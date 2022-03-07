News
St. Paul declares snow emergency after overnight storm dumps more than 3 inches on metro
The city of St. Paul has declared a snow emergency after an overnight storm that dropped more than 3 inches on the metro area.
You know the drill, motorists.
Beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, all night-plow routes will be cleared. Don’t park on those streets in downtown and wherever you see signs that say “night plow route” or “night plow route this side of street.”
Vehicles not moved from those routes by 9 p.m. could be ticketed and towed.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, all day-plow routes will be cleared. Don’t parked on those streets, which aren’t marked. If a street doesn’t have a night-plow sign, consider it a day-plow route.
Vehicles not moved from those routes by 8 a.m. Monday could be ticketed and towed.
Here’s a snow-emergency parking map.
News
After eventful 2021, Twins prospect Simeon Woods Richardson looks to reboot
Something told Simeon Woods Richardson to pick up the phone. It was the middle of the night last summer in Tokyo, where he was competing in the Olympics for Team USA, and he was laying down, half asleep. Normally, he would roll back over and respond to the call in the morning.
Not that day.
Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins was on the other end, letting the pitcher know that he had been traded, part of the return going back to the Twins for José Berríos.
That news sure woke him up.
Woods Richardson, 21, returned to the United States with some new hardware — a silver medal — and reported to Double-A Wichita, where the Twins eased him back into action. After a hectic 2021 season that included a pause for the Olympics and a midseason trade, Woods Richardson is looking to make his mark this year.
After taking a “little breather” this offseason, which included travel to Mexico, Las Vegas and Disney World, Woods Richardson reported early to camp, showing up to Fort Myers, Fla., near the beginning of January ready to work.
“For me, it was mainly mechanics, cleaning up some stuff from last year, seeing if I could get everything over the zone, in the zone, cleaning up swing-and-miss stuff,” Woods Richardson said. “It helped tremendously.”
Woods Richardson, a second-round draft pick out of high school by the Mets in 2018, spent all of last season at Double-A, an aggressive assignment for a 20-year-old at the time. He finished the year with a 5.91 earned-run average, pitching in four games — three starts — with the Wind Surge after returning from Japan. A particular issue was the free passes, as his walks per nine innings nearly tripled from 2.0 in 2019 to 5.7 last year.
Now, he’s seeking consistency, something which was hard to find during last year’s disrupted season, and trying to regain his control.
“Mechanically, my back foot had some issues. My landing point had some issues,” he said. “(I’m) just watching film, studying, going over, repeating, relearning, recalibrating, reassessing, just kind of getting everything right now where it used to be.”
Twins director of player development Alex Hassan said getting Woods Richardson, who is the organization’s No. 8 prospect, per Baseball America, into camp early and having their coaches have extended time to work with him has proven productive.
“Getting him here, getting him in our hands, really just highlighting a few things for him that we wanted him to work on, he’s been great,” Hassan said. “Really, the two areas we’re working on with him is that we’re regaining some of the velocity that he had lost, really, until last year, and just getting back into the strike zone as often as he had earlier in his career, which I anticipate him being able to do.”
As he seeks to regain his form, Woods Richardson is focused on the ultimate goal — reaching the majors.
While he first envisioned doing it with the Mets, he has since twice been traded for all-stars — the Blue Jays acquired him for Marcus Stroman before the Twins landed him in the Berríos deal — something which he said he takes as a “big compliment and an honor.” Now, he said, it’s on him to put in the work and make it happen.
“Making it to the big leagues this year is definitely a big goal of mine,” he said. “Wherever I start out, it’s where you finish, and that’s been my goal ever since I started playing this game. That will never … stop being a goal.”
News
Minneapolis police seek noncustodial mother in the kidnapping of her 9-year-old
Minneapolis police are seeking a woman who took her 9-year-old boy in what is being described as a domestic kidnapping.
The child, Azherian Kingston Smith, was at his custodial caregiver’s house on the 3000 block of 3rd Street North when his mother, Latiena Lashaunne Smith, 27, arrived at the back door and took the boy, according to a press release.
The woman left the area on foot with the child and is believed to have left the area in a vehicle.
A protection order forbids Smith from contacting the child’s caregiver, and she lacks parental rights, the press release said.
The child, who is black, was wearing a white shirt with grey jogging pants that have white dots.
Smith is black, 5 feet two inches, 195 pounds, with black hair.
She is known to frequent areas near Lyndale and West Broadway avenues, including a Merwin Liquors store and a Cub Foods supermarket .
Tips are requested at 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. They can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips are anonymous.
Information leading to an arrest and conviction could qualify a tipster or tipsters for a financial reward.
News
Business People: Former Minnesota DNR commissioner Holsten to head sportfishing organization
OF NOTE – ORGANIZATIONS
Walker, Minn.-based MN-FISH Sportfishing Foundation & Coalition, which represents the interests of Minnesota anglers and related stakeholders, announced the hire of former Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Mark Holsten as executive director. He joined the organization March 1.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
Ciceron, a St. Paul-based digital agency, announced the appointment of Tina White as CEO and that former CEO and founder Andrew Eklund will expand his role to serve as founder/visionary within the company.
GOVERNMENT
Hiway Credit Union, St. Paul, announced that Senior Vice President of Organizational Effectiveness Christine Cordell was appointed by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to the city’s Financial Empowerment Community Council.
GRANTS
The Coalition to Back Black Businesses, Washington, D.C., announced an award of $5,000 to St. Paul-based Planting People Growing Justice Press and Bookstore, a publishing house and bookstore owned by Artika Tyner; it is one of 491 Black-owned small businesses across 39 states to receive grants in 2021.
HEALTH CARE
Advanced Body Works MFR, a massage therapy practitioner offering myofascial release techniques, announced the opening of a location at 2497 7th Ave. E., Suite 109, in North St Paul. … UCare, a Minneapolis-based health insurer, announced the hire of Marie Zimmerman as vice president of strategic partnerships; Zimmerman most recently was vice president at Aurrera Health Group.
LAW
Flaherty & Hood, St. Paul, announced the hire of Nicholas Lira Lisle as an associate attorney. … Bowman and Brooke, Minneapolis, announced that Kim Schmid has been reelected to the firm’s Executive Committee as executive managing partner and that Roshan Rajkumar has been elected as managing partner of the Minneapolis office; the firm also announced the appointments of associates Lauren Russ and Sly Onyia.
MANUFACTURING
nVent Electric plc, a provider of electrical connection and protection products and services to businesses and organizations, announced that Nitin Jain has joined the company as senior vice president of strategy and business development. nVent Electric is based in London with executive offices in St. Louis Park.
NONPROFITS
Girl Scouts River Valleys, St. Paul, announced the addition of Lynnea Atlas-Ingebretson as chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer. Atlas-Ingebretson serves on committees for the Metropolitan Council, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the board of the American Swedish Institute. … NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness), St. Paul, announced new board officers for 2022: Mariah C. Owens, president; Jessica Gourneau, vice president; Susan Holter, 2nd vice president; Kevin Hanstad, treasurer; Beatric Officer; secretary, and Kristi Fox, executive committee. … The Coalition of Asian American Leaders, St. Paul, announced that Nancy Vue Tran has joined as director of development and organizational advancement.
RECREATION
Your Boat Club, a Minneapolis-based boat rental service, announced the hire of Monica Schaeberle as chief financial officer as part of its partnership with Groupe Beneteau, a France-based international boat manufacturer. Schaeberle previously was finance manager at Groupe Beneteau Americas.
RETAIL
Rosedale Center JLL, which owns and operates the Rosedale Center mall in Roseville, announced the hire of Molly King as senior marketing and advertising manager. King previously worked at General Mills and at Arc Minnesota’s Value Village.
SERVICES
Ecolab, a St. Paul-based provider of sanitary products and services for business, announced that Douglas M. Baker, Jr., executive chairman of the board, will step down from the board following the expiration of his current term on May 5; Christophe Beck, president and chief executive officer, and a member of the board of directors, has been elected by the board to serve as chair, in addition to his current responsibilities; Jeff Ettinger will remain lead independent director.
UTILITIES
Allete, a Duluth-based provider of water and power to communities in Minnesota and Wisconsin, announced that Susan K. Nestegard has joined its board of directors; Nestegard previously served in executive positions at Ecolab and 3M Co. The company also announced the retirement of board members Heidi E. Jimmerson and Kathryn W. Dindo.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
St. Paul declares snow emergency after overnight storm dumps more than 3 inches on metro
After eventful 2021, Twins prospect Simeon Woods Richardson looks to reboot
Minneapolis police seek noncustodial mother in the kidnapping of her 9-year-old
Business People: Former Minnesota DNR commissioner Holsten to head sportfishing organization
Live updates: Israel leader speaks to Putin day after visit
SCOOP: SEC Fines Sketchy ‘Ivy League’ VC Firm. What Took So Long?
Minneapolis shooting leaves 1 person dead and 3 injured early Sunday
Live updates: Russia interfering at nuclear plant, IAEA says
As planet warms, less ice covering North American lakes
Ukraine flag orders skyrocket in wake of Russian invasion
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News5 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing