What to know as Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its 12th day
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its 12th day following what Ukrainian authorities described as increased shelling of encircled cities and another failed attempt to start evacuating hundreds of thousands of civilians from the besieged southern port of Mariupol.
Russian and Ukrainian forces had agreed to an 11-hour cease-fire Sunday, but Ukrainian officials said Russian attacks quickly closed the safe-passage corridor. Another cease-fire was to begin Monday morning.
A third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders was planned for Monday.
More than 1.5 million Ukrainians had been forced from the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged his people to keep resisting, and Ukraine’s foreign minister said more than 20,000 people from 52 countries had volunteered to fight in Ukraine’s newly created international legion.
Russian President Vladimir Putin likened the West’s sanctions on Russia to “declaring war.”
Here’s a look at key things to know about the conflict:
VIOLENCE STOPS PLANNED CIVILIAN EVACUATIONS AGAIN
Russia announced a cease-fire starting Monday morning and the opening of humanitarian corridors in several areas to allow hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians to flee the fighting, even as its armed forces continued to pummel Ukrainian cities.
Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko had blamed Russian artillery fire for halting a second attempt in as many days to evacuate an estimated 200,000 civilians from Mariupol, where food, water and medicine are scarce.
A day earlier, Ukrainian officials similarly said Russian artillery fire and airstrikes had prevented residents from leaving. Putin accused Ukraine of sabotaging the effort.
Russia has sought to cut off Ukraine’s access to the Sea of Azov in the south. Capturing Mariupol could allow Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.
WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING ON THE GROUND?
Russian forces launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks across the country, including powerful bombs dropped on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of the capital of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said. But a miles-long Russian armored column threatening the capital remained stalled outside Kyiv.
Sunday evening, heavy shelling also came to Mykolaiv in the south and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city. Efforts to evacuate residents from the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin on Sunday were mostly unsuccessful.
A senior American defense official said Sunday the U.S. believes that about 95% of the Russian forces that had been arrayed around Ukraine are now inside the country. Ukrainian air and missile defenses remain effective and in use, and the Ukrainian military continues to fly aircraft and to employ air defense assets, the official said.
Ukrainian forces were also defending Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port city, from Russian ships, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said.
The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday announced plans to strike Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, and it alleged that Ukrainian forces were plotting to blow up an experimental nuclear reactor in Kharkiv and to blame it on Russia. The ministry offered no evidence to back its claims, which could not be independently verified.
ZELENSKYY PUSHES CALL FOR NO-FLY ZONE
Zelenskyy pushed his call for foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Establishing a no-fly zone would risk escalating the conflict by involving foreign militaries directly. Although the United States and many Western countries have backed Ukraine with weapons shipments, they have sent no troops.
Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday that “the world is strong enough to close our skies” and over the weekend he urged U.S. officials help his country obtain warplanes to fight the invasion and retain control of its airspace.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Sunday that some Ukrainian combat planes had redeployed to Romania and other Ukraine neighbors he didn’t identify. He warned an attack from planes operating out of those nations could be deemed an engagement by them in the conflict.
DIRECTLY WITNESSED OR CONFIRMED BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Onlookers in Chernihiv cheered as a Russian military plane fell from the sky and crashed, according to video released by the Ukrainian government. In Kherson, hundreds of protesters waved blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and shouted, “Go home.”
In Mariupol, Associated Press journalists saw doctors make futile attempts to save wounded children. Pharmacies ran bare and hundreds of thousands of people faced food and water shortages in freezing weather.
In Irpin, near Kyiv, a sea of people on foot and even in wheelbarrows trudged over the remains of a destroyed bridge to cross a river and leave the city. Assisted by Ukrainian soldiers, they lugged pets, infants, purses and flimsy bags stuffed with minimal possessions. Some of the weak and elderly were carried along the path in blankets and carts.
Kyiv’s central train station remained crowded with people desperate to leave, and frequent shelling could be heard from the center of the capital city.
DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS
Intense diplomatic efforts continued. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Vilnius, Lithuania, for a lightning trip to three Baltic states increasingly on edge as they watch Russia press ahead with its invasion of Ukraine.
Blinken said Sunday that the United States and its allies are having a “very active discussion” about banning the import of Russian oil and natural gas, while the New Zealand government plans to rush legislation that will allow it to impose economic sanctions against Russia.
China’s foreign minister has called Russia Beijing’s “most important strategic partner” and has continued to refuse to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.
While most of the world is shunning Putin, one of the few leaders keeping an open line of communication is French President Emmanuel Macron.
Meanwhile, Russia lawyers snubbed a hearing at the United Nations’ top court into a legal bid by Kyiv to halt Moscow’s devastating invasion of Ukraine.
The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said Sunday that Ukrainian staff at the country’s largest nuclear plant are now required to seek approval for any operation, even maintenance, from the Russians. The Zaporizhzhya plant was seized by the Russians last week.
Putin continued to blame the war on the Ukrainian leadership, saying, “They are calling into question the future of Ukrainian statehood.” In a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, Putin said the invasion could be halted only “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities,” according to a Kremlin account.
THE HUMANITARIAN SITUATION
The death toll of the conflict has been difficult to measure. The U.N. human rights office said at least 364 civilians have been confirmed killed since the Feb. 24 invasion, but the true number is probably much higher.
The World Health Organization said it verified at least six attacks that have killed six health care workers and injured 11 others.
The U.N. World Food Program says millions of people inside Ukraine, a major global wheat supplier, need food aid “immediately.”
Ukrainian refugees continued to pour into neighboring countries, including Poland, Romania and Moldova. The number of people who have left since fighting began has now reached 1.5 million, according to U.N. refugee agency.
Ukraine has rejected a Russian proposal for refugee evacuation routes to Russia and Belarus “unacceptable.”
BUSINESS IN RUSSIA
A growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the war.
Two of the so-called Big Four accounting firms — KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers — said Sunday they were pulling out of Russia, ending relationships with member firms based in the country.
TikTok said users won’t be able to post new videos in Russia in response to the government’s crackdown on what people can say on social media about the invasion, and American Express announced it was suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus.
Netflix also announced it was suspending its service in Russia.
St. Louisans helping fund charity assisting women, children fleeing Ukrainian war zone
ST. LOUIS – A group of St. Louisans founded a partnership that supports the Ukrainian Baptist Theological Seminary in L’viv, Ukraine, back in 2006.
When Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, the seminary—which, days earlier, was teaching people to be Christian leaders—was suddenly helping get refugees across the border. During the first 10 days of the war, UBTS has cared for 2,230 people, most of them women and children. Men are not allowed to leave the country.
People from all over Ukraine are coming to L’viv because it is near the border to Poland.
Yaroslav Pyzh, the president of UBTS, is documenting the brutality of war and the agony of the people he is helping. His organization is providing a place to spend the night, food, medicine, transportation, and communication with relatives.
Seventy-five members of his team are working around the clock as refugees arrive at all hours of the day and night. Pyzh said his group needs critical care items and prayers for a miracle to end the war.
The St. Louis-based Ukraine Partnership Foundation is a 501c3 that is funding the relief efforts of the seminary. They are getting the funds to Pyzh so he can purchase supplies in Ukraine and in Poland.
Pyzh said the seminary’s mission is the same as when it was teaching students just days ago. He calls it BMW – biblical, missional, and accountable in Ukraine.
People have nowhere to turn as they make their way toward Poland. They are grateful to find Slavik’s team to help them along the way.
How to Remove Black Magic and Protect Yourself and Your Family?
Who doesn’t want the best for their family and keep them safe from any circumstance? The answer is simple, isn’t it? Black magic is something that has the ability to destroy your successful relationships, career, business, job, in short, your happening life. And to protect you and your family from this, there are several experienced, knowledgeable astrologers available out there.
If you are someone evidencing unnatural things around you, then talk to an astrologer online to remove black magic. Below are some ways that you can try yourself to protect both you and your family.
Use Lemon
Lemons can be an effective option for removing black magic. One can offer a lemon mala at any local ancient Devi temple. Now, after that, ask your priest for a lemon or two to keep into your drawing-room. If it dries with time, then there is nothing to worry about. And in case it rots after two, three days, it means there is something bad going on.
For such a situation, you have to run the lime over the body from your head to your foot three or more times. Cut the lemon after that and dispose of it into a running water body. This is one of the easiest ways to answer your question, how to remove black magic.
Use Blue Eye Bead
One can also use a blue eye bead and hung it on the main door frame of the house to protect your house from evil intentions. You can even hang a dill herb on the entrance of your house, office, or anywhere to ward off Buri Nazar.
You can ask someone to burn camphor in a vessel then move it over your body from a distance three times from toe to head.
Other Basic Remedies
There are certain other basic home remedies if you want to know how to remove black magic.
- Donate seven black clothes on Amavasya night to different unprinted people
- Try rotating salt seven times anticlockwise over the victim and then dissolve it in a water body
- Take mint leaves, black, til seeds, Nilgiri oil/leaves, black rai, and lemon peel and boil it in water for around seven minutes. Then divide it among seven portions to pour those portions over your body for seven straight days.
- Chant mantras like “Om Kem Ketave Namah” or “Om Ram Rahave Namah” to keep Ketu and Rahu within the good influence.
You can even talk to an astrologer online for several other hacks depending on your situation.
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Every person has a unique body shape and size, so why should you wear the same bikini as everyone else? Many designers and brands have caught on to the fact that women want to highlight their individuality and flatter their best assets, so now they’re developing styles for every body type and size. While you might already know which bikinis are best for you, there are so many new styles out there, it might be time to discover new shapes that could be even better!
This overview explores some common body types and the best bikinis to make them pop. Read on here to find a few more pieces for your bathing suit collection!
-
Smaller Chest
Finding a sexy bikini means working with what you’ve got. Regardless of what social media tells you is attractive, you can still highlight your features to look their best, even if you feel like you could use more (or less) in any particular department.
For women who have a smaller bust, you may want to explore bathing suit options with embellishments, prints, and details to accentuate the top of the bikini. These create the illusion of a larger chest and balance out your hips if you’re curvier down below. You may also want to shop bathing suit tops with extra padding or a push up design to create curves where you feel they’re lacking.
-
Bigger Chest
You probably already know that the string bikini is not your friend. Tiny strands are simply not made to hold up those glorious orbs of goodness! To ensure your chest is completely supported and your breasts stay in place, explore bikinis with underwire and thick straps. Double-stitching on the bands also means your bathing suit can handle more weight.
Thick halter bikini tops, bra-style tops, molded cups, and high backs are all going to make a huge difference in how the ladies are sitting.
-
Broad Shoulders
If your shoulders are broader than your hips, you want to find balance in your bathing suit. One tactic that may work for you is choosing solid colored bikinis, or a monokini with side paneling, that helps create the illusion of an hourglass figure. A cinched, high-waisted bottom literally pulls in your waist to develop more curves in your hips and draws the eye to your middle. An asymmetrical neckline is also a great way to cut up a boxy shape and introduce more curves.
-
Flatter Booty
Similar to resolving a smaller chest, a small booty can be easily enhanced with some frills and ruching on your bikini bottom. You should also explore bottoms in bright colors and loud patterns. These two strategies provide the illusion of a bigger behind and distract from a flat tush. Flat butts also do well in cheeky bottoms and micro bikini options because the higher cut creates what isn’t actually there.
-
Larger Booty
An ample backside means string bikinis and high-cut bottoms are uncomfortable and way too revealing. Don’t force yourself into these styles for the sake of the ‘Gram. Instead, choose cuts that accentuate your butt without cutting off circulation around your hips and thighs! Suits with extra fabric mean you’re never picking out a wedgie, while thong bikinis bare it all without digging in at all the wrong places. Either style is a great choice to show off what your mama gave you; it’s all down to your preference of how much you want to share!
-
Stick Straight
Whether you’ve been described as athletic or as a stick, you’ve got a rectangle body type with minimal curves. Take back your sexiness when you choose bathing suits that show off those taut abs and jutting collarbone! You can play up the athleticism with bandeau tops and boy-cut briefs, or you can try for an hour-glass illusion with padded pushups and ruffled bottoms. Experiment with both styles to see what you love instead of fitting yourself into a box of what everyone else thinks is sexy!
-
Tummy Pooch
Anyone with a uterus has a little bit of that front pooch – it’s part of being a woman! So, unless you’ve got a personal trainer and private chef keeping your abs flat as an ironing board, you might find yourself feeling self-conscious when compared to Insta models and Victoria’s Secret Angels.
First, you don’t have to feel like you need to hide that tummy pooch, but if you do want to smooth it out, you have options. High-waisted bikinis are the perfect way to get the shapewear feel in a bathing suit. You can also opt for monokinis with cutouts that highlight a plunging neckline and tight waist to keep the focus away from your tummy and hips.
Wear What You Want
At the end of the day, fashion and sexiness are social constructs that evolve with the times. It doesn’t matter how your body looks in a bathing suit as long as you’re happy with what you see in the mirror. Accent your assets, show everything off, or hide it all – whatever feels right to you!
