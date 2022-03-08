News
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One person was killed and two others were critically wounded Monday after gunfire that appeared to come from a passing vehicle struck them outside an Iowa school, authorities said.
Des Moines police said in a news release that potential suspects have been detained in the shooting on the grounds of East High School, near Des Moines’ downtown, about a half mile, from the Capitol. No charges were immediately filed.
Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI-TV that calls started pouring in around 2:50 p.m., shortly before classes were scheduled to dismiss for the day.
The district said in a news release that the school was immediately put into lockdown and students were kept inside while police investigated. They were dismissed around 3:30 p.m. after law enforcement gave an all clear.
Principal Jill Versteeg described what happened as “everyone’s worst nightmare” and urged parents to “hug your students and love them.”
The district said there would be no classes Tuesday and that it was postponing the ACT and parent-teacher conferences. The district also was making grief counselors available.
Superintendent Thomas Ahart said school shootings have “become too common” and said that “real change to gun laws and access would go a long way to help us.”
“Our staff and students,” he said, “are forced to train for these incidents and the trauma associated with the repeated drills and incidents will remain with them for years to come. It’s unfortunate that our state and our country have become a place where firearms are far too easily accessible.”
Parizek said he didn’t know whether the victims, who all appeared to be teenagers, were students. Their names weren’t immediately released.
Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.
A motive was not immediately known, and Parizek provided no details on the potential suspects. Authorities have recovered shell casings from the scene as they investigate what happened.
“Obviously, we threw every resource we had at this. We know that the kids in that school are our community’s most precious cargo.”
Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert went to the school after the shooting and expressed frustration at the violence.
“Unfortunately what happened here today was just another pointless tragedy in our community,” Wingert told TV station WOI-TV. “People using firearms to settle their differences.”
Minnesota man fatally hit by car while trying to rescue his dog after it was run over
GRASSTON, Minn. — Authorities say a pedestrian in east-central Minnesota was struck and killed by a vehicle moments after his dog was hit by a different car.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Thursday evening on Pokegama Lake Road near Grasston, about 95 miles south of Duluth.
The victim was trying to remove the dog from the roadway when he was struck by the second vehicle, WDIO-TV reported.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the man stopped to help and bystanders attempted livesaving measures. The man was later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. The dog’s fate was unclear.
Authorities said the driver is cooperating with law enforcement and that alcohol and controlled substances do not appear to have been a factor.
Minnesota Senate approves bill creating nursing license reciprocity with 39 states
The Minnesota Senate on Monday voted to advance a plan to let nurses practice in other approved states without obtaining a license there.
On a 35-32 vote, the chamber approved a bill that would enter the state into an agreement with 39 states and territories that offer reciprocity to licensed nurses that practice in those states.
Rather than having to obtain a license in each state where they practice, if a nurse received a license in one member state, it would effectively apply to all the others.
The bill’s supporters said that as medicine adapts to allow more virtual care, state laws should allow nurses to move with their patients. Currently, Minnesota nurses who want to practice in-person or via tele-health in other states have to get licensed in each additional state. And that can be a burden, nurses said.
Applying for a new license requires a fingerprinting process, extensive paperwork, verification of an applicant’s training and more.
“Patients are mobile. Patients do not live and stay to get their health care within state lines and we know that nurses increasingly provide care through tele-health and they should not be limited by state lines either,” the bill’s author, Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, said.
Minnesota allowed nurses from other states to practice in Minnesota under a COVID-19 related executive order and the exemption allowed thousands of nurses to practice in the state.
Supporters said that should be allowed to continue to fill some shortages in the nursing workforce. Opponents, including the Minnesota Nurses Association, meanwhile, said the bill would threaten the jobs of Minnesota nurses and result in poorer quality of care at the bedside.
“This bill does nothing to address why nurses are walking away from the bedside, it just makes it easier to replace them and not to deal with the reasons they’re leaving,” registered nurse and state Sen. Chris Eaton, DFL-Brooklyn Center, said. “It’s a slap in the face.”
The bill is unlikely to gain traction in the DFL-led House of Representatives, which means it will have a difficult path forward during this legislative session.
With surprise 2022 Olympic debut in her pocket, Hugo speedskater Giorgia Birkeland sets sights on 2026
Giorgia Birkeland never wants the success to end. When the Hugo native finishes an AmCup championship in which she performed well, she’s bummed the season is over.
She’s always pushing for what’s next.
So immediately after her successful 2022 Olympic debut came to an end with the 19-year-old finishing 13th overall in the mass start in Beijing, Birkeland was already thinking four years ahead.
“Super happy, and really motivated,” Birkeland said of her emotions upon leaving Beijing. “I feel like 2026, after the closing ceremonies, that was super inspirational.”
It’s the right mindset for Birkeland, who jumped right back into her 2022 season when she got back stateside. She won’t see a true break until the end of the month.
That’s fine with her. She’s more motivated now than ever before. Frankly, this all came four years earlier than Birkeland expected. She long had eyed 2026 as her Olympic opportunity. That was especially true as she suffered a severe concussion that ended one season, and a broken ankle that sideline her for a significant portion of another.
Birkeland didn’t have designs on being in Beijing in February. Even as she performed well in qualifying races, there were setbacks. She didn’t have the proper transponder in one race, which cost her valuable points. In the next race, there was an issue with the lap markers that cost Birkeland positioning.
Still, heading into the final qualifying race at trials, her father, Tom, informed his daughter she potentially could make the Olympic team.
“And I said, word for word, ‘There is no way I’m making the team. There is no way I’m making it,’ ” Birkeland said.
And then she did it. Birkeland won the final qualifying race and, soon after, was awarded Team USA’s discretionary spot. She still remembers the phone call when she was informed.
“I was like, ‘What?’ Everyone was like ‘Oh my god.’ I was in shock,” Birkeland said. “I didn’t say anything for like 10 minutes. … It took me like a month to process it. I’m still processing it.”
The month that followed was a whirlwind. Birkeland raced at the very end of the Beijing Games, but she was there for its entirety. The first week at the Olympics flew by, but she noted as the days wore on, it became harder to stay locked in. But she made a point before heading to the games that she was going to soak in the moment she worked so hard to reach.
“I remember like opening ceremonies, I was like crying. I was like bawling, because it was like ‘Oh my God,’ because it was super cool,” Birkeland said. “Even when I was stressed out about the race, you’ve just got to take a breath and be like, ‘Hey, you’re at the Olympics. Just take in the experience.’ It’s just all about the journey.”
And, when race day finally came, Birkeland capitalized. She achieved her ultimate goal of advancing out of the semifinals to reach the Olympic final.
“The semifinal was better than the final, just because I didn’t think I would make it to the final, so when I crossed the line, that was the best moment,” Birkeland said. “I was so happy, I couldn’t stop smiling. It also was super hard, because I only had an hour until the final. So I was like ‘Oh my god, Let’s go!’ And (national team coach Gabriel Girard) was like, ‘OK, you have five minutes to be happy. Then you have to think about the final.’ … It was like a rollercoaster, for sure.”
Birkeland doesn’t feel any different after her Olympic debut, noting she’s still “the same weird, little person. No different.” Yet still so much has changed. She’s verified now on Instagram, for one thing, and has a host of new followers. She’s been “overwhelmed, in a good way” by the number of messages she has received.
“There are people that I’ve barely talked to and they’re reaching out like ‘Great job!’ And I’m like ‘I don’t even know who you are, but thank you so much!’ ” Birkeland said. “It’s super nice to have the support. It means so much, I don’t think people even understand.”
What else has changed is Birkeland’s outlook for the 2026 Olympics. She still expects to be there, as was always the plan. But now maybe the goals are a little different.
Birkeland is a former Mahtomedi High School student who moved out to Utah when she was just 17 years old to train with the national team. She had never even competed in a World Cup event prior to these Olympics.
“I was the rookie of the rookies,” she noted.
She looked up to the sport’s top stars as “gods,” only to come to the realization they’re also just people trying their best to achieve their goals. And the way she performed in Beijing, with teammate Mia Manganello Kilburg finishing just off the podium in fourth place, winning at the highest level has never felt closer for Birkeland.
“This whole year was kind of like a struggle, and then I made it. That kind of gave me a ‘Hey, I can do this’ (realization),” Birkeland said. “So I think the next four years, instead of just ‘Oh, I’m going to make the 2026 Olympics. Just get there. That’s the goal.’ Instead, it’s going to be like ‘Hey, what can I do at the 2026 Olympics?’ instead of just making it.”
