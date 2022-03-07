St. Charles County prepares for potential severe weather

ST. LOUIS – A man in his 40s was found shot Sunday afternoon in north St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place just after 4:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of N. Euclid Avenue, located in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

The victim was said to be conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

Police did not release any additional information on the investigation.