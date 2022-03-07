Acne-Prone Skin: The Best Face Serums

Every person has a unique body shape and size, so why should you wear the same bikini as everyone else? Many designers and brands have caught on to the fact that women want to highlight their individuality and flatter their best assets, so now they’re developing styles for every body type and size. While you might already know which bikinis are best for you, there are so many new styles out there, it might be time to discover new shapes that could be even better!

This overview explores some common body types and the best bikinis to make them pop. Read on here to find a few more pieces for your bathing suit collection!

Smaller Chest

Finding a sexy bikini means working with what you’ve got. Regardless of what social media tells you is attractive, you can still highlight your features to look their best, even if you feel like you could use more (or less) in any particular department.

For women who have a smaller bust, you may want to explore bathing suit options with embellishments, prints, and details to accentuate the top of the bikini. These create the illusion of a larger chest and balance out your hips if you’re curvier down below. You may also want to shop bathing suit tops with extra padding or a push up design to create curves where you feel they’re lacking.

Bigger Chest

You probably already know that the string bikini is not your friend. Tiny strands are simply not made to hold up those glorious orbs of goodness! To ensure your chest is completely supported and your breasts stay in place, explore bikinis with underwire and thick straps. Double-stitching on the bands also means your bathing suit can handle more weight.

Thick halter bikini tops, bra-style tops, molded cups, and high backs are all going to make a huge difference in how the ladies are sitting.

Broad Shoulders

If your shoulders are broader than your hips, you want to find balance in your bathing suit. One tactic that may work for you is choosing solid colored bikinis, or a monokini with side paneling, that helps create the illusion of an hourglass figure. A cinched, high-waisted bottom literally pulls in your waist to develop more curves in your hips and draws the eye to your middle. An asymmetrical neckline is also a great way to cut up a boxy shape and introduce more curves.

Flatter Booty

Similar to resolving a smaller chest, a small booty can be easily enhanced with some frills and ruching on your bikini bottom. You should also explore bottoms in bright colors and loud patterns. These two strategies provide the illusion of a bigger behind and distract from a flat tush. Flat butts also do well in cheeky bottoms and micro bikini options because the higher cut creates what isn’t actually there.

Larger Booty

An ample backside means string bikinis and high-cut bottoms are uncomfortable and way too revealing. Don’t force yourself into these styles for the sake of the ‘Gram. Instead, choose cuts that accentuate your butt without cutting off circulation around your hips and thighs! Suits with extra fabric mean you’re never picking out a wedgie, while thong bikinis bare it all without digging in at all the wrong places. Either style is a great choice to show off what your mama gave you; it’s all down to your preference of how much you want to share!

Image Credit: Pixabay

Stick Straight

Whether you’ve been described as athletic or as a stick, you’ve got a rectangle body type with minimal curves. Take back your sexiness when you choose bathing suits that show off those taut abs and jutting collarbone! You can play up the athleticism with bandeau tops and boy-cut briefs, or you can try for an hour-glass illusion with padded pushups and ruffled bottoms. Experiment with both styles to see what you love instead of fitting yourself into a box of what everyone else thinks is sexy!

Tummy Pooch

Anyone with a uterus has a little bit of that front pooch – it’s part of being a woman! So, unless you’ve got a personal trainer and private chef keeping your abs flat as an ironing board, you might find yourself feeling self-conscious when compared to Insta models and Victoria’s Secret Angels.

First, you don’t have to feel like you need to hide that tummy pooch, but if you do want to smooth it out, you have options. High-waisted bikinis are the perfect way to get the shapewear feel in a bathing suit. You can also opt for monokinis with cutouts that highlight a plunging neckline and tight waist to keep the focus away from your tummy and hips.

Wear What You Want

At the end of the day, fashion and sexiness are social constructs that evolve with the times. It doesn’t matter how your body looks in a bathing suit as long as you’re happy with what you see in the mirror. Accent your assets, show everything off, or hide it all – whatever feels right to you!