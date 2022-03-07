News
St. Louis alderwoman wants to overturn Prop D
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Alderwoman Sharon Tyus has had enough of Proposition D. She’s introduced legislation to turn back the hands of time and overturn Prop D. Back in 2020, city voters supported Prop D’s “approval voting” arrangement as a new way to elect officials, with a nonpartisan setup.
Endangered Person Advisory issued for Pagedale 9-year-old
PAGEDALE, Mo. – Authorities in Pagedale are asking for the public’s help in finding a 9-year-old boy.
Pagedale Police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Ahmad Ford-Thomas, who was last seen in the 7300 block of Doncaster Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday.
He’s believed to have been taken from a court-appointed guardian by his mother, 41-year-old Shewona Ford.
Police described Shewona Ford as 4’11” tall and weighing 145 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Ahmad or Shewona is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency immediately or call the Pagedale Police Department at 314-446-9316.
NCAA women’s hockey: Gophers nab No. 2 seed, home regional
When the Minnesota women’s hockey team was awarded the No. 2 seed in next week’s NCAA tournament, the team was shown sitting watching the ESPN selection show — and didn’t look happy.
That’s not because they weren’t happy with the No. 2 seed – and the home regional and first-round bye that goes with it – but because there was a delay on the Gophers’ monitor and when the team was on camera, they were seeing a replay of Ohio State’s overtime game-winner in the WCHA Final Faceoff final.
As if they needed a reminder.
“That’s why we were not cheering then,” Frost said. “We didn’t know the camera was on us. I thought it was hilarious.”
The Gophers, their coach said, were “in fine spirits,” even though the Buckeyes supplanted them atop the PairWise rankings after their 3-2 victory Sunday afternoon at Ridder Arena. The top five spots in the 11-team tournament went strictly by the PairWise, something that didn’t always happen in the past.
Top-ranked Minnesota (29-8-1) will open the NCAA tournament on Saturday against the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 8 Minnesota Duluth (24-11-1) and No. 9 Harvard (22-9-1). Puck drop is set for 4 p.m.
“The best thing about it was that there really weren’t any surprises this time,” Frost said.
The Gophers were left out of last season’s tournament, the last eight-team bracket before an independent gender equity report suggested the NCAA expand the field to match up more closely with the men’s bracket in terms of percentage of programs advancing to the tournament.
The report, by Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, also criticized the importance of travel considerations when filling out the bracket. That wasn’t the case this season.
“The NCAA is really putting their money where their mouth is, and it’s been great to see,” Frost said.
UMD and Harvard will play at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Top-ranked Minnesota beat No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, 5-1, in the WCHA semifinals on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s title game. The loss to the Buckeyes (29-6-0) was a bitter pill for the Gophers to swallow – they hadn’t lost a game since an overtime loss in Columbus on Jan. 28 – but they vowed to use it as motivation.
“I think on Saturday we’re going to come out so strong, and just prove that we are a good contender,” Boreen said. “This hurts, but it always has come back to help us in the end.”
Minnesota started the season with a chip on its shoulder after being left out of the 2021 bracket and used that bitter disappointment as motivation to climb back to the top of women’s hockey, ranked No. 1 in both polls since early February and winning the WCHA regular-season championship.
After a 5-4 overtime loss to Minnesota State on Jan 15, when the Mavericks ended a 53-game losing streak to their longtime rival, the Gophers swept then-No. 1 Wisconsin in its next series to begin a 12-0-1 run to Sunday’s game.
“We bounce back so hard from losses,” said senior center Taylor Heise. “The last one was Mankato, and obviously, it doesn’t feel good when you haven’t lost (to a team) in I don’t know how many years, but we came back so hard from that, and I have so much confidence in this team.”
NCAA TOURNAMENT
First-round and quarterfinal games. All times Central Standard Time. The Frozen Four is March 18-20 in State College, Pa.
- COLUMBUS REGIONAL: Quinnipiac (25-9-3) vs. Syracuse (15-10-6), 5 p.m., Thursday; No. 1 Ohio State vs. Quinnipiac/Syracuse, 4 p.m., Saturday; No. 4 Colgate vs. No. 5 Yale, 7 p.m., Saturday
- BOSTON REGIONAL: Wisconsin (25-7-4) vs. Clarkson (22-11-3), 6 p.m., Thursday. No. 3 Northeastern vs. Wisconsin/Clarkson, noon, Saturday.
- MINNEAPOLIS REGIONAL: Minnesota Duluth (24-11-1) vs. Harvard (22-9-1), 6 p.m., Thursday; No.1 Minnesota vs. UMD/Harvard, 2 p.m., Saturday.
Gophers men finish last in Big Ten with loss at Northwestern
When it came to the Gophers men’s basketball team, the Big Ten Conference’s unofficial preseason poll was spot on after all.
In October, 28 media members picked Minnesota to finish dead last in 14th place, with first-year head coach Ben Johnson having a drastically remade roster with a collection of transfers from mid-major programs.
In regular-season finales Sunday, Minnesota’s 75-62 loss to Northwestern, coupled with Nebraska’s shocking 74-73 win over Big Ten champion Wisconsin meant the Cornhuskers moved out of the basement as the Gophers fell into it.
The Gophers and Cornhuskers each finished 4-16 in league play this season, but Nebraska won head-to-head on Feb. 9 when they snapped a 0-12 start with a 78-65 win over Minnesota in Lincoln.
A Minnesota win on Sunday would have meant a 13th-place finish in the Big Ten and a rematch with Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis on Wednesday. Having sank to 14th, Minnesota (13-16) will instead face No. 11 Penn State on Wednesday.
After a 10-1 start, including 1-1 in league play through December, Gophers players and staff said they took note of how they were picked in the conference and had set out to prove them wrong. Instead, Minnesota went 3-15, including nine straight road losses.
On Sunday evening, Northwestern (14-15) blitzed the Gophers from the opening tipoff and cruised to a big win on Senior Day at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill. Northwestern was a seven-point favorite.
The Wildcats had a 10-0 run to take a 12-3 lead in the first four-plus minutes and a 15-2 run to make it 29-9 with 10:25 left in the half. At that point, BTN play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin said the white-hot-shooting Wildcats were on pace for 125 points.
Northwestern’s torrid shooting cooled off, but it still led 46-26 at the half.
Minnesota had an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 55-43 with 12 minutes remaining and then a 6-0 run to make it 63-55 with under four left.
Gophers center Eric Curry returned to the starting lineup after missing the loss to Maryland on Wednesday with an upper-body injury. Curry had five rebounds in 26 minutes, but was 0-for-5 shooting and finished with three points.
Minnesota couldn’t duplicate its 77-60 win over Northwestern on Feb. 19, a victory that came without Payton Willis (COVID-19 protocols). Willis had 11 of his 16 points after halftime.
Jamison Battle, fresh off his career-high 39 in the loss at Maryland on Wednesday, led all scorers with 20 points.
