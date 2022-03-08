Connect with us

News

1 teen dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school

Published

31 seconds ago

on

1 teen dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and SCOTT McFETRIDGE

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One teenager was killed and two others were critically wounded Monday after gunfire that appeared to come from a passing vehicle struck them outside an Iowa school, authorities said.

Des Moines police said in a news release that potential suspects have been detained in the shooting on the grounds of East High School, near Des Moines’ downtown, about a half mile, from the Capitol. No charges were immediately filed.

Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI-TV that calls started pouring in around 2:50 p.m., shortly before classes were scheduled to dismiss for the day.

Police didn’t identify those shot but said a 15-year-old male had died. He was not a student at East.

The other two shot were females aged 16 and 18, who both attend East. They were hospitalized in critical condition.

The district said in a news release that the school was immediately put into lockdown and students were kept inside while police investigated. They were dismissed around 3:30 p.m. after law enforcement gave an all clear.

Principal Jill Versteeg described what happened as “everyone’s worst nightmare” and urged parents to “hug your students and love them.”

The district said there would be no classes Tuesday and that it was postponing the ACT and parent-teacher conferences. The district also was making grief counselors available.

Superintendent Thomas Ahart said school shootings have “become too common” and said that “real change to gun laws and access would go a long way to help us.”

“Our staff and students,” he said, “are forced to train for these incidents and the trauma associated with the repeated drills and incidents will remain with them for years to come. It’s unfortunate that our state and our country have become a place where firearms are far too easily accessible.”

Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.

A motive was not immediately known, and Parizek provided no details on the potential suspects. He said witnesses were being interviewed and investigators were executing search warrants.

Authorities have recovered shell casings from the scene as they investigate what happened.

“Obviously, we threw every resource we had at this. We know that the kids in that school are our community’s most precious cargo.”

Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert went to the school after the shooting and expressed frustration at the violence.

“Unfortunately what happened here today was just another pointless tragedy in our community,” Wingert told TV station WOI-TV. “People using firearms to settle their differences.”

Police said it was the fourth homicide in Des Moines this year.

___

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Missing 7-year-old girl taken by mom during supervised visit in St. Charles County

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 8, 2022

By

Missing 7-year-old girl taken by mom during supervised visit in St. Charles County
google news

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County police are searching for a missing and endangered 7-year-old girl whose mother reportedly took her during a supervised visit Monday afternoon.

Police identified the missing child as Piper Johnson. They said her biological mother, Valerie Jean Baker, pushed a caseworker and left with Piper during the meeting around 3:30 p.m.

Piper is about 3-feet-tall and weighs 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a unicorn on it, a gray jacket, white pants with pink swirls, and light-up tennis shoes.

Her mom, who is about 5-feet-tall and weighs 185 pounds, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

They reportedly left in a dark blue Toyota Corolla with Missouri plates CW8Z1G. The vehicle was missing a front driver side quarter panel and front driver side door handle. It was last seen in the area of Route Z and Fiddlecreek Ridge Road.

Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 or call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.

google news
Continue Reading

News

D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards miss Monday’s game against Portland

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 8, 2022

By

D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards miss Monday’s game against Portland
google news

Anthony Edwards appears to be nearing a return to action.

He missed his fourth straight game Monday at Target Center with knee tendinopathy, but Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said he got in a “great workout” earlier in the day Monday, and now the team’s mission is to get the guard to a good place with his cardio before bringing him back.

“We have another couple days to do that,” Finch said.

D’Angelo Russell missed Monday’s contest with bilateral hamstring soreness.

“It’s just been a brutal stretch,” Finch said, referring to the recent stretch of consecutive back-to-backs.

Patrick Beverley, Taurean Prince and Naz Reid were questionable before the game but did eventually play.

“Guys are carrying a lot,” Finch said. “I was fearful of that last game, guys dropping like flies, just hobbling around, just trying to get fresh. … We’re just trying to get these guys as fresh as possible for an extremely important 17 games.”

Minnesota next plays at home Wednesday against Oklahoma City. That would appear to be another golden opportunity to get more rest if needed, but Finch said those decisions aren’t made based on opponent.

“These are basically about us,” he said.

TOWNS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Karl-Anthony Towns was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday. It’s the second time this season and sixth time in his career that Towns garnered the honor.

Minnesota went 4-0 on the week, with Towns averaging 28 points on 64 percent shooting to go with nine rebounds per game. One of those wins came in Cleveland, where Towns hit the game-winning triple with 12 seconds to play in regulation.

“Obviously very happy for him, very proud of him. His performances have been so consistently at a high level this year. It’s not just that he’s had this amazing week. He’s really played at a high level, at or near his best, all season long,” Finch said. “I think he’s played at an All-NBA level. I think he’s on the MVP ladder now. These things are coming to him because he’s just set out to have this great season, and he’s doing it within the context of our team, which is the most impressive thing.”

BRIEFLY

Malik Beasley was fined $35,000 for “making unnecessary and inappropriate contact with Portland Trail Blazers center Drew Eubanks,” the league announced Monday. Beasley seemed to attempt to head butt Eubanks in the third quarter of Minnesota’s win Saturday.

Beasley was ejected after the incident.

google news
Continue Reading

News

MSHSL tells lawmakers how it’s responding to rash of racist incidents in Minnesota schools

Published

25 mins ago

on

March 8, 2022

By

MSHSL tells lawmakers how it’s responding to rash of racist incidents in Minnesota schools
google news

A coalition of school groups has launched an initiative to tackle racism after a recent series of high-profile incidents involving discrimination and bullying at public schools across Minnesota.

The Minnesota State High School League, which assists with athletics and fine arts programs for more than 240,000 students at 500 member schools across the state, said it is working with 10 other organizations to create a code of conduct and provide resources to schools seeking to address bullying and discrimination. The League outlined its plans to address racist conduct to state lawmakers at a House Education Committee Hearing on Monday.

Highly public incidents of discrimination and bullying tied to school athletics have affected schools across the state in recent months, ranging from jeers at sporting events to alleged discrimination within teams. In some cases, they have led to resignations and protests.

“The recent events that have taken place within schools indicate that there are issues with racist comments and actions, as well as general respect for one another,” said Minnesota State High School League Executive Director Erich Martens. “A number of these incidents have happened within athletic teams or are connected to athletic contests. These events clearly indicate that there is more work to do.”

In February, the superintendent of Robbinsdale Area Schools said his district would no longer compete in any athletic events against New Prague schools after a girls varsity high school basketball team faced taunts including chants and “monkey noises” from students and adults in the crowd in New Prague. St. Louis Park High School also said it would stop competing with New Prague after a hockey player faced racist taunts.

Meanwhile, the coach of the Minnetonka High School girls basketball team resigned in February following an incident in which a player allegedly used a racial slur against Black students. After a Prior Lake High School girls basketball player said she found a racist note in her bag, the team’s coach resigned and the team ended up forfeiting its last game of the season and a playoff match.

Following the spate of incidents, the Minnesota State High School League and other groups on Feb. 24 announced an initiative to address racism in schools. They plan to develop and distribute a code of conduct for school activities — including for spectators — convene a student conference to raise awareness of race, gender and bullying, and provide resources to schools to eliminate harmful behaviors and support affected students.

“Mistreatment of anyone on any basis is not only intolerable, it is something we, as educational leaders, unequivocally condemn. Racial, religious, or sexual harassment is simply unacceptable in our schools,” the group said in a memorandum. “The goal of safe, supportive school environments is of paramount importance. It is essential that every effort be made, and action is taken to ensure that all students have a safe environment in which to learn and participate in activities. In addition, victims of racist words or actions need support. Together, we commit to making every effort to ensure that students have a safe environment in which to learn and participate in activities.”

Organizations joining the State High School League include the Minnesota School Boards Association, the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals, the Minnesota Interscholastic Activities Administrator Association, the Minnesota Rural Education Association, the Minnesota Elementary School Principals Association, and Schools for Equity in Education.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending