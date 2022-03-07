Travel
Travel Tips for senior travelers￼
One of the best benefits of becoming older is the more time you have to travel without the stress of having to book time off of work. Most international travel destinations are open to senior travelers but there are some considerations to take. Older people tend to be more susceptible to injury as well as sickness. As well as this, it can be easy to become injured in an accident. However, this should not put you off from traveling. There is plenty that you can do so that you can travel the world in your own time and in your own luxury.
Travel insurance for senior travelers
Travel insurance is one of those things that many people overlook when they are booking their holiday away. However, as you get older, particularly over 70 years old, travel insurance can provide a great safety net in case something happens on your trip. If you have an injury or an illness when you are abroad, you are less likely to recover from it easily when you are older. This may mean having to use the medical facilities abroad which can be very costly.
Travel insurance may look like a steep up-front cost and the longer that you do not need it, it will seem like an unnecessary purchase. However, you will always be glad to have it if an issue arises. It can help you relax on your travels and can help you have peace of mind for your exploration of the globe.
Keeping medicine within arm’s reach
When you are traveling for a much longer period, then you should always have your medicine somewhere nearby. This should include the regular medicine that you take as well as some travel essentials. This should include paracetamol and antihistamines. This will help you should you need any light medical attention. It is also worth having medical supplies like bandages and anti-bacterial wipes so that you can deal with minor injuries.
Sharing your travel plans
One of the best things that you can do is to share your travel plans with your loved ones and anyone you are perhaps visiting. This will help you should something go wrong. Your friends and family will be on alert if they don’t hear from you when they expect to. This may seem like it is over the top, but it is always better to be safe than sorry.
Another thing you should do is to print multiple copies or have access to multiple copies of your travel documents and insurance available. This will help you in case you lose any of your documents or they get misplaced for whatever reason.
Research your trip thoroughly
This is good advice for travelers of any age. You need to gather as much knowledge as you can about your travel arrangements and the place that you are going to. You can avoid any shocks that may unexpectedly arise. This will make your trip easier and more carefree. Accommodating your destination’s customs will not only provide you with new experiences but can help you enjoy your holiday even more.
You should also look into how to get around your destination. This will make getting to and from the airport much easier for you and thus make your trip easier. Don’t be afraid to ask for help from the locals or from the flight attendant.
How to pack your suitcase
This may seem pedantic, and you may just skip right over this, however, packing well can make or break your trip. You should pack light but pack essentials. You should even think about how much luggage space you need. It is an expensive addition to your holidays but having extra luggage with you can make your journey so much easier. It allows you to bring all of your medications and anything you need to enjoy your holiday more fully.
Choose elderly welcoming activities and cruises
One thing you should look at when you are booking activities on your holiday trip is to make sure that you will be able to do it without struggle. There are plenty of options out there when you are looking at tours and cruises in particular that can be planned, operated, and staffed by people who understand and can deliver to your means. Again, these are usually more expensive but can mean that you enjoy your trip away without too much stress or pressure.
Traveling as a senior citizen
Now that you have the time to travel, you should definitely indulge. You have spent your whole life working and now is the time that you can enjoy the fruits of your labors. However, you should not be completely carefree. You need to take precautions to make sure that you can enjoy your time without the fear of being hurt or struck down by sickness. Your trip just needs to be researched and enjoyed.
How to Travel With Pets in Your Vehicle Safely
Taking your pet on a road trip can be both exciting and stressful. You know that it will be fun but being behind the wheel with an animal has its complications.
Not only do they need regular attention, but you can’t be spontaneous with your choices. In order to keep them safe, it’s critical to plan ahead.
Below we are going to discuss how you can travel with your pets safely.
Sound interesting? Then let’s get started.
Secure them correctly
Pets that are unsecured can lead to distracted driving, one of the biggest causes of vehicle accidents in the US. So it’s essential to use a travel crate, boost seat, or seat-belt harness to keep them safe.
Don’t forget that your pets will also need to be on a leash once they are out of your vehicle. You don’t want your pup to accidentally bite someone, as it can result in a personal injury case handled by attorneys like the team at Lamber Goodnow.
Have a method of identification
Even if you have your pet well trained and secured, there is always a possibility that they may become lost. It’s wise to have some method of identification on your pet so that you can be notified as quickly as possible.
Microchips are a great solution, especially when paired with a high-quality collar and tag. You can find some unique options to choose from here. Your furry friend can be both stylish and safe!
Take regular breaks
Taking breaks isn’t just important for your pet to go to the bathroom and burn off some energy. It’s also critical for you to get some rest.
Road trips can be extremely tiring, and fatigue quickly leads to an accident. Every two hours or less, pull over for some fresh air and have something to eat or drink. You’ll feel refreshed, your pet will be happy, and you’ll be able to reach your destination as safely as possible.
Never leave them in a parked vehicle unattended
It may seem harmless to leave your pup in your vehicle while you run into the store. However, it can be extremely dangerous and have devastating consequences.
Cars absorb heat very quickly no matter what the season is, and if something happens, nobody will be able to get inside your locked vehicle to offer assistance. If you can’t take them with you, then you may have to reconsider bringing them on your trip altogether.
Carry important documents
Are you traveling over borders? Then, there is a good chance that you will need to show your pet’s documents, especially if they will be going to a daycare or other facility.
In most situations, you’ll need proof of their vaccinations. It can also be wise to keep a record of their microchip details and any medication prescriptions.
Avoid overfeeding
You want to keep your pet hydrated and well-fed, but it’s crucial to be careful when you’re traveling. Overfeeding can lead to accidents, especially as the car movements can cause an unsettled stomach.
Try and feed them a few hours before you plan on leaving unless you know that they can tolerate it. If you’re going to have water available, schedule plenty of bathroom stops.
Research boarding kennels in advance
There are plenty of dog-friendly travel destinations in the US, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do some research first. There may be circumstances where you will need to put them in a kennel.
Browse around in advance so that you know the best places to contact. Like everything, there will be reputable ones and ones that aren’t. You don’t want your pup to have a negative experience.
Start with short trips to build confidence
Finally, an extremely wise tip to follow before you plan on traveling long distances is to start with short trips first. Every pet travels differently, and you may find that they hate car rides.
Trips to the dog park and beach are a great way to test their patience. Then you may try an overnight trip before you leave for a big adventure. Trust us when we say it can save you a lot of future hassle.
Final words
And that’s it! These were some different tips on how you can travel with your pets safely. So while it can seem stressful, it doesn’t have to be if you plan ahead. With the proper preparation, you’ll be able to enjoy a fun trip with your furry friends.
Good luck!
Things to Consider Before Booking a Hotel for Your Next Trip
There’s nothing more luxurious than sinking into an intensely cushiony king-size bed after soaking in a steamy scented bubble bath. Or perhaps, your dream vacation revolves around a delicious breakfast spread served in a heated pool overlooking the snow-capped mountains. Either way, booking the right hotel demands ample consideration because substandard accommodation can ruin your vacation.
It’s common for budget travelers and backpackers to confine themselves within low-budget accommodations, hostels, and stinky couches. But if you plan your budget efficiently, you can rest your back on a clean and comfortable bed and enjoy incredible amenities.
We plan our hotel bookings based on pricing and aesthetics, ignoring various crucial features that impact our comfort significantly. During the research, you must consider location, proximity to tourist attractions, transit routes and transportation facilities, amenities, and services. And most importantly, don’t let an influencer’s Instagram posts and creative skills convince you into booking a hotel with awful reviews. Keep reading to pick up some valuable advice to book the best hotel for your upcoming trip.
Explore Packages & Compare Rates
Accommodation can quickly drain your travel budget if you don’t account for service charges, taxes, and room service costs. Expenses add up quickly, especially if you stay at a luxury hotel in a popular tourist destination. It’s crucial to avoid delaying hotel bookings until you arrive at your destination. You may want to drive around and check different hotel rooms before settling, but you can always do your research online.
This strategy may work for a quaint town or a lesser-known destination, but not for popular destinations like the Smoky Mountains. The Great Smokies attract tourists year-round, and booking hotels and cabins before arriving is strongly advised to avoid accommodation issues. We suggest exploring the downtown Gatlinburg hotels to experience the local culture of generous hospitality, world-class amenities, and affordable rates.
Booking a hotel in downtown Gatlinburg will position you in the heart of all the fun, excitement, and adventure. You can enjoy easy access to transit routes and transportation and close proximity to tourist attractions. Gatlinburg allows easy access to the region’s most scenic trails, and you can drive over to Pigeon Forge and Cade’s Cove without fatigue.
The same rule applies to all destinations worldwide; downtown is where the action is, and affordable hotels. When the market is saturated with hotels and competitors, the rates are competitive and affordable!
How splendid is the room?
What’s the point of spending on a hotel if the room isn’t splendid and worth every single cent of the expense? There’s no point in renting a cramped and sparsely furnished room in a five-star hotel simply to soak in the view. You can find a more appealing and comfortable review with an equally splendid view if you look around.
It’s natural for luxury-focused travelers to book an ordinary room just to stay at a famous chain or luxury resort. Everyone has unique preferences, but we firmly believe that the room’s dimensions, interiors, and comfort matter significantly. The bathroom matters, too, for what’s a vacation without a foamy bubble bath in a luxurious bathtub?
Be sure to examine the pictures and note the square footage, amenities, appliances, and other comforts. You don’t want to arrive jet-lagged in a shoddy room and sleep on a creaky, bug-ridden bed without an air conditioner. Suppose you’re traveling to a remote location in Southeast Asia, settling in a hotel nestled in a forest. In that case, don’t finalize your booking without a virtual tour or raw photos of your accommodation. Remote hotels have a rare talent for exaggerating and, at times, lying about amenities, especially if they’re the only accommodation in town.
Food & Beverages
Does your chosen hotel offer a string of the city’s finest restaurants, or perhaps, the inn offers a farm-to-table dining experience? It’s crucial to examine the dining and drinking facilities to book a hotel with a well-stocked bar and room service. Suppose you take your meals late at night after a fulfilling and rewarding day outdoors. In that case, be sure to check the kitchen hours and how long the hotel provides room service.
A complimentary breakfast is a definite must-have, for it’s a beautiful and generous gesture to shower guests with genuine care.
If a hotel doesn’t offer complimentary breakfast, it doesn’t deserve a cent of your hard-earned money. However, if you can’t stomach a bite before noon, complimentary breakfast isn’t an attractive amenity to evaluate your booking.
It’s wise to reflect on your preferences to choose a hotel that satisfies your needs and aligns with your lifestyle. For instance, if you enjoy feasting on street food and sampling local cuisine, you don’t need a hotel with multiple restaurants.
Never Compromise on Cleanliness
Will the hotel provide you with clean bedding and change all the linens and towns after you settle in the room? Does the hotel have housekeeping to clean the room every day while you’re out sightseeing? Will you have to share the bathroom or room with several other guests?
If you’re traveling with children or seniors, cleanliness is of the utmost significance. Travelers with tight budgets are often forced into renting unhygienic, crowded, and downright filthy accommodations. We strongly advise against compromising cleanliness because exposure to bacteria and pests can compromise your health. You’re bound to suffer insect bites, allergies, or skin issues after sleeping on a bug-filled bed or a pest-infested room.
Reading reviews on Google, social media forums, and travel directories is the best way to evaluate hygiene and cleanliness standards. People are vocal about highlighting unhygienic hotels that compromise their wellbeing with pest-infested kitchens or unclean rooms. Be sure to check the rating your chosen hotel enjoys at leading tourism forums, such as TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Expedia.
It’s also wise to call up the hotel administration and quiz them about their cleaning rituals, housekeeping, and hygiene standards. Make specific questions about how frequently they change their beddings, clean bathrooms, and provide new linens. These questions will help you avoid unpleasant surprises and terrible disappointments.
Final Thoughts
A pest-infested hotel room, exuberant service charges, and discourteous hotel staff can ruin your vacation. In contrast, an affordable hotel with friendly staff, excellent hygiene standards, and multiple recreational facilities will make your trip unforgettable. Be sure to prioritize research, and read reviews before choosing a hotel. Most importantly, don’t let a tight budget force you into booking a substandard hotel. Extensive research will help you find the right hotel that fits your budget and offers the experience you desire.
Air Travel in Denver — Tips And Tricks For Navigating The City’s Airport
People from all over the country have plenty of reasons to visit Colorado. Whether it’s for the fresh mountain air, skiing, the other amenities the state offers people tend to flock from everywhere year round. Denver is ideal for personal trips and conducting business as well. But navigating the Mile-High City can be challenging sometimes—especially at the airport, where most visitors will begin their Colorado journey. Denver International Airport is one of the largest airports in the country. With a sprawling 16,000 foot runway and plenty of amenities, it serves a very large area and is one of the largest airports in the United states. When you’re visiting Denver and DIA, it might seem a little daunting at first to navigate the airport. Here are a few tips and tricks for smoothing out that experience.
Leverage Check-ins/Check-outs
As the world embraces technology to make our lives more convenient, it’s not surprising to see an airport get on board. Recently, DIA has implemented a more streamlined check in and check out process. The standard checkpoints still exist but one of them is open as a sort of express lane while the others function more or less the same. If you’re only traveling with a single bag, there is a light travel lane you can use. It’s still prudent to arrive at least 2 hours prior to departure time if you’re getting on the plane. That way you have time to go through all of the security checkpoints, even if they’re using the streamlined approach. When departing, the checkout procedure is usually a little less intense and DIA does try to make it a little bit easier for travelers.
Get Something To Eat While There
Denver International Airport is pretty famous for the amount of eateries located in the terminal. There’s barbecue, coffee, bagels, ice cream, and even a McDonald’s on concourse A. When you’re not in the mood for fast food, there’s more variety in Concourse B, including a deli, pho, a lounge, and a wine bar. Concourse C has even more to offer, with plenty of highly caffeinated offerings and access to beer or wine for those of age. The sheer depth of food offerings at DIA is pretty extensive, so getting to know what they have available is a good idea prior to landing at the airport.
Utilize Their Business Center and Lounges
If you’re on a business trip or looking to do business with the Denver International airport, you can do so through the Denver International Airport business center. At the business center, you can work on proposals, bids, request qualifications, and find out what kind of business opportunities are available to work with. If you’re not seeking a lucrative opportunity working with the airport, then why not grab your laptop and do some business in one of their lounges, possibly while having a meal? It’s a good way to unwind while also getting some work done after you land.
Get A Rental Car At The Airport
Finding reliable transportation to and from the airport when you’re on a trip can be a little challenging. Rental cars can alleviate some of the stress of this by giving you more agency over your travel itinerary and letting you get a good deal on driving an awesome car. Perhaps the biggest appeal of using an airport car rental is the opportunity to drive a fancy luxury vehicle. Want to drive a mercedes-benz? How about a Toyota Camry or one of their higher-end vehicles? You can do it with a luxury rental car at an affordable price from a car rental place near the Denver airport. Not only do you get to drive in style and experience a vehicle you may not previously have driven or had the opportunity to drive, you also can take advantage of special deals and their unique fleet of rental cars. Combine that with quality customer service, 24-hour return services, and a convenient location and you have all the reasons you need to check out a rental car service when you visit Denver.
Check and Retrieve Luggage Via Curbside Assistance
Checking and retrieving luggage can be an issue sometimes, especially because it has to go through such an extensive process in order to even make its way to the destination in the first place. Denver International Airport offers a really cool amenity when it comes to checking and retrieving luggage: curbside assistance. It’s one of many amazing amenities offered by the airport as of late. DIA is renowned for its high levels of accessibility, including restrooms, wheelchair ramp access, escalators, public telephones for the hearing impaired, and very accessible parking. With it being such a busy airport and servicing so many travelers each day, these amenities go a long way to creating a seamless, amazing guest experience for anyone visiting the Mile High city.
