Police search for man and woman accused of robbing Amazon driver
ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a man and woman accused of stealing Amazon packages.
Police said the incident happened on Wednesday, March 2 at 6:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of Goethe. A hold-up call was made and when police arrived the victim, an Amazon delivery driver, said she was approached by the suspects. The first suspect showed a handgun and then both of them demanded packages. They ran off with a large tote bag of packages behind the 5600 and 5800 blocks of South Kingshighway.
The victim was not injured.
Police described the first suspect as a Black man with a dark complexion and long dreadlocks. He was described as being between 6’ and 6’02″. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue shirt and jeans. Police described the second suspect as a Black woman with a light complexion, between 22 and 25 years old with long black hair and weighing between 120 and 130 pounds. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and a mask.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with a tip that wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a possible reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). Citizens can also call a 1st District Detective at 314-444-0100. Tips submitted directly to Detectives are not eligible for CrimeStoppers rewards.
US gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning Russian oil
By DAVID KOENIG
Gasoline prices are pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil.
Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA.
The price of regular broke $4 a gallon on Sunday for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50% from a year ago.
The price for gasoline in Europe is even higher, averaging 1.75 euros per liter last week, according to the European Commission, the equivalent of $7.21 per gallon.
GasBuddy, which tracks prices down to the service-station level, said Monday that the U.S. was likely to break its record price of $4.10 a gallon, but that does not account for inflation. In today’s terms, the record price would be equal to about $5.24 after accounting for inflation.
“Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50,” said GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan. “We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. … Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time.”
Oil prices soared early Monday before retreating. In midday trading, benchmark U.S. crude was up 2% to about $118 a barrel, and the international price gained 4% to around $123 a barrel. Major U.S. stock indexes were down about 2%.
The United States is the world’s largest oil producer — ahead of Saudi Arabia and Russia — but it is also the biggest oil consumer, and it can’t meet that staggering demand with domestic crude alone.
The U.S. imported 245 million barrels of oil from Russia last year — about 8% of all U.S. oil imports — up from 198 million barrels in 2020. That’s less than the U.S. gets from Canada or Mexico but more than it imported last year from Saudi Arabia.
The increasingly violent Russian attack on Ukraine has increased calls to cut off Russia from the money it gets from oil and natural gas exports. Europe is heavily dependent on Russian gas.
President Joe Biden has been reluctant to ban Russian oil, fearing it could further fuel inflation heading into the midterm elections this November.
Many Republicans and a growing number of Democrats in the House and Senate, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have endorsed banning Russian crude as a way to put more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House hasn’t ruled out a ban.
Talk of a ban on Russian oil has led U.S. officials to consider other sources that are currently limited. In what was supposed to be a secret trip, senior U.S. officials traveled to Venezuela over the weekend to discuss the chance of easing oil sanctions on the major crude-exporting country.
First of its kind Build-A-Bear Adventure opens in Chesterfield this month
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Build-A-Bear Adventure will be available only in Chesterfield later this month.
The new space includes a Build-A-Bear Workshop, Build-A-Bear Bakeshop, Fun Zone arcade room, selfie rooms, and private party rooms.
There are multiple packages to choose from. Pizza, cake, face painting, and visits from Blud-A-Bear mascots are also available.
“As we are able to gather and celebrate together again, we wanted to create a one of a kind space for family, friends, and co-workers to visit and make memories to last a lifetime! Build-A-Bear Adventure is the ultimate party destination and brings the fun of Build-A-Bear Workshop to life in a new and exciting way. We are thrilled to open this new, innovative experience for the first time in St. Louis, just like the original Build-A-Bear Workshop 25 years ago,” Build-A-Bear Workshop Chief Operations & Experience Officer Chris Hurt said.
The adventure opens on March 21 at 17353 Edison Avenue. Click here for more information.
COVID-19 Monday update: New cases remain low, death rate dropping
Minnesota’s coronavirus outbreak increasingly appears to be back under control as the rates of positive tests, new cases and hospitalizations all continue to decline.
The state’s pandemic measures haven’t look this good since summer, before the delta variant hit the state.
The rate of fatalities also is finally starting to slow. The 92 deaths reported last week are down from 223 the first week of February.
The Department of Health recorded 908 new infections Monday and 18 more deaths. The data is current through Friday and brings the state’s case total to 1,418,694 and deaths to 12,201 since the pandemic began.
Those who died ranged in age from their 50s to their 80s, with 13 residing in private homes and five in long-term care.
The 418 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 include 57 in critical condition. An estimated 5,600 people with active cases are recovering at home.
Health officials say vaccines are the best way to avoid severe infection and slow the spread of the virus. But breakthrough infections continue to climb, now accounting for 37 percent of cases since vaccination began.
Boosters are recommended for everyone 12 and older, and Minnesota has administered third doses to 2.1 million people. About 66 percent of the state’s 5.7 million residents have completed their initial vaccination series.
