Stocks drop after crude oil prices touch $130 per barrel
By STAN CHOE and ALEX VEIGA
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street Monday after another big leap for oil prices threatened to squeeze inflation’s grip on the global economy. The S&P 500 fell 3%, its biggest drop in 16 months, after a barrel of U.S. crude surged to nearly $120 on the possibility that Washington could bar imports from Russia. Overseas markets also fell, taking their cue from oil’s movements. Oil prices had gone as high as $130 a barrel. Gold and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street also rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 3.6%.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks tumbled on Wall Street Monday as another big leap for oil prices threatens to squeeze inflation's grip on the global economy.
The S&P 500 fell 2.7%, on pace for its biggest decline in 16 months, after a barrel of U.S. oil surged to $130 overnight on the possibility the U.S. could bar imports from Russia. Stocks around the world slid even more sharply earlier in the day, also taking their cue from oil’s movements, though their losses moderated as crude receded toward $120 per barrel.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 716 points, or 2.1%, at 32,896, as of 3:42 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 3.2% lower. Stocks are on pace for their worst losses since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Gold and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street were also higher, though not by quite as much as when oil prices hit their peak. The price of gold briefly touched $2,007.50 per ounce before settling at $1,995.90, up 1.5%.
Oil prices have soared recently on worries that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will upend already tight supplies. Russia is one of the world’s largest energy producers, and oil prices were already high before the attack because the global economy is demanding more fuel following its coronavirus-caused shutdown.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to her colleagues on Sunday that “the House is currently exploring strong legislation” to further isolate Russia because of its attack on Ukraine. That could include a ban on imports of Russian oil and energy products, she said.
It’s a major step that the U.S. government has not yet taken, despite a long list of moves to punish Russia, as the White House has said it hopes to limit disruptions to oil markets. It wants to limit price jumps at the gasoline pump.
Reports also said U.S. officials may be considering easing sanctions against Venezuela. That potentially could free up more crude oil and ease concerns about reduced supplies from Russia.
A gallon of regular already costs an average of $4.065 across the country after breaching the $4 barrier on Sunday for the first time since 2008. A month ago, a gallon averaged $3.441, according to AAA.
A barrel of U.S. crude oil settled at $119.40 per barrel, up 3.2%, after earlier touching $130.50. Brent crude, the international standard, settled at $123.21 per barrel, up 4.3%, after earlier topping $139.
Markets worldwide have swung wildly recently on worries about how high prices for oil, wheat and other commodities produced in the region will go because of Russia’s invasion, inflaming the world’s already high inflation. In the United States, prices for consumers jumped last month from their year-ago level at the fastest rate in four decades.
The conflict in Ukraine also threatens the food supply in some regions, including Europe, Africa and Asia, which rely on the vast, fertile farmlands of the Black Sea region, known as the “breadbasket of the world.”
The war puts extra pressure on central banks around the world, with the Federal Reserve on course to raise interest rates later this month for the first time since 2018. Higher rates slow the economy, which hopefully will help rein in high inflation. But if the Fed raises rates too high, it risks forcing the economy into a recession.
“Their reaction to geopolitics can’t really be measured, so there’s uncertainty around that,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
Some investors have seen the war in Ukraine as potentially pushing the Fed to go easier on rate increases. Investors love low rates because they tend to boost prices for stocks and all kinds of markets.
But that may not necessarily be the case this time, Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a report. With prices for oil, wheat and other commodities potentially rising even more, the threat is higher for a sustained, high inflation to settle on the economy. That could flip the Fed’s traditional playbook.
“After several decades in which economic, financial, or political shocks invariably caused interest rates to fall, markets may have to re-learn that the opposite can also be true,” Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius wrote.
Beyond sanctions brought on Russia by governments because of its invasion of Ukraine, companies are also levying their own punishments. The list of companies exiting Russia has grown to include Mastercard, Visa and American Express, as well as Netflix.
The value of the Russian ruble continued to slide amid all the financial pressure, falling 12% to 0.7 cents.
“The Ukraine-Russia conflict will continue to dominate market sentiments and no signs of conflict resolution thus far may likely put a cap on risk sentiments into the new week,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.
“It should be clear by now that economic sanctions will not deter any aggression from the Russians, but will serve more as a punitive measure at the expense of implication on global economic growth. Elevated oil prices may pose a threat to firms’ margins and consumer spending outlook,” Yeap said.
On Wall Street, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond soared after the investment firm of billionaire Ryan Cohen took a nearly 10% stake in the company and recommended big changes. Cohen is the co-founder of Chewy, and he’s amassed somewhat of a cult following after he took a stake in GameStop, the struggling video game chain that eventually named him board chairman.
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond jumped 33.6% to $21.59.
Treasury yields climbed, with the 10-year rising to 1.77% from 1.72% late Friday.
AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Yuri Kageyama contributed. Veiga reported from Los Angeles.
‘Turning Red’ is Kafka But Make it Pixar
Some of Pixar’s films, like Soul or Inside Out, reflect on the human condition with grandiose stories that embrace the collective experience. Turning Red, the animation studio’s latest, skews towards the other end of the spectrum. The film, from director Domee Shi, is so specific in its microcosmic narrative that it ultimately becomes universal.
Set in Toronto in 2002, Turning Red is a vibrant—and sometimes unabashedly wacky—coming-of-age tale about Meilin Lee, a 13-year-old girl who is torn between being an obedient daughter and reveling in her early teen years. Meilin, known as Mei to her friends, is a top-notch student who is unapologetically dorky and channels her Chinese heritage by working as an assistant temple keeper. Mei (Rosalie Chiang) and her pals, Miriam (Ava Morse), Priya (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Abby (Hyein Park), are obsessed with a boy band called 4*Town—which inexplicably has five members—and dream of going to their concert. Standing in the way is Mei’s straight-laced, lovingly overbearing mother Ming (a wonderful Sandra Oh). It’s clear Mei is being dragged in two directions at once, often resulting in her holding in her emotions.
TURNING RED ★★★1/2 (3.5/4 stars)
But, of course, because this is Pixar those raging emotions aren’t your typical teen-girl angst. Mei’s tumultuous journey into puberty causes her to literally blow up into a giant red panda overnight. Mortified, Mei tries to hide herself in the bathroom. When her mom knocks on the door, she assumes Mei has gotten her period and asks, “Did the red peony bloom?” Credit where credit is due as Shi and her team of filmmakers don’t shy away from period talk or try to gloss over the obvious metaphor here. While Mei is dealing with a slightly more complicated issue, Ming is ready for the moment with an armful of animated maxi pads and a recommendation to use a hot water bottle. And we, as an audience, are ready for periods not to be so taboo.
At first, Mei tries to hide her new furry self, but she quickly realizes the upsides of allowing your inner panda to emerge. Her friends barely pause at the revelation and classmates who previously had taunted Mei begin to accept her. Once she stops holding in her emotions, Mei becomes more herself—a great message for viewers young and old. This transformation into a panda has ancient roots in Mei’s family. The issue, as it turns out, is common for all of the young women on her mother’s side. Still, it’s a surprise how the story unfolds and what Mei decides to do with her newfound alter ego.
Younger audiences will revel in the quirky action and the pitch-perfect early ‘00s pop tunes, written for the film by Billie Eilish and Finneas. Mei is delightful, a likable, specific protagonist who isn’t intended to represent every viewer. She’s herself, this is her unique story, and it will resonate with different people in different ways. Millennial audiences will note the nostalgic touches, like Mei’s beloved Tamagotchi, and there are notable cultural flourishes that those of Chinese descent will appreciate. Like in her short film Bao, Shi is adept at finding the nuances in her characters. This is a deeply personal film, which may feel unexpected in a Pixar movie. But the pains of growing up and feeling stuck between youthful adventure and the tradition of your family are resonant for any viewer, regardless of their own experience with puberty.
At one point Mei’s dad encourages her to accept her emotions in both the highs and the lows. “The point isn’t to push the bad stuff away,” he tells her. “It’s to make room for it and live with it.” Mei’s energy, which drives Turning Red, is infectious, but it’s sentiments like this that really linger. We all have a giant red panda inside of us and it’s up to us to hold it in or let it free.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
2 men charged with burglary at St. Paul mosque
When a man asked his friend to help with a maintenance job at a mosque in St. Paul, the friend later told police he “thought this was fishy right away,” but went with him to the building in the middle of the night, according to charges filed Monday.
Jeremy Allen Glass, 32, carried a safe out of Masjid Al-Ihsan Islamic Center in Frogtown on Feb. 27 and Christopher Edward Hughes, 34, helped him, criminal complaints allege. The safe contained $4,000 cash and a checkbook.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Glass and Hughes, both from St. Paul, with second-degree burglary of the religious building at Minnehaha Avenue and Chatsworth Street, and aiding and abetting auto theft and attempted theft.
The mosque’s imam and the leader of the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Minnesota chapter spoke out against the crime last Monday, saying people should be able to feel safe in a house of worship, and releasing surveillance photos and asking anyone with information to come forward.
CRIMINAL COMPLAINTS
According to criminal complaints:
Police received tips from people who identified the suspects as Glass and Hughes, and they learned Glass had been arrested in Anoka County last Tuesday. Glass is charged for allegedly stealing from Walmart in Coon Rapids and was seen putting stolen laptops into a black Chevrolet Silverado.
In the mosque burglary, security footage showed that someone pulled up to the building in a black Chevy Silverado — which had been stolen Feb. 25 — shortly after midnight on Feb. 27 and two men walked up to the front door. One of the men, later identified as Glass, used a key to unlock the door and was followed by a man identified as Hughes, the complaint said.
Video also showed they returned to the mosque about 3 a.m. and Hughes used a stolen key fob to steal a van in the parking lot.
Later, someone was spotted slowly driving a black Silverado through the mosque’s parking lot and staff tried following the vehicle, but the driver sped off at up to 100 mph.
ARREST
Police arrested Hughes on Thursday and an investigator asked if he knew why he was being interviewed. He “said his sister told him that he was all over the internet and he realized it was because of the burglary,” according to the complaints.
Hughes told police that Glass had picked him up in the Silverado and asked him to help with a maintenance job at the mosque. Glass said he thought the building they entered was a daycare.
When an investigator asked where they got the key, Hughes said Glass went through cars at the mosque the day before and found it.
Glass told Hughes he’d pay him a few hundred dollars to help with “the maintenance” work and, while they were in the mosque, Hughes said Glass tried to use the mosque’s credit card machine to transfer money from his account to Hughes’, but it didn’t work. However, police learned that the machine was used in an unsuccessful attempt to transfer nearly $14,000 from the mosque’s bank account.
Hughes said to police that he shouldn’t have helped Glass, but he said Glass yelled at and threatened him.
CRIMINAL HISTORIES
Police went to the Anoka County jail to interview Glass, who declined to talk. Attorneys weren’t listed for the men in Monday’s court filings.
Glass’ felony criminal history includes convictions for first-degree aggravated robbery in 2011, driving while impaired in 2015 and possession of methamphetamine in 2015. He has pending felony court cases for receiving stolen property and possession of meth in Washington County, and drug possession in Sherburne County
Hughes was charged with receiving stolen property in Ramsey County in February, and has past felony convictions for drug possession in 2007 and auto theft in 2008.
St. Paul teacher strike update: No classes Tuesday if no deal by 9 p.m.
There will be no classes Tuesday if St. Paul Public Schools and the teachers union don’t agree on a new two-year contract by 9 p.m. Monday, the district has announced.
The St. Paul Federation of Educators intends to strike Tuesday if there is no deal by midnight.
But even if a late-night deal is reached, the district said they’ll take Tuesday off “to allow staff to reset.”
In the event of a strike, elementary schools – except for the special-education schools Bridgeview and RiverEast – will reopen Wednesday for non-instructional activities supervised by non-striking employees. Buses will run as usual and meals will be served.
Families that will be sending their kids to school for free child care must register at spps.org/kidspace starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Boys & Girls Clubs in St. Paul are offering free child care, too. The YMCA has fee-based child care, and the city’s rec centers will open earlier than usual.
THE ISSUES
Monday is the fourth consecutive day the parties’ negotiators have met for mediation in hopes of avoiding the second teacher strike in as many years.
The union wants a contract that guarantees smaller class sizes and staffers dedicated to students’ mental health, as well as higher wages and better benefits for its 4,250 teachers, educational assistants and school and community service professionals.
Contract negotiations have taken place in private since November when the district requested mediation, but the district and union have been publishing brief summaries on their websites.
Meanwhile, the district announced last month it was projecting a $43 million deficit next school year. That figure, however, accounts for an anticipated drop in enrollment revenue but not the corresponding savings from salaries and benefits, and it assumes there will be no state funding increase this spring.
WAGES
Coming into negotiations season last fall, the district told its 17 employee groups that it could afford to raise salary schedules by only 1.5 percent each year of the two-year contract, which covers this school year and next.
While a few bargaining groups have settled under those terms, the teachers union wants 2.5 percent formula increases plus more for its lowest-paid members, educational assistants.
St. Paul was the highest paying district in the state last year, with an average teacher salary of $85,457 according to a report by the state’s teacher licensing board.
Educational assistants make between $15.94 and $35.30 per hour.
On Sunday, the district announced it had made an offer that would “meet the demands of the union while staying within the budget.”
That offer included salary schedule increases each year of the contract – the district didn’t say how much – plus half of any per-pupil formula increases they get from the Legislature this spring.
Gov. Tim Walz has asked lawmakers to enact a 2 percent K-12 formula increase this spring, but it’ll be awhile before the House and Senate agree on a budget. School funding hikes usually come only during odd-numbered years, but the state faces an unprecedented $9.3 billion budget surplus for the current biennium.
The district’s offer also featured $2,000 in bonuses for every member of SPFE, increased health plan payments and a salary schedule change that eliminates the lowest paying step for educational assistants – that means additional hourly increases ranging from 25 cents to $1.25.
The union told members it responded with a counterproposal.
CLASS SIZE
St. Paul is among the few school districts whose teacher contract includes limits on student-teacher ratios.
Kindergarten classrooms are capped at 25 in high-poverty schools and 27 in low-poverty schools. In high school, as many as 40 students are allowed in a class.
That language, which the union has made a priority since 2011, is set to expire this year. The union asked for even smaller classes, while the district wanted the language eliminated altogether, saying it’s contributed to declines in enrollment.
The district now says it’s willing to insert into the contract permanent limits that won’t increase the average class size per teacher. No deal was announced on that issue.
MENTAL HEALTH
The 2020 teacher strike resulted in contract language that required the district to hire scores of mental health staffers to ensure coverage at every school.
Superintendent Joe Gothard said last month that in the last four years, student-to-staff ratios have fallen from 345 to 230 for every counselor; 305 to 229 for every social worker; and 1,014 to 400 for every behavior intervention specialist.
An early district proposal would have preserved contract language requiring mental health teams for every school. On Sunday, the district also offered to hire four more school psychologists next year.
The union’s mental health proposal called for firm ratios for those employee groups and minimums at each school.
