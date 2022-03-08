News
Jet Set: The Minimalist Packing Guide
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From sophisticated neoprene pants and chic cat-eye shades to a basic white tee and stylish flats, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
News
Building ablaze in Marine Villa neighborhood
ST. LOUIS – A building is on fire Tuesday morning in the Marine Villa neighborhood.
FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the scene in the 3600 block of Wisconsin Avenue. it is unknown at this time how the fire started. It is also unknown if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire.
Multiple fire crews are on the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
Rescue crash closes lanes in Bellefontaine Neighbors
ST. LOUIS – A rescue crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Bellefontaine Neighbors neighborhood.
There were lanes closed at the intersection of Jennings Station at Bellefontaine. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene there. It is unknown at this time if anyone involved in the crash was injured.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
Mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with high temps in upper-40s
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:
ST. LOUIS – Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper-40s. Winds will be minimal. Expect quiet weather Wednesday with more sun and temperatures around normal.
Thursday will be dry during the day with increasing clouds. Expect rain late Thursday night and then it will change into a wintry mix. Snow showers will move into the area by Friday morning. FOX 2 meteorologists are still working on snow amounts. It will be cold Friday and Saturday with high temps only in the 30s.
Sunday will be warmer and Daylight Saving starts Sunday at 2 a.m.
