The Stylish and Comfortable Loafers to Shop Now
The classic loafer has long been identified as a staple of ultra-preppy attire, and while the shoe has repeatedly risen and fallen in popularity over the years, perhaps it’s time to acknowledge that this particular piece of footwear is actually a timeless and flattering shoe that never really goes out of style.
Loafers are both sophisticated and comfortable; they’re a more elegant and put-together alternative to your favorite sneakers, and feel a touch more mature than a simple ballet flat. While there are always classic styles to choose from, like drivers and penny loafers, there are now plenty of other iterations of the shoe, whether you’re looking for a trendy lug sole platform or a playful embellished slipper. Leather and suede loafers never go out of style, but now you can also select options including patent leather, knits and dressier velvets.
Like any good wardrobe staple, loafers are a dependable shoe during tricky transitional times of year, when a winter boot is too much but sandal season is still a ways away. These slip-on styles are ideal for any time of year, though, whether you want a feminine pointed-toe silhouette, a minimalist driver, a menswear-inspired penny loafer or a bejeweled slipper. Below, see the best stylish loafers to shop right now.
Twins say top prospect Austin Martin ‘in a great spot’
During Austin Martin’s first full season as a professional, the 22-year-old hit .270, led all of Double-A with a .414 on-base percentage and capably handled two premium positions: shortstop and center field. But the Twins believe there is more there.
Specifically, they believe Martin has more power to tap into. And as Martin prepares to enter his second full season in pro ball, that’s a point of focus offensively while the Twins continue to evaluate him and his best positional fit defensively.
“He looks great. He came in in great shape,” Twins director of player development Alex Hassan said. “He’s in a great spot. We’re excited about where he’s at.”
Acquired by the Twins last July from Toronto as part of the return for José Berríos, Martin spent the offseason training at agent Scott Boras’s Miami facility with a host of other players, including Nationals superstar Juan Soto.
Twins minor league hitting coordinator Bryce Berg paid him a visit for a couple days around December. Later in the offseason, Triple-A hitting coach Ryan Smith also spent time with Martin, the game’s No. 36 overall prospect, per Baseball America.
“It was pretty much just to kind of see what I was working on, for them to kind of give me little keynotes and, you know, things to build on, stuff that they’re seeing,” Martin said. “It was really just an opportunity for us to connect.”
Recently, the Twins have Martin diving into video from his senior year of high school and freshman year of college at Vanderbilt, where he slashed .338/.452/.414 for the Commodores. From watching, he has noticed that his body was moving “more freely, more athletically,” and he’s working to find that form again.
“When they pointed that out to me, it was more just getting back to that, ust getting back to having that muscle memory. Getting back to having my body move the way that it was before,” Martin said. “So, it hasn’t been anything new, necessarily, it’s just kind of getting back to how I used to move.”
As a sophomore year, Martin hit 10 home runs, a number he hasn’t reached since. A year later, he came out of college as one of the best players in the draft, scooped up with the No. 5 pick by the Blue Jays.
He hit five home runs last season, adding 18 doubles. In an attempt to tap into some of that power, Hassan said the team is working with Martin on “a couple things,” in his swing.
“He does an excellent job controlling the strike zone, has great bat-to-ball skills, he’s really good at hitting for average; and now we’re trying to help him impact the ball more consistency to produce some extra bases,” Hassan said. “He’s been real receptive to that work. Really excited about where he’s headed on that front.”
While they do that, they’re also evaluating his defensive fit. Hassan said he felt “really confident” in Martin’s ability to play the outfield. Martin’s focus early in camp, Hassan said, will be in the infield as he continues to refine his skills there. While they plan on him getting most of his work at shortstop, Hassan suggested Martin could also see some time at second or third base.
“I look at it as a blessing, to be honest, because it’s something that I didn’t know I could do until I was in college, and I was kind of, I would say, forced to do it,” he said of playing multiple positions. “It’s a part of my identity as a baseball player now, and it’s a part of my game.”
Whatever gets the highly-touted prospect on the field.
“I just like playing baseball,” he said. “So, as long as my name is in the lineup, I get to have a bat in my hands, then I’m good.”
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know about the war in Ukraine
By The Associated Press
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its 12th day following what Ukrainian authorities described as increased shelling of encircled cities and another failed attempt to start evacuating hundreds of thousands of civilians from the besieged areas, including the port city of Mariupol.
Russia announced yet another cease-fire and humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine on Monday, but nothing had happened as of early evening. Two previous cease-fire attempts failed and Russian forces continue to pummel cities with rockets.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a global boycott of all Russian products, including oil, ahead of a third round of talks between the two countries.
More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine. Zelenskyy urged his people to keep resisting, and Ukraine’s foreign minister said more than 20,000 people from 52 countries have volunteered to fight in Ukraine’s new international legion.
Here’s a look at key things to know about the war:
VIOLENCE STOPS PLANNED EVACUATIONS AGAIN
Moscow offered evacuation routes that would lead mostly to Russia and its ally Belarus. Ukraine has rejected the proposed routes to those two countries as “unacceptable.”
Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko blamed Russian artillery fire for halting efforts to evacuate an estimated 200,000 civilians from Mariupol, where food, water and medicine are scarce. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of sabotaging the effort.
Russia has sought to cut off Ukraine’s access to the Sea of Azov in the south. Capturing Mariupol could allow Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.
WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING ON THE GROUND?
Russian forces launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks, dropping powerful bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of the capital, Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said. But a long Russian armored column threatening Kyiv remained stalled.
On Sunday evening, Mykolaiv in the south and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, were also shelled.
Ukrainian forces were also defending Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port city, from Russian ships, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said.
The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday announced plans to strike Ukraine’s military-industrial complex and alleged that Ukrainian forces were plotting to blow up an experimental nuclear reactor in Kharkiv and blame it on Russia. The ministry offered no evidence to back its claims, which could not be independently verified.
ZELENSKYY PUSHES CALL FOR NO-FLY ZONE
Zelenskyy continued to call on foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Establishing a no-fly zone would risk escalating the conflict by involving foreign militaries directly. Although the United States and many Western countries have backed Ukraine with weapons shipments, they have sent no troops and have rejected the calls for a no-fly zone.
Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday that “the world is strong enough to close our skies,” and over the weekend he urged U.S. officials help his country obtain warplanes to fight the invasion and retain control of its airspace.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Sunday that some Ukrainian combat planes had redeployed to Romania and other Ukraine neighbors he didn’t identify. He warned that an attack from planes operating out of those nations could be deemed an engagement by them in the conflict.
DIRECTLY WITNESSED OR CONFIRMED BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
In Mariupol, Red Cross officials on Monday were waiting to find out whether a safe corridor had been established to evacuate civilians. Most of the shelling of the besieged city has remained on its outskirts, but shells have also fallen at random in all areas.
For those still in the city, the situation has become increasingly desperate, with shortages of food, water, and power, and some looting that police have ignored. There is no mobile phone service, so accurate news has become a valuable commodity and rumors abound.
Even hospitals have shortages of antibiotics and painkillers, and doctors have been performing some emergency procedures without them.
Police were going through the city advising people to remain in shelters until they hear official messages broadcast over loudspeakers telling them to evacuate.
In the northern city of Kharkiv, meanwhile, Dmitry Sedorenko described the desperate scramble after his apartment block was struck Monday amid heavy shelling.
“I think it struck the fourth floor under us,” Sedorenko said. “Immediately, everything started burning and falling apart. It became smoky and difficult to see and then the floor fell through. We crawled out of the third floor. There were dead people. We got lucky.”
In Kyiv, the central train station remained crowded with people desperate to leave, and frequent shelling could be heard from the city’s center.
WHAT’S HAPPENING WITH DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS
The two sides met for a third round of talks on Monday, according to Russian state media, though hopes for any breakthrough were dim. The countries’ foreign ministers are also scheduled to meet in Turkey on Thursday, according to that country’s top diplomat.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Lithuania and Latvia on Monday to calm any fears that they and Estonia, which he’ll visit Tuesday, have about their security in the event Russia chooses to expand its military operations. The three Baltic countries, which endured decades of Soviet occupation before regaining their independence in 1991, are members of the EU and NATO.
Blinken stressed that the U.S. commitment to NATO’s mutual defense pact is “sacrosanct” and that NATO and the U.S. were discussing stationing troops in the Baltics permanently.
The New Zealand government, meanwhile, said it plans to fast track legislation that will allow it to impose economic sanctions against Russia.
China’s foreign minister called Russia Beijing’s “most important strategic partner” and has continued to refuse to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron is one of the few world leaders who has kept an open line of communication to Putin. In an interview Monday with French news broadcaster LCI, however, Macron criticized Moscow’s offer to open humanitarian corridors to Russia for Ukrainian civilians. “This is cynicism” that is “unbearable,” he said.
Meanwhile, Russian lawyers snubbed a hearing at the United Nations’ top court about Ukraine’s effort to halt the invasion.
THE HUMANITARIAN SITUATION
The death toll of the conflict has been difficult to measure. The U.N. human rights office said Monday that it had confirmed the deaths of 406 civilians and wounding of 801 others through the end of Sunday. However, it said it thinks the actual figures are considerably higher.
The World Health Organization said it verified at least six attacks that have killed six health care workers and injured 11 others.
Ukrainian refugees continue to pour into neighboring countries, including Poland, Romania and Moldova. The number of people who have left since fighting began has reached 1.7 million, according to the U.N. refugee agency. Among the multitudes is a Ukrainian youth orchestra.
BUSINESS IN RUSSIA
A growing number of multinational businesses have cut Russia off from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the war.
Two of the so-called big four accounting firms — KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers — said Sunday that they were pulling out of Russia, ending relationships with member firms based in the country.
TikTok said users won’t be able to post new videos in Russia in response to the government’s crackdown on what people can say on social media about the invasion, and American Express announced it was suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus.
Netflix also announced it was suspending its service in Russia.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war between Russia and Ukraine:
MLB, players in ‘deadlock’ in 95th day of lockout
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball reacted angrily to the latest offer by locked-out players when bargaining resumed Sunday, accusing the union of backtracking and showing no sign of a breakthrough to get the derailed season back on track.
The squabbling sides talked for 95 minutes on the 95th day of the lockout, largely restating their positions to each other. Talks broke off Tuesday after nine days of negotiations in Jupiter, Fla., and Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the season for each team, a total of 91 games.
If Manfred cancels two additional series through April 13 and 14, he would wipe out 93 more games and increase the total to 184. That would move to the verge of threatening players with the loss of service time and delayed free agency.
Sunday’s was the first meeting since Tuesday. Manfred was in the MLB offices but did not attend the bargaining session, aimed at starting the first season delayed by labor strife since 1995.
The union followed the four-day recess by putting many of its proposals in writing.
“We were hoping to see movement in our direction to give us additional flexibility and get a deal done quickly,” MLB spokesman Glen Caplin said. “The players’ association chose to come back to us with a proposal that was worse than Monday night and was not designed to move the process forward. On some issues, they even went backwards. Simply put, we are deadlocked. We will try to figure out how to respond, but nothing in this proposal makes it easy.”
Trying to resolve baseball’s second-longest labor stoppage, the sides remained far apart on luxury tax, minimum salaries and the proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration eligible players. The union lowered its starting point for the bonus pool by $5 million to $80 million but left its proposals for the luxury tax and minimum salary unchanged.
Players declined to publicly respond to MLB but have maintained they withdrew their proposals for expanded free agency and arbitration and decreased revenue sharing while reducing their request on the bonus pool from an original $120 million. They also have offered to agree to uniform and helmet advertising.
After the main session, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer held a one-on-one meeting. Players suggested the sides meet again Monday, and MLB told the union it would get back with a decision on whether to meet.
Among the few areas with new proposals, players said a fast-track competition committee should include four union appointees, six management members and one umpire. The group would consider rules changes for no earlier than 2023 covering a pitch clock of 14 seconds with no runners on base and 19 seconds with runners on, limiting defensive shifts and using larger bases, and it would be able to recommend changes during the offseason with 45 days’ notice for implementation.
MLB last week proposed that the committee include six management officials, two union representatives and one umpire. Currently, management can only change rules with union consent or unilaterally with one year of notice.
Players said they will not allow the committee to consider one topic MLB asked to be included: robots to call balls and strikes.
The union offered to increase the postseason from 10 teams to 12 but said they are willing to discuss management’s desire for 14 if MLB would consider a “ghost win” in the first round, which management isn’t interested in. The higher seeds would open the best-of-five playoff with a 1-0 series lead.
Players want to raise the luxury tax threshold from $210 last season to $238 million this year, $244 million in 2023, $250 million in 2024, $256 million in 2025 and $263 million in 2026. MLB is at $220 million in each of the next three seasons, $224 million in 2025 and $230 million in 2026.
Tax rates would remain unchanged and direct amateur draft pick compensation for free agents would be eliminated.
As part of an overall agreement, players agreed to withdraw their proposed expansion of salary arbitration for players with at least two years of service but less than three.
Players maintained their proposed minimum salary at $725,000 this year, $745,000 in 2023, $765,000 in 2024 and increases during the following two years based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners. Owners have offered $700,000, with $10,000 annual increases.
For players assigned to the minors and signing a second or later big league contract, MLB is at a $99,400 minimum this year, $101,400 in 2023, $103,400 in 2024, $105,500 in 2025 and $106,600 in 2026, while players are at $118,200, $121,400 and $124,700, followed by cost-of-living increases.
For those in the minors on a first big league contract, MLB is at $49,800 with $1,000 annual increases, while players are at $59,500 for this year followed by $61,100, $62,700 and cost-of-living increases.
Players rejected MLB’s proposal for an international draft and remained at the top six picks for the proposed amateur draft lottery, one more than MLB.
Players also want to cut back on MLB’s proposed international games that include Mexico City; Melbourne, Australia; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and South Korea.
If more than 15 days are lost in the 186-day season and players do not receive service time for them in the eventual settlemet, free-agent eligibility would be pushed back for many players, including Shohei Ohtani from 2023 to 2024, Pete Alonso from 2024 to 2025, Jake Cronenworth from 2025 to 2026 and Jonathan India from 2026 to 2027.
