St. Louis alderwoman wants to overturn Prop D

When the Minnesota women’s hockey team was awarded the No. 2 seed in next week’s NCAA tournament, the team was shown sitting watching the ESPN selection show — and didn’t look happy.

That’s not because they weren’t happy with the No. 2 seed – and the home regional and first-round bye that goes with it – but because there was a delay on the Gophers’ monitor and when the team was on camera, they were seeing a replay of Ohio State’s overtime game-winner in the WCHA Final Faceoff final.

As if they needed a reminder.

“That’s why we were not cheering then,” Frost said. “We didn’t know the camera was on us. I thought it was hilarious.”

The Gophers, their coach said, were “in fine spirits,” even though the Buckeyes supplanted them atop the PairWise rankings after their 3-2 victory Sunday afternoon at Ridder Arena. The top five spots in the 11-team tournament went strictly by the PairWise, something that didn’t always happen in the past.

Top-ranked Minnesota (29-8-1) will open the NCAA tournament on Saturday against the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 8 Minnesota Duluth (24-11-1) and No. 9 Harvard (22-9-1). Puck drop is set for 4 p.m.

“The best thing about it was that there really weren’t any surprises this time,” Frost said.

The Gophers were left out of last season’s tournament, the last eight-team bracket before an independent gender equity report suggested the NCAA expand the field to match up more closely with the men’s bracket in terms of percentage of programs advancing to the tournament.

The report, by Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, also criticized the importance of travel considerations when filling out the bracket. That wasn’t the case this season.

“The NCAA is really putting their money where their mouth is, and it’s been great to see,” Frost said.

UMD and Harvard will play at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Top-ranked Minnesota beat No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, 5-1, in the WCHA semifinals on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s title game. The loss to the Buckeyes (29-6-0) was a bitter pill for the Gophers to swallow – they hadn’t lost a game since an overtime loss in Columbus on Jan. 28 – but they vowed to use it as motivation.

“I think on Saturday we’re going to come out so strong, and just prove that we are a good contender,” Boreen said. “This hurts, but it always has come back to help us in the end.”

Minnesota started the season with a chip on its shoulder after being left out of the 2021 bracket and used that bitter disappointment as motivation to climb back to the top of women’s hockey, ranked No. 1 in both polls since early February and winning the WCHA regular-season championship.

After a 5-4 overtime loss to Minnesota State on Jan 15, when the Mavericks ended a 53-game losing streak to their longtime rival, the Gophers swept then-No. 1 Wisconsin in its next series to begin a 12-0-1 run to Sunday’s game.

“We bounce back so hard from losses,” said senior center Taylor Heise. “The last one was Mankato, and obviously, it doesn’t feel good when you haven’t lost (to a team) in I don’t know how many years, but we came back so hard from that, and I have so much confidence in this team.”

NCAA TOURNAMENT

First-round and quarterfinal games. All times Central Standard Time. The Frozen Four is March 18-20 in State College, Pa.

COLUMBUS REGIONAL : Quinnipiac (25-9-3) vs. Syracuse (15-10-6), 5 p.m., Thursday; No. 1 Ohio State vs. Quinnipiac/Syracuse, 4 p.m., Saturday; No. 4 Colgate vs. No. 5 Yale, 7 p.m., Saturday

: Quinnipiac (25-9-3) vs. Syracuse (15-10-6), 5 p.m., Thursday; No. 1 Ohio State vs. Quinnipiac/Syracuse, 4 p.m., Saturday; No. 4 Colgate vs. No. 5 Yale, 7 p.m., Saturday BOSTON REGIONAL : Wisconsin (25-7-4) vs. Clarkson (22-11-3), 6 p.m., Thursday. No. 3 Northeastern vs. Wisconsin/Clarkson, noon, Saturday.

: Wisconsin (25-7-4) vs. Clarkson (22-11-3), 6 p.m., Thursday. No. 3 Northeastern vs. Wisconsin/Clarkson, noon, Saturday. MINNEAPOLIS REGIONAL: Minnesota Duluth (24-11-1) vs. Harvard (22-9-1), 6 p.m., Thursday; No.1 Minnesota vs. UMD/Harvard, 2 p.m., Saturday.