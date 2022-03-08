Live concerts with big-name acts coming to Lincoln Theatre in Belleville

Share Pin 0 Shares

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Lincoln Theatre, which has been a staple of Main Street Belleville for 100 years, will welcome some big-name entertainers to the stage in the coming weeks — from Colin Hay to Wynonna Judd.

“We celebrated our 100th anniversary in October last fall, so I’m saying everything we’re doing is part of our 100th birthday party,” said Lincoln Theatre owner Dave Schoenborn.

The theater started as a vaudeville showcase and turned into a place where people would flock for films. It also hosts live concerts.

“We’ve had some alternative rock here — the Sponge, the Verve Pipe, and we have Colin Hay the frontman for Men at Work bringing his solo tour here,” said Schoenborn.

The Lincoln Theatre isn’t alone when it comes to music on Main Street in Belleville. Several businesses have banded together to bring singer-songwriter solo acts and full bands to the area.

“We started a few months ago,” said Conni Tilley, the president of the Venue on Main. “We named it Live Music Row. Basically, what we do is come up with all the live music for every place downtown and post it on Live Music row website and Facebook page, so people can see all the bands playing Thursday night or whatever night they come down here.”

Renae Eichholz is the owner of the Copper Fire restaurant and bar. She said she believes downtown Belleville has become an entertainment social district.

“I think we’re helping to contribute to that atmosphere,” said Eichholz. “I know when the Lincoln has a concert, we are extremely busy with food. We have a concert coming up where the tribute band is having an after-party at our place. So, just a lot of synergy between all of us. I want nothing more than good things for our downtown and community, and I think this is a nice way to bring people to Belleville and have a great experience.”

The synergy in songs attracts audiences to the Lincoln, Copper Fire, and the Venue on Main among others.

“We need a small venue in the St. Louis metro area, and at this size, I can bring some of the bigger names,” said Schoenborn. “I’ve got just about 500 seats, so you’re still very close. You’re still in the VIP section of any stadium, even when you’re in the last row here.”