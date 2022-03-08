Connect with us

US gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning Russian oil

Published

22 seconds ago

on

By DAVID KOENIG

Gasoline prices are pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil.

Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA.

The price of regular broke $4 a gallon on Sunday for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50% from a year ago.

The price for gasoline in Europe is even higher, averaging 1.75 euros per liter last week, according to the European Commission, the equivalent of $7.21 per gallon.

GasBuddy, which tracks prices down to the service-station level, said Monday that the U.S. was likely to break its record price of $4.10 a gallon, but that does not account for inflation. In today’s terms, the record price would be equal to about $5.24 after accounting for inflation.

“Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50,” said GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan. “We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. … Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time.”

Oil prices soared early Monday before retreating. In midday trading, benchmark U.S. crude was up 2% to about $118 a barrel, and the international price gained 4% to around $123 a barrel. Major U.S. stock indexes were down about 2%.

The United States is the world’s largest oil producer — ahead of Saudi Arabia and Russia — but it is also the biggest oil consumer, and it can’t meet that staggering demand with domestic crude alone.

The U.S. imported 245 million barrels of oil from Russia last year — about 8% of all U.S. oil imports — up from 198 million barrels in 2020. That’s less than the U.S. gets from Canada or Mexico but more than it imported last year from Saudi Arabia.

The increasingly violent Russian attack on Ukraine has increased calls to cut off Russia from the money it gets from oil and natural gas exports. Europe is heavily dependent on Russian gas.

President Joe Biden has been reluctant to ban Russian oil, fearing it could further fuel inflation heading into the midterm elections this November.

Many Republicans and a growing number of Democrats in the House and Senate, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have endorsed banning Russian crude as a way to put more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House hasn’t ruled out a ban.

Talk of a ban on Russian oil has led U.S. officials to consider other sources that are currently limited. In what was supposed to be a secret trip, senior U.S. officials traveled to Venezuela over the weekend to discuss the chance of easing oil sanctions on the major crude-exporting country.

News

First of its kind Build-A-Bear Adventure opens in Chesterfield this month

Published

32 mins ago

on

March 7, 2022

By

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Build-A-Bear Adventure will be available only in Chesterfield later this month.

The new space includes a Build-A-Bear Workshop, Build-A-Bear Bakeshop, Fun Zone arcade room, selfie rooms, and private party rooms.

There are multiple packages to choose from. Pizza, cake, face painting, and visits from Blud-A-Bear mascots are also available.

“As we are able to gather and celebrate together again, we wanted to create a one of a kind space for family, friends, and co-workers to visit and make memories to last a lifetime!  Build-A-Bear Adventure is the ultimate party destination and brings the fun of Build-A-Bear Workshop to life in a new and exciting way.  We are thrilled to open this new, innovative experience for the first time in St. Louis, just like the original Build-A-Bear Workshop 25 years ago,” Build-A-Bear Workshop Chief Operations & Experience Officer Chris Hurt said.

The adventure opens on March 21 at 17353 Edison Avenue. Click here for more information.

News

COVID-19 Monday update: New cases remain low, death rate dropping

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 7, 2022

By

Minnesota’s coronavirus outbreak increasingly appears to be back under control as the rates of positive tests, new cases and hospitalizations all continue to decline.

The state’s pandemic measures haven’t look this good since summer, before the delta variant hit the state.

The rate of fatalities also is finally starting to slow. The 92 deaths reported last week are down from 223 the first week of February.

The Department of Health recorded 908 new infections Monday and 18 more deaths. The data is current through Friday and brings the state’s case total to 1,418,694 and deaths to 12,201 since the pandemic began.

Those who died ranged in age from their 50s to their 80s, with 13 residing in private homes and five in long-term care.

The 418 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 include 57 in critical condition. An estimated 5,600 people with active cases are recovering at home.

Health officials say vaccines are the best way to avoid severe infection and slow the spread of the virus. But breakthrough infections continue to climb, now accounting for 37 percent of cases since vaccination began.

Boosters are recommended for everyone 12 and older, and Minnesota has administered third doses to 2.1 million people. About 66 percent of the state’s 5.7 million residents have completed their initial vaccination series.

News

Soprano Anna Netrebko Ousted From the Met Opera for Putin Support

Published

50 mins ago

on

March 7, 2022

By

Soprano Anna Netrebko Ousted From the Met Opera for Putin

Since Russian troops descended on Ukraine in late February, cultural institutions have responded by disengaging Russian artists with close ties to Vladimir Putin. In the US, Putin supporters, including world famous Russian soprano Anna Netrebko, have been thrown out of their engagements. According to Met Opera General Manager, Peter Gelb, Netrekbo will probably never return to the stage at Lincoln Center.

While Netrebko has repudiated the war in Ukraine, she has not repudiated Vladimir Putin sufficiently to keep her engagements either at the Met or at La Scala in Milan, the Zurich Opera, or the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg. Zachary Woolfe in The New York Times makes a convincing argument about how poorly Netrebko has handled her delicate position vis-à-vis Putin: lashing out at her critics in defensive and aggressive social media posts where she voices her rage at being asked to forswear her country. Although it is hard to imagine how even forswearing Putin would have allowed her to keep her engagements, given the anti-Russian sentiment currently sweeping through institutions of high culture in the US and Europe. 

Anna Netrebko worked as a janitor in the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg while she was a student. She came of age after the collapse of the Soviet Union, when the former Soviet republics were facing the sharpest drop in life expectancy in all of recorded history. As she rose to fame she clapped back at the Russian tabloids when they made fun of her for her provincial accent and country manners. Rarely cautious in her public statements, when accused of being Putin’s lover in the press, she said “I’d have loved to have been, but when? We only met twice. Officially and briefly. But he’s a very attractive man. Such a strong, male energy.” 

Gergiev, a mentor of Netrebko’s, has a long history as a strong Putin ally.  In 2013, he publicly defended Putin’s anti-gay legislation, making incendiary remarks to a Dutch newspaper. His comments led to protests in front of concert halls where he was performing, including a protest at the Metropolitan Opera. Yet that controversy never lost him gigs. We do not choose our classical musicians for their politics. However, classical musicians, especially transcontinental superstars like Netrebko and Gergiev, are attractive to institutions like the Met or Carnegie Hall precisely because of their closeness to power. Putin was a bad actor, a homophobe, and an autocrat before he invaded Ukraine. But we still happily engaged the performers he heralded in years past. The performers whose careers he aided have never been apolitical actors: we only chose to treat them as such. 

What’s different now is the position that America finds itself in with Putin and Ukraine. The US and other NATO members watch helplessly as Russia’s troops gain territory across eastern Ukraine. America can’t, or anyway definitely shouldn’t, make war on a nuclear armed country, but we can make life difficult for its opera singers. These cultural sanctions are political theater designed to drum up anti-Russia and anti-Putin sentiment. 

War is bad for culture. Not least of all because it turns our cultural institutions into bastions of jingoism. There probably isn’t a correct move to make regarding Putin’s cultural allies. However, demanding that classical musicians forswear the leader of Russia or else lose their jobs smacks of totalitarianism. Peter Gelb and the other administrators of high culture can do better.

