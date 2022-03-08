News
Families displaced after boulder crashes into Jefferson County apartments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A partial rockslide damaged an apartment building in Jefferson County over the weekend, displacing some residents.
A boulder fell from a cliff crashed into the building in the 3900 block of Richmond Court around 8:00 a.m. Sunday. The Rock Community Fire Protection District responded to the scene.
“When they arrived, they found about a 12-by-12 boulder had fallen off the cliff from behind the building and made its way into the kitchen of some apartments,” said Stephanie Jackson, with the Rock Community Fire Protection District.
Austin Stafford, who lives in the apartment complex, said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the boulder and mud everywhere.
“Looked outside, could not get out quick enough. When I got outside, seen the whole mountain come down. Ran over there to make sure everybody was alright,” said Stafford.
The building had to be evacuated. Many residents wondered how something like this could happen in their neighborhood.
“It was natural causes, just like how potholes in the road are caused. Essentially, it rains, water seeps behind those rocks and kind of into some of the cracks, expands as it freezes,” said Jackson.
Officials are just glad their neighbors made it out safely.
“Luckily, this time no one was injured. There were people home at the time of this rockslide. Had someone been in the kitchen, they could have been injured.”
“Someone could have been really hurt. Somebody’s life could have been lost,” said Stafford.
Authorities said the building inspector examine the two apartments and some residents have been displaced until repairs are made.
News
Two years after Missouri’s first COVID case, where do we stand now?
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Today marks the second anniversary of the first COVID case in Missouri, which was confirmed in St. Louis County. Since then, more than a million COVID cases have been reported in the state. There have also been more than 15,000 deaths due to the virus.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said things are looking much more positive.
“We’re clearly in a much better place than we’ve been in a long time,” Page said.
Page said the average daily cases in St. Louis County are now below 65, the county’s positivity rate is around 5%, and COVID vaccinations are widely available.
At a briefing from the St. Louis County Health Department’s headquarters in Berkeley, Page said the local response to COVID has been quick, equitable, and based on data and science.
“Cases are lower than they’ve been in a long-time and importantly, our health systems are no longer overwhelmed with COVID cases,” Page said.
He said that protecting lives has always been the priority. He’s optimistic about a continued decline of covid cases in the st. Louis region but says we still should be aware of the virus
“No, I don’t think we’re completely out of the woods, but I am very happy with the direction at this point today and the direction that we’re headed,” Page said. “I think we need to continue to get people vaccinated because that will protect us in the coming months.”
St. Louis County ended its mask mandate a week ago. St. Louis City ended its mask mandate at midnight Saturday. The federal government still requires mask-wearing on public transit, at airports, and on planes.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it will decide soon whether that mandate will continue after its expiration date March 18.
News
Redistricting St. Paul: Ward maps published, hearing rescheduled
Each of St. Paul’s seven city council members represents a different geographic section of the city, and those ward boundaries will soon change.
The St. Paul Charter Commission has published a map of newly proposed ward boundaries, fashioned by consultants with Park Street Public, with the general goal of keeping population counts within each ward at 44,500 residents apiece, plus or minus 1 percent.
REDISTRICTING ST. PAUL: St. Paul Charter Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday at City Hall has been rescheduled to this Thursday at 4 p.m. and will be held remotely. Friday’s meeting in person at Rondo Library is still a go. The new boundaries: pic.twitter.com/zE4o6hzzyo
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) March 7, 2022
To accomplish that, all seven wards would see some level of boundary changes. For instance, Ward 5, which spans the North End and Como, would absorb residents from Ward 6 on the East Side, as well as the northeast corner of Ward 2, by Railroad Island.
Meanwhile, Ward 5 would lose some existing residents to Ward 1, which mostly spans the Frogtown, Summit-University, Lexington-Hamline and Union Park neighborhoods.
The Charter Commission public hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul City Hall has been rescheduled to 4 p.m. Thursday and will be held remotely. Another in-person public hearing will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the Rondo Community Library, and what will likely be a final discussion will take place at 3 p.m. March 16 in City Hall Room 40.
The city council is expected to approve the new ward boundaries on March 23. The work must be finalized by March 29.
More information is online at stpaul.gov/department/city-council/redistricting.
News
Bipartisan sports betting plan gains major endorsements from tribes, Walz
It’s becoming a safe bet that Minnesota will make it legal to gamble on sports now that a bipartisan plan in the state Legislature has gained the support of the state’s American Indian tribes, as well as Gov. Tim Walz.
Passage is far from a lock, and one key disagreement emerged Monday among lawmakers. But the developments signaled a sea change for the idea of legal sports betting in Minnesota, which has been pursued in various forms since the Supreme Court struck down a longstanding federal ban in 2018.
Since then, 33 states and Washington, D.C. have approved some form of sports gambling.
HOW IT WOULD WORK
Under a proposal set for its first public hearing Tuesday in the Minnesota House, wagering on professional, college or amateur sports competitions would be allowed on-site at Indian casinos or anywhere in the state via approved online gambling sites or mobile apps. The endeavor would be regulated by the state but managed by tribes and by online companies the tribes could contract with via state-controlled licenses.
It’s unclear how much money would be generated for the state. Reps. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, and Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, the two spearheading the bill, said profit margins are slim on what is nationally a multi-billion-dollar industry. The primary goal, they said, is not to create a windfall for the state but to legalize a widespread form of entertainment now relegated to the black market.
The pair’s proposal features a 10 percent tax on profits from online sports betting and no taxes on money made inside casinos. They agreed that would generate perhaps $20 million a year, which they want divided three ways:
- 40 percent would fund services for problem gambling.
- 40 percent would pay for grants to youth sports, with an emphasis on high-crime areas.
- 20 percent would pay for regulating the activity and ensuring gambling doesn’t influence athletes or any on-field activities of games or teams beings wagered on.
TRIBAL SUPPORT
“I feel very comfortable with the support this bill has,” Stephenson said.
He said that in drafting the bill, he consulted with local pro and college sports teams, groups that help treat those with gambling problems and, perhaps most importantly, the tribes.
The state’s 11 indigenous nations hold huge sway in any potential changes to gambling in Minnesota, both through agreements with the state, as well as their political influence, especially among Democrats. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is a citizen of the White Earth Nation, and Walz has maintained that any effort to legalize sports betting would need tribal support for him to consider it.
That had never happened with any plan — until Monday.
“The Minnesota Indian Gaming Association (MIGA) and its 10 member tribal nations support state efforts to authorize sports wagering both at tribal gaming properties and through online/mobile platforms and believe tribes are best positioned to offer this new market to the state’s consumers,” the organization said in a statement. “MIGA and its members will be monitoring state legislation and look forward to working with other stakeholders.”
A spokeswoman for Walz said the governor would sign the plan if passed by the Legislature.
RACETRACKS SHUT OUT
It’s unclear whether both the DFL-controlled House and the Republican-controlled Senate would pass the plan endorsed by the tribes. Gambling legislation rarely falls along strict partisan lines, as some members of both parties oppose gambling on various grounds, ranging from religious to economic. Additionally, lobbying from various interest groups, including bars, restaurants and horse racing tracks, can make an impact.
One reason the Indian Gaming Association’s statement isn’t absolute is the tribes know that what is proposed today might differ from what ultimately reaches the floor of either chamber. The current bill will have to travel through at least six committees, and each is an opportunity for changes to be made.
One sticking point already has emerged: the state’s two privately owned horse tracks, Canterbury Park and Running Aces in Columbus.
Both tracks offer card tables, like poker, but not the full suite of casino games offered at casinos on tribal lands — the result of a delicate compromise reached years ago. Under the proposal by Stephenson and Garofalo — the one the tribes and Walz support — the tracks would have no involvement in the expanded sports betting.
That’s different from a separate bipartisan sports betting proposal introduced earlier this year in the Senate by state Sens. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, and Karla Bigham, DFL-Cottage Grove.
That plan would have allowed sports wagers to be placed at the tracks, as well as tribal casinos. And that plan was not supported by the tribes.
On Monday, Chamberlain said he’s sticking to his guns, offering the following statement on the Stephenson-Garofalo plan:
“I welcome the Democrats to the table, and we’ll work together to write legislation that can get this done. However, the offer in its current form will not give the consumer a good product. We need to expand the options for consumers to have the best possible experience.”
Families displaced after boulder crashes into Jefferson County apartments
Two years after Missouri’s first COVID case, where do we stand now?
Redistricting St. Paul: Ward maps published, hearing rescheduled
Bipartisan sports betting plan gains major endorsements from tribes, Walz
Live updates: Russia UN ambassador announces cease-fire plan
Minnesota lawmakers consider proposal to fund, stock feminine hygiene products in schools
Minnesota Senate Republicans weigh new sentencing mandates, citing crime
Walz urges lawmakers to consider further sanctions on Russia
Live updates: Zelenskyy: Russia mined medical supply roads
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News6 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing