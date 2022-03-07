Tech
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
As global technology advances, traditional password systems may not just be enough to protect users worldwide. It is pretty alarming how hackers can now easily slip through online security measures thus, a more reliable authentication is needed today.
Advance eCommerce fraud prevention solutions keep on improving their services and develop their existing method of protection such as biometrics, smartcards, and tokens are a few of some popular alternatives to passwords.
DEMAND FOR ADVANCED AUTHENTICATION
Due to the rising threat of techy hackers and data breaches, companies and enterprises are now more dependent on security agencies specializing in electronic data and computer works. Nowadays, businesses revolve heavily around online transactions, significantly that the global pandemic is still rising, and tighter security measures are needed. Many company owners are now implementing two-way authentication systems that involve microchip-equipped cards to tighten up their security and protect their business and their customers.
Here are some of the current market players when it comes to the authentication industry:
LoginID
Known as a leader in biometric authentication, LoginID provides SaaS-based Passwordless Authentication, Digital Onboarding, Digital Identity Verification, and PSD2 Strong Customer Authentication solutions that are FIDO2 Certified. LoginID’s Passwordless authentication allows the organization to implement secured biometric authentication on all major browsers and platforms. The company also offers free trials to navigate and easily see how the system works.
Magic.Link
This company also offers passwordless login into existing applications through a developer SDK. Magic is based in the US and involves email, SMS, FIDO2 WebAuthn, and social login for their security system. Although some users have noted difficulties in using Magic’s authentication product, an in-house IT expert with sufficient knowledge and experience might be the only one who can run the system.
Auth0
With various services like FIDO WebAuthn-based biometrics, email, SM, and magic link logins in replacements for passwords, Auth0’smay be quite expensive, depending on a business; requirements, and needs. They offer their services by using mobile, web, or single-page apps. Although they offer lots of services, some users implied that using their services can sometimes be complicated, and their custom login features need improvement.
As the need for stricter and more reliable authentication systems, service providers are now developing other options that are way better than the traditional password setup the market has. The growing biometric authentication industry may be a good sign of a more trusted system in the market but firms and enterprises should be careful in choosing what system to implement. It is best to thoroughly search for different providers first, see which one offers everything needed and if their system is easy to navigate.
To know more about the competitor analysis of LoginID, you can read this infographic from LoginID.
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Over the years, software development methods have also upgraded parallelly with technological advancements. Agile software development methods are one approach in the current software development trends. Agile methodology breaks up the project into many phases and distributes the workloads across the teams. We prioritize continuous improvement at each stage rather than working on changes at the deployment stage altogether. Progress is constantly updated with the team members during the daily scrum meetings. The examples of agile-based development methods are Scrum, eXtreme Programming (XP), Feature Driven Development (FDD), Adaptive Software Development (ADD), Crystal, Dynamic Systems Development (DSD), Lean Software Development, etc. The methods are selected according to the type of product/service to be developed. All these agile methods follow a set of dedicated principles. In this blog, we will focus on five crucial principles of agile methodology.
- Be open to challenges and changes
The agile methodology focuses on being highly responsive to changes at all phases of software development. Our teams must be aware of what is going on in the project at any development phase. The agile method splits the tasks and deliverables into iterations to achieve this high degree of clarity. The iterations must be completed in shorter time frames, usually from a week to four. Ensure that the time frames align with the overall time allocated to the project.
JIRA is a tool that helps us improve our code by enabling the creation of quick filters. JIRA gives a clear insight into the agile processes via reporting functionalities and custom workflows. We can build, test, and release software using this tool.
2. Embrace user inputs
Since agile software development methods adopt a communicative and responsive approach, the customers are on priority. Feedback from the customers should be gathered frequently after each iteration, based on which we can improve the product. Thinking from the user’s perspective instead of pre-assuming things helps us develop better products. A new function suggested by one of your customers may turn into a breakthrough for your company’s products!
Sprints by Zoho is a tool that helps in this process. It enables the team to comment on the code changes easily. We can also gather product feedback using this tool and work on the changes in the early stages of development.
3. Facilitate live interaction with actionable software for better visualization and feedback
We need to create working and actionable software, instead of theoretical representations. Documentation does play a part in software development, but it is for the records only. If you want to gain insights from your customers and stakeholders, create small working pieces of a product. We may question this aspect, stating that documentation is necessary to support our claims and give surety to the clients. Well, to justify the implementation of the ideas which you have proposed in the documentation, there is no better method than to provide actionable products! When a user comes into live contact with the software, their understanding and perception change. It gives room for improvement and ensures that we are on the same page with our clients. For example, you state that you have used JavaScript to trigger a warning on the web page when users enter a weak password while registering. When this feature is displayed in the prototype, it helps the client visualize it and supports our claims. Keep in mind that your documentation should be short and precise. Mention only the things you have implemented in your outputs, instead of futuristic proposals. We can use tools like AdobeXd, InVision, Webflow, Framer, etc. to create prototypes before we move on to the backend coding.
4. Effective communication to step up software development
Inculcating effective communication practices amongst your team members may benefit your project more than adopting a high-end technology stack. Agile software development methods keep the team members engaged through principles like daily scrum meetings and pair programming.
Daily scrum calls are used to update the project status from each team member’s side. It helps us devise solutions for problems that the team members might be facing. For example, if the tester has not received the deployable code from the development teams, the testing process gets lagged. It is a high priority task for the testing team than the development team, so plans must be made to compensate for the same. The team can get in touch with each other and negotiate, to come up with effective solutions. Risks can be managed better if the communication between the team is on point. We can assist a team member who might be on the wrong track!
Pair programming is a technique where two programmers work together at one workstation, either remotely or in person. While one person takes up the driver role, the other can be the observer/navigator. The driver writes the code, whereas the observer checks each line of code as it is typed in. The programmers must switch roles frequently to ensure equality of workloads.
Project communication tools like Teams, Slack, Trello, etc. can help in communication between the teams or within the team. Features like channel creation, tasks assignment, messaging, meeting tools boost the collaborative experience for the Agile teams.
5. Quality over quantity
While we are engrossed with meeting the deadlines, we may miss the focus on qualitative aspects of the project during the development cycle. We can provide parts of the software that meet the industrial standards for security and stability. The software can be updated and improvised further. For example, if your login system onboards the user in 2 minutes, try to reduce the time by working on the server’s latency. Remember to keep realistic quality goals and standards so that you don’t waste time in high-pressure situations to achieve something out of your reach.
Performance testing tools like Selenium, Soap UI, Apache JMeter help to evaluate our work against test cases, to ensure that the quality standards are met.
The above agile principles are tailored according to the specific methodologies we choose, the type of projects, and business requirements. We can further improvise our agile software development methods by incorporating DevOps practices.
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
PHP is omnipresent in the development industry. From beginners to experts, have an in-depth understanding of Hypertext Preprocessor. It is a powerful framework to build dynamic and interactive web pages.
Enterprises have many reasons to choose custom PHP development services. It offers faster execution, less coding, and libraries for everyday tasks. Moreover, PHP has extensive support for different frameworks. Laravel and CodeIgniter are the most popular framework that helps developers in seamless data transfer and perform several operations such as managing sessions, uploading files, and much more.
In this article, we have listed some essential PHP frameworks and functionalities. It will help developers choose the right technology as per the project’s needs.
PHP Frameworks To Use In 2022
Laravel
Laravel is a web application framework with expressive, elegant syntax. It is an open source-based technology framework and offers powerful functionalities such as routing, view template engine, and user authentication.
Reasons why Developers opt for Laravel –
- Based on Model-view-controller (MVC) architecture
- Secure Migration System
- Innovative Template Engine
- Unique Unit-testing
- Effective ORM (Object Relational Mapping)
- Libraries and Modular
CodeIgniter
According to Wikipedia, “CodeIgniter is an open-source software rapid development web framework, for use in building dynamic websites with PHP. It is widely used, lightweight, and written in PHP.
Reasons to Choose CodeIgniter PHP framework –
- Highly customised
- User-friendly interface
- Handling Bugs/Error Handling
- Easy migration
- Faster execution
- Support of MySQL, PostgreSQL, MSSQL, SQLite, Oracle database
- Offers high security – incorporates protection against CSRF and XSS
- Easy to manage
- High performance
- Helps to deliver scalable applications
- Template engine
The CodeIgniter PHP Framework is in high demand, and it offers an extensive range of benefits to the developers and inbuilt functionalities. If you are looking to leverage the benefits of CodeIgniter, it is important to partner with CodeIgniter development company.
Symfony
Symfony provides a set of reusable PHP components and libraries. The main motive of the Symfony framework is to speed up the development task and deliver enterprise-driven robust solutions.
Reasons to Choose Symfony PHP framework –
- Have the support of a friendly and active developer’s community
- Based on open source technology
- Time saving
- Developers can add modules
- Highly customized and flexible
- Easy to set up and use
- Hassle-free testing
- Built-in debugging tool
- PHP components can reuse
- Caching management
Automated deployment
CakePHP
CakePHP is another widely used PHP framework, and it is an open-source web framework that helps developers to create robust solutions. Majorly programmers prefer Cake PHP; it helps in improving speed and allows developers to integrate advanced features into solutions.
Reasons to Choose CakePHP framework –
- Supports MVC ( Model View Controller) structure
- Easy Interaction with the Database
- Supports unit testing
- Highly Compatible
- Built-in Validation
- User-friendly SEO URLs
- Support for Databases such as PostgreSQL, SQLite, MYSQL
- High secure with techniques for encryption, secret word hashing, SQL infusion anticipation, input approval,
- CSRF, and XSS assurance
- In-built templating Engine
- Easy caching operations
Yii PHP Framework
The term Yii PHP framework is an open-source, object-oriented, component-based MVC PHP web application framework. Written in PHP and offers a powerful API. Known as a fast, secure, and fully efficient development tool, YII is used to create modern Web applications and develop large scale websites.
Reasons to Choose Symfony PHP framework –
- Provides a high level of security
- Simple coding
- Easy to set up
- Provides powerful debugger
- Easy Configuration
- Shorter development cycle
- Requires Zero configuration
FuelPHP
FuelPHP is a local area-driven full-stack PHP structure. It supports MVC and HMVC (Hierarchical Model View Controller). HMVC adds another layer between the Controller and the View that helps better code organizing and increases the code reuse process.
Reasons to Choose FuelPHP framework –
- Provides full support for RESTful API development
- Support of active PHP community
- Easy to configure
- Supports all server
- Flexible URI routing system
- Input filtering
- Based on the Lightweight ORM (Object-relational mapping) model
- Prevents SQL injection
Conclusion
PHP is the fastest-growing programming language. Developers have multiple reasons to choose PHP development; it offers many benefits. PHP provides an extensive range of frameworks that make the development process smooth and faster. Choosing the proper PHP framework turns into a daunting task for the developers.
Different PHP frameworks offer specific functionalities. Developers should understand the available framework in-depth and stay updated with the latest versions to simplify the development process.
Methods to Get the Smoke Smell Out of Your Car
Smoke smells or any undesirable scent in your car’s cabin can be a major mood killer for some. Tragically, notwithstanding being one of the most well-known smells, smoke can likewise be quite possibly the most troublesome scent to forever eliminate from a vehicle – an absolute bummer while purchasing a trade-in vehicle!
There are many at-home cures and over-the-counter choices accessible for scent evacuation, so it’s difficult to pinpoint what works and what doesn’t. Fortunately, experts use dependable decisions all over the planet forever to eliminate smoke smells from your vehicle’s lodge.
What Does Smoke Mean for Your Car Interior?
The cigarette smell in a vehicle is brought about by all the smoke particles implanting themselves inside the inside surfaces. For instance, assuming you’ve at any point been to a massive fire and smelled your garments from that evening the following day, they smell like smoke. Indeed, that equivalent careful cycle occurs in your vehicle, but instead of a couple of long periods of smoke, it’s increased by years!
Studies led in 2010 by analysts from the University of California and San Diego State University show that the presence of TSP (all-out smoke contamination) can cause third-hand smoke and nicotine openness. This openness isn’t as destructive as recycled smoke openness; however, it puts drivers, particularly youngsters, in danger. Also, a smoker’s vehicle is impacted in a more significant number of ways than simply the presence of smell.
Besides, essential cleaning has practically zero impact in limiting all smoke contaminations inside a vehicle. Smoker vehicles should be appropriately cleaned and sanitized to limit absolute smoke poisons and make the car lodge a protected climate for drivers.
Issue With Masking Scents Utilizing Air Fresheners
I’m sure you’ve seen and likely even utilized a considerable lot of the deodorizers found in neighborhood stores. They’re modest, arrive in an assortment of beautiful scents, and are simple to use – however they don’t work, unfortunately. Auto deodorizers and scent bombs cover the smell of smoke for a couple of days to a long time. Your vehicle could possess a scent like a tropical sensation for up to 14 days, yet you’ll see that the smoke smell gets back furiously, and as a rule, as soon as possible. Also, get 30% off using the Biocide Systems Coupon Code.
Eliminate The Source Of The Cigarette Smell
To eliminate the cigarette smell from your vehicle (or any scent so far as that is concerned), you need to stop the source.
Commonly in a weighty smoker’s vehicle, you’ll observe cigarette butts in cup holders and under seats, debris on the rugs, and perhaps in the air vents. The last thing we need to eliminate is the smoke and tar particles tracked down all around the vehicle’s cabin.
In awful models, you can see tar buildup gather around the smoker’s region, generally seen as on the driver’s side.
Vacuum, Scrub, And Shampoo The Entire Interior
We suggest beginning with vacuuming the inside, trying to vacuum out the entirety of your rugs, seats, cupholders, and different little hiding spots. An important tip is to eliminate your floor mats to clean and vacuum however much surface region as could reasonably be expected. Keep in mind that tobacco smoke is airborne and observes its direction into every one of your inside surfaces, so we should clean everything inside the vehicle.
In the wake of vacuuming, we suggest involving a car inside cleaner in blend with a scour brush and microfiber towel to wipe out your plastic, vinyl, and calfskin surfaces, for example, entryway boards, mid control area, seats, and the dashboard. Begin by splashing your inside cleaner each part in turn, completely unsettle it with your brush, then, at that point, clear off the grime. After all your hard plastic, calfskin, and vinyl surfaces are spotless, continue to shampoo your texture surfaces.
Ways to eliminate Smoke Smells From Leather Seats And Upholstery
Textures can carry on like little fingers and take hold of smell effectively, and cowhide is highly porous and likes to retain scents. We suggest utilizing some protein cleaner if you notice heavy smoke coming from your upholstery and calfskin after your underlying cleaning. The chemical cleaner will separate these particles and kill them, permitting you to get them with a vacuum or a microfiber towel.
Utilizing your car catalyst cleaner, splash the arrangement on a superficial level and allow it to sit for 30 seconds. After the time has passed, spray a few more cleaners and scour the surface, then, at that point, clear off all abundance arrangement with a microfiber towel. A big tip is to take out all your safety belts and clean them individually with the compound cleaner.
Utilize A Steam Cleaner
Steam cleaners are colossal speculation now and again, yet assuming you’re hoping to accelerate the scent expulsion cycle and assure shockingly better outcomes, steam is the best approach. The high temperature of steam opens up the pores of plastics, cowhides, vinyl, and textures, assisting with delivering all the smoke particles while at the same time sanitizing the surface. A steam cleaner in the mix with a catalyst cleaner will doubtlessly eliminate every one of the wellsprings of scent stuck inside the materials of your vehicle.
The most effective method to Deodorize Smoke Smells From Headliners
A vehicle’s main event is the most touchy piece of the inside because it’s stuck on and constantly battling gravity. It also gets the most smell misuse since smoke rises and is installed in the main event. A steam cleaner is also ideal for freshening up main events. On the off chance that you douse the main event with a lot of cleansers, you’ll relax the glue, making it conceivably droop from now on. Steam is an excellent option since it can clean without inordinate cleaners and dampness. Be cautioned that the steam’s high temperatures can likewise influence the main event whenever utilized inappropriately.
We suggest cleaning the main event area by segment, consistent outcomes. Take your liner and wrap the main event with a microfiber towel to stay away from much dampness. Envision as though you’re cleaning the main event like you’re cleaning paint – with next to zero strain and trying to cover every one of the regions until the main event is finished. From that point forward, softly foment the main event in cross-hatch movements.
Replace The Cabin Air Filter
One of the most neglected pieces of the scent evacuation process is the lodge air channel – indeed, many individuals don’t know what it is! The lodge air channel channels your AC framework, giving your vehicle lodge’s outside air. You can typically observe the lodge air direct behind your glove compartment or under the windshield cover behind your motor sound. Supplanting your old lodge air channel is an unquestionable requirement since it gathers all the smoke defilement throughout the long term, making it a significant wellspring of scent. Check your proprietor’s manual for the right substitution lodge air channel and area. On the off chance that you can’t observe it in your proprietor’s manual, a quick Google search will help.
The Final Step: Use An Ozone Generator
I’m confident if you’ve at any point called your neighborhood detailer about scent expulsion; they referenced the expression “ozone generator.” The ozone generator is the last advance in the smell expulsion process. Ozone is additionally alluded to as enacted oxygen and is commonly made through power, photosynthesis, or bright radiation from the sun. Ozone is created when one of these powers makes oxygen split into two separate particles.
At that point, the free iota connects itself to an O2 particle, recombining to make ozone. “Ozone” is gotten from the Greek word “ozien,” signifying “to smell.” Soon after ozone is made, it starts to stall, projecting itself to the vehicle’s smell atoms, which then, at that point, produce new oxygen. Essentially, ozone is an unstable atom and has a half-existence of roughly 20 minutes.
A couple of wellbeing safety measures should be taken while utilizing an ozone generator. Ensure you’re in an all-around ventilated room away from kids, individuals, and pets. A guideline is that you’re excessively close if you can smell the ozone! Then, take your ozone machine and spot it in a focal vehicle region. Since ozone is a lung aggravation, whenever presented to coordinate contact for a long time, it very well may be unsafe or even reason demise.
