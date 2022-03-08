News
A teen boy and a female security guard shot outside South City Hospital
ST. LOUIS – Two people were shot late Monday night outside South City Hospital.
Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and a female security guard was shot in the hand just after 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot on South Broadway at Osage. Both victims were conscious and breathing.
So far, investigators have not said what led up to the gunfire. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Stillwater keeps $860,000 in penalties from school bus contractor, starts search for new provider
The company that transports students for Stillwater Area Public Schools has asked a judge to help it recover $860,000 in penalties and to prevent the school district from terminating its contract.
Stillwater Area Public Schools sued the Fridley-based Metropolitan Transportation Network at the start of the school year, alleging it failed to provide agreed-upon bus services. A driver shortage meant some buses in the district were running up to an hour late.
Since then, the district has withheld $860,000 in penalties for route changes, MTN said in a motion to the court. And on Monday, the district informed MTN it intends to cancel their contract in June, two years before it expires, MTN said.
“At this juncture, MTN has no other option but to seek court intervention because of the (district’s) continued failure to abide by the terms of the contract,” said MTN’s attorney Damon Ward.
MTN says the route change penalties are illegal and that the district on Friday improperly issued a request for proposals for a new transportation provider.
Stillwater Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt said Monday she could not comment on active litigation. However, she said the temporary restraining order issued Sept. 3 “enjoins MTN from violating the contract with the school district. It does not preclude the district from going out for a request for proposal.”
COUNTERSUIT
After the school district sued in September, MTN filed a countersuit against the school district, alleging breach of contract and racial discrimination. The company said the district breached its obligations under the contract “by attempting to force obligations on to MTN not required” under the contract.
Now, the company is seeking a temporary restraining order and injunctive relief against the district, alleging that the district has failed to make proper payments for months at a time.
In a letter to school board members Monday, MTN president and CEO Tashitaa Tuffaa wrote that his company’s most recent invoice “was paid at only two-thirds of the amount.”
“After being only partially paid for months, MTN cannot complete this school year’s contract if this continues,” Tuffaa wrote. “I want to serve this district, but my business cannot survive being paid substantially less than the costs of servicing the routes. I’m humbly and respectfully asking for your help to get someone in the district to work with me and my company in good faith.”
In the motion filed Monday, MTN asked that the court order the district to cancel its search for a new bus company, to stop penalizing MTN for “servicing routes in the manner directed by plaintiff that this court directed MTN to provide,” and to keep the contract in place for the full term.
Tuffaa said his drivers have been taxed since the beginning of the school year.
The drivers, he told the school board, have been “working routes that are two and sometimes even three times longer than typical routes. These routes were designed by (the district’s transportation consultant) CESO, with no input from or consideration for the people staffing the routes.”
A court hearing on the matter is set for April 1.
MTN, which has 307 employees and 420 buses, services school districts throughout the metro area, including Minneapolis, Mounds View, White Bear Lake, St. Anthony-New Brighton, Edina, Richfield and Osseo, Tuffaa said.
Police investigate 4 overdoses, 1 death at south St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — Authorities responded to four suspected drug overdoses and one death at the same home in south St. Louis this weekend.
Around 10 p.m. Saturday, St. Louis police and EMS responded to four overdose patients on Winona Avenue. Three people were transported to the hospital.
The next night at about 6 p.m., first responders once again answered calls of suspected overdoses on the same block. This time, an adult male was pronounced dead on the scene.
“It was disconcerting and scary to see all the medical response because of course your first thought was somebody’s in really bad shape,” said neighbor Jeanne Carbone.
Police have not yet released the man’s name or any other details.
“We saw people hugging and crying outside. Our heart sank,” said neighbor Meg Engelhardt.
Many residents like Engelhardt said their neighbors across the street have always been friendly, completely unaware of any drug issues at the residence.
“I didn’t know for sure anything, but there’s always a lot of parties and kind of loud fun people enjoying life,” said Engelhardt. “So, you wouldn’t maybe guess this was something going on.”
Chad Sabora is a recovering drug addict of 11 years. He also helps educate the public, as the executive director of the Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery.
“That home has been inundated unfortunately with overdoses and fatalities for years,” said Sabora.
This latest overdose cluster comes one month after six people died of suspected fentanyl overdoses in the Central West End.
“Any street product like meth, cocaine, MDMA could be contaminated,” said Sabora. “So we want to make sure that individuals can test their drugs, have naloxone, know not to use alone, and to follow all the procedures we have in place so that they live long enough to find recovery,” said Sabora.
3 reasons why splitting the Rams settlement money is gettting complicated
ST. LOUIS — Nearly four months after a historic payday for St. Louis, secret talks continue on to split the money from the lawsuit against the NFL and Rams owner, Stan Kroenke. A big development could come as early as next week.
The Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, or RSA, which operates the Rams’ former St. Louis home, the Dome at America’s Center, will be meeting at the dome. One would think the first item on the agenda would be spending more than half-a-billion dollars from the settlement.
“This money has been in the bank ready to be distributed since Dec. 24,” said St. Louis County Councilmember Tim Fitch, a Republican. “There’s been no transparency, no discussion from the County Executive’s Office. It’s all going on behind the scenes.”
Mum is still the word on the estimated $514 million dollars left for the RSA, St. Louis City, and St. Louis County to split after the plaintiffs’ attorneys took their 35% cut of the $790 million settlement.
Dividing shares of Kroenke’s millions among the three plaintiffs is proving to be very complicated.
Issue one: The 11 member RSA board has had multiple new members since the settlement was approved in November.
Issue two: By law, the RSA board can only spend money on things associated with the dome.
Perhaps that’s why the city’s top financial officer, Comptroller Darlene Green, said through a spokesman that she would like to see the lion’s share of the settlement split between St. Louis City and St. Louis County, not the RSA.
That leads to issue three: Back in 2015, St. Louis County pulled out of any funding for the proposed new billion-dollar riverfront stadium to keep the Rams in St. Louis. So, the president of the St. Louis Board Aldermen has said St. Louis County should hardly get a lion’s share of anything.
The calls for answers are growing louder, as well as calls to do something “big” with the money, as a testament to the price Kroenke and the NFL had to pay for betraying St. Louis.
“Is there something sports-wise we can do in St. Louis County that will benefit the entire county?” Fitch said. “Is there something we can do to benefit the entire region?”
“The word is ‘transformational,'” said St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Rita Days, a Democrat. “Something we can hang our hats on. You know when you get your income tax, you want to do something big with it and say I spent my income tax refund on this!”
Attorneys for the three entities are continuing. Spokesmen for St. Louis Mayor, Tishaua Jones, and St. Louis County Executive, Sam Page, say there’s nothing new to report.
