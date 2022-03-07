News
After eventful 2021, Twins prospect Simeon Woods Richardson looks to reboot
Something told Simeon Woods Richardson to pick up the phone. It was the middle of the night last summer in Tokyo, where he was competing in the Olympics for Team USA, and he was laying down, half asleep. Normally, he would roll back over and respond to the call in the morning.
Not that day.
Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins was on the other end, letting the pitcher know that he had been traded, part of the return going back to the Twins for José Berríos.
That news sure woke him up.
Woods Richardson, 21, returned to the United States with some new hardware — a silver medal — and reported to Double-A Wichita, where the Twins eased him back into action. After a hectic 2021 season that included a pause for the Olympics and a midseason trade, Woods Richardson is looking to make his mark this year.
After taking a “little breather” this offseason, which included travel to Mexico, Las Vegas and Disney World, Woods Richardson reported early to camp, showing up to Fort Myers, Fla., near the beginning of January ready to work.
“For me, it was mainly mechanics, cleaning up some stuff from last year, seeing if I could get everything over the zone, in the zone, cleaning up swing-and-miss stuff,” Woods Richardson said. “It helped tremendously.”
Woods Richardson, a second-round draft pick out of high school by the Mets in 2018, spent all of last season at Double-A, an aggressive assignment for a 20-year-old at the time. He finished the year with a 5.91 earned-run average, pitching in four games — three starts — with the Wind Surge after returning from Japan. A particular issue was the free passes, as his walks per nine innings nearly tripled from 2.0 in 2019 to 5.7 last year.
Now, he’s seeking consistency, something which was hard to find during last year’s disrupted season, and trying to regain his control.
“Mechanically, my back foot had some issues. My landing point had some issues,” he said. “(I’m) just watching film, studying, going over, repeating, relearning, recalibrating, reassessing, just kind of getting everything right now where it used to be.”
Twins director of player development Alex Hassan said getting Woods Richardson, who is the organization’s No. 8 prospect, per Baseball America, into camp early and having their coaches have extended time to work with him has proven productive.
“Getting him here, getting him in our hands, really just highlighting a few things for him that we wanted him to work on, he’s been great,” Hassan said. “Really, the two areas we’re working on with him is that we’re regaining some of the velocity that he had lost, really, until last year, and just getting back into the strike zone as often as he had earlier in his career, which I anticipate him being able to do.”
As he seeks to regain his form, Woods Richardson is focused on the ultimate goal — reaching the majors.
While he first envisioned doing it with the Mets, he has since twice been traded for all-stars — the Blue Jays acquired him for Marcus Stroman before the Twins landed him in the Berríos deal — something which he said he takes as a “big compliment and an honor.” Now, he said, it’s on him to put in the work and make it happen.
“Making it to the big leagues this year is definitely a big goal of mine,” he said. “Wherever I start out, it’s where you finish, and that’s been my goal ever since I started playing this game. That will never … stop being a goal.”
News
Minneapolis police seek noncustodial mother in the kidnapping of her 9-year-old
Minneapolis police are seeking a woman who took her 9-year-old boy in what is being described as a domestic kidnapping.
The child, Azherian Kingston Smith, was at his custodial caregiver’s house on the 3000 block of 3rd Street North when his mother, Latiena Lashaunne Smith, 27, arrived at the back door and took the boy, according to a press release.
The woman left the area on foot with the child and is believed to have left the area in a vehicle.
A protection order forbids Smith from contacting the child’s caregiver, and she lacks parental rights, the press release said.
The child, who is black, was wearing a white shirt with grey jogging pants that have white dots.
Smith is black, 5 feet two inches, 195 pounds, with black hair.
She is known to frequent areas near Lyndale and West Broadway avenues, including a Merwin Liquors store and a Cub Foods supermarket .
Tips are requested at 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. They can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips are anonymous.
Information leading to an arrest and conviction could qualify a tipster or tipsters for a financial reward.
News
Business People: Former Minnesota DNR commissioner Holsten to head sportfishing organization
OF NOTE – ORGANIZATIONS
Walker, Minn.-based MN-FISH Sportfishing Foundation & Coalition, which represents the interests of Minnesota anglers and related stakeholders, announced the hire of former Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Mark Holsten as executive director. He joined the organization March 1.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
Ciceron, a St. Paul-based digital agency, announced the appointment of Tina White as CEO and that former CEO and founder Andrew Eklund will expand his role to serve as founder/visionary within the company.
GOVERNMENT
Hiway Credit Union, St. Paul, announced that Senior Vice President of Organizational Effectiveness Christine Cordell was appointed by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to the city’s Financial Empowerment Community Council.
GRANTS
The Coalition to Back Black Businesses, Washington, D.C., announced an award of $5,000 to St. Paul-based Planting People Growing Justice Press and Bookstore, a publishing house and bookstore owned by Artika Tyner; it is one of 491 Black-owned small businesses across 39 states to receive grants in 2021.
HEALTH CARE
Advanced Body Works MFR, a massage therapy practitioner offering myofascial release techniques, announced the opening of a location at 2497 7th Ave. E., Suite 109, in North St Paul. … UCare, a Minneapolis-based health insurer, announced the hire of Marie Zimmerman as vice president of strategic partnerships; Zimmerman most recently was vice president at Aurrera Health Group.
LAW
Flaherty & Hood, St. Paul, announced the hire of Nicholas Lira Lisle as an associate attorney. … Bowman and Brooke, Minneapolis, announced that Kim Schmid has been reelected to the firm’s Executive Committee as executive managing partner and that Roshan Rajkumar has been elected as managing partner of the Minneapolis office; the firm also announced the appointments of associates Lauren Russ and Sly Onyia.
MANUFACTURING
nVent Electric plc, a provider of electrical connection and protection products and services to businesses and organizations, announced that Nitin Jain has joined the company as senior vice president of strategy and business development. nVent Electric is based in London with executive offices in St. Louis Park.
NONPROFITS
Girl Scouts River Valleys, St. Paul, announced the addition of Lynnea Atlas-Ingebretson as chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer. Atlas-Ingebretson serves on committees for the Metropolitan Council, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the board of the American Swedish Institute. … NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness), St. Paul, announced new board officers for 2022: Mariah C. Owens, president; Jessica Gourneau, vice president; Susan Holter, 2nd vice president; Kevin Hanstad, treasurer; Beatric Officer; secretary, and Kristi Fox, executive committee. … The Coalition of Asian American Leaders, St. Paul, announced that Nancy Vue Tran has joined as director of development and organizational advancement.
RECREATION
Your Boat Club, a Minneapolis-based boat rental service, announced the hire of Monica Schaeberle as chief financial officer as part of its partnership with Groupe Beneteau, a France-based international boat manufacturer. Schaeberle previously was finance manager at Groupe Beneteau Americas.
RETAIL
Rosedale Center JLL, which owns and operates the Rosedale Center mall in Roseville, announced the hire of Molly King as senior marketing and advertising manager. King previously worked at General Mills and at Arc Minnesota’s Value Village.
SERVICES
Ecolab, a St. Paul-based provider of sanitary products and services for business, announced that Douglas M. Baker, Jr., executive chairman of the board, will step down from the board following the expiration of his current term on May 5; Christophe Beck, president and chief executive officer, and a member of the board of directors, has been elected by the board to serve as chair, in addition to his current responsibilities; Jeff Ettinger will remain lead independent director.
UTILITIES
Allete, a Duluth-based provider of water and power to communities in Minnesota and Wisconsin, announced that Susan K. Nestegard has joined its board of directors; Nestegard previously served in executive positions at Ecolab and 3M Co. The company also announced the retirement of board members Heidi E. Jimmerson and Kathryn W. Dindo.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
News
Live updates: Israel leader speaks to Putin day after visit
By The Associated Press
The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:
JERUSALEM — Israel’s prime minister spoke Sunday evening by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a day after his snap trip to Moscow to discuss the more than weeklong Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Naftali Bennett also spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whom he visited in Berlin on Saturday as well, and French President Emmanuel Macron, his office said.
Bennett has also spoken on the phone multiple times with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — most recently Sunday morning — as part of his shuttle diplomacy to mediate between Ukraine and Russia after more than a week of fighting.
Additionally, Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid will fly to Riga, Latvia, on Monday to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Foreign Ministry said.
While Israel has condemned Russia’s invasion, it has also refrained from taking action that could anger Moscow, out of concern of jeopardizing military coordination in neighboring Syria.
__
VIENNA, Austria — The International Atomic Energy Agency has said Russian forces are tightening their grip on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, Ukraine’s largest, that they seized last week.
The director general of the agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said Sunday Ukrainian staff members are now required to seek approval for any operation, even maintenance, from the Russians, and that they have impeded normal communications by switching off some mobile networks and internet at the site.
Ukraine’s regulatory authority said that phone lines, as well as e-mails and fax, are no longer working. Grossi said he is “extremely concerned about these developments,” adding that for the plant to operate safely, “staff must be allowed to carry out their vital duties in stable conditions, without undue external interference or pressure.”
__
NEW YORK — The Russian military has warned Ukraine’s neighboring countries from hosting its warplanes, saying Moscow may consider them a part of the conflict if Ukrainian aircraft fly combat missions from their territory.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov charged Sunday that some Ukrainian combat planes had redeployed to Romania and other Ukraine neighbors he didn’t identify.
Konashenkov warned that if those warplanes attack the Russian forces from the territory of those nations, it “could be considered as those countries’ engagement in the military conflict.”
__
PARIS — The French presidency said the call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday focused primarily on the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear plants.
The call was on request from Macron and lasted almost two hours, the Elysee said.
A French official said Macron insisted on the need to ensure the International Atomic Energy Agency’s safety standards are respected at Chernobyl and in other nuclear plants. He told Putin these facilities must not be targeted by a Russian offensive or caught in the fighting.
Putin said he does not intend to attack nuclear plants and agreed on the principle of a “dialogue” between IAEA, Ukraine and Russia on this issue, according to the official, who spoke anonymously in line with the French presidency’s practices. Potential talks are to be organized in the coming days, he said.
Macron reiterated his call for Russia to stop its military operations and insisted on the need to protect the civilians and allow access to humanitarian aid.
“The (humanitarian) situation is difficult” including in Mariupol on Sunday, the official stressed. “Our demands remain the same: we want Russia to respond to these demands… very quickly and clearly.”
— By Sylvie Corbet
__
PARIS — European Union leader Charles Michel said Sunday closing Ukraine’s airspace could spark a world war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on NATO countries to stop the Russian onslaught on his country by imposing a no-fly zone. Western leaders have refused for fear of triggering a wider war in Europe. Deploying fighter jets over Ukraine could “in current circumstances” be considered as “NATO’s entry into the war and therefore risk World War III,” Michel said in an interview with the public broadcaster France Inter.
Michel denied that economic sanctions against Russia constitute “a war of the EU or NATO against Russia.” Russian President Vladimir Putin has linked the West’s economic punishment for his invasion of Ukraine to “declaring war” on Moscow.
Michel said European and American allies imposed sanctions “to create pressure and hurt the (Russian) regime”, not the people.
__
JERUSALEM — A group of 100 Ukrainian Jewish orphans who were evacuated from the country after Russia invaded have landed in Israel.
The children arrived Sunday a few hours before two flights carrying around 300 other Ukrainian Jewish immigrants landed.
The children were evacuated from the central Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr and brought to Israel by the KKL-JNF organization.
The Jewish Agency for Israel, a quasigovernmental organization that manages immigration affairs, said that it had received 5,500 urgent requests by Ukrainian Jews to move to Israel since Russia attacked on Feb. 24.
__
WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States and its allies are having a “very active discussion” about banning the import of Russian oil and natural gas in the latest escalation of their sanctions in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
Asked about oil and gas imports, Blinken told CNN on Sunday that President Joe Biden convened a meeting of his National Security Council on the subject the day before. Biden and Western allies have until now held off on sanctions against Russia’s lucrative energy industry to avoid blowback on their own economies.
“We are now talking to our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil while making sure that there is still an appropriate supply of oil on world market,” said Blinken. “That’s a very active discussion as we speak.”
__
BERLIN — The U.N. human rights office says it has confirmed the deaths of 364 civilians in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.
The Geneva-based office said that another 759 civilians had been injured as of midnight Saturday.
The rights office uses strict methodology and only reports casualties it has confirmed.
It says it believes the real figures are considerably higher, “especially in government-controlled territory and especially in recent days.” That’s because the flow of information has been delayed amid the fighting and many reports still need to be corroborated.
Ukrainian officials have presented far higher numbers.
__
NEW YORK — The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart that Russia’s military action in Ukraine could be halted “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities and fulfills the well-known demands of Russia.”
Putin has listed “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine, recognition of Russian-annexed Crimea as part of Russia and separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states as the Kremlin’s main demands.
According to the readout of Sunday’s call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, “hope was expressed that during the planned next round of negotiations, the representatives of Ukraine would show a more constructive approach, fully taking into account the emerging realities.”
A third round of talks is scheduled for Monday.
__
MEDYKA, Poland — The head of the United Nations’ refugee agency says the international Red Cross and the U.N. are negotiating access to the cities in Ukraine most impacted by fighting since Russia invaded Feb. 24.
Filippo Grandi, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, said Sunday that “those discussions continue” with hope for success, but didn’t name specific cities. He said during a visit to Poland’s border with Ukraine that “these corridors are mainly to bring humanitarian goods basic goods to people that are really in desperate need and also to extract maybe the most vulnerable people.”
Grandi stressed that wide international assistance is needed for Poland and other countries receiving refugees from Ukraine. He said that “predictions are difficult, hundreds of thousands are on the move inside Ukraine, and it is very likely that we will see a large influx continuing in the next few days.” Earlier Sunday, he said that more than 1.5 million people have already fled Ukraine for neighboring countries.
Grandi said that “what is needed really is a ceasefire, is the end to hostilities because that’s the only way to stop this tragedy.”
__
LVIV, Ukraine — A Ukrainian official says a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city under siege for a week has failed due to continued Russian shelling.
Ukrainian military authorities said earlier Sunday that evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were scheduled to begin at noon local time (10 a.m. GMT) during a 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. local ceasefire.
Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the planned evacuations along designated humanitarian corridors were halted because of an ongoing assault.
He said on Telegram that “there can be no ‘green corridors’ because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom.”
A similar cease-fire planned for Mariupol and the nearby city of Volnovakha collapsed Saturday, trapping residents under more shelling and aerial bombardment by Russian forces.
__
ISTANBUL — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office says he has called for an urgent cease-fire in Ukraine in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a statement following Sunday’s one-hour call, the Turkish presidency said Erdogan had urged a halt to fighting to “address humanitarian concerns” and “seek a political solution” to the conflict. The war is now in its 11th day.
Erdogan called for the opening of humanitarian corridors and a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
Turkey has extensive ties with both Russia and Ukraine and has sought to place itself as a mediator. It has invited both to a diplomatic forum in Antalya next week.
Erdogan’s office said he told Putin that he was “ready to make every contribution” to resolving the crisis.
__
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s border guard agency says that over 922,000 refugees have crossed the border from Ukraine since Feb. 24, when Russia launched its invasion.
The agency said on Twitter that a record one-day number of over 129,000 crossed into Poland on Saturday, and almost 40,000 between midnight and 7 a.m. on Sunday.
A nation of some 38 million people, Poland is receiving the largest number of refugees among Ukraine’s neighbors. Some who entered Poland have continued to other countries.
The head of the United Nations’ refugee agency said Sunday that more than 1.5 million refugees have crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries since Russia invaded.
__
SIRET, Romania — Romania’s border police say more than 227,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania in total since the crisis began and more than 155,000 of them have already left the country.
During a visit on Saturday to Romania’s northern border at Siret, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that “no Ukrainian will be denied entry into Romania.”
He said Romanian authorities believe that the situation “will continue for a long time, and the complications will worsen.” The president added: “We believe that this humanitarian catastrophe will spread, that a lot of help will be needed here, but also in Ukraine.”
__
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis says he has dispatched two cardinals to Ukraine, a highly unusual move.
The pontiff said Sunday that “the Holy See is willing to do everything to put itself in service for peace.” The papal almsgiver, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, has been dispatched with aid, along with Cardinal Michael Czerny, who is head of the papal office that deals with migration, charity, justice and peace.
Francis did not say where exactly the cardinals had gone, but said they represented him and all Christian people with the message that “war is madness.’
Referring to Ukraine as “that martyred country,” Francis called for a cessation of violence, the establishment of humanitarian corridors and a return to negotiations.
“In Ukraine, rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not just a military operation, but a war that sows death, destruction and misery,’ he said in his traditional Sunday blessing.
__
HELSINKI — The top U.S. military officer says Ukrainian soldiers and civilians alike have put up an “extraordinarily courageous” fight since the Russian invasion.
Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke Sunday during a visit to an air base in Amari, Estonia. He is visiting the three Baltic nations to pledge U.S. and NATO support to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, former Soviet republics that border Russia.
Milley said that “the will of the Ukrainian people, the importance of their national leadership and the fighting skills of the Ukrainian army has come through loud and clear.”
He said Ukrainians have put up “an extraordinarily courageous and brave fight” and “they’ve been doing very, very well. But it’s a little bit early to draw any definitive lessons.”
Milley said the U.S. currently has no indications that Moscow is planning to attack on the Baltic countries and “we want to make sure it stays that way.”
__
TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel’s prime minister says his country will continue to assist in finding a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis, even if the chances for success are few.
Naftali Bennett spoke Sunday to a meeting of his Cabinet, hours after he returned from a surprise meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where the two discussed the war with Ukraine. He then traveled to Germany where he met Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Bennett revealed no details from his talks with Putin, but called the country’s mediation efforts “our moral duty.” Earlier, his office said he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone Sunday morning, the third such call between the two leaders over the past day.
Bennett also told his Cabinet Israel was readying for a wave of Jewish immigration from Ukraine. Israel is also preparing to allow entry to a small number of non-Jewish Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.
Israel is one of the few countries that has good working relations with both Russia and Ukraine.
__
BERLIN — The head of the United Nations’ refugee agency says that more than 1.5 million refugees have crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries since Russia invaded.
Filippo Grandi, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, tweeted on Sunday that it is “the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”
His agency didn’t immediately give a more precise update on the refugee figures. Grandi is visiting countries that border Ukraine.
__
PRAGUE — Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty says it has suspended its operations in Russia after Moscow intensified a crackdown on what it deems to be “fake” reports and tax authorities initiated bankruptcy proceedings against it.
The U.S.-funded, Prague-based broadcaster’s president and chief executive, Jamie Fly, said “this is not a decision that RFE/RL has taken of its own accord, but one that has been forced upon us by the Putin regime’s assault on the truth.”
The broadcaster, which has had a physical presence in Russia since 1991, plans to continue reporting on Russia and the war in Ukraine from abroad.
The announcement came after Russia on Friday passed a law foreseeing prison sentences of up to 15 years for spreading what is deemed to be fake information about its armed forces.
In addition, RFE/RL said that Russian authorities initiated bankruptcy proceedings on Friday. It said it is seeing “the culmination of a years-long pressure campaign against RFE/RL.”
___
CHISINAU, Moldova – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Moldova pledging America’s support to the small Western-leaning former Soviet republic that is coping with an influx of refugees from Ukraine and warily watching Russia’s intensifying war with its neighbor.
Blinken was meeting on Sunday with senior Moldovan officials who are appealing for international assistance in dealing with more than 120,000 refugees from Ukraine that it is now hosting while also seeking security reassurances against potential Russian aggression. More than 230,000 people have fled into Moldova from Ukraine since the war began 11 days ago.
Blinken said Moldova’s welcoming of refugees is an inspiration to the world.
“We admire the generosity of hospitality, the willingness to be such good friends to people who are in distress, and, indeed, I want to do everything we can to help you deal with the burden that this has imposed,” he said.
Russia already has troops in the country of 2.6 million that are stationed in the disputed territory of Transnistria and are being closely watched as Russian President Vladimir Putin presses ahead with the invasion of Ukraine. Although it has no plans to try to become a member of NATO, Moldova formally applied to join the European Union just three days ago in a fast-track bid to bolster its ties with the West.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine at
After eventful 2021, Twins prospect Simeon Woods Richardson looks to reboot
Minneapolis police seek noncustodial mother in the kidnapping of her 9-year-old
Business People: Former Minnesota DNR commissioner Holsten to head sportfishing organization
Live updates: Israel leader speaks to Putin day after visit
SCOOP: SEC Fines Sketchy ‘Ivy League’ VC Firm. What Took So Long?
Minneapolis shooting leaves 1 person dead and 3 injured early Sunday
Live updates: Russia interfering at nuclear plant, IAEA says
As planet warms, less ice covering North American lakes
Ukraine flag orders skyrocket in wake of Russian invasion
Live updates: Russia warns Ukraine’s neighboring countries
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News5 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing