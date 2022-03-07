News
Soprano Anna Netrebko Ousted From the Met Opera for Putin Support
Since Russian troops descended on Ukraine in late February, cultural institutions have responded by disengaging Russian artists with close ties to Vladimir Putin. In the US, Putin supporters, including world famous Russian soprano Anna Netrebko, have been thrown out of their engagements. According to Met Opera General Manager, Peter Gelb, Netrekbo will probably never return to the stage at Lincoln Center.
While Netrebko has repudiated the war in Ukraine, she has not repudiated Vladimir Putin sufficiently to keep her engagements either at the Met or at La Scala in Milan, the Zurich Opera, or the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg. Zachary Woolfe in The New York Times makes a convincing argument about how poorly Netrebko has handled her delicate position vis-à-vis Putin: lashing out at her critics in defensive and aggressive social media posts where she voices her rage at being asked to forswear her country. Although it is hard to imagine how even forswearing Putin would have allowed her to keep her engagements, given the anti-Russian sentiment currently sweeping through institutions of high culture in the US and Europe.
Anna Netrebko worked as a janitor in the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg while she was a student. She came of age after the collapse of the Soviet Union, when the former Soviet republics were facing the sharpest drop in life expectancy in all of recorded history. As she rose to fame she clapped back at the Russian tabloids when they made fun of her for her provincial accent and country manners. Rarely cautious in her public statements, when accused of being Putin’s lover in the press, she said “I’d have loved to have been, but when? We only met twice. Officially and briefly. But he’s a very attractive man. Such a strong, male energy.”
Gergiev, a mentor of Netrebko’s, has a long history as a strong Putin ally. In 2013, he publicly defended Putin’s anti-gay legislation, making incendiary remarks to a Dutch newspaper. His comments led to protests in front of concert halls where he was performing, including a protest at the Metropolitan Opera. Yet that controversy never lost him gigs. We do not choose our classical musicians for their politics. However, classical musicians, especially transcontinental superstars like Netrebko and Gergiev, are attractive to institutions like the Met or Carnegie Hall precisely because of their closeness to power. Putin was a bad actor, a homophobe, and an autocrat before he invaded Ukraine. But we still happily engaged the performers he heralded in years past. The performers whose careers he aided have never been apolitical actors: we only chose to treat them as such.
What’s different now is the position that America finds itself in with Putin and Ukraine. The US and other NATO members watch helplessly as Russia’s troops gain territory across eastern Ukraine. America can’t, or anyway definitely shouldn’t, make war on a nuclear armed country, but we can make life difficult for its opera singers. These cultural sanctions are political theater designed to drum up anti-Russia and anti-Putin sentiment.
War is bad for culture. Not least of all because it turns our cultural institutions into bastions of jingoism. There probably isn’t a correct move to make regarding Putin’s cultural allies. However, demanding that classical musicians forswear the leader of Russia or else lose their jobs smacks of totalitarianism. Peter Gelb and the other administrators of high culture can do better.
Wall Street tumbles after oil prices touch $130 per barrel
By STAN CHOE
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are tumbling on Wall Street Monday as another big leap for oil prices threatens to squeeze inflation’s grip on the global economy.
The S&P 500 fell 2.3% after a barrel of U.S. oil surged to $130 overnight on the possibility the U.S. could bar imports from Russia. Stocks around the world slid even more sharply earlier in the day, also taking their cue from oil’s movements, though their losses moderated as crude receded toward $120 per barrel.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 628 points, or 1.9%, at 32,986, as of 12:19 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 2.2% lower. Stocks are on pace for their worst losses since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Gold and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street were also higher, though not by quite as much as when oil prices hit their peak. The price of gold briefly touched $2,007.50 per ounce before trading at $1,987.50, up 1.1%.
Oil prices have soared recently on worries that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will upend already tight supplies. Russia is one of the world’s largest energy producers, and oil prices were already high before the attack because the global economy is demanding more fuel following its coronavirus-caused shutdown.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to her colleagues on Sunday that “the House is currently exploring strong legislation” to further isolate Russia because of its attack on Ukraine. That could include a ban on imports of Russian oil and energy products, she said.
It’s a major step that the U.S. government has not yet taken, despite a long list of moves to punish Russia, as the White House has said it hopes to limit disruptions to oil markets. It wants to limit price jumps at the gasoline pump.
Reports also said U.S. officials may be considering easing sanctions against Venezuela. That potentially could free up more crude oil and ease concerns about reduced supplies from Russia.
A gallon of regular already costs an average of $4.065 across the gallon after breaching the $4 barrier on Sunday for the first time since 2008. A month ago, a gallon averaged $3.441, according to AAA.
A barrel of U.S. crude oil was trading at $117.85 per barrel, up 1.8%, after earlier touching $130.50. Brent crude, the international standard, was up 3.6% at $122.34 per barrel after earlier topping $139.
Markets worldwide have swung wildly recently on worries about how high prices for oil, wheat and other commodities produced in the region will go because of Russia’s invasion, inflaming the world’s already high inflation. In the United States, prices for consumers jumped last month from their year-ago level at the fastest rate in four decades.
The conflict in Ukraine also threatens the food supply in some regions, including Europe, Africa and Asia, which rely on the vast, fertile farmlands of the Black Sea region, known as the “breadbasket of the world.”
The war puts extra pressure on central banks around the world, with the Federal Reserve on course to raise interest rates later this month for the first time since 2018. Higher rates slow the economy, which hopefully will help rein in high inflation. But if the Fed raises rates too high, it risks forcing the economy into a recession.
Some investors have seen the war in Ukraine as potentially pushing the Fed to go easier on rate increases. Investors love low rates because they tend to boost prices for stocks and all kinds of markets.
But that may not necessarily be the case this time, Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a report. With prices for oil, wheat and other commodities potentially rising even more, the threat is higher for a sustained, high inflation to settle on the economy. That could flip the Fed’s traditional playbook.
“After several decades in which economic, financial, or political shocks invariably caused interest rates to fall, markets may have to re-learn that the opposite can also be true,” Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius wrote.
Beyond sanctions brought on Russia by governments because of its invasion of Ukraine, companies are also levying their own punishments. The list of companies exiting Russia has grown to include Mastercard, Visa and American Express, as well as Netflix.
The value of the Russian ruble continued to slide amid all the financial pressure, falling another nearly 20%. It dropped below 0.7 cents.
“The Ukraine-Russia conflict will continue to dominate market sentiments and no signs of conflict resolution thus far may likely put a cap on risk sentiments into the new week,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.
“It should be clear by now that economic sanctions will not deter any aggression from the Russians, but will serve more as a punitive measure at the expense of implication on global economic growth. Elevated oil prices may pose a threat to firms’ margins and consumer spending outlook,” Yeap said.
On Wall Street, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond soared after the investment firm of billionaire Ryan Cohen took a nearly 10% stake in the company and recommended big changes. Cohen is the co-founder of Chewy, and he’s amassed somewhat of a cult following after he took a stake in GameStop, the struggling video game chain that eventually named him board chairman.
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond jumped 31.1% to $21.18.
Treasury yields climbed, with the 10-year rising to 1.74% from 1.72% late Friday.
___
AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Yuri Kageyama contributed.
Illinois among top 10 most expensive states for gas, Missouri least expensive
DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of gas rose above $4.00 on Monday morning.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.06.
During the first full week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents, according to the AAA motor club.
That represents the second-largest jump in average national prices in a week, GasBuddy reported.
Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement that the Russian invasion and seasonal price changes mean Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than ever before.
Here are the most expensive states for gas as of Monday morning at 8 a.m.:
- California: $5.34
- Hawaii: $4.69
- Nevada: $4.59
- Oregon: $4.51
- Washington: $4.44
- Alaska: $4.39
- Illinois: $4.30
- Connecticut: $4.28
- New York: $4.26
- Pennsylvania: $4.23
|State
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|California
|$5.343
|$5.506
|$5.645
|$5.692
|Hawaii
|$4.699
|$4.890
|$5.161
|$4.941
|Nevada
|$4.590
|$4.766
|$4.973
|$4.767
|Oregon
|$4.512
|$4.651
|$4.862
|$4.809
|Washington
|$4.449
|$4.598
|$4.785
|$4.747
|Alaska
|$4.395
|$4.505
|$4.721
|$4.436
|Illinois
|$4.304
|$4.610
|$5.000
|$4.479
|Connecticut
|$4.283
|$4.490
|$4.724
|$4.787
|New York
|$4.261
|$4.496
|$4.744
|$4.854
|Pennsylvania
|$4.238
|$4.503
|$4.784
|$5.000
Each state with the highest average price per gallon also saw a significant week-to-week increase, according to AAA.
- California: up $.51
- Hawaii: up $.15
- Nevada: up $.56
- Oregon: up $.48
- Washington: $.44
- Alaska: up $.50
- Illinois: up $.45
- Connecticut: up $.56
- New York: up $.45
- Pennsylvania: up $.48
While California had the highest average price per gallon Monday at $5.34, the least expensive state for a gallon of gas was Missouri at $3.62 per gallon, according to AAA.
The all-time high for average gasoline prices was set in July 17, 2008, at $4.10 per gallon.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Cahokia Heights woman sentenced for ID theft
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A 29-year-old Cahokia Heights woman will spend more than a year in federal prison for her role in an identity theft scam.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jasmine Davison and three co-conspirators used stolen names and Social Security numbers to set up cell service accounts at Sprint stores in southern Illinois.
They used that stolen info to acquire cellphones without paying for them and resold the phones to other cell stores for cash.
Prosecutors said Davison and the group ran their scam from 2015 to 2018.
Davison was sentenced to 18 months for aggravated identity theft. She’s the third person to be sentenced in the case.
On Feb. 18, 2021, Michael Henderson was sentenced to 24 months and 1 day in prison. Kyetia Hines was sentenced on May 5, 2021, to serve 28 months; four of those months will run concurrently with a prior sentence. The final member of the conspiracy, Antoinette Davis, is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.
