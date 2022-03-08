Families displaced after boulder crashes into Jefferson County apartments

It’s becoming a safe bet that Minnesota will make it legal to gamble on sports now that a bipartisan plan in the state Legislature has gained the support of the state’s American Indian tribes, as well as Gov. Tim Walz.

Passage is far from a lock, and one key disagreement emerged Monday among lawmakers. But the developments signaled a sea change for the idea of legal sports betting in Minnesota, which has been pursued in various forms since the Supreme Court struck down a longstanding federal ban in 2018.

Since then, 33 states and Washington, D.C. have approved some form of sports gambling.

HOW IT WOULD WORK

Under a proposal set for its first public hearing Tuesday in the Minnesota House, wagering on professional, college or amateur sports competitions would be allowed on-site at Indian casinos or anywhere in the state via approved online gambling sites or mobile apps. The endeavor would be regulated by the state but managed by tribes and by online companies the tribes could contract with via state-controlled licenses.

It’s unclear how much money would be generated for the state. Reps. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, and Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, the two spearheading the bill, said profit margins are slim on what is nationally a multi-billion-dollar industry. The primary goal, they said, is not to create a windfall for the state but to legalize a widespread form of entertainment now relegated to the black market.

The pair’s proposal features a 10 percent tax on profits from online sports betting and no taxes on money made inside casinos. They agreed that would generate perhaps $20 million a year, which they want divided three ways:

40 percent would fund services for problem gambling.

40 percent would pay for grants to youth sports, with an emphasis on high-crime areas.

20 percent would pay for regulating the activity and ensuring gambling doesn’t influence athletes or any on-field activities of games or teams beings wagered on.

TRIBAL SUPPORT

“I feel very comfortable with the support this bill has,” Stephenson said.

He said that in drafting the bill, he consulted with local pro and college sports teams, groups that help treat those with gambling problems and, perhaps most importantly, the tribes.

The state’s 11 indigenous nations hold huge sway in any potential changes to gambling in Minnesota, both through agreements with the state, as well as their political influence, especially among Democrats. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is a citizen of the White Earth Nation, and Walz has maintained that any effort to legalize sports betting would need tribal support for him to consider it.

That had never happened with any plan — until Monday.

“The Minnesota Indian Gaming Association (MIGA) and its 10 member tribal nations support state efforts to authorize sports wagering both at tribal gaming properties and through online/mobile platforms and believe tribes are best positioned to offer this new market to the state’s consumers,” the organization said in a statement. “MIGA and its members will be monitoring state legislation and look forward to working with other stakeholders.”

A spokeswoman for Walz said the governor would sign the plan if passed by the Legislature.

RACETRACKS SHUT OUT

It’s unclear whether both the DFL-controlled House and the Republican-controlled Senate would pass the plan endorsed by the tribes. Gambling legislation rarely falls along strict partisan lines, as some members of both parties oppose gambling on various grounds, ranging from religious to economic. Additionally, lobbying from various interest groups, including bars, restaurants and horse racing tracks, can make an impact.

One reason the Indian Gaming Association’s statement isn’t absolute is the tribes know that what is proposed today might differ from what ultimately reaches the floor of either chamber. The current bill will have to travel through at least six committees, and each is an opportunity for changes to be made.

One sticking point already has emerged: the state’s two privately owned horse tracks, Canterbury Park and Running Aces in Columbus.

Both tracks offer card tables, like poker, but not the full suite of casino games offered at casinos on tribal lands — the result of a delicate compromise reached years ago. Under the proposal by Stephenson and Garofalo — the one the tribes and Walz support — the tracks would have no involvement in the expanded sports betting.

That’s different from a separate bipartisan sports betting proposal introduced earlier this year in the Senate by state Sens. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, and Karla Bigham, DFL-Cottage Grove.

That plan would have allowed sports wagers to be placed at the tracks, as well as tribal casinos. And that plan was not supported by the tribes.

On Monday, Chamberlain said he’s sticking to his guns, offering the following statement on the Stephenson-Garofalo plan:

“I welcome the Democrats to the table, and we’ll work together to write legislation that can get this done. However, the offer in its current form will not give the consumer a good product. We need to expand the options for consumers to have the best possible experience.”