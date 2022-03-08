News
MN education department should do more to close achievement gaps, legislative auditor says
The Minnesota Department of Education should take a more active role in helping school districts close achievement gaps, the Office of the Legislative Auditor said in a report Tuesday.
The department has not annually monitored districts’ progress as it’s expected to do under state law, and it doesn’t assist with improvement plans when districts fall short, the government watchdog found.
“We identified concerns related to MDE’s oversight of school districts’ and charter schools’ progress, and we think that the state could improve the support it provides to school districts and charter schools as they work to address their achievement gaps,” Legislative Auditor Judy Randall wrote.
The report says state law does not clearly define “achievement gap” but that Minnesota’s disparities in educational outcomes among different student groups are recognized to be among the largest in the nation.
It suggested the Legislature explicitly define the term and the education department’s responsibilities for addressing it.
The report did say that one component of the state’s school improvement infrastructure is working well: the six Regional Centers of Excellence, whose experts work alongside low-income schools once they’re identified as the worst performers in the state, based on standardized test scores, graduation rates and attendance.
“While the regional centers are not part of MDE, the department supports them in various ways, as required by statutes. The school district superintendents and charter school directors we surveyed shared many positive comments about the regional centers and the support they provide,” the report said, recommending the Legislature expand access to them.
The St. Paul and Minneapolis school districts do not work with the regional centers. Instead, those districts get state grants and use in-house staff to try to turn around low-performing schools.
Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said the auditor’s report ignores much of the work the department has done to close achievement gaps and that given the department’s available funding, it’s “unreasonable for MDE to play a larger role in the development of (districts’) achievement and integration plans.”
Lise Davidsen Shines in ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’ at the Met Opera
March came in like a lioness when Lise Davidsen finally got the chance to show her stuff at the Metropolitan Opera. Since she won Operalia in 2015, the Norwegian soprano has become the world’s most buzzed-about young classical singer whose every appearance or new recording is eagerly debated. While both her debut in November 2019 as Lisa in Tchaikovsky’s Queen of Spades and her first-ever Eva in Wagner’s Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg last fall have been welcomed by Met audiences, there’s been widespread sentiment that neither role showed her at her best.
However, any reservations were finally swept away last Tuesday by her thrilling portrayal of the title character of Ariadne auf Naxos when Richard Strauss’s opera returned to Lincoln Center after more than a decade. Elijah Moshinsky’s bracingly beautiful production which premiered in 1993 with Jessye Norman as Ariadne has remained one of the company’s most beloved. and it was great to have it back excellently revived by Stephen Pickover.
Strauss’s delightful concoction actually gave Davidsen two roles for the price of one. The Prologue concerns a behind-the-scenes look at the preparations for a lavish entertainment at the home of the richest man in 18th century Vienna. Both hijinks by a commedia dell’arte troupe and a serious opera seria entitled Ariadne auf Naxos are planned prior to a fireworks display. However, dinner has run long, so the Major-Domo commands that both entertainments be given simultaneously! Davidsen’s haughty Prima Donna protests that her role must not be cut while the opera’s Composer—a trouser role taken by mezzo soprano Isabel Leonard—laments that his masterpiece will be ruined by this absurd turn of events.
When Strauss and his librettist Hugo von Hofmannsthal premiered the work in 1912, the Prologue didn’t yet exist. Instead, an abridged version of Molière’s Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme was followed by the Opera in which the mythic figure of Ariadne, abandoned on the island of Naxos by Theseus, awaits death while being lectured on love by Zerbinetta and her troupe of comedians. The performance’s great length and confusion over the relevance of the Molière caused Strauss and Hofmannsthal to jettison the play and create the 40-minute Prologue which provides a compelling context for the more serious Opera proper that follows.
Both the Davidsen’s Prima Donna and Zerbinetta (played by soprano Brenda Rae) had to bide their time as the Prologue was dominated by the idealistic young Composer. Unfortunately, Leonard, whose voice has grown darker and heavier in recent years, didn’t find the soprano role a congenial fit. Her soulful outbursts emerged strained and the high climaxes were frequently flat. While she looked slim and plausibly masculine, her character’s heady intoxication with music—and Zerbinetta—failed to convince.
Happily, the Prologue also featured the splendid Music-Master of Johannes Martin Kränzle who was also a standout as a deliciously cranky Beckmesser in last fall’s Meistersinger. His frustrated exchanges with the foppishly officious Major-Domo struck comic gold. Former matinee-idol baritone Wolfgang Brendel, absent from the Met since 2007, reveled in the extensive speaking role.
After an especially long intermission, the dizzying whirl of backstage was replaced by Michael Yeargan’s ravishing blue star-filled sky representing Naxos. Najade, Dryade and Echo, three nymphs each atop a gliding platform rising ten or more feet above the stage, comforted the abandoned heroine. The blend among mellifluous Deanna Breiwick, Tamara Mumford and Maureen McKay wasn’t always ideal, but they beautifully set the stage for Davidsen’s first big monologue.
Regally clad in a deep blue cape with a glistening crown, the soprano bemoaned the Cretan’s princess’s devastating fate with poise and opulence. She crested Strauss’s soaring climaxes with little apparent effort, filling the huge Met as few have done in recent memory. Her enormous high notes blazed and singed; some have speculated, “Not since…Birgit Nilsson? Or Gwyneth Jones?”
So breathless was the audience’s delight that an ovation erupted after her second monologue “Es gibt ein Reich,” but superb veteran conductor Marek Janowski soldiered on but music for the next minute or so was completely drowned out.
Strauss then gives Zerbinetta her chance to shine in one of the most extended and difficult of all coloratura arias, “Grossmächtige Prinzessin.” Rae, who has been a notable Zerbinetta throughout Europe for several years, impressed during her demanding 13-minute harangue to the unimpressed Ariadne by imbuing it with womanly warmth and tenderness rather than with the usual soubrette-shtick.
She adeptly negotiated the fanciful florid curlicues and sparkling high notes and trills, but yet one consistently wanted a bit more voice. Perhaps next to a less superhuman soprano than Davidsen or in a house smaller than the capacious Met, Rae’s Zerbinetta might have seemed less frustratingly small-scaled. Similar concerns, however, were raised at her debut in Handel’s Agrippina two years ago.
Rae’s rambunctious troupe which included Alok Kumar, Ryan Speedo Green and Myles Mykkanen was led by Sean Michael Plumb in a mellifluous Met debut as Harlekin. They admirably kept up with her infectious energy and gracefully made way for the nymphs’ return to announce the arrival not of Death but of the god Bacchus.
Brandon Jovanovich’s offstage cries of “Circe, Circe” did not inspire much confidence as he sounded hoarse to the point that one feared he might entirely lose his voice. He did not, although his virile exhortations to the reluctant princess sounded more effortful than they should. It’s been said that Strauss hated tenors as much as he loved sopranos, and Bacchus certainly suggests there may be some truth to it. But it’s to Javanovich’s credit that he kept up with Davidsen as she enthusiastically fell for his handsome god and soared ever more majestically to her complete Met triumph!
Although there is an HD transmission of Ariadne to movie theaters worldwide on March 12, I encourage anyone near New York City to try to catch this production in person at the Met as microphones can only begin to capture the power and delicacy of Davidsen now in a perfect role for her prodigal gifts.
With Anna Netrebko off the roster perhaps forever, the Met needs a new reigning diva, and Davidsen is surely one of its prime candidates. She returns for another Strauss role, Chrysothemis in Elektra, on April 1. Sonya Yoncheva, another Peter Gelb favorite, is currently reigning at the house as Élisabeth in an exciting new Don Carlos, while American soprano Nadine Sierra stars in a sure-to-be-controversial Lucia di Lammermoor re-set in America’s Rust Belt on April 23. Will one of them become the next Anna?
MN State Fair adds Jim Gaffigan and Diana Ross to Grandstand lineup
The Grandstand at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair just got a bit more crowded: Comedian Jim Gaffigan and singer Diana Ross have been added to the 2022 Grandstand Concert Series, the fair announced on Tuesday.
Gaffigan will make a stop at the fair as part of “The Fun Tour” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Tickets, from $39 to $94, must be reserved and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Ross, with special guest Naturally 7, will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Tickets, priced from $34 to $60, must also be reserved for this performance and go on sale starting at 11 a.m. on Friday.
Tickets are available through Etix at Etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. For additional State Fair ticket information, call 651-288-4427. Please note that the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office will not be open for in-person sales. Currently, tickets will be sold online and by phone only.
AP Source: Biden to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war
By ZEKE MILLER, MIKE BALSAMO and JOSH BOAK
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The move follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission in the massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion. Energy exports have kept a steady influx of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector.
Biden was set to announce the move as soon as Tuesday, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before his remarks. The White House said Biden would announce “actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine.”
The U.S. will be acting alone, but in close consultation with European allies, who are more dependent on Russian energy supplies. European nations have said they plan to reduce their reliance on Russia for their energy needs, but filling the void without crippling their economies will likely take some time. Natural gas from Russia accounts for one-third of Europe’s consumption of the fossil fuel. The U.S. does not import Russian natural gas.
Biden had explained his reluctance to impose energy sanctions at the outset of the conflict two weeks ago, saying that he was trying “to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump.”
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA.
The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia’s crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia.
Even before the U.S. ban many Western energy companies including ExxonMobil and BP moved to cut ties with the Russia and limit imports. Shell, which purchased a shipment of Russian oil this weekend, apologized for the move on Tuesday amid international criticism and pledged to halt further purchases of Russian energy supplies. Preliminary data from the U.S. Energy Department shows imports of Russian crude dropped to zero in the last week in February.
The news of Biden’s decision Tuesday was first reported by Bloomberg.
Before the invasion, Russian oil and gas made up more than a third of government revenues. Global energy prices have surged after the invasion and have continued to rise despite coordinated releases of strategic reserves, making Russian exports even more lucrative.
As a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and international partners have sanctioned Russia’s largest banks, its central bank and finance ministry, and moved to block certain financial institutions from the SWIFT messaging system for international payments.
But the rules issued by the Treasury Department allow Russian energy transactions to keep going through non-sanctioned banks that are not based in the U.S. in an effort to minimize any disruptions to the global energy markets.
Inflation, at a 40-year peak and fueled in large part by gas prices, has hurt Biden politically with voters heading into the November elections.
The sanctions created a possible trade-off for the president between his political interests at home and abroad. By invading Ukraine, Russia has potentially fed into the supply chain problems and inflation that have been a crucial weakness for Biden, who now is trying to strike a balance between penalizing Putin and sparing American voters.
Biden specifically highlighted the Russian energy carve-outs as a virtue because they would help to protect U.S. families and businesses from higher prices.
“Our sanctions package we specifically designed to allow energy payments to continue,” he said.
Restricting the world’s largest exporter of natural gas and second-largest exporter of oil, after Saudi Arabia, could hurt the unity that U.S. officials say is key to confronting Putin.
