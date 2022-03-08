News
Missouri averaging fewer than 300 COVID cases for first time in 9 months
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Sixteen. Missouri health officials announced just 16 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, dropping the state’s COVID case average below 300 for the first time since June 7, 2021.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 1,125,901 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 16 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 15,415 total deaths as of Monday, March 7. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.37%.
It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths announced on a particular day occurred in the last 24 hours.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 287; yesterday, it was 458. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 3,272. Month-to-month, that’s a 91.2% decrease.
The state health department no longer updates the dashboard on weekends; the cases, deaths, and rolling average remain the same for the three-day period.
|Month
|Cumulative case fatality rate
on the final day of the month
|March 2020
|1.06%
|April 2020
|4.35%
|May 2020
|4.71%
|June 2020
|4.71%
|July 2020
|2.52%
|August 2020
|1.81%
|September 2020
|1.68%
|October 2020
|1.65%
|November 2020
|1.28%
|December 2020
|1.41%
|January 2021
|1.47%
|February 2021
|1.66%
|March 2021
|1.74%
|April 2021
|1.74%
|May 2021
|1.77%
|June 2021
|1.77%
|July 2021
|1.70%
|August 2021
|1.68%
|September 2021
|1.70%
|October 2021
|1.71%
|November 2021
|1.70%
|December 2021
|1.61%
|January 2022
|1.30%
|February 2022
|1.36%
The state has administered 21,321 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
State health officials report 63.3% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 74.3% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
But how many have tested positive and died from COVID after getting all their shots?
Just 8.01% of 3.45 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 276,368 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 1,606 people (or 0.05%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.
The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.
The city of Joplin, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County have vaccinated at least 60% of their populations. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of Boone, Atchison, Jackson, Franklin, Cole, Greene, and Jefferson, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS does track probable or pending COVID deaths. However, those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates. FOX 2 does not include probable or pending numbers.
Approximately 51.9% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 132,893 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 97,542 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 39.5% of all recorded deaths in the state.
|Month / Year
|Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
|March 2020
|1,327
|April 2020
|6,235
|May 2020
|5,585
|June 2020
|8,404
|July 2020
|28,772
|August 2020
|34,374
|September 2020
|41,416
|October 2020
|57,073
|November 2020
|116,576
|December 2020
|92,808
|January 2021
|66,249
|February 2021
|19,405
|March 2021
|11,150
|April 2021
|12,165
|May 2021
|9,913
|June 2021
|12,680
|July 2021
|42,780
|August 2021
|60,275
|September 2021
|45,707
|October 2021
|33,855
|November 2021
|37,594
|December 2021
|74,376
|January 2022
|255,880
|February 2022
|51,380
|March 2022
|2,007
Missouri has administered 9,679,987 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of March 6, 21.9% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 4.5% positivity rate as of March 4. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 15.0% on Aug. 1, and 13.2% on Dec. 1, 2021.
As of March 4, Missouri is reporting 1,032 COVID hospitalizations. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 16% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
Across Missouri, 182 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 22%.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of March 6, the CDC identified 79,078,932 cases of COVID-19 and 955,135 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.21%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09%. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136% (2017-2018), 0.131% (2016-2017), 0.096% (2015-2016), and 0.17% (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3%. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021% case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.
News
Live updates: Macron: Negotiated end to war weeks away
By The Associated Press
The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he does not expect a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine for weeks.
He said that he has told the Russian leader that a cease-fire must come before any real dialogue, but that President Vladimir Putin has refused, making their regular talks “difficult.”
“I don’t think that in the days and weeks to come there will be a true negotiated solution,” Macron said at a forum in Poissy, a southwest suburb of Paris, while campaigning for the first time to renew his mandate in April presidential elections.
He said that Putin is making a “historic fault” with his war pitted against Ukrainians, “brothers.” Macron stressed the need to respect the people of all countries … “and ensure that no nation, no people be humiliated.”
Macron said that Russia, too, must be respected as a country and people because “There is no durable peace if Russia is not (part of) a … grand architecture of peace on our continent. Because History and geography are stubborn.”
____
ROME — Italy is looking to house those fleeing war in Ukraine in residences confiscated from organized crime syndicates.
Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese on Monday said that the national agency which keeps track of hundreds of seized and confiscated properties over the years are quickly checking to determine those suitable for refugees.
Some 14,000 refugees have arrived in Italy from Ukraine. Many of them have relatives or friends living in Italy, and it isn’t immediately clear how many have no one to host them.
Ministry officials will be pinpointing real estate that has been confiscated, but not yet assigned for use by municipalities or charities. After judicial authorities determine that property was bought with illicit revenues from organized crime like drug trafficking or extortion, it is seized and eventually made available for use by charities or other non-profit groups.
Lamorgese said using the properties to house refugees, even on a temporary basis, can give “concrete responses to those fleeing from war and above all to the most fragile persons, such as women and children.”
____
TIRANA, Albania — Albania on Monday strongly denounced the shelling of its consulate in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and called on Russia to stop aggression against Ukraine.
The Albanian Foreign Ministry tweeted photos of the building in Kharkiv where its consulate is seen destroyed after being shelled.
“Albania strongly condemns the #Russian aggression which led to the destruction of the Honorary Consulate of Albania in Kharkiv,” it tweeted, adding that, “Perpetrators must be held accountable! #StopRussianAggression #StandWithUkraine️.”
Albania has joined the European Union in the hard-hitting sanctions against Russian top officials and institutions.
Last week Albania and the United States initiated a resolution at the United Nations Security Council denouncing the Russian invasion.
____
LVIV, Ukraine — Both Russia and Ukraine say they’ve made a little progress during a third round of talks and Russia’s top negotiator says the corridors are expected to start functioning Tuesday.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said without elaboration Monday that “there were some small positive shifts regarding logistics of humanitarian corridors” to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities. He said that consultations will continue on ways to negotiate an end to hostilities.
Russia’s top negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, said he expects that humanitarian corridors in Ukraine will finally start functioning Tuesday. He said no progress has been made on a political settlement, but voiced hope that the next round could be more productive.
“Our expectations from the talks have failed, but we hope that we would be able to make a more significant step forward next time,” Medinsky said. “The talks will continue.”
Efforts to set up safe passage for civilians over the weekend fell apart amid continued shelling. But the Russian Defense Ministry announced a new push Monday, saying civilians would be allowed to leave the capital of Kyiv, Mariupol and the cities of Kharkiv and Sumy.
____
MADRID — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman says that getting military materiel for Ukrainians to fight a Russian invasion is set to become more difficult for the U.S. and its allies.
“I think that the international community has been tremendously responsive and have found ways to get the materiel in. That may become harder in the coming days, and we’ll have to find other ways to manage this,” Sherman said Monday during a visit to the Spanish capital for meetings with officials.
The Biden administration is considering how to fulfill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request for warplanes, the official said, considering that Ukrainians would only be able to operate soviet-era warplanes provided by Poland.
“People are trying to see whether this is possible and doable,” she said, adding that the warplanes should not be regarded by Moscow as direct involvement in the conflict: “We would expect that this delivery would be seen as all the deliveries have been seen as a right for Ukraine to defend itself.”
Sherman met in Madrid with Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and other officials. She arrived from Turkey and was on her way to Morocco, Algeria and Egypt for a week of intense diplomatic contacts amid the war in Ukraine.
____
PARIS — French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian criticized Russia’s offer of humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian civilians as a “trap” that could possibly lead to more bombing in Ukraine.
Le Drian referred to Russia’s tactic of bombing and then offering humanitarian corridors in the past, citing Aleppo in Syria and Grozny, in Chechnya. He said in such cases Russia’s proposal of establishing humanitarian corridors actually led to more bombings after negotiations failed.
“We must not fall into traps,” Le Drian said Monday in France’s southern city of Montpellier after a meeting of European ministers.
“I’m even wondering if in Russian military schools there are classes to explain: ‘bombing, corridor, negotiations, breach (of negotiations), we start it all again’. It’s quite tragic but unfortunately it sends shivers down your spine,” he said.
____
TIRANA, Albania — Albania’s capital Tirana on Monday named a street “Free Ukraine” to express solidarity with Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion.
Tirana’s city hall council, or parliament, voted unanimously to rename a downtown street in the capital where the Ukrainian, Russian, Serbian and Kosovar embassies are located.
“The two conflicts: Serbia against Kosovo and Russian Against Ukraine are two marking points for the generations and memories of a modern Europe,” said Mayor Erion Veliaj.
Albania has joined the European Union in the hard-hitting sanctions against Russian top officials and institutions. Last week, Albania joined the United States in initiating a resolution at the United Nations Security Council denouncing the Russian invasion.
“We have always aligned on the fair and glorious side of the world’s history, like we did once with the Hebrews, yesterday with the Afghans and today with the Ukrainians,” said Veliaj, adding that 1,500 families have offered shelter for the Ukrainian refugees if they come to the country.
Albania was the only country during World War II to have more Jews in the end compared to the start offering them shelter from Nazi persecution. Last year, Albania was the first country to offer shelter to the Afghans fleeing their country after the Taliban regime came to power.
____
NEW YORK — All four of the so-called Big Four accounting firms are now cutting ties with Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Deloitte on Monday was the last of the four to say it will no longer operate in Russia, joining Ernst & Young, Pricewaterhousecoopers and KPMG in making similar announcements.
Deloitte said it is also cutting its ties to Russia-allied Belarus. The company said it is separating its global network of member firms from the firms based in Russia and Belarus.
Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen said in a statement “we know this is the right decision” but it will have an impact on Deloitte’s 3,000 employees in Russia and Belarus who “have no voice in the actions of their government.”
Pricewaterhousecoopers and KPMG announced they were pulling out of Russia on Sunday, and Ernst & Young earlier on Monday.
____
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his government’s treatment of Ukrainians fleeing war, after France accused U.K. authorities of “inhumane” behavior towards the refugees.
Johnson said Britain was being “very, very generous,” but would not have “a system where people can come into the U.K. without any checks or any controls at all.”
Britain says it expects to take in as many as 200,000 displaced Ukrainians. Very few have managed to reach Britain so far. The Home Office said “around 50” visas had been granted by Sunday.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Sunday that hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in the English Channel port of Calais had been turned away and told by British authorities that they must obtain visas at U.K. embassies in Paris or Brussels.
Calling that “a bit inhumane,” Darmanin urged Britain to “stop the technocratic nit-picking.”
U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel denied Britain was turning anyone away. The British government confirmed Monday that it did not have a visa center in Calais.
____
BUDAPEST – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a decree on Monday allowing for NATO troops to station on Hungarian territory in response to the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
The government decree reaffirmed Orban’s earlier insistence that Hungary would not allow troops or lethal weapons to be delivered across its borders into Ukraine, but allowed for the transit of NATO forces across its territory into other NATO member countries.
Non-lethal aid, such as personal protective equipment, first aid and medical supplies and humanitarian materials, are permitted to cross into Ukraine from Hungary, according to the decree.
____
ROME — Italian Premier Mario Draghi said Russia appears determined to carry on with its war in Ukraine until it can install a government “friendly” to Moscow.
Draghi was asked by reporters in Brussels on Monday if he thought there was still room for diplomacy. “Look, up till now, (diplomacy) hasn’t yielded any fruits. Up till now, the determination of Russia is very clear,’ Draghi replied.
Russia will proceed until “the country has surrendered, (and it) probably installs a friendly government and defeats the resistance,’ the Italian leader said. “That’s what the facts demonstrate.”
____
BRUSSELS — European Commission spokesman for foreign affairs Peter Stano said the EU would like to see China play a mediation role and convince Russia to stop its war in Ukraine.
“China has the potential to reach out to Moscow because of their relationship obviously and we would like China to use its influence to press for a cease-fire and to make Russia to stop the brutal unprecedented shelling and killing of civilians in Ukraine.”
____
LONDON — Leading Russian banks are looking into issuing cards that operate on a Chinese payment system after Visa and Mastercard said they would cut their services in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.
Sberbank and Tinkoff Bank said Sunday that they are considering the possibility of payment cards powered by China’s UnionPay system. They told users that Visa and Mastercard will work within Russia but will stop working for payments outside of the country after Wednesday.
Russian banks are scrambling to find new ways to facilitate cross-border payments after a host of foreign companies suspended financial services, part of a larger move by the West to isolate Russia and cut it off from the global financial system.
____
PRAGUE — Two Czech army convoys are on the way to neighboring Slovakia to help the NATO and European Union ally cope with the wave of refugees from Ukraine
“We didn’t have to think twice and immediately met the Slovak request,” Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said on Monday.
Over 128,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in neighboring Slovakia since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
The Czech Republic and Slovakia have remained close allies following the peaceful split of Czechoslovakia in 1993.
_____
GENEVA — The U.N. human rights office says it has been able to confirm the deaths of 406 civilians in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
It said that another 801 injured civilians had been confirmed as of midnight Sunday. The rights office uses strict methodology and only reports casualties it has confirmed.
It says it believes the real figures are considerably higher, “especially in government-controlled territory and especially in recent days.” Fighting has delayed its receipt of information and many reports still need to be corroborated.
Ukrainian officials have presented far higher numbers.
____
BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is making clear that he stands by exempting Russian energy deliveries from an increasing raft of sanctions against Russia.
Scholz said in a statement on Monday emphasizing Germany’s support for tough measures against Russia that Europe has deliberately exempted energy deliveries.
He added: “Europe’s supply with energy for heating, for mobility, power supply and for industry cannot at the moment be secured otherwise.” That, he said, is of “essential significance” for people’s daily lives.
The chancellor added that Germany has been working with its partners in the European Union and beyond for months to “develop alternatives to Russian energy.” But he said that that can’t be done overnight, “so it is a conscious decision on our part” to allow companies to continue their involvement with Russian energy supplies.
On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the U.S. and its allies are having a “very active discussion” about banning the import of Russian oil and natural gas.
_____
WARSAW, Poland — Poland, the country receiving the largest numbers of refugees from Russia’s war against Ukraine, on Monday approved legislation offering financial help to refugees and allowing them to stay legally in the country for 18 months.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described helping the Ukrainians as the most important challenge Poland has faced in decades, and he argued that the efforts “cannot be only spontaneous.”
Poland has accepted more than 1 million refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than half of the 1.7 million to flee.
____
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron criticized “hypocritical” rhetoric and “cynicism” from Moscow about offering to open humanitarian corridors to Russia for Ukrainian civilians.
“Humanitarian actors need to be able to intervene, so we must get full cease-fires when they intervene to place under protection women, children, men who need to be protected. And (we must) be able to get them out of the conflict area,” Macron said Monday in an interview on French news broadcaster LCI.
The issue won’t be solved via “corridors which are being threatened right away (by Russia),” he said. Saying that “we are going to protect people by bringing them to Russia” is “hypocritical,” he added. “This is cynicism” that is “unbearable,” he said.
Macron addressed the issue publicly after the Russian task force said the new pledge for humanitarian corridors was announced at his request, following a call with Putin on Sunday. Macron’s office said he asked for a broader end to military operations in Ukraine and protections for civilians.
News
What’s Leaving Streaming This March
Batman Returns.”>Batman Returns.”>
Between big new movies like The Batman and pop culture events like the Oscars, March is a month with plenty to offer. That being said, there are also lots of movies that will only be available for this month, only to be whisked away by another platform or disappear for a few months (or years) once April starts. Our advice is to watch these movies while you can, whether they’re relevant for their director or their franchise ties, and keep an eye out for other expiring titles.
What’s leaving Netflix
Howards End
A true modern British classic, Howards End encapsulates everything you tend to think of when you hear the words “period piece.” There are great actors like Anthony Hopkins, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Emma Thompson (who won the Oscar for her role), some superbly sumptuous production design, and, of course, it’s all based on a classic English novel. That’s not to say Howards End is some kind of stuffy old movie; no, it’s still a riveting family drama with insightful investigations of gender and class. The last day to watch Howards End is Tuesday, March 15th.
Bright Star
Bright Star is a movie I always make time to watch when I find it on streaming. Written and directed by The Power of the Dog filmmaker Jane Campion—though a bit less focused on sexual repression and toxic masculinity—Bright Star tells the tragic story of Romantic poet John Keats and the love of his life, Fanny Brawne. A gorgeously imagined period romance, it emphasizes poetry, nature, and wondrous costume design, but its moving story stays with you long after the screen fades to black. Bright Star is available to stream until the end of the month.
What’s leaving Hulu
Batman
If The Batman has gotten you excited for all things Caped Crusader-related, then be sure to binge the iconic Batman films from the late-’80s and ’90s. Though the new movie seems to fall closer to the Tim Burton end of the spectrum, you can never go wrong with having a bit of fun with the Joel Schumacher-directed Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. And, though Burton’s Batman was a great blueprint for every Batman movie since, Batman Returns still might just be the best one ever made (the jury’s still out on whether Zoe Kravitz trumps Michelle Pfeiffer’s pitch-purrfect Catwoman). All four films are available to stream until the end of the month.
Moulin Rouge!
A jukebox musical set in 1900s Paris! Copious amounts of glitter! The best Nicole Kidman performance of all time! Moulin Rouge! has it all, and then some. This fantastic, bombastic movie follows the blossoming romance between Kidman’s Satine, a burlesque performer and courtesan, and Ewan McGregor’s starving artist, Christian. Pulled apart by what each of their situations require—practicality and romance—the two lovers make quite a show, both on and off the stage of Paris’ famous Moulin Rouge. Director Baz Luhrmann has never been so marvelously maximalist, making Moulin Rouge! quite the late-’90s, earily-’00s classic. Moulin Rouge! expires at the end of the month.
What’s leaving HBO Max
Moonrise Kingdom
Though The French Dispatch dug up new wells of creativity for American auteur Wes Anderson, Moonrise Kingdom remains his dreamiest film. This coming-of-age dramedy tracks the summer romance between orphan Sam, aged twelve, and introverted but aggressive Suzy, also twelve. The two run away from summer camp and home, respectively, and into the wilderness, off to live a life full of fishing and reading. The whole movie is drenched in a warm, nostalgic kind of sepia, and Anderson’s visuals remain imaginative and interesting on this sun-soaked summer getaway. Moonrise Kingdom is available to stream until the end of the month.
The Evil Dead
Who doesn’t love gorging themselves on ’80s horror movie gore? Both The Evil Dead and Evil Dead 2 are absolutely gushing with blood—but in a fun way. This classic tale of demonic possession at a cabin in the woods combined a slew of horror tropes in new and inventive ways, and director Sam Raimi’s sharp eye has kept these low-budget B-movies on the map for film buffs for nearly four decades now. Cheap but not chintzy, camp but not corny, these movies are sickeningly fun. The Evil Dead and Evil Dead 2 expire at the end of the month.
The King of Staten Island
Whether attached to Ariana Grande or Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson has made a name for himself as a pillar of pop culture. In The King of Staten Island, he proves himself worthy of such name recognition. Davidson stars as a version of himself, a high school dropout living with his mom and sister on Staten Island. His firefighter father passed when he was just a kid, and now he battles constant chronic illness—both mental and physical. Sometimes things get bleak (and the comedy remains black), but the movie is a fascinating reflection of a curiously famous man. You can watch The King of Staten Island until the end of the month.
What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.
News
Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict
By The Associated Press
Russian and Ukrainian delegations resumed talks on Monday following failed attempts to begin evacuating civilians from besieged Ukrainian cities, including the port city of Mariupol.
After the first two attempts failed over the weekend, Russia announced yet another limited cease-fire that would allow desperate civilians to flee encircled cities through humanitarian corridors, though there was no word as of Monday night that shelling had stopped.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged his people to keep resisting the assault, which U.N. officials say has forced more than 1.7 million to flee Ukraine. Zelenskyy also called for a global boycott of all Russian products, including oil.
Here’s a look at key things to know about the war:
HAS THERE BEEN PROGRESS ON SAFE EVACUATIONS?
After the weekend efforts to establish safe passage for civilians fell apart amid continued shelling, with each side blaming the other, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that civilians would be allowed to leave the capital Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy.
Moscow proposed evacuation routes that would lead mostly to Russia and its ally Belarus, which Ukraine rejected as unacceptable.
The two sides held a third round of talks Monday, with Zelenskyy advisor Mykhailo Podolyay reporting that progress was made on the evacuations matter and that he hopes the safe corridors will be “fully functional” starting Tuesday. However, he said no progress was made toward a political settlement that would end the war.
The countries’ foreign ministers are also scheduled to meet in Turkey on Thursday, according to that country’s top diplomat.
WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING ON THE GROUND?
Ukrainian officials said Russia stepped up its shelling of several major cities on Sunday night, including Kyiv.
Russian forces launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks, dropping powerful bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said. But a long Russian armored column threatening Kyiv remained stalled.
On Sunday evening, Mykolaiv in the south and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, were also shelled.
Ukrainian forces were also defending Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port city, from Russian ships, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s foreign minister said more than 20,000 people from 52 countries have volunteered to fight in Ukraine’s new international legion.
IS ZELENSKYY STILL CALLING FOR A NO-FLY ZONE?
Zelenskyy continued to call on foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, though Western countries have rejected the idea because it would risk escalating the conflict by involving foreign militaries directly. Although the U.S. and many other Western countries have backed Ukraine with weapons shipments, they have vowed not to send troops.
Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday that “the world is strong enough to close our skies,” and over the weekend he urged U.S. officials help his country obtain warplanes to fight the invasion and retain control of its airspace.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Sunday that some Ukrainian warplanes had redeployed to Romania and other Ukraine neighbors he didn’t identify. He warned that an attack from planes operating out of those nations could be deemed an engagement by them in the conflict.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Monday in Madrid, where she met with Spain’s foreign minister, that getting military material to Ukrainians is set to become more difficult. She said the Biden administration is considering how to fulfill Zelenskyy’s request for warplanes, considering that Ukrainians would only be able to operate Soviet-era aircraft provided by Poland.
WHAT HAS BEEN DIRECTLY WITNESSED OR CONFIRMED BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS?
In Mariupol, Red Cross officials on Monday were waiting to find out whether a safe corridor had been established to evacuate civilians. Most of the shelling of the besieged city has remained on its outskirts, but shells have also fallen at random in all areas.
The situation has become increasingly desperate in the city, with shortages of food, water, and power, and some looting that police have ignored. There is no mobile phone service, so accurate news has become a valuable commodity and rumors abound.
Even hospitals have shortages of antibiotics and painkillers, and doctors have been performing some emergency procedures without them.
Police were advising people to remain in shelters until they hear official messages broadcast over loudspeakers telling them to evacuate.
In the northern city of Kharkiv, meanwhile, Dmitry Sedorenko described the desperate scramble after his apartment block was struck Monday amid heavy shelling.
“I think it struck the fourth floor under us,” Sedorenko said. “Immediately, everything started burning and falling apart. It became smoky and difficult to see and then the floor fell through. We crawled out of the third floor. There were dead people. We got lucky.”
In Kyiv, the central train station remained crowded with people desperate to leave, and frequent shelling could be heard from the city’s center.
WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING WITH DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS?
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Lithuania and Latvia on Monday to calm any fears that they and Estonia, which he’ll visit Tuesday, have about their security in the event Russia expands its military operations. The three Baltic countries, which endured decades of Soviet occupation before regaining their independence in 1991, are members of the EU and NATO.
Blinken stressed that the U.S. commitment to NATO’s mutual defense pact is “sacrosanct” and that NATO and the U.S. were discussing stationing troops in the Baltics permanently.
The New Zealand government, meanwhile, said it plans to fast track legislation that will allow it to impose economic sanctions against Russia.
China’s foreign minister called Russia Beijing’s “most important strategic partner” and has continued to refuse to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron is one of the few world leaders who has kept an open line of communication to Putin. In an interview Monday with French news broadcaster LCI, however, Macron criticized Moscow’s offer to open humanitarian corridors to Russia for Ukrainian civilians. “This is cynicism” that is “unbearable,” he said.
Meanwhile, Russian lawyers snubbed a hearing at the United Nations’ top court about Ukraine’s effort to halt the invasion.
HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE BEEN KILLED?
The death toll of the conflict has been difficult to measure. The U.N. human rights office said Monday that it had confirmed the deaths of 406 civilians and wounding of 801 others through the end of Sunday. However, it said it thinks the actual figures are considerably higher.
The World Health Organization said it verified at least six attacks that have killed six health care workers and injured 11 others.
Ukrainian refugees continue to pour into neighboring countries, including Poland, Romania and Moldova. Among them are an unknown number of people with U.S. citizenship, though some haven’t been able to flee Ukraine yet.
The number of people who have left Ukraine since fighting began has reached 1.7 million, according to the U.N. refugee agency.
WHAT EFFECT HAVE SANCTIONS HAD?
A growing number of multinational businesses have cut Russia off from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the war.
Two of the so-called big four accounting firms — KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers — said Sunday that they were pulling out of Russia, ending relationships with member firms based in the country.
TikTok said users won’t be able to post new videos in Russia in response to the government’s crackdown on what people can say on social media about the invasion, and American Express announced it was suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus.
Netflix also announced it was suspending its service in Russia.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war between Russia and Ukraine:
