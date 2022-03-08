News
Live concerts with big-name acts coming to Lincoln Theatre in Belleville
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Lincoln Theatre, which has been a staple of Main Street Belleville for 100 years, will welcome some big-name entertainers to the stage in the coming weeks — from Colin Hay to Wynonna Judd.
“We celebrated our 100th anniversary in October last fall, so I’m saying everything we’re doing is part of our 100th birthday party,” said Lincoln Theatre owner Dave Schoenborn.
The theater started as a vaudeville showcase and turned into a place where people would flock for films. It also hosts live concerts.
“We’ve had some alternative rock here — the Sponge, the Verve Pipe, and we have Colin Hay the frontman for Men at Work bringing his solo tour here,” said Schoenborn.
The Lincoln Theatre isn’t alone when it comes to music on Main Street in Belleville. Several businesses have banded together to bring singer-songwriter solo acts and full bands to the area.
“We started a few months ago,” said Conni Tilley, the president of the Venue on Main. “We named it Live Music Row. Basically, what we do is come up with all the live music for every place downtown and post it on Live Music row website and Facebook page, so people can see all the bands playing Thursday night or whatever night they come down here.”
Renae Eichholz is the owner of the Copper Fire restaurant and bar. She said she believes downtown Belleville has become an entertainment social district.
“I think we’re helping to contribute to that atmosphere,” said Eichholz. “I know when the Lincoln has a concert, we are extremely busy with food. We have a concert coming up where the tribute band is having an after-party at our place. So, just a lot of synergy between all of us. I want nothing more than good things for our downtown and community, and I think this is a nice way to bring people to Belleville and have a great experience.”
The synergy in songs attracts audiences to the Lincoln, Copper Fire, and the Venue on Main among others.
“We need a small venue in the St. Louis metro area, and at this size, I can bring some of the bigger names,” said Schoenborn. “I’ve got just about 500 seats, so you’re still very close. You’re still in the VIP section of any stadium, even when you’re in the last row here.”
Families displaced after boulder crashes into Jefferson County apartments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A partial rockslide damaged an apartment building in Jefferson County over the weekend, displacing some residents.
A boulder fell from a cliff crashed into the building in the 3900 block of Richmond Court around 8:00 a.m. Sunday. The Rock Community Fire Protection District responded to the scene.
“When they arrived, they found about a 12-by-12 boulder had fallen off the cliff from behind the building and made its way into the kitchen of some apartments,” said Stephanie Jackson, with the Rock Community Fire Protection District.
Austin Stafford, who lives in the apartment complex, said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the boulder and mud everywhere.
“Looked outside, could not get out quick enough. When I got outside, seen the whole mountain come down. Ran over there to make sure everybody was alright,” said Stafford.
The building had to be evacuated. Many residents wondered how something like this could happen in their neighborhood.
“It was natural causes, just like how potholes in the road are caused. Essentially, it rains, water seeps behind those rocks and kind of into some of the cracks, expands as it freezes,” said Jackson.
Officials are just glad their neighbors made it out safely.
“Luckily, this time no one was injured. There were people home at the time of this rockslide. Had someone been in the kitchen, they could have been injured.”
“Someone could have been really hurt. Somebody’s life could have been lost,” said Stafford.
Authorities said the building inspector examine the two apartments and some residents have been displaced until repairs are made.
Two years after Missouri’s first COVID case, where do we stand now?
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Today marks the second anniversary of the first COVID case in Missouri, which was confirmed in St. Louis County. Since then, more than a million COVID cases have been reported in the state. There have also been more than 15,000 deaths due to the virus.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said things are looking much more positive.
“We’re clearly in a much better place than we’ve been in a long time,” Page said.
Page said the average daily cases in St. Louis County are now below 65, the county’s positivity rate is around 5%, and COVID vaccinations are widely available.
At a briefing from the St. Louis County Health Department’s headquarters in Berkeley, Page said the local response to COVID has been quick, equitable, and based on data and science.
“Cases are lower than they’ve been in a long-time and importantly, our health systems are no longer overwhelmed with COVID cases,” Page said.
He said that protecting lives has always been the priority. He’s optimistic about a continued decline of covid cases in the st. Louis region but says we still should be aware of the virus
“No, I don’t think we’re completely out of the woods, but I am very happy with the direction at this point today and the direction that we’re headed,” Page said. “I think we need to continue to get people vaccinated because that will protect us in the coming months.”
St. Louis County ended its mask mandate a week ago. St. Louis City ended its mask mandate at midnight Saturday. The federal government still requires mask-wearing on public transit, at airports, and on planes.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it will decide soon whether that mandate will continue after its expiration date March 18.
Redistricting St. Paul: Ward maps published, hearing rescheduled
Each of St. Paul’s seven city council members represents a different geographic section of the city, and those ward boundaries will soon change.
The St. Paul Charter Commission has published a map of newly proposed ward boundaries, fashioned by consultants with Park Street Public, with the general goal of keeping population counts within each ward at 44,500 residents apiece, plus or minus 1 percent.
REDISTRICTING ST. PAUL: St. Paul Charter Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday at City Hall has been rescheduled to this Thursday at 4 p.m. and will be held remotely. Friday’s meeting in person at Rondo Library is still a go. The new boundaries: pic.twitter.com/zE4o6hzzyo
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) March 7, 2022
To accomplish that, all seven wards would see some level of boundary changes. For instance, Ward 5, which spans the North End and Como, would absorb residents from Ward 6 on the East Side, as well as the northeast corner of Ward 2, by Railroad Island.
Meanwhile, Ward 5 would lose some existing residents to Ward 1, which mostly spans the Frogtown, Summit-University, Lexington-Hamline and Union Park neighborhoods.
The Charter Commission public hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul City Hall has been rescheduled to 4 p.m. Thursday and will be held remotely. Another in-person public hearing will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the Rondo Community Library, and what will likely be a final discussion will take place at 3 p.m. March 16 in City Hall Room 40.
The city council is expected to approve the new ward boundaries on March 23. The work must be finalized by March 29.
More information is online at stpaul.gov/department/city-council/redistricting.
