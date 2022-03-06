Wisconsin boys hockey: Hudson rolls to second straight state championship

MADISON Wis. – Hudson’s second consecutive state championship merely put an exclamation point on a season-long statement.

The Raiders simply are the best boys high school hockey team in Wisconsin.

Top-ranked Hudson answered a pair of lightning-quick second-period scores by Madison Edgewood with four goals for a 6-2 victory in the WIAA Division 1 boys state hockey final on Saturday.

The championship was the sixth for the Raiders, who also won in 2001, 2004 and consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018.

“We knew we’d have to wear them down,” said Hudson coach Davis Drewiske, who played on the 2001 title team and led the Raiders to the title last season in his first year as head coach.

“Edgewood, fantastic group of players, their top four or five guys. We talked about it all year. We try to be great defenders and manage the puck well, and that always gives us a chance to win.”

The Raiders took a 1-0 lead on a late first-period goal, but Edgewood sandwiched a pair of goals 26 seconds apart around a Hudson score to make it 2-2 with just under seven minutes left in the second period. But the Raiders bounced back when Matthew Mauer connected from the slot and Carter Mears finished a 2-on-1 break from the right side for a two-goal advantage entering the final period.

Max Giblin put Hudson up 5-2 with a shot from the right circle just over three minutes into the third. Reese Richardson made it 6-2 in the seventh minute.

“I got a pass from Brody (Dietz), did like a little fake shot, and the guy went down and slid,” Giblin said. “I saw the goalie was in the butterfly, and I just shot hoping to find the back of the net.”

Hudson (26-3) closed with 17 consecutive victories after back-to-back losses in early January. The Raiders lost only once to a Wisconsin school, a 3-2 overtime loss to Eau Claire North, which they later avenged 5-1.

Edgewood (25-4), which lost to Hudson 7-2 in the season opener, rocked the Raiders with the two quick goals.

Edgewood tied it 1-1 on an unassisted goal by Parker Munn at 9:45 of the second period that deflected off a Hudson defender, but Carson Strapon answered 19 seconds later for Hudson to make it

2-1. Just seven seconds later, the Crusaders evened it again on an unassisted goal by Cody Menzel.

Sophomore goalie Aiden Tepper-Engh withstood an early flurry of six Edgewood shots. The Raiders then took a 1-0 lead with 20 seconds left in the first period when Mauer passed from the right post back to Zach Kochendorfer, who punched it in from the left post.

The Raiders, who allowed just one shot on goal in the 6-0 semifinal win over Milwaukee University School, were outshot by Edgewood 8-3 in the first period.

“I didn’t see much action yesterday,” said Tepper-Engh, who finished with 12 saves. “We have a fantastic ‘D’ corps, and I just need to make sure I stay there, I’m awake, and that I’m able to make those big saves, so that puts in a good position to go score goals and win the game.”

Drewiske said the Tepper-Engh’s initial stops were crucial against Edgewood’s early energy.

“You’ve really got to tip your cap to Aiden early on,” Drewiske said. “He made some huge saves. I don’t think he gets enough credit. He doesn’t always see a lot of shots, so people think it’s an easy job. But all year, he played really well and stayed focused. He’s a really good player. I think he’s got a bright future.”

Mears said the title was the culmination of a season-long mission by the Raiders, which had beaten each of the other three Division 1 state entries during the regular season.

“All year, this is where we thought we’d be and where we expected to be,” Mears said. “This is where our standard is and we hope to keep it here for years to come.”