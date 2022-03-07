News
St. Charles County prepares for potential severe weather
DEFIANCE, Mo. – Severe weather could be on the horizon and FOX 2 wants you to be prepared. St. Charles County residents near Defiance reflect on the storms that brought damage and destruction to the area in December and say severe weather warnings should be taken seriously.
News
Police: Man shot in Mark Twain neighborhood
ST. LOUIS – A man in his 40s was found shot Sunday afternoon in north St. Louis.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place just after 4:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of N. Euclid Avenue, located in the Mark Twain neighborhood.
The victim was said to be conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.
Police did not release any additional information on the investigation.
News
St. Louis alderwoman wants to overturn Prop D
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Alderwoman Sharon Tyus has had enough of Proposition D. She’s introduced legislation to turn back the hands of time and overturn Prop D. Back in 2020, city voters supported Prop D’s “approval voting” arrangement as a new way to elect officials, with a nonpartisan setup.
News
Endangered Person Advisory issued for Pagedale 9-year-old
PAGEDALE, Mo. – Authorities in Pagedale are asking for the public’s help in finding a 9-year-old boy.
Pagedale Police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Ahmad Ford-Thomas, who was last seen in the 7300 block of Doncaster Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday.
He’s believed to have been taken from a court-appointed guardian by his mother, 41-year-old Shewona Ford.
Police described Shewona Ford as 4’11” tall and weighing 145 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Ahmad or Shewona is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency immediately or call the Pagedale Police Department at 314-446-9316.
St. Charles County prepares for potential severe weather
Police: Man shot in Mark Twain neighborhood
St. Louis alderwoman wants to overturn Prop D
Endangered Person Advisory issued for Pagedale 9-year-old
NCAA women’s hockey: Gophers nab No. 2 seed, home regional
Travel Tips for senior travelers￼
Nursing Career: Louisiana’s Demand for LTAC Nurses
Gophers men finish last in Big Ten with loss at Northwestern
Live updates: Oil prices jump as conflict in Ukraine deepens
A couple of Minnesota kids lead Stars past hometown Wild
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News5 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing