Trump and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who praised Putin after this war began. They are enabling a war criminal who feeds off the U.S. political divisions they sow.
One of my most emotional WhatsApp talks this week was with my Kyiv translator Lena Stepanova, who has moved to her mother-in-law’s small town two hours outside Kyiv. Though the town has not yet been attacked, almost every citizen is working on the war effort. Lena has joined many women in tearing up fishing nets and fashioning them into camouflage nets for tanks.
Others are making Molotov cocktails by pouring gasoline into beer bottles with wicks made from rags. Or using metal wires to make antitank weapons that can be strewn on the roads.
“We have so many volunteers, we don’t have work for all of them,” she said. Schoolchildren are running around looking to wipe out fluorescent markers apparently left by local Russian spies to mark possible bomb targets. There are more men than there are guns, so local territorial defense forces are trying to seek out the spies.
Will she keep fighting back even if the Russians arrive? “Of course,” Stepanova said. “This is our country. We have no choice.”
And Americans have no choice but to help the Ukrainian resistance — to deter Putin from further threatening the world.
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Orion’s extremely pesky hare, Lepus the Rabbit
One of the joys of looking out into the cold, clear night skies of early spring is to catch a glimpse of Orion, the mighty hunter in the south-southwestern sky. Some people think it looks more like a bowtie on its side or a giant hourglass. No matter what it looks like to you, Orion is undoubtedly one of the best-known and most-recognized constellations around because of bright stars like Rigel at the hunter’s knee and the giant red star Betelgeuse at the armpit of the great man. What really catches your eye are the three stars lined up in a perfect row that make Orion’s belt — Alnitak, Alnilam, and Mintaka.
According to Greek mythology, Orion was placed in the sky by Artemis, goddess of the moon. Orion lived as a hermit on a distant island, sleeping by day and hunting by night. Artemis would watch his every move with great admiration from the driver’s seat of her moon chariot. It was her job to guide the moon across the heavens every night. Over the years, she became very attracted to Orion and fell in love with the nocturnal hunter. She eventually started hunting with him every night, ignoring her lunar piloting duties. Artemis’ father, Zeus, the king of the gods, caught wind of this ungodly behavior and vowed to end the affair. So one evening before Artemis rose with the moon, he arranged to have Orion killed by a giant scorpion.
After the dastardly deed was done, Artemis discovered her murdered lover and placed his body in the stars so she could gaze upon Orion every night. She also placed his prized hunting dogs in the heavens with him. Those celestial hounds are the ancient constellations Canis Major and Canis Minor, the big and little dogs, respectively. I’ll have more on Canis Major next week in Skywatch.
Artemis also rounded up Lepus the Rabbit, quite a name for the wild hare and one of Orion’s biggest nemeses. Lepus reminds me of the famous “killer rabbit” from the old classic movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” It was an extremely pesky rabbit! Not only would it help itself to goodies in Orion’s garden, but it would also taunt and tease Orion during the nightly hunt. Lepus would jump on Orion’s head and bite the hunter’s derriere just as he was about to launch a spear at a wild boar. Lepus also regularly left special little presents in Orion’s sleeping bag. Orion wanted to get Lepus in the worst way, even more than Elmer Fudd wanted to get Bugs Bunny; but just like Bugs, Lepus was too clever and too fast.
Artemis knew how much Orion hated this glorified rodent, so she hunted down Lepus personally after Orion died. She found Lepus chomping down a carrot in Orion’s garden, happy as can be. Lepus’ smile was instantly wiped from his face when Artemis pointed her magical finger to freeze him in his bunny tracks. She then took out her giant slingshot, loaded the stunned bunny into it, and flung the hare high into the night sky. Lepus wound up suspended among the stars, right at the foot of Orion’s celestial body, which we all know as the constellation Orion.
To this day, you can see Lepus the Rabbit as a faint and rather shapeless constellation just below Orion. Not only is Lepus a cute little constellation, but it’s also part of the sky that I call “Orion and his gang.” It’s the absolute best show in the heavens right now, one you’ll leap at the chance to see again and again! Lepus is one of those faint constellations you need to get out to the countryside to see, but it’s worth it.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
State wrestling: Stillwater’s Hunter Lyden wins third title with healthy body and mind
Gophers commit Hunter Lyden enjoyed his third and final state title Saturday night — claiming the 170-pound, Class 3A title — more than last year’s championship.
No. 1, Lyden was awfully banged up last year.
“It’s a lot different preparing for a match knowing that you’re healthy versus questioning if you’re going to make it through with an injury,” the senior said. “It is a whole different mindset going in, and I’m very happy I get to compete my very last high school match on a good body and a good mindset, knowing that I’m confident to go out there and show everyone what I’ve done.”
Lyden, who came to Stillwater from East Ridge as a sophomore, and called it “the greatest change I’ve ever made,” took a moment Saturday night to look up at the crowd and savor the moment. That might not be something he’d have done in the past.
He used to be the nervous kid who’d puke before every match. Now, he’s found a way to enjoy the nerves after a coach explained to him that feeling rarely comes to people. It’s a natural high that should be savored.
“It’s something that makes you feel. Some people, it scares them, some people, it makes them free, that’s what makes them have fun. I’ve started to learn that, and it changes the sport for me,” Lyden said. “People look at me now, I smile, and they think I never got nervous or I don’t care. I was one of the most nervous kids you could find. Once you learn to overcome that, it’s way more fun. It’s not a burden, it’s something fun you want to go do.”
PIN RECORD
Stillwater junior Ryder Rogotzke checked a couple boxes Saturday night with his pin in the 182 pound, Class 3A title match. He won his first state title, which meant getting less grief from friends, family members and teammates.
Despite the fact he’s won Pan-American titles and the highly-coveted Super 32 crown, the high school state title had eluded him.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “I can’t get teased no more.”
The pin was his 44th of the season, which tied a state record he was very aware of. Rogotzke has had his eye on that mark since he was in seventh grade.
He’s chased that mark, which made the state tournament all the more dramatic. Yes, he was going to win, but he needed all pins to tie the mark, and he got it.
“It definitely increases (the pressure), even though I know I’m going to win it, but the pressure to pin him. I had the record on the line, that’s all I’m thinking about going out there,” Rogotzke said.
Next year, he hopes to break that pin record, and hold and maintain the top spot in the national rankings.
VOLK WINS NO. 3
Jore Volk won his third state title, claiming the 132-pound, Class 3A crown. It’s a title he didn’t know if he’d have the chance to win over the summer. Volk had surgery to repair a torn UCL in his elbow, and doctors originally told him he’d miss his senior wrestling season.
The Wyoming signee was crushed, though not entirely convinced. Sure enough, he rehabbed and progressed to the point where he could return midseason, and then went on to win title No. 3.
“It means everything knowing that all my hard work and dedication paid off,” he said.
FINALLY, A CHAMP
After back to back seasons ending with a title match loss, Lakeville North’s Zach Hanson reversed his fortunes Saturday with an overtime win to claim his first state title.
“I try not to let (the past losses) get to me. It sucks in the moment, but at the end of the day, it’s just a wrestling match,” Hanson said. “I’ve gotten to where I am today even with those losses, and I’m super grateful for them, because they do give me drive, but this year I knew it was my year.”
NO STATE TO GREAT
Forest Lake’s Daniel VanAcker was a state place winner as a sophomore. Last year, he wasn’t at state, after he was bounced in super sections.
“All summer I was thinking about that,” he said after winning the 152-pound, Class 3A title Saturday. “Honestly, I don’t think it was putting in more time over the offseason or even in the season. Something just kind of clicked for me.”
Rather than going non-stop, he made a point to let his opponents wear themselves out in the first round, then the cross country runner took over from there.
SIMLEY SUSTAINS
The Spartans won three state titles Saturday — Charli Raymond in the girls, Brandon Morvari in the Class 2A, 113-pound bracket and Gavin Nelson winning his second title at 220 pounds.
Simley coach Will Short said the title gives Morvari the confidence that can match his immense wrestling abilities. While Nelson, a Gophers commit, continues to show his dominance.
“Going into that (last) match, I knew that I wanted to be really dominant,” Nelson said about his title-round pin. “I wanted to go out there and show how big of a gap there is between me and the rest of the state of Minnesota, and I thought I did a good job of doing it.”
BRIEFLY
Hastings sophomore Blake Beissel won the Class 3A, 106-pound crown.
Malik Beasley sets franchise record in the Timberwolves’ ugly win over Portland
With Malik Beasley going off from long range and into the Timberwolves’ record book early on Saturday night, an amped up Target Center crowd was primed for a night of shots and giggles.
The Wolves came into the game having won three in a row and would be facing a Portland team 12 games under .500 and with a severely limited roster.
Of the eight players available, one was undersized center Drew Eubanks, playing on a 10-day contract and assigned to do what he could against Karl-Anthony Towns. The rout figured to be on, even with the Wolves playing on the second night of back-to-back games.
In the end, the night did prove celebratory. The margin of victory was a comfortable one in a 135-121 win; the middle 40-something minutes of action anything but.
“The game unfolded like any back to back does,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said. “Just trying to find energy, trying to find physicality. Trying to find another gear. It was tough for our guys. We just kept trying to pull through it.
“We found a way to win. It wasn’t a pretty game. Four back to backs (this season), it’s damn near irresponsible. I’m proud of the guys for getting it done.”
As expected, Towns led the way, scoring a team-high 36 points and pulling down 15 rebounds.
Portland guard Anfernee Simons scored 38 points.
Beasley made his 11th start of the season, replacing point guard Patrick Beverley, who missed the game due to soreness in his right ankle. His second 3-pointer of the game, which came early in the first quarter, gave him 191 on the season, surpassing Kevin Love’s team-record 189 3s in 2013-14.
But his night ended early and abruptly, as he was ejected from the game early in the third quarter for head-butting in a scrum under the basket.
The Wolves got a huge lift from Jaylen Nowell, who scored 22 points, most of which came after Beasley’s ejection.
“It’s just basketball,” Nowell said. “I don’t overthink the game. I just go out there and do what I do. The game is about rhythm, and I found my rhythm and went from there.”
Both teams shot the ball well in the first quarter. The Trail Blazers made 6 of 10 3-pointers in the quarter — including three by Simons — to take a 34-32 lead after 12 minutes.
When the Wolves fell down 45-38, leading Finch to call a timeout, they responded with an 11-2 run to take a 49-47 lead.
The Wolves trailed 64-63 after three quarters, but with Towns imposing his will on the Blazers, the Wolves slowly pulled away.
“I go into every game looking to dominate,” Towns said. “With the players they were missing I felt I could take the ball to the basket and score.”
The Wolves again were without small forward Anthony Edwards, who missed his third straight game due to tendonitis in his left knee.
Taurean Prince missed the second half due to a back issue, and Naz Reid was slowed after banging his right knee. Their availability for the rematch with the Blazers on Monday is to be determined.
