St. Paul teacher strike update: No classes Tuesday if no deal by 9 p.m.
There will be no classes Tuesday if St. Paul Public Schools and the teachers union don’t agree on a new two-year contract by 9 p.m. Monday, the district has announced.
The St. Paul Federation of Educators intends to strike Tuesday if there is no deal by midnight.
But even if a late-night deal is reached, the district said they’ll take Tuesday off “to allow staff to reset.”
In the event of a strike, elementary schools – except for the special-education schools Bridgeview and RiverEast – will reopen Wednesday for non-instructional activities supervised by non-striking employees. Buses will run as usual and meals will be served.
Families that will be sending their kids to school for free child care must register at spps.org/kidspace starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Boys & Girls Clubs in St. Paul are offering free child care, too. The YMCA has fee-based child care, and the city’s rec centers will open earlier than usual.
THE ISSUES
Monday is the fourth consecutive day the parties’ negotiators have met for mediation in hopes of avoiding the second teacher strike in as many years.
The union wants a contract that guarantees smaller class sizes and staffers dedicated to students’ mental health, as well as higher wages and better benefits for its 4,250 teachers, educational assistants and school and community service professionals.
Contract negotiations have taken place in private since November when the district requested mediation, but the district and union have been publishing brief summaries on their websites.
Meanwhile, the district announced last month it was projecting a $43 million deficit next school year. That figure, however, accounts for an anticipated drop in enrollment revenue but not the corresponding savings from salaries and benefits, and it assumes there will be no state funding increase this spring.
WAGES
Coming into negotiations season last fall, the district told its 17 employee groups that it could afford to raise salary schedules by only 1.5 percent each year of the two-year contract, which covers this school year and next.
While a few bargaining groups have settled under those terms, the teachers union wants 2.5 percent formula increases plus more for its lowest-paid members, educational assistants.
St. Paul was the highest paying district in the state last year, with an average teacher salary of $85,457 according to a report by the state’s teacher licensing board.
Educational assistants make between $15.94 and $35.30 per hour.
On Sunday, the district announced it had made an offer that would “meet the demands of the union while staying within the budget.”
That offer included salary schedule increases each year of the contract – the district didn’t say how much – plus half of any per-pupil formula increases they get from the Legislature this spring.
Gov. Tim Walz has asked lawmakers to enact a 2 percent K-12 formula increase this spring, but it’ll be awhile before the House and Senate agree on a budget. School funding hikes usually come only during odd-numbered years, but the state faces an unprecedented $9.3 billion budget surplus for the current biennium.
The district’s offer also featured $2,000 in bonuses for every member of SPFE, increased health plan payments and a salary schedule change that eliminates the lowest paying step for educational assistants – that means additional hourly increases ranging from 25 cents to $1.25.
The union told members it responded with a counterproposal.
CLASS SIZE
St. Paul is among the few school districts whose teacher contract includes limits on student-teacher ratios.
Kindergarten classrooms are capped at 25 in high-poverty schools and 27 in low-poverty schools. In high school, as many as 40 students are allowed in a class.
That language, which the union has made a priority since 2011, is set to expire this year. The union asked for even smaller classes, while the district wanted the language eliminated altogether, saying it’s contributed to declines in enrollment.
The district now says it’s willing to insert into the contract permanent limits that won’t increase the average class size per teacher. No deal was announced on that issue.
MENTAL HEALTH
The 2020 teacher strike resulted in contract language that required the district to hire scores of mental health staffers to ensure coverage at every school.
Superintendent Joe Gothard said last month that in the last four years, student-to-staff ratios have fallen from 345 to 230 for every counselor; 305 to 229 for every social worker; and 1,014 to 400 for every behavior intervention specialist.
An early district proposal would have preserved contract language requiring mental health teams for every school. On Sunday, the district also offered to hire four more school psychologists next year.
The union’s mental health proposal called for firm ratios for those employee groups and minimums at each school.
Missouri averaging fewer than 300 COVID cases for first time in 9 months
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Sixteen. Missouri health officials announced just 16 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, dropping the state’s COVID case average below 300 for the first time since June 7, 2021.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 1,125,901 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 16 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 15,415 total deaths as of Monday, March 7. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.37%.
It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths announced on a particular day occurred in the last 24 hours.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 287; yesterday, it was 458. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 3,272. Month-to-month, that’s a 91.2% decrease.
The state health department no longer updates the dashboard on weekends; the cases, deaths, and rolling average remain the same for the three-day period.
|Month
|Cumulative case fatality rate
on the final day of the month
|March 2020
|1.06%
|April 2020
|4.35%
|May 2020
|4.71%
|June 2020
|4.71%
|July 2020
|2.52%
|August 2020
|1.81%
|September 2020
|1.68%
|October 2020
|1.65%
|November 2020
|1.28%
|December 2020
|1.41%
|January 2021
|1.47%
|February 2021
|1.66%
|March 2021
|1.74%
|April 2021
|1.74%
|May 2021
|1.77%
|June 2021
|1.77%
|July 2021
|1.70%
|August 2021
|1.68%
|September 2021
|1.70%
|October 2021
|1.71%
|November 2021
|1.70%
|December 2021
|1.61%
|January 2022
|1.30%
|February 2022
|1.36%
The state has administered 21,321 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
State health officials report 63.3% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 74.3% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
But how many have tested positive and died from COVID after getting all their shots?
Just 8.01% of 3.45 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 276,368 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 1,606 people (or 0.05%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.
The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.
The city of Joplin, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County have vaccinated at least 60% of their populations. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of Boone, Atchison, Jackson, Franklin, Cole, Greene, and Jefferson, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS does track probable or pending COVID deaths. However, those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates. FOX 2 does not include probable or pending numbers.
Approximately 51.9% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 132,893 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 97,542 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 39.5% of all recorded deaths in the state.
|Month / Year
|Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
|March 2020
|1,327
|April 2020
|6,235
|May 2020
|5,585
|June 2020
|8,404
|July 2020
|28,772
|August 2020
|34,374
|September 2020
|41,416
|October 2020
|57,073
|November 2020
|116,576
|December 2020
|92,808
|January 2021
|66,249
|February 2021
|19,405
|March 2021
|11,150
|April 2021
|12,165
|May 2021
|9,913
|June 2021
|12,680
|July 2021
|42,780
|August 2021
|60,275
|September 2021
|45,707
|October 2021
|33,855
|November 2021
|37,594
|December 2021
|74,376
|January 2022
|255,880
|February 2022
|51,380
|March 2022
|2,007
Missouri has administered 9,679,987 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of March 6, 21.9% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 4.5% positivity rate as of March 4. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 15.0% on Aug. 1, and 13.2% on Dec. 1, 2021.
As of March 4, Missouri is reporting 1,032 COVID hospitalizations. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 16% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
Across Missouri, 182 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 22%.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of March 6, the CDC identified 79,078,932 cases of COVID-19 and 955,135 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.21%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09%. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136% (2017-2018), 0.131% (2016-2017), 0.096% (2015-2016), and 0.17% (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3%. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021% case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.
Live updates: Macron: Negotiated end to war weeks away
By The Associated Press
The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he does not expect a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine for weeks.
He said that he has told the Russian leader that a cease-fire must come before any real dialogue, but that President Vladimir Putin has refused, making their regular talks “difficult.”
“I don’t think that in the days and weeks to come there will be a true negotiated solution,” Macron said at a forum in Poissy, a southwest suburb of Paris, while campaigning for the first time to renew his mandate in April presidential elections.
He said that Putin is making a “historic fault” with his war pitted against Ukrainians, “brothers.” Macron stressed the need to respect the people of all countries … “and ensure that no nation, no people be humiliated.”
Macron said that Russia, too, must be respected as a country and people because “There is no durable peace if Russia is not (part of) a … grand architecture of peace on our continent. Because History and geography are stubborn.”
____
ROME — Italy is looking to house those fleeing war in Ukraine in residences confiscated from organized crime syndicates.
Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese on Monday said that the national agency which keeps track of hundreds of seized and confiscated properties over the years are quickly checking to determine those suitable for refugees.
Some 14,000 refugees have arrived in Italy from Ukraine. Many of them have relatives or friends living in Italy, and it isn’t immediately clear how many have no one to host them.
Ministry officials will be pinpointing real estate that has been confiscated, but not yet assigned for use by municipalities or charities. After judicial authorities determine that property was bought with illicit revenues from organized crime like drug trafficking or extortion, it is seized and eventually made available for use by charities or other non-profit groups.
Lamorgese said using the properties to house refugees, even on a temporary basis, can give “concrete responses to those fleeing from war and above all to the most fragile persons, such as women and children.”
____
TIRANA, Albania — Albania on Monday strongly denounced the shelling of its consulate in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and called on Russia to stop aggression against Ukraine.
The Albanian Foreign Ministry tweeted photos of the building in Kharkiv where its consulate is seen destroyed after being shelled.
“Albania strongly condemns the #Russian aggression which led to the destruction of the Honorary Consulate of Albania in Kharkiv,” it tweeted, adding that, “Perpetrators must be held accountable! #StopRussianAggression #StandWithUkraine️.”
Albania has joined the European Union in the hard-hitting sanctions against Russian top officials and institutions.
Last week Albania and the United States initiated a resolution at the United Nations Security Council denouncing the Russian invasion.
____
LVIV, Ukraine — Both Russia and Ukraine say they’ve made a little progress during a third round of talks and Russia’s top negotiator says the corridors are expected to start functioning Tuesday.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said without elaboration Monday that “there were some small positive shifts regarding logistics of humanitarian corridors” to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities. He said that consultations will continue on ways to negotiate an end to hostilities.
Russia’s top negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, said he expects that humanitarian corridors in Ukraine will finally start functioning Tuesday. He said no progress has been made on a political settlement, but voiced hope that the next round could be more productive.
“Our expectations from the talks have failed, but we hope that we would be able to make a more significant step forward next time,” Medinsky said. “The talks will continue.”
Efforts to set up safe passage for civilians over the weekend fell apart amid continued shelling. But the Russian Defense Ministry announced a new push Monday, saying civilians would be allowed to leave the capital of Kyiv, Mariupol and the cities of Kharkiv and Sumy.
____
MADRID — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman says that getting military materiel for Ukrainians to fight a Russian invasion is set to become more difficult for the U.S. and its allies.
“I think that the international community has been tremendously responsive and have found ways to get the materiel in. That may become harder in the coming days, and we’ll have to find other ways to manage this,” Sherman said Monday during a visit to the Spanish capital for meetings with officials.
The Biden administration is considering how to fulfill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request for warplanes, the official said, considering that Ukrainians would only be able to operate soviet-era warplanes provided by Poland.
“People are trying to see whether this is possible and doable,” she said, adding that the warplanes should not be regarded by Moscow as direct involvement in the conflict: “We would expect that this delivery would be seen as all the deliveries have been seen as a right for Ukraine to defend itself.”
Sherman met in Madrid with Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and other officials. She arrived from Turkey and was on her way to Morocco, Algeria and Egypt for a week of intense diplomatic contacts amid the war in Ukraine.
____
PARIS — French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian criticized Russia’s offer of humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian civilians as a “trap” that could possibly lead to more bombing in Ukraine.
Le Drian referred to Russia’s tactic of bombing and then offering humanitarian corridors in the past, citing Aleppo in Syria and Grozny, in Chechnya. He said in such cases Russia’s proposal of establishing humanitarian corridors actually led to more bombings after negotiations failed.
“We must not fall into traps,” Le Drian said Monday in France’s southern city of Montpellier after a meeting of European ministers.
“I’m even wondering if in Russian military schools there are classes to explain: ‘bombing, corridor, negotiations, breach (of negotiations), we start it all again’. It’s quite tragic but unfortunately it sends shivers down your spine,” he said.
____
TIRANA, Albania — Albania’s capital Tirana on Monday named a street “Free Ukraine” to express solidarity with Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion.
Tirana’s city hall council, or parliament, voted unanimously to rename a downtown street in the capital where the Ukrainian, Russian, Serbian and Kosovar embassies are located.
“The two conflicts: Serbia against Kosovo and Russian Against Ukraine are two marking points for the generations and memories of a modern Europe,” said Mayor Erion Veliaj.
Albania has joined the European Union in the hard-hitting sanctions against Russian top officials and institutions. Last week, Albania joined the United States in initiating a resolution at the United Nations Security Council denouncing the Russian invasion.
“We have always aligned on the fair and glorious side of the world’s history, like we did once with the Hebrews, yesterday with the Afghans and today with the Ukrainians,” said Veliaj, adding that 1,500 families have offered shelter for the Ukrainian refugees if they come to the country.
Albania was the only country during World War II to have more Jews in the end compared to the start offering them shelter from Nazi persecution. Last year, Albania was the first country to offer shelter to the Afghans fleeing their country after the Taliban regime came to power.
____
NEW YORK — All four of the so-called Big Four accounting firms are now cutting ties with Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Deloitte on Monday was the last of the four to say it will no longer operate in Russia, joining Ernst & Young, Pricewaterhousecoopers and KPMG in making similar announcements.
Deloitte said it is also cutting its ties to Russia-allied Belarus. The company said it is separating its global network of member firms from the firms based in Russia and Belarus.
Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen said in a statement “we know this is the right decision” but it will have an impact on Deloitte’s 3,000 employees in Russia and Belarus who “have no voice in the actions of their government.”
Pricewaterhousecoopers and KPMG announced they were pulling out of Russia on Sunday, and Ernst & Young earlier on Monday.
____
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his government’s treatment of Ukrainians fleeing war, after France accused U.K. authorities of “inhumane” behavior towards the refugees.
Johnson said Britain was being “very, very generous,” but would not have “a system where people can come into the U.K. without any checks or any controls at all.”
Britain says it expects to take in as many as 200,000 displaced Ukrainians. Very few have managed to reach Britain so far. The Home Office said “around 50” visas had been granted by Sunday.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Sunday that hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in the English Channel port of Calais had been turned away and told by British authorities that they must obtain visas at U.K. embassies in Paris or Brussels.
Calling that “a bit inhumane,” Darmanin urged Britain to “stop the technocratic nit-picking.”
U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel denied Britain was turning anyone away. The British government confirmed Monday that it did not have a visa center in Calais.
____
BUDAPEST – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a decree on Monday allowing for NATO troops to station on Hungarian territory in response to the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
The government decree reaffirmed Orban’s earlier insistence that Hungary would not allow troops or lethal weapons to be delivered across its borders into Ukraine, but allowed for the transit of NATO forces across its territory into other NATO member countries.
Non-lethal aid, such as personal protective equipment, first aid and medical supplies and humanitarian materials, are permitted to cross into Ukraine from Hungary, according to the decree.
____
ROME — Italian Premier Mario Draghi said Russia appears determined to carry on with its war in Ukraine until it can install a government “friendly” to Moscow.
Draghi was asked by reporters in Brussels on Monday if he thought there was still room for diplomacy. “Look, up till now, (diplomacy) hasn’t yielded any fruits. Up till now, the determination of Russia is very clear,’ Draghi replied.
Russia will proceed until “the country has surrendered, (and it) probably installs a friendly government and defeats the resistance,’ the Italian leader said. “That’s what the facts demonstrate.”
____
BRUSSELS — European Commission spokesman for foreign affairs Peter Stano said the EU would like to see China play a mediation role and convince Russia to stop its war in Ukraine.
“China has the potential to reach out to Moscow because of their relationship obviously and we would like China to use its influence to press for a cease-fire and to make Russia to stop the brutal unprecedented shelling and killing of civilians in Ukraine.”
____
LONDON — Leading Russian banks are looking into issuing cards that operate on a Chinese payment system after Visa and Mastercard said they would cut their services in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.
Sberbank and Tinkoff Bank said Sunday that they are considering the possibility of payment cards powered by China’s UnionPay system. They told users that Visa and Mastercard will work within Russia but will stop working for payments outside of the country after Wednesday.
Russian banks are scrambling to find new ways to facilitate cross-border payments after a host of foreign companies suspended financial services, part of a larger move by the West to isolate Russia and cut it off from the global financial system.
____
PRAGUE — Two Czech army convoys are on the way to neighboring Slovakia to help the NATO and European Union ally cope with the wave of refugees from Ukraine
“We didn’t have to think twice and immediately met the Slovak request,” Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said on Monday.
Over 128,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in neighboring Slovakia since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
The Czech Republic and Slovakia have remained close allies following the peaceful split of Czechoslovakia in 1993.
_____
GENEVA — The U.N. human rights office says it has been able to confirm the deaths of 406 civilians in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
It said that another 801 injured civilians had been confirmed as of midnight Sunday. The rights office uses strict methodology and only reports casualties it has confirmed.
It says it believes the real figures are considerably higher, “especially in government-controlled territory and especially in recent days.” Fighting has delayed its receipt of information and many reports still need to be corroborated.
Ukrainian officials have presented far higher numbers.
____
BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is making clear that he stands by exempting Russian energy deliveries from an increasing raft of sanctions against Russia.
Scholz said in a statement on Monday emphasizing Germany’s support for tough measures against Russia that Europe has deliberately exempted energy deliveries.
He added: “Europe’s supply with energy for heating, for mobility, power supply and for industry cannot at the moment be secured otherwise.” That, he said, is of “essential significance” for people’s daily lives.
The chancellor added that Germany has been working with its partners in the European Union and beyond for months to “develop alternatives to Russian energy.” But he said that that can’t be done overnight, “so it is a conscious decision on our part” to allow companies to continue their involvement with Russian energy supplies.
On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the U.S. and its allies are having a “very active discussion” about banning the import of Russian oil and natural gas.
_____
WARSAW, Poland — Poland, the country receiving the largest numbers of refugees from Russia’s war against Ukraine, on Monday approved legislation offering financial help to refugees and allowing them to stay legally in the country for 18 months.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described helping the Ukrainians as the most important challenge Poland has faced in decades, and he argued that the efforts “cannot be only spontaneous.”
Poland has accepted more than 1 million refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than half of the 1.7 million to flee.
____
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron criticized “hypocritical” rhetoric and “cynicism” from Moscow about offering to open humanitarian corridors to Russia for Ukrainian civilians.
“Humanitarian actors need to be able to intervene, so we must get full cease-fires when they intervene to place under protection women, children, men who need to be protected. And (we must) be able to get them out of the conflict area,” Macron said Monday in an interview on French news broadcaster LCI.
The issue won’t be solved via “corridors which are being threatened right away (by Russia),” he said. Saying that “we are going to protect people by bringing them to Russia” is “hypocritical,” he added. “This is cynicism” that is “unbearable,” he said.
Macron addressed the issue publicly after the Russian task force said the new pledge for humanitarian corridors was announced at his request, following a call with Putin on Sunday. Macron’s office said he asked for a broader end to military operations in Ukraine and protections for civilians.
What’s Leaving Streaming This March
Batman Returns.”>Batman Returns.”>
Between big new movies like The Batman and pop culture events like the Oscars, March is a month with plenty to offer. That being said, there are also lots of movies that will only be available for this month, only to be whisked away by another platform or disappear for a few months (or years) once April starts. Our advice is to watch these movies while you can, whether they’re relevant for their director or their franchise ties, and keep an eye out for other expiring titles.
What’s leaving Netflix
Howards End
A true modern British classic, Howards End encapsulates everything you tend to think of when you hear the words “period piece.” There are great actors like Anthony Hopkins, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Emma Thompson (who won the Oscar for her role), some superbly sumptuous production design, and, of course, it’s all based on a classic English novel. That’s not to say Howards End is some kind of stuffy old movie; no, it’s still a riveting family drama with insightful investigations of gender and class. The last day to watch Howards End is Tuesday, March 15th.
Bright Star
Bright Star is a movie I always make time to watch when I find it on streaming. Written and directed by The Power of the Dog filmmaker Jane Campion—though a bit less focused on sexual repression and toxic masculinity—Bright Star tells the tragic story of Romantic poet John Keats and the love of his life, Fanny Brawne. A gorgeously imagined period romance, it emphasizes poetry, nature, and wondrous costume design, but its moving story stays with you long after the screen fades to black. Bright Star is available to stream until the end of the month.
What’s leaving Hulu
Batman
If The Batman has gotten you excited for all things Caped Crusader-related, then be sure to binge the iconic Batman films from the late-’80s and ’90s. Though the new movie seems to fall closer to the Tim Burton end of the spectrum, you can never go wrong with having a bit of fun with the Joel Schumacher-directed Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. And, though Burton’s Batman was a great blueprint for every Batman movie since, Batman Returns still might just be the best one ever made (the jury’s still out on whether Zoe Kravitz trumps Michelle Pfeiffer’s pitch-purrfect Catwoman). All four films are available to stream until the end of the month.
Moulin Rouge!
A jukebox musical set in 1900s Paris! Copious amounts of glitter! The best Nicole Kidman performance of all time! Moulin Rouge! has it all, and then some. This fantastic, bombastic movie follows the blossoming romance between Kidman’s Satine, a burlesque performer and courtesan, and Ewan McGregor’s starving artist, Christian. Pulled apart by what each of their situations require—practicality and romance—the two lovers make quite a show, both on and off the stage of Paris’ famous Moulin Rouge. Director Baz Luhrmann has never been so marvelously maximalist, making Moulin Rouge! quite the late-’90s, earily-’00s classic. Moulin Rouge! expires at the end of the month.
What’s leaving HBO Max
Moonrise Kingdom
Though The French Dispatch dug up new wells of creativity for American auteur Wes Anderson, Moonrise Kingdom remains his dreamiest film. This coming-of-age dramedy tracks the summer romance between orphan Sam, aged twelve, and introverted but aggressive Suzy, also twelve. The two run away from summer camp and home, respectively, and into the wilderness, off to live a life full of fishing and reading. The whole movie is drenched in a warm, nostalgic kind of sepia, and Anderson’s visuals remain imaginative and interesting on this sun-soaked summer getaway. Moonrise Kingdom is available to stream until the end of the month.
The Evil Dead
Who doesn’t love gorging themselves on ’80s horror movie gore? Both The Evil Dead and Evil Dead 2 are absolutely gushing with blood—but in a fun way. This classic tale of demonic possession at a cabin in the woods combined a slew of horror tropes in new and inventive ways, and director Sam Raimi’s sharp eye has kept these low-budget B-movies on the map for film buffs for nearly four decades now. Cheap but not chintzy, camp but not corny, these movies are sickeningly fun. The Evil Dead and Evil Dead 2 expire at the end of the month.
The King of Staten Island
Whether attached to Ariana Grande or Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson has made a name for himself as a pillar of pop culture. In The King of Staten Island, he proves himself worthy of such name recognition. Davidson stars as a version of himself, a high school dropout living with his mom and sister on Staten Island. His firefighter father passed when he was just a kid, and now he battles constant chronic illness—both mental and physical. Sometimes things get bleak (and the comedy remains black), but the movie is a fascinating reflection of a curiously famous man. You can watch The King of Staten Island until the end of the month.
What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.
