Jet Set: The Minimalist Packing Guide

ST. LOUIS – A building is on fire Tuesday morning in the Marine Villa neighborhood.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the scene in the 3600 block of Wisconsin Avenue. it is unknown at this time how the fire started. It is also unknown if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Multiple fire crews are on the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.