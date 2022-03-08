News
Building ablaze in Marine Villa neighborhood
ST. LOUIS – A building is on fire Tuesday morning in the Marine Villa neighborhood.
FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the scene in the 3600 block of Wisconsin Avenue. it is unknown at this time how the fire started. It is also unknown if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire.
Multiple fire crews are on the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
Rescue crash closes lanes in Bellefontaine Neighbors
ST. LOUIS – A rescue crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Bellefontaine Neighbors neighborhood.
There were lanes closed at the intersection of Jennings Station at Bellefontaine. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene there. It is unknown at this time if anyone involved in the crash was injured.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.
News
Mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with high temps in upper-40s
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:
ST. LOUIS – Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper-40s. Winds will be minimal. Expect quiet weather Wednesday with more sun and temperatures around normal.
Thursday will be dry during the day with increasing clouds. Expect rain late Thursday night and then it will change into a wintry mix. Snow showers will move into the area by Friday morning. FOX 2 meteorologists are still working on snow amounts. It will be cold Friday and Saturday with high temps only in the 30s.
Sunday will be warmer and Daylight Saving starts Sunday at 2 a.m.
News
Katerina Sergatskova: Fleeing Kyiv with my family, our whole life in two suitcases
LVIV, Ukraine — Every day for Ukrainians has become a nightmare. Troops in Russian helicopters land in neighborhoods, break into civilian houses, destroy buildings with tanks and fire their weapons at hospitals and orphanages. The stores are running out of bread and milk and the pharmacies are emptying of medicine. Putin calls it a special “denazification” and demilitarization operation and is not shy about saying he wants to take over all of Ukraine.
I work as a journalist in Kyiv. But on the fifth day of the war, I decided to leave the capital with my two young children for Lviv, a safer city in western Ukraine. We took a few things: a couple changes of clothes, a video camera, a bulletproof vest, a supply of diapers, a Lego Harry Potter set — which my older son loves — and a set of felt-tip pens that my younger son can’t live without. We left everything else in our Kyiv apartment on the left bank of the city: Ukrainian artwork, photography books, a collection of comics, copies of my book about the Russians who fought for the Islamic State.
Our whole life fit into two suitcases. My husband and I have already gone through this: I was forced to leave Crimea after Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014, and my husband took his family out of the occupied Donbas region, where separatists seized control. Putin’s war against Ukraine really began eight years ago, but back then the missiles landed only in one region. Now the war has spread all over the country.
Driving through Kyiv to get to the railway station this week, I watched how the city had changed. Lines at supermarkets, checkpoints made of bricks and car tires, volunteer Ukrainian soldiers with machine guns on the side of the road. Most of the bridges across the Dnieper River, connecting the left bank of the city to the right, were blocked by military equipment. Only two bridges were open, and there was a long traffic jam of cars with people scrambling to leave the city.
I’ve seen this before, when I worked as a war correspondent in the Donbas territories eight years ago. The face of the largest city in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk, changed dramatically then.
War fundamentally alters the face of cities; it is imprinted on everything that previously seemed normal. Even the sky seems to change its color and acquire a grayish, rotten hue. With each shot and each explosion, the city’s colors are washed away more and more, mixing into a homogeneous dirty mass.
Passing though Kyiv, I saw track marks from tanks in yards and on roads. A shell destroyed a new building that served as a beautiful wedding hall. I saw a tram burned to the ground, and streets marked with funnels from fallen rockets. I noticed the stern faces of volunteer Ukrainian fighters and the worried faces of cyclists.
Kyiv’s train station is crowded with people these days. Thousands of Ukrainians are trying to get out of the war zone to the West. A few days ago, before the invasion, I had complained to friends about how tired I was of the atomization of a society divided by political disputes, Facebook algorithms and various prejudices.
Yet at the station, everyone came together: students from India and migrant workers from Central Asia, the homeless and top managers of tech companies, representatives of ethnic minorities and religious fanatics — everyone got onto the same train. No more disputes. The country’s 44 million residents now seem to be getting to know each other on these evacuation trains, and they are all united by full-scale war unleashed by the Russian president.
Those who are staying behind are risking their lives. Some spend days and nights in bomb shelters; some join local defense units; some organize logistics centers to help the military and refugees. The whole country has united into a single pulsating heart, which Russian shells can burst at any moment.
At the Lviv railway station exit, some fellow journalists met me late at night. They, too, had recently moved here from Kyiv to continue their work in relative safety. As I write this piece, a siren is roaring in Lviv. Russian missiles can reach this cozy business city on the border with Poland. Since the Russian bombing began last week, all Ukrainians have been living and hoping that we will survive and win. We are waiting for this endless nightmare to end.
Katerina Sergatskova is the editor in chief of Zaborona, a Kyiv-based news media outlet. She wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.
Building ablaze in Marine Villa neighborhood
Rescue crash closes lanes in Bellefontaine Neighbors
Mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with high temps in upper-40s
Katerina Sergatskova: Fleeing Kyiv with my family, our whole life in two suitcases
Cardinals home opener in jeopardy if MLB lockout continues
A teen boy and a female security guard shot outside South City Hospital
Stillwater keeps $860,000 in penalties from school bus contractor, starts search for new provider
Police investigate 4 overdoses, 1 death at south St. Louis home
3 reasons why splitting the Rams settlement money is gettting complicated
Ukraine fundraiser to be held Wednesday at Water Street Inn in Stillwater
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News6 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing