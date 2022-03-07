Connect with us

St. Charles County prepares for potential severe weather

DEFIANCE, Mo. – Severe weather could be on the horizon and FOX 2 wants you to be prepared. St. Charles County residents near Defiance reflect on the storms that brought damage and destruction to the area in December and say severe weather warnings should be taken seriously.

Police: Man shot in Mark Twain neighborhood

March 7, 2022

ST. LOUIS – A man in his 40s was found shot Sunday afternoon in north St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place just after 4:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of N. Euclid Avenue, located in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

The victim was said to be conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

Police did not release any additional information on the investigation.

St. Louis alderwoman wants to overturn Prop D

March 7, 2022

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Alderwoman Sharon Tyus has had enough of Proposition D. She’s introduced legislation to turn back the hands of time and overturn Prop D. Back in 2020, city voters supported Prop D’s “approval voting” arrangement as a new way to elect officials, with a nonpartisan setup.

Endangered Person Advisory issued for Pagedale 9-year-old

March 7, 2022

PAGEDALE, Mo. – Authorities in Pagedale are asking for the public’s help in finding a 9-year-old boy.

Pagedale Police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Ahmad Ford-Thomas, who was last seen in the 7300 block of Doncaster Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday.

He’s believed to have been taken from a court-appointed guardian by his mother, 41-year-old Shewona Ford.

Police described Shewona Ford as 4’11” tall and weighing 145 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Ahmad or Shewona is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency immediately or call the Pagedale Police Department at 314-446-9316.

