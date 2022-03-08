News
A modern Churchill? Zelenskyy praised as war communicator
To a watching world, his message is this, in both his words and his resolute, sometimes haggard appearance: He stands as a mirror to the suffering and spirit of his people.
It appears to be getting through. Just days into the war engulfing his nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is drawing historical comparisons as an effective and stirring wartime communicator — yet with a distinctly modern touch inflected by the sensibilities of live television and the personal feel of social media.
His baby-faced complexion is now usually puffy and pasty, with a faint growth of beard. Suits and dress shirts have been replaced by olive military-style garb. His raspy voice betrays exhaustion. Together, these help form a narrative of personal courage, of David fighting mighty Goliath and refusing safe passage out of his homeland — embodied by his line that he needed “ammunition, not a ride.”
It’s all quite a development for a former TV actor and comedian who weeks ago was disdained in some corners as a political novice too eager to seek compromise with Moscow.
“Here’s a guy who was basically considered to be a lightweight, out of his element, about to be crushed by a major superpower next door. And it didn’t happen,” says Andrew J. Polsky, a professor of political science at Hunter College in New York and author of a book on wartime U.S. presidents. “I think people really expected that he would flee … and I think he surprised people by sharing the danger that they were sharing.”
That, Polsky says, has created “a reciprocal relationship between Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people. I think they have gotten energy from each other and confidence from each other. That’s an impressive communications accomplishment for a leader, to be that much in touch with his people in the middle of a crisis.”
Winston Churchill, who rallied Britons during World War II’s darkest days, is a name frequently invoked — even by Churchill’s biographer. One analyst compared Zelenskyy to Benjamin Franklin and his success in soliciting French support for the American Revolution.
Through interviews and appearances via video link from hidden locations, Zelenskyy has sought to rally the world to Ukraine’s side. When he told the European Parliament “we’re fighting just for our land and for our freedom,” the translator struggled not to cry.
Speaking the other day at a San Francisco fundraiser, U.S. first lady Jill Biden said that “I just have to turn on the TV every morning and pray that Zelenskyy is still alive.”
Some of Zelenskyy’s appearances seem designed to deliver that simple assurance. Shortly after Russia invaded, he was seen in what appeared to be mobile phone video from a darkened street in Kyiv, four grim-faced colleagues standing behind him.
“We are all here,” he said. “Our soldiers are here, the citizens of our country are all here protecting our independence, and we are going to continue to do so. Glory to the defenders of Ukraine.”
Zelenskyy’s insistence on staying, along with his wife and children, was a turning point, says Orysia Lutsevych, a research fellow and manager of the Ukraine Forum in the Russia and Eurasia Program at Chatham House, a London-based think tank. “People saw he had courage,” she says.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has appeared detached and distant, speaking to aides via videoconference or the end of an almost absurdly elongated table, with speeches that Polsky says display a self-created sense of history.
The Ukraine president’s words have projected a mixture of defiance and an escalating desperation, and he seems unafraid of alienating those whose help he might need. For example, he told NATO officials they would bear responsibility for civilian deaths if they didn’t enforce a no-fly Zone over Ukraine.
Through those messages, he’s not just speaking to NATO leaders, but directly to the citizens who may put pressure on them to do more, says Kenneth Osgood, professor of history at the Colorado School of Mines and an expert on propaganda and intelligence.
Zelenskyy’s pleas remind one analyst of Benjamin Franklin’s trip to France in 1776 to elicit French support for the American Revolution — a trip that ultimately proved pivotal to history.
“The British had military superiority,” says Kathleen Hall Jamieson, a specialist in political communication and director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania. “Had France not joined the war in 1778, the outcome may have been different.”
The Ukrainian leader’s persona, message and delivery are mutually reinforcing, Jamieson says. “His delivery straight to camera in closeup is effective social media — unscripted, clear, straightforward and brimming with resolve.”
His messages don’t necessarily all have the same impact, she notes. Saying “Don’t let them exterminate us” is a more effective frame, she says, than “calling a NATO summit weak and confused.”
Jamieson says TV networks have magnified the power of Zelenskyy’s appeals with potent visuals, “overlaying evocative images of damaged buildings, fleeing mothers and children, menacing Russian tanks, empty store shelves and the like.” What’s more, she says, the specter of his demise always looms: “His increasingly unshaven look, the flak jacket when in public and the repeated reminders to world leaders that this may be the last time they see him alive add immediacy to his appeals.”
That same message — it might be the last time they see him alive — was delivered to members of the U.S. Congress via Zoom over the weekend.
U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois told ABC News that he took notes when Zelenskyy talked. “Calm,” heroic” and “unprecedented” were among the words he wrote. “I don’t think you can sit there with human emotions and not be moved, not be motivated,” Quigley said.
He cited the Churchill comparison. So did Andrew Roberts, author of the 2018 biography “Churchill: Walking with Destiny”: Speaking on a Commentary magazine podcast, he noted both Zelenskyy’s personal bravery and his refusal to sugarcoat things.
Zelenskyy doesn’t possess the same rhetorical prowess as Churchill did in radio messages as German bombs rained down upon London, says Osgood, the propaganda expert. “Zelenskyy is much blunter — sort of, ‘Here’s the story. I’m just going to give it to you straight.’ So there’s not the same poetry to it. But there’s the same desperation.”
Indeed, in style, the more formal Churchill and Zelenskyy could not be more different. But each man, Polsky says, mastered the media of his era.
“Churchill made good use of radio, the written word as well,” he says. “And Zelenskyy makes excellent use of casual social media. He walks through the streets and holds his cell phone up, and he talks to people.” His off-the-cuff remarks, with no time to prepare a long speech, add to the genuine nature of his presentations, he and others say, and resonate with a younger generation.
Not many people in Ukraine saw Zelenskyy as a great leader before the war, says Lutsevych, at the Ukraine Forum in London. Now, though, he has become the voice of the nation.
“He has a personal quality, especially being sensitive to your environment, to be able to play different roles, to be sensitive to your audience,” she says. “He’s quite empathetic as a leader.”
1 teen dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and SCOTT McFETRIDGE
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One teenager was killed and two others were critically wounded Monday after gunfire that appeared to come from a passing vehicle struck them outside an Iowa school, authorities said.
Des Moines police said in a news release that potential suspects have been detained in the shooting on the grounds of East High School, near Des Moines’ downtown, about a half mile, from the Capitol. No charges were immediately filed.
Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI-TV that calls started pouring in around 2:50 p.m., shortly before classes were scheduled to dismiss for the day.
Police didn’t identify those shot but said a 15-year-old male had died. He was not a student at East.
The other two shot were females aged 16 and 18, who both attend East. They were hospitalized in critical condition.
The district said in a news release that the school was immediately put into lockdown and students were kept inside while police investigated. They were dismissed around 3:30 p.m. after law enforcement gave an all clear.
Principal Jill Versteeg described what happened as “everyone’s worst nightmare” and urged parents to “hug your students and love them.”
The district said there would be no classes Tuesday and that it was postponing the ACT and parent-teacher conferences. The district also was making grief counselors available.
Superintendent Thomas Ahart said school shootings have “become too common” and said that “real change to gun laws and access would go a long way to help us.”
“Our staff and students,” he said, “are forced to train for these incidents and the trauma associated with the repeated drills and incidents will remain with them for years to come. It’s unfortunate that our state and our country have become a place where firearms are far too easily accessible.”
Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.
A motive was not immediately known, and Parizek provided no details on the potential suspects. He said witnesses were being interviewed and investigators were executing search warrants.
Authorities have recovered shell casings from the scene as they investigate what happened.
“Obviously, we threw every resource we had at this. We know that the kids in that school are our community’s most precious cargo.”
Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert went to the school after the shooting and expressed frustration at the violence.
“Unfortunately what happened here today was just another pointless tragedy in our community,” Wingert told TV station WOI-TV. “People using firearms to settle their differences.”
Police said it was the fourth homicide in Des Moines this year.
___
Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas.
Missing 7-year-old girl taken by mom during supervised visit in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County police are searching for a missing and endangered 7-year-old girl whose mother reportedly took her during a supervised visit Monday afternoon.
Police identified the missing child as Piper Johnson. They said her biological mother, Valerie Jean Baker, pushed a caseworker and left with Piper during the meeting around 3:30 p.m.
Piper is about 3-feet-tall and weighs 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a unicorn on it, a gray jacket, white pants with pink swirls, and light-up tennis shoes.
Her mom, who is about 5-feet-tall and weighs 185 pounds, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
They reportedly left in a dark blue Toyota Corolla with Missouri plates CW8Z1G. The vehicle was missing a front driver side quarter panel and front driver side door handle. It was last seen in the area of Route Z and Fiddlecreek Ridge Road.
Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 or call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.
D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards miss Monday’s game against Portland
Anthony Edwards appears to be nearing a return to action.
He missed his fourth straight game Monday at Target Center with knee tendinopathy, but Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said he got in a “great workout” earlier in the day Monday, and now the team’s mission is to get the guard to a good place with his cardio before bringing him back.
“We have another couple days to do that,” Finch said.
D’Angelo Russell missed Monday’s contest with bilateral hamstring soreness.
“It’s just been a brutal stretch,” Finch said, referring to the recent stretch of consecutive back-to-backs.
Patrick Beverley, Taurean Prince and Naz Reid were questionable before the game but did eventually play.
“Guys are carrying a lot,” Finch said. “I was fearful of that last game, guys dropping like flies, just hobbling around, just trying to get fresh. … We’re just trying to get these guys as fresh as possible for an extremely important 17 games.”
Minnesota next plays at home Wednesday against Oklahoma City. That would appear to be another golden opportunity to get more rest if needed, but Finch said those decisions aren’t made based on opponent.
“These are basically about us,” he said.
TOWNS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Karl-Anthony Towns was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday. It’s the second time this season and sixth time in his career that Towns garnered the honor.
Minnesota went 4-0 on the week, with Towns averaging 28 points on 64 percent shooting to go with nine rebounds per game. One of those wins came in Cleveland, where Towns hit the game-winning triple with 12 seconds to play in regulation.
“Obviously very happy for him, very proud of him. His performances have been so consistently at a high level this year. It’s not just that he’s had this amazing week. He’s really played at a high level, at or near his best, all season long,” Finch said. “I think he’s played at an All-NBA level. I think he’s on the MVP ladder now. These things are coming to him because he’s just set out to have this great season, and he’s doing it within the context of our team, which is the most impressive thing.”
BRIEFLY
Malik Beasley was fined $35,000 for “making unnecessary and inappropriate contact with Portland Trail Blazers center Drew Eubanks,” the league announced Monday. Beasley seemed to attempt to head butt Eubanks in the third quarter of Minnesota’s win Saturday.
Beasley was ejected after the incident.
