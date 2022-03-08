Stillwater keeps $860,000 in penalties from school bus contractor, starts search for new provider

The company that transports students for Stillwater Area Public Schools has asked a judge to help it recover $860,000 in penalties and to prevent the school district from terminating its contract.

Stillwater Area Public Schools sued the Fridley-based Metropolitan Transportation Network at the start of the school year, alleging it failed to provide agreed-upon bus services. A driver shortage meant some buses in the district were running up to an hour late.

Since then, the district has withheld $860,000 in penalties for route changes, MTN said in a motion to the court. And on Monday, the district informed MTN it intends to cancel their contract in June, two years before it expires, MTN said.

“At this juncture, MTN has no other option but to seek court intervention because of the (district’s) continued failure to abide by the terms of the contract,” said MTN’s attorney Damon Ward.

MTN says the route change penalties are illegal and that the district on Friday improperly issued a request for proposals for a new transportation provider.

Stillwater Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt said Monday she could not comment on active litigation. However, she said the temporary restraining order issued Sept. 3 “enjoins MTN from violating the contract with the school district. It does not preclude the district from going out for a request for proposal.”

COUNTERSUIT

After the school district sued in September, MTN filed a countersuit against the school district, alleging breach of contract and racial discrimination. The company said the district breached its obligations under the contract “by attempting to force obligations on to MTN not required” under the contract.

Now, the company is seeking a temporary restraining order and injunctive relief against the district, alleging that the district has failed to make proper payments for months at a time.

In a letter to school board members Monday, MTN president and CEO Tashitaa Tuffaa wrote that his company’s most recent invoice “was paid at only two-thirds of the amount.”

“After being only partially paid for months, MTN cannot complete this school year’s contract if this continues,” Tuffaa wrote. “I want to serve this district, but my business cannot survive being paid substantially less than the costs of servicing the routes. I’m humbly and respectfully asking for your help to get someone in the district to work with me and my company in good faith.”

In the motion filed Monday, MTN asked that the court order the district to cancel its search for a new bus company, to stop penalizing MTN for “servicing routes in the manner directed by plaintiff that this court directed MTN to provide,” and to keep the contract in place for the full term.

Tuffaa said his drivers have been taxed since the beginning of the school year.

The drivers, he told the school board, have been “working routes that are two and sometimes even three times longer than typical routes. These routes were designed by (the district’s transportation consultant) CESO, with no input from or consideration for the people staffing the routes.”

A court hearing on the matter is set for April 1.

MTN, which has 307 employees and 420 buses, services school districts throughout the metro area, including Minneapolis, Mounds View, White Bear Lake, St. Anthony-New Brighton, Edina, Richfield and Osseo, Tuffaa said.