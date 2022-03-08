News
Missing 7-year-old girl taken by mom during supervised visit in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County police are searching for a missing and endangered 7-year-old girl whose mother reportedly took her during a supervised visit Monday afternoon.
Police identified the missing child as Piper Johnson. They said her biological mother, Valerie Jean Baker, pushed a caseworker and left with Piper during the meeting around 3:30 p.m.
Piper is about 3-feet-tall and weighs 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a unicorn on it, a gray jacket, white pants with pink swirls, and light-up tennis shoes.
Her mom, who is about 5-feet-tall and weighs 185 pounds, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
They reportedly left in a dark blue Toyota Corolla with Missouri plates CW8Z1G. The vehicle was missing a front driver side quarter panel and front driver side door handle. It was last seen in the area of Route Z and Fiddlecreek Ridge Road.
Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 or call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.
D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards miss Monday’s game against Portland
Anthony Edwards appears to be nearing a return to action.
He missed his fourth straight game Monday at Target Center with knee tendinopathy, but Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said he got in a “great workout” earlier in the day Monday, and now the team’s mission is to get the guard to a good place with his cardio before bringing him back.
“We have another couple days to do that,” Finch said.
D’Angelo Russell missed Monday’s contest with bilateral hamstring soreness.
“It’s just been a brutal stretch,” Finch said, referring to the recent stretch of consecutive back-to-backs.
Patrick Beverley, Taurean Prince and Naz Reid were questionable before the game but did eventually play.
“Guys are carrying a lot,” Finch said. “I was fearful of that last game, guys dropping like flies, just hobbling around, just trying to get fresh. … We’re just trying to get these guys as fresh as possible for an extremely important 17 games.”
Minnesota next plays at home Wednesday against Oklahoma City. That would appear to be another golden opportunity to get more rest if needed, but Finch said those decisions aren’t made based on opponent.
“These are basically about us,” he said.
TOWNS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Karl-Anthony Towns was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday. It’s the second time this season and sixth time in his career that Towns garnered the honor.
Minnesota went 4-0 on the week, with Towns averaging 28 points on 64 percent shooting to go with nine rebounds per game. One of those wins came in Cleveland, where Towns hit the game-winning triple with 12 seconds to play in regulation.
“Obviously very happy for him, very proud of him. His performances have been so consistently at a high level this year. It’s not just that he’s had this amazing week. He’s really played at a high level, at or near his best, all season long,” Finch said. “I think he’s played at an All-NBA level. I think he’s on the MVP ladder now. These things are coming to him because he’s just set out to have this great season, and he’s doing it within the context of our team, which is the most impressive thing.”
BRIEFLY
Malik Beasley was fined $35,000 for “making unnecessary and inappropriate contact with Portland Trail Blazers center Drew Eubanks,” the league announced Monday. Beasley seemed to attempt to head butt Eubanks in the third quarter of Minnesota’s win Saturday.
Beasley was ejected after the incident.
MSHSL tells lawmakers how it’s responding to rash of racist incidents in Minnesota schools
A coalition of school groups has launched an initiative to tackle racism after a recent series of high-profile incidents involving discrimination and bullying at public schools across Minnesota.
The Minnesota State High School League, which assists with athletics and fine arts programs for more than 240,000 students at 500 member schools across the state, said it is working with 10 other organizations to create a code of conduct and provide resources to schools seeking to address bullying and discrimination. The League outlined its plans to address racist conduct to state lawmakers at a House Education Committee Hearing on Monday.
Highly public incidents of discrimination and bullying tied to school athletics have affected schools across the state in recent months, ranging from jeers at sporting events to alleged discrimination within teams. In some cases, they have led to resignations and protests.
“The recent events that have taken place within schools indicate that there are issues with racist comments and actions, as well as general respect for one another,” said Minnesota State High School League Executive Director Erich Martens. “A number of these incidents have happened within athletic teams or are connected to athletic contests. These events clearly indicate that there is more work to do.”
In February, the superintendent of Robbinsdale Area Schools said his district would no longer compete in any athletic events against New Prague schools after a girls varsity high school basketball team faced taunts including chants and “monkey noises” from students and adults in the crowd in New Prague. St. Louis Park High School also said it would stop competing with New Prague after a hockey player faced racist taunts.
Meanwhile, the coach of the Minnetonka High School girls basketball team resigned in February following an incident in which a player allegedly used a racial slur against Black students. After a Prior Lake High School girls basketball player said she found a racist note in her bag, the team’s coach resigned and the team ended up forfeiting its last game of the season and a playoff match.
Following the spate of incidents, the Minnesota State High School League and other groups on Feb. 24 announced an initiative to address racism in schools. They plan to develop and distribute a code of conduct for school activities — including for spectators — convene a student conference to raise awareness of race, gender and bullying, and provide resources to schools to eliminate harmful behaviors and support affected students.
“Mistreatment of anyone on any basis is not only intolerable, it is something we, as educational leaders, unequivocally condemn. Racial, religious, or sexual harassment is simply unacceptable in our schools,” the group said in a memorandum. “The goal of safe, supportive school environments is of paramount importance. It is essential that every effort be made, and action is taken to ensure that all students have a safe environment in which to learn and participate in activities. In addition, victims of racist words or actions need support. Together, we commit to making every effort to ensure that students have a safe environment in which to learn and participate in activities.”
Organizations joining the State High School League include the Minnesota School Boards Association, the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals, the Minnesota Interscholastic Activities Administrator Association, the Minnesota Rural Education Association, the Minnesota Elementary School Principals Association, and Schools for Equity in Education.
Mask mandates go away in schools, but parent worries persist
By PHILIP MARCELO and DAVE COLLINS
BOSTON (AP) — Major school districts around the country are allowing students into classrooms without masks for the first time in nearly two years, eliminating rules that stirred up intense fights among educators, school boards and parents throughout the pandemic.
New York City became the latest school district to do away with its mask requirement Monday and Philadelphia is poised to lift its mandate Wednesday, joining big cities such as Houston and Dallas and a number of a states that made similar moves in the last week. Chicago schools will end their mask mandate next Monday.
Parents, teachers and principals face a complicated balancing act in navigating the new rules. Some families are thrilled that their children no longer have to wear masks, while others say they’re still tentative and urging their kids to keep wearing face coverings for now. Teachers and principals are caught in the middle.
In Anchorage, Alaska, School Superintendent Deena Bishop says lifting the mandate in the city’s nearly 100 public schools last week was a relief after months of acrimony even though there were some bumpy patches.
Bishop says she has been made aware of a handful of comments teachers inadvertently made that “didn’t sit well” with students and their parents, such as a teacher singling out a young child whose parents decided to keep them wearing a mask and another who had made a student feel guilty about their decision not to wear one.
She said the instances served as “teachable moments” to remind staff that “a choice is a choice and that we need to honor that home’s choice.”
“There was a lot of angst, a lot of battles in the city over wearing masks, not wearing masks,” Bishop said. “So I’m glad that we’ve taken that fight away. All that has just subsided, and now we can go back to focus on learning.”
Falling infection rates and new federal health guidance are leading most of the remaining states with statewide school mask requirements to drop the mandates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued new guidelines saying most Americans live in places where healthy people, including students, can safely take a break from wearing masks.
But those hesitant about ending school mask mandates often point to low childhood vaccination rates among American children. Only about a quarter of children ages 5 to 11 have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and about 58% of children ages 12 to 17 are inoculated, the CDC says.
New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Illinois and Delaware rescinded their statewide school mask requirements recently. New Jersey and Rhode Island dropped theirs officially Monday while California, Oregon and Washington have jointly announced they’ll drop their statewide mandates effective March 12.
In many instances, the ultimate decisions are being made at the local school district level.
Officials many large cities, such as Boston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., have said they’ll keep mask rules for now, either until vaccination rates improve among their students, or they can work out agreements with teachers unions, which have been among those most vocal about keeping the mandates in place.
After Chicago schools announced Monday that masks will no longer be required as of March 14, the city’s teachers union vowed to take officials to court, saying the move will violate an agreement with the district to keep the mask rule through the end of the school year.
In New York City, elementary student Jack Jalaly ditched his mask Monday as they became optional in the nation’s largest school district.
“I think it’s nice because kids can finally see their teachers talk, and I also have a younger daughter who has spent all her time with no face, right?” said Jack’s mother, Andrea. “So for little kids, it’s really great because you can see the way words are pronounced and you can see spellings.
But third-grader Derrick Carter-Jacob kept his mask on as New York eliminated the requirement. “I don’t want to get COVID,” he said.
“Leave it on. There’s no reason for him to take it off until basically everybody is safe,” said his parent, Michael Jacob. “I want my son to be safe. I’m sorry. That’s the way I see it.”
John Bracey, a Latin teacher at Belmont High School in suburban Boston, says he intends to keep wearing his hospital-grade N-95 respirator through the end of the academic year even as district officials are expected to decide on their school mandate later this week.
The 41-year-old Bellingham resident said he and his wife have also decided to keep his two young school-age children wearing masks this week even though their district lifted the requirement Monday.
“I have major concerns on so many levels,” Bracey said. “It appears to be a decision made to benefit the most privileged and leaves everyone else to their own devices. We’re sacrificing the health of immunocompromised students, elderly staff and those of us with young children. I just can’t find a public health or moral justification for removing them.”
In Needham, another Boston suburb, school administrators waited until Monday — a full week after the state eased its mask requirement — in part to prepare students for the transition this week to what they call a “mask-friendly environment,” says School Superintendent Daniel Gutekanst.
He said the work, which included posters and informational videos created by district officials, appears to have paid off, with no reports of major disputes or other issues around mask wearing after classes ended Monday.
Melissa Bello says her two school-age children were among those that gladly removed their masks Monday.
She says her 8-year-old son has hearing loss in both ears and has been complaining of having trouble understanding people in school with everyone wearing masks the last two years.
“He’s working harder everyday in school and coming home more tired,” Bello said. “There’s not enough consideration for those kinds of tradeoffs in these mask mandates.”
But Jason Chan, another parent in Needham, said his two school-age children went in Monday still wearing masks — and likely still will through the week before the family reassesses.
He believes his children, which include a 5-year-old son who has never known schooling without a mask, would be fine wearing them until the end of the school year, if it came down to it.
“Honestly, the kids have been doing better than the parents with the masks,” Chan said. “I hear a lot of parents upset but kids just don’t look at it the same way in terms of this civil rights issue. It’s like wearing a hat or a sweater for them.”
___
Associated Press journalist Robert Bumsted contributed to this report. Collins reported from Hartford, Connecticut.
