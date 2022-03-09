News
Attacks hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say
By VADIM GHIRDA and YURAS KARMANAU
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian attack severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukraine said Wednesday, and citizens trying to escape shelling on the outskirts of Kyiv streamed toward the capital amid warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter that there were “people, children under the wreckage” of the hospital and called the strike an “atrocity.” Authorities said they were trying to establish how many people had been killed or wounded.
Video shared by Zelenskyy showed cheerfully painted hallways strewn with twisted metal and room after room with blown-out windows. Floors were covered in wreckage. Outside, a small fire burned, and debris covered the ground.
Mariupol’s city council said on its social media site that the damage was “colossal.”
Authorities announced new cease-fires Wednesday morning to allow thousands of civilians to escape from towns around Kyiv as well as the southern cities of Mariupol, Enerhodar and Volnovakha, Izyum in the east and Sumy in the northeast.
Previous attempts to establish safe evacuation corridors largely failed because of what the Ukrainians said were Russian attacks. But Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telephone call with German’s chancellor, accused militant Ukrainian nationalists of hampering the evacuations.
It was not immediately clear whether anyone was able to leave other cities on Wednesday, but people streamed out of Kyiv’s suburbs, many headed for the city center, even as explosions were heard in the capital and air raid sirens sounded repeatedly. From there, the evacuees planned to board trains bound for western Ukrainian regions not under attack.
Civilians trying to escape the Kyiv suburb of Irpin were forced to make their way across the slippery wooden planks of a makeshift bridge, because the Ukrainians blew up the concrete span to Kyiv days ago to slow the Russian advance,
With sporadic gunfire echoing behind them, firefighters dragged an elderly man to safety in a wheelbarrow, a child gripped the hand of a helping soldier, and a woman inched her way along cradling a fluffy cat inside her winter coat. They trudged past a crashed van with the words “Our Ukraine” written in the dust coating its windows.
“We have a short window of time at the moment,’ said Yevhen Nyshchuk, a member of Ukraine’s territorial defense forces. “Even if there is a cease-fire right now, there is a high risk of shells falling at any moment.”
In Mariupol, local authorities hurried to bury the dead in a mass grave. City workers dug a trench some 25 meters (yards) long at one of the city’s old cemeteries and made the sign of the cross as they pushed bodies wrapped in carpets or bags over the edge.
Nationwide, thousands are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in the two weeks of fighting since Putin’s forces invaded. The U.N. estimates more than 2 million people have fled the country, the biggest exodus of refugees in Europe since the end of World War II.
The fighting knocked out power to the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, raising fears about the spent fuel that is stored at the site and must be kept cool. But the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency said it saw “no critical impact on safety” from the loss of power.
The crisis in Ukraine is likely to get worse as Russian forces step up their bombardment of cities in response to stronger than expected resistance. Russian losses have been “far in excess” of what Putin and his generals expected, CIA Director William Burns said Tuesday.
An intensified push by Russian forces could mean “an ugly next few weeks,” Burns told a congressional committee, warning that Putin is likely to “grind down the Ukrainian military with no regard for civilian casualties.”
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace echoed those comments Wednesday, telling British lawmakers that Russia’s assault will get “more brutal and more indiscriminate” as Putin tries to regain momentum.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said fighting continued northwest of Kyiv. The cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol were being heavily shelled and remained encircled by Russian forces.
Russian forces are placing military equipment on farms and amid residential buildings in the northern city of Chernihiv, Ukraine’s military said. In the south, Russians in civilian clothes are advancing on the city of Mykolaiv, a Black Sea shipbuilding center of a half-million people, it said.
The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, is building up defenses in cities in the north, south and east, and forces around Kyiv are “holding the line” against the Russian offensive, authorities said.
In Irpin, a town of 60,000, police officers and soldiers helped elderly residents from their homes. One man was hoisted out of a damaged structure on a makeshift stretcher, while another was pushed toward Kyiv in a shopping cart. Fleeing residents said they had been without power and water for the past four days.
Regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba said the crisis for civilians is deepening in and around Kyiv, with the situation particularly dire in the suburbs.
“Russia is artificially creating a humanitarian crisis in the Kyiv region, frustrating the evacuation of people and continuing shelling and bombing small communities,” he said.
The situation is even worse in Mariupol, a strategic city of 430,000 people on the Sea of Azov that has been encircled by Russian forces for the past week.
Efforts to evacuate residents and deliver badly needed food, water and medicine failed Tuesday because of what the Ukrainians said were continued Russian attacks.
The city took advantage of a lull in the shelling Wednesday to hurriedly bury 70 people. Some were soldiers, but most were civilians.
The work was conducted efficiently and without ceremony. No mourners were present, no families to say their goodbyes.
One woman stood at the gates of the cemetery to ask whether her mother was among those being buried. She was.
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Felipe Dana and Andrew Drake in Kyiv, along with reporters from around the world, contributed to this report.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
St. Paul police: Driver strikes 73-year-old, then steals from gas station when worker goes to help
A driver struck and injured a 73-year-old in a St. Paul parking lot and, when an employee went to help, the driver stole cash from the business, according to police.
Officers called to the West Side on Tuesday night were told that hours earlier, at 6:30 p.m., there had been a report that a woman fell in the lot at the Speedway at Smith Avenue and Stevens Street. Paramedics took her to the hospital with non-life threatening head injuries, according to Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman.
An employee reviewed video footage and discovered the woman fell because the driver of a gray sedan backed into her, Davis said. Video showed the driver, a woman in her 20s, then went into the gas station, stole money from the cash register and drove away.
Police are investigating and had not made an arrest as of Wednesday morning.
At the bottom of an icy sea, one of history’s great wrecks is found
The wreck of Endurance has been found in the Antarctic, 106 years after the historic ship was crushed in pack ice and sank during an expedition by explorer Ernest Shackleton.
A team of adventurers, marine archaeologists and technicians located the wreck at the bottom of the Weddell Sea, east of the Antarctic Peninsula, using undersea drones. Battling sea ice and freezing temperatures, the team had been searching for more than two weeks in a 150-square-mile area around where the ship went down in 1915.
Endurance, a 144-foot, three-masted wooden ship, holds a revered place in polar history because it spawned one of the greatest survival stories in the annals of exploration. Its location, nearly 10,000 feet down in waters that are among the iciest on Earth, placed it among the most celebrated shipwrecks that had not been found.
The discovery of the wreck was announced Wednesday in a statement by the search expedition, Endurance22.
“We have made polar history with the discovery of Endurance, and successfully completed the world’s most challenging shipwreck search,” said John Shears, the expedition’s leader.
The first images of the ship since those taken by Shackleton’s photographer, Frank Hurley, revealed parts of the vessel in astonishing detail. An image of the stern showed the name “ENDURANCE” above a five-pointed star, a holdover from before Shackleton bought the ship, when it was named Polaris. Another showed the rear deck and the ship’s wheel.
A video provided by the expedition’s organizer, the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, showed the bow and portions of the deck and hull.
Mensun Bound, the expedition’s exploration director and a marine archaeologist who has discovered many shipwrecks, said Endurance was the finest he had ever seen. It is upright, clear of the seabed and “in a brilliant state of preservation,” he said.
The ship was found about 4 miles south of the last location recorded by Shackleton’s captain and navigator, Frank Worsley. The search had been conducted over a wide area to account for errors in Worsley’s navigation equipment.
Endurance’s relatively pristine appearance was not unexpected, given the cold water and the lack of wood-eating marine organisms in the Weddell Sea that have ravaged shipwrecks elsewhere.
Bound also described the wreck as “intact.” Although Hurley’s photographs before the sinking had shown major damage to, and the collapse of, the ship’s mast and rigging, and there had been damage to the hull, Bound had expected most of the ship to be in one piece.
The expedition video showed what appeared to be broken masts and damage to the decks.
The hunt for the wreck, which cost more than $10 million, provided by a donor who wished to remain anonymous, was conducted from a South African icebreaker that left Cape Town in early February. Aside from a few technical glitches involving the two submersibles, and part of a day spent icebound when operations were suspended, the search proceeded relatively smoothly.
The battery-powered submersibles combed the seafloor twice a day, for about six hours at a time. They used sonar to scan a swath of the smooth seabed, looking for anything that rose above it. Once the wreck was located several days ago, the equipment was swapped for high-resolution cameras and other instruments to make detailed images and scans.
Under the terms of the Antarctic Treaty, the six-decade-old pact intended to protect the region, the wreck is considered a historical monument. The submersibles did not touch it; the images and scans will be used as the basis for educational materials and museum exhibits. A documentary is planned, as well.
Shackleton left England aboard Endurance with a crew of 27 in 1914, bound for a bay on the Weddell Sea that was meant to be the starting point for an attempt by him and a small party to be the first to cross Antarctica. This was close to the end of what has become known as the heroic age of Antarctic exploration, which included treks by the Norwegian Roald Amundsen, who in 1911 was the first to reach the pole, and by Robert Falcon Scott, a Briton who died after reaching it a month later.
Shackleton never made it to the pole or beyond, but his leadership in rescuing all his crew and his exploits, which included an 800-mile open-boat journey across the treacherous Southern Ocean to the island of South Georgia, made him a hero in Britain.
Shackleton was tripped up by the Weddell’s notoriously thick, long-lasting sea ice, which results from a circular current that keeps much ice within it. In early January 1915, Endurance became stuck less than 100 miles from its destination and drifted with the ice for more than 10 months as the ice slowly crushed it.
As the ship became damaged, the crew set up camp on the ice and lived on the ice until it broke up five months after the ship sank.
The Weddell Sea remains far icier than other Antarctic waters, although in recent years ice conditions have been lighter than usual. That was the situation this year, and it helped the expedition reach the search site more easily and remain there safely. The icebreaker, Agulhas II, left the search area Tuesday for the 11-day voyage back to Cape Town.
In addition to the expedition team, several ice researchers were on board, including Stefanie Arndt of the Alfred Wegener Institute in Germany. Arndt, who studies how Antarctic sea ice may change as the world warms because of human-caused emissions of greenhouse gases, and others spent much time out on the ice drilling cores. On Monday she said on Twitter that they had collected 630 samples from 17 locations, which she called “an incredible number.”
‘The Chinese Lady’ Grapples With Chinese-American History
At The Chinese Lady, audiences first confront a corrugated-steel, stage-spanning wall that reads: china shipping. The doors to this looming simulation of a cargo container (designed by Junghyun Georgia Lee) swing open. What greets us takes a bit of unpacking, too. It’s the title lady, Afong Moy (Shannon Tyo), seated in a re-creation of an eastern style room decorated with flowers, lacquered tables, and vases. The preternaturally poised young woman is clad in traditional robes, with heavy white foundation, red lips, and rose eye shadow.
That sense of being invited in and then excluded—both for immigrant and spectator—is one of the more potent motifs in Lloyd Suh’s resonant and effective play. The 2018 two-hander (remounted by Ma-Yi Theater Company and the Public) is based on the true story of Moy, the first recorded Chinese woman to visit America in 1834, brought over from Guangzhou Province by brother traders Nathaniel and Frederick Carne. Moy, then fourteen, was exhibited in her ersatz habitat first in New York and then in tours across the country. She would demonstrate the tea ceremony, eat with chopsticks, and walk around the room to show her four-inch “little feet,” the result of foot binding. Eventually, P.T. Barnum brought her act into his roster of exotic sideshows. Little is known of Moy’s life after the 1850s, and Suh uses that biographical lacuna to give his protagonist a fantastically extended life—up to the present day.
The 90-minute drama charts Moy’s journey in America from hopeful teen to jaded adult, a progression shadowed by American attitudes toward Chinese immigrants—ranging from Orientalist condescension to murderous bigotry. Along the way, Suh’s play acquaints us with some of 19th-century America’s most heinous crimes against Chinese immigrants, such as the 1885 torture-killings in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, or the Snake River massacre two years later in Oregon. These history lessons serve to remind us that the anti-Asian violence we see going on every day—especially during the pandemic—has deep roots in American soil.
While The Chinese Lady touches on tragedy, the overall mode is wry and comic. It unfolds as a series of tense but humorous interactions between Moy and her translator/handler, the gently mocking Atung (Daniel K. Isaac). Atung is a placid factotum whose serene exterior masks chaotic depths and lifelong disappointment. There’s a hint of Beckett’s Endgame in the prickly master-servant rapport between Moy and Atung, the latter constantly moving tables and props around the physically restricted star attraction, drawling campy asides à la Tim Gunn. As in the recent transcultural play English, characters code switch to indicate when they’re speaking English with an accent or their own tongue. Or, in Moy’s case, her inner monologue.
While Tyo carries the bulk of the play with consummate grace and charisma—growing older and wiser before our eyes—Isaac is a mysterious presence, the true sealed container. In a sensuous, soul-baring monologue late in the story, Atung shares his charged, erotic dreams with us, aggressive, pansexual fantasies of dominating the white men and women who come to gawk at Moy. Most of all, Atung confides, he desires the physical act of love with Moy, “because it is most forbidden,” he explains. “She is like a wisp, a memory, an idea, a poem.” One senses Suh’s authorial voice in this bracing, vivid passage, the writer wanting to possess his subject, yet knowing she’ll always elude him.
Matching Suh’s delicate blend of dry wit and poetic melancholy, director Ralph B. Peña crafts a lucid and vibrant production around the two magnetic central performances. The Chinese Lady is ultimately a sincere mediation on the act of looking as a way to know something or someone, to break through ethnic clichés or blinding prejudice. It makes you wonder—hope—that even in the bad old days of 1834, some American looking hard at this foreign girl in a strange land could see a bit of themselves.
