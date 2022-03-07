The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼

Share Pin 0 Shares

The sports betting industry has experienced incredible growth in recent years. Valued at 66.98 billion dollars in 2020, it is expected to continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.1% until 2028. In the US, a record number of Americans were expected to place bets on this year’s NFL season. The digital revolution has pulled sports betting into the 21st century and fuelled the demand with millions of people now able to bet using their cell phones, tablets and laptops whilst on the move. Furthermore, the increase in sporting events has attracted a new generation of sportsbook users. Over the last decade we have witnessed the rise of eSports competitions which experienced increase viewership following the temporary pause of land-based sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There has also been increased interest and viewership in women’s sports leagues such as the WNBA and soccer, with a record-breaking 1.12 billion viewers watching the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

What has fuelled the expansion of the market in the US the most however is the legalization of sports betting in several states. Over the past year, an increasing number of US states have relaxed their sports betting laws. Since the supreme court struck down a federal ban on sports betting in 2018, states have been able to legalize as they please. Fast forward to 2022 and 29 states now allow by law some form of sports betting. What differs from state to state is that some allow only in-person betting whilst others extend to online betting. Here are the states where sports betting is legal with DraftKings.

Arizona: Mobile and online sports betting are legal in Arizona

Colorado: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting are legal in Colorado.

Connecticut: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting are legal in Connecticut.

Illinois: DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook is now live in the state of Illinois.

Indiana: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting are legal in Indiana.

Iowa: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting are legal in Iowa.

Louisiana: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting is live in Louisiana.

Michigan: Mobile and online sports betting is now live in the state of Michigan.

New Hampshire: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting are legal in New Hampshire.

New Jersey: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting are legal in New Jersey.

New York: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting are legal in New York.

Oregon: Mobile and online sports betting are now live in the state of Oregon

Pennsylvania: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting are legal in Pennsylvania.

Tennessee: Mobile and online sports betting are now live in the state of Tennessee.

Virginia: Mobile and online sports betting are now live in the state of Virginia.

West Virginia: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting are legal in West Virginia.

Wyoming: Mobile and online sports betting are legal in Wyoming.

Additionally, there are three states pending awaiting further action by legislators. Ohio, Nebraska and Wisconsin are all expected to legalize sports betting in 2022 after bills were passed, with it being written into law in Ohio that it must begin by January 1st 2023. It is also possible that we could see the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Kansas and more take action in 2022. Legislators have floated bills around to lawmakers recently and the feedback seems to be generally positive. Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont are also all currently under consideration by legislature.

The legalization of sports betting could not come at a better time for sports fans in the US. Some events really capture the imagination of bettors all over the country and with the Super Bowl passing in February, it is time for fans to look towards March Madness betting odds. In March 2021, millions of bettors broke records by wagering on the NCAA tournament as they turned away from office pools for a more exciting way to bet. Washington will likely experience a boom in wagers with the Gonzaga Bulldogs currently leading the way as favourites for the tournament. Arizona sports fans will also be hopeful of adding to their trophy cabinet as the Wildcats look to finish their impressive season so far by winning the big one.

Whilst sports betting has now been legalized in some form across a majority of states in the US and is likely to spread further, there are still some states that look unlikely to follow. Alaska, Idaho and Utah have all experienced no movement whatsoever, with Utah being the only state continental U.S. without any major legal gaming form. Some states like California, Minnesota and Oklahoma run into conflict with tribal rights. It is important that the rights of Natives persevere in these matters, however it is very possible that an agreement can be struck.