Brace yourself, Chicago Bears fans. Aaron Rodgers is staying put with the Green Bay Packers.
Aaron Rodgers found clarity Tuesday — and reportedly a large mound of new money. The four-time MVP quarterback has decided to continue playing with the Green Bay Packers.
Terms of Rodgers’ agreement to stay in Green Bay remain unclear. An NFL Network report Tuesday morning indicated he signed an eye-popping four-year contract extension worth up to $200 million with $153 million guaranteed. But Rodgers later tweeted that while he had decided to remain a Packer, the numbers attached to reports about his contract were erroneous.
In time, exact figures and contract terms will surface. In the meantime, the most important part of the story is set: Rodgers will be back with the Packers for the 2022 season.
React accordingly.
Rodgers will turn 39 in December, but he has won the last two MVP awards and found a fulfilling groove working with Packers coach Matt LaFleur. He is also set up to continue his dominance in the NFC North with the other three teams in the midst of significant transitions.
So what does all this mean? How will Rodgers’ contract affect the Packers’ ability to assemble a Super Bowl-contending roster? What are the ramifications on the salary cap? What’s next for star receiver Davante Adams?
And most important in these parts, what does this mean for the Chicago Bears and their bounce-back efforts under new general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus?
Tribune Bears writers Dan Wiederer and Colleen Kane banter back and forth in this installment of “Real Talk.”
Dan Wiederer: Two weeks ago, Rodgers was turning heads on Instagram with a 10-photo post and 266-word caption that confused many.
“To my teammates, past and current,” he wrote in part, “you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job: football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.”
Was Rodgers sending a cryptic message that he was about to turn the page and start a new chapter in his football journey? Was he simply casting a baited hook for outside attention? Was this sincere reflection from one of the NFL’s greatest players? Or just some strange melodrama preceding a landmark decision?
As it turns out, according to Rodgers’ explanation on “The Pat McAfee Show” a day later, he was simply emerging from a 12-day panchakarma cleanse and feeling recentered spiritually.
Said Rodgers: “Unless you’ve gone through certain experiences and had frustration and been near the bottom and then get near the top and understand the beauty in life, then you might say things about that. ‘That’s a cryptic message.’ There’s nothing cryptic about gratitude. … That was just where I was at. I was going through some old pictures from the last year and felt an intense amount of gratitude for the life that I have, for the lessons that I’ve learned and the growth that has happened over the last year and the people who have been a part of that journey.”
Two weeks later, there are no Insta-missives, no photos and no podcast appearances to read between the lines. Rodgers is staying put. Confirmed. Back to Green Bay and eager to make a run at Super Bowl LVII after his last three seasons ended with heartbreaking playoff losses.
The Packers were facing a $46.1 million salary-cap hit on Rodgers’ contract for 2022. Whatever new terms were agreed to Tuesday, there’s a strong likelihood that cap hit will be reduced significantly. But the Packers are still in an uncomfortable squeeze against the cap as the new league year closes in.
Thus Tuesday’s landmark move to extend Rodgers will force general manager Brian Gutekunst to make significant cuts elsewhere, especially with the team intent on also keeping Adams. Now what?
Colleen Kane: Now the Packers can move forward without the offseason drama that surrounded Rodgers’ status for months last year. We in the media can move on without monitoring Rodgers’ every appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” which drew more than 136,000 viewers the morning after his aforementioned Instagram post. And I can never Google “panchakarma cleanse” again, though the details are seared in my mind anyway.
Gutekunst and LaFleur did what was needed to persuade Rodgers to stay in Green Bay after he expressed discontent with his situation there last spring.
Rodgers has said more than once that his relationship and communication with Gutekunst have improved over the past year. The Packers hired Rodgers’ former quarterbacks coach, Tom Clements, as a measure to please the QB. And they also placed the franchise tag on Adams, who has amassed 8,121 receiving yards while playing with Rodgers since 2014.
The result is that, even with work to do on the roster in the weeks ahead, the Packers move toward the 2022 season with comfort that they will be favored to win the NFC North for the fourth year in a row. Would anything, short of an abrupt change of heart from Rodgers, change that as free agency begins? Probably not, though Rodgers is returning to chase a Super Bowl, not just a division title over a bunch of teams in flux.
Wiederer: Comfort in being the NFC North favorite will go only so far with Rodgers, who admittedly enjoys his dominance over the Bears but needs another Super Bowl trophy to add sheen to his legacy. For the Packers to play into February next winter, they will have to handle their business throughout the entire NFC. But they might have an opening to do just that.
Tom Brady’s retirement — for now — should lessen the degree of difficulty in competing for conference supremacy. Russell Wilson’s departure from the NFC in Tuesday’s blockbuster trade between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos isn’t a bad thing either.
Make a list of the elite quarterbacks in the NFC. Rodgers is at the top. Matthew Stafford belongs in the conversation. But beyond that? An argument could perhaps be made for Dak Prescott and maybe Kyler Murray and Matt Ryan. But this is not the AFC, where the fraternity of star quarterbacks — Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Wilson — is impressive.
Amid that landscape, it’s on Rodgers to carry the Packers farther than he has in the past decade. And he might have to do so with a weaker roster around him as the organization figures out its salary-cap issues. When Tuesday began, the Packers were close to $25 million over the cap with hopes of making Adams the game’s highest-paid receiver as they negotiate a new deal.
Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith should keep his phone nearby in the next week. Defensive lineman Kenny Clark might be facing a contract restructuring. The Packers face tough business decisions with players such as receiver Randall Cobb.
Gutekunst’s creativity will be tested. But the Packers, especially with Rodgers’ return, are in a favorable position. They are equipped to win another division title and make a run at the big prize. About two dozen GMs around the league would pay to have Gutekunst’s headaches.
Kane: For sure they would. And that’s a good transition to the team Rodgers will continue to try to “own” two times a year.
At the risk of making Bears fans click away in disgust, here are the stats again. Rodgers is 23-5 against the Bears in his career, including six consecutive wins. The Packers have won 11 of the last 12 against the Bears, one of which Rodgers didn’t play.
And now he’s on board for at least one more year to try to make the recent rivalry even more lopsided. So in the short term, Rodgers’ return to Green Bay is of course bad news for the Bears and Eberflus as he installs a new defense in Chicago.
But the truth is the Bears’ 2022 outlook was uncertain anyway as Poles retools a roster with more than two dozen players set to become free agents next week.
Building the roster into what Poles envisions will take time. Same goes for installing the culture Eberflus believes in. And there will be more growth ahead for quarterback Justin Fields as he settles in under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
So the Bears have more pressing worries trying to revive a franchise that has been stuck in the mud for most of the last decade. If they can do so, then they’ll worry about beating Rodgers — if he’s still around.
Wiederer: I’ll make the argument that Rodgers staying in Green Bay is the best thing for the Bears. And I’ll make that case with gusto.
Hear me out. Poles has been talking a lot over the past month-plus about the need for the organization to raise its standards. And nothing is more important to establishing elevated standards than setting a high bar to clear. Rodgers does that.
You just rattled off the sobering statistics in the rivalry with Rodgers, which give the Bears a double dose of reality whenever the teams meet. More often than not, Bears-Packers games become a semiannual illumination of just how far from championship contention the Bears are.
If Rodgers had left Green Bay? If the NFC North was suddenly wide open? The Bears could easily have fooled themselves into thinking they are closer to becoming a title challenger than they really are.
Think about it. In 2020, the NFL expanded its playoff field, allowing two more teams into the postseason party. The Bears, despite a maddening season and a mediocre 8-8 record that included two losses to Rodgers and the Packers, sneaked in the back door of the NFC playoffs with the No. 7 seed.
The most important leaders of the franchise — the chairman, the president, the GM and the coach — had the impression they had accomplished something meaningful. They hadn’t. That playoff berth was fool’s gold, an undeserved reward that left the organization in denial about some of its greatest flaws. The Bears can’t settle for that kind of existence.
With Rodgers still in the driver’s seat in Green Bay, the Packers will continue to challenge the Bears at a high level. And it’s the kind of challenge Poles seems to covet. Don’t forget, he’s coming from a franchise in Kansas City that has played on conference championship Sunday in four consecutive seasons while reaching the Super Bowl twice and winning it once.
Poles knows what a championship football team looks like. Great football teams want a high bar to clear. In that way, Rodgers’ presence remains beneficial.
Kane: I see your point — to a point.
Success against a Rodgers-led Packers team would be more meaningful and satisfying than beating the Jordan Love-led Packers. It would provide the Bears a more accurate measuring stick of where they stand.
But I also think the Bears and their fans would enjoy a win over the Packers no matter how it came. And Bears fans might find it hard to appreciate the high bar Rodgers sets if they have to watch him accomplish his goal of winning another Super Bowl with the Packers.
One thing we definitely agree on: Rodgers’ return makes life more difficult for the Bears. And much more interesting too.
Miami Dolphins sign two exclusive rights free agents
The Miami Dolphins retained two youngsters who contributed significantly in all three phases of the game last season.
Miami extended one-year contracts to tailback Salvon Ahmed and cornerback Elijah Campbell, who were both exclusive right free agents this offseason, committing to pay each $895,000 if they make it out of training camp and on to the 53-man roster next season.
Ahmed, who shined as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020, rushing for 319 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 75 carries, gained 149 rushing yards on 54 carries last season, and caught 12 passes for 117 yards.
Campbell, who the Dolphins got off of the waiver wire in September, contributed two special teams tackles in the seven games he played before being placed on injury reserve in late November because of a toe injury he suffered in a game.
Before the injury Campbell had emerged as one of the Dolphins’ top gunners, handling punt coverage responsibilities. He was playing ahead of cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, the team’s 2020 first-round pick.
Ahmed and Campbell were the only two exclusive right players on Miami’s roster, but the Dolphins have six restricted free agents they must make a decision on before the NFL’s new league year begins on March 16.
Cornerback Nik Needham and Jamal Perry, receiver Preston Williams, linebacker Sam Eguavoen, safety Sheldrick Redwine and tailback Patrick Laird will all learn their status with the team in the coming days based on what tender — if any — the Dolphins place on them.
A restricted free agent is a player with three NFL seasons and an expiring contract. Restricted free agents can negotiate with any interested teams, just as unrestricted free agents can, but their original teams can tender RFAs with qualifying offers from three tiers. All the tenders give the original teams the ability to match any contract offer before losing a player and some carry draft-pick compensation if a player signs elsewhere.
A tender is a one-year commitment, and its salary is based on the level of tender given to these restricted free agents.
A first-round tender is worth roughly $5.5 million. A second-round tender is worth $3.9 million and a right of first refusal tender is worth $2.4 million.
Needham, who has started 22 games the past three seasons, contributing 171 tackles, six interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble, is the only restricted free agent the Dolphins are expected to tender. But there’s a strong possibility that Miami could re-sign the other free agents at any point after March 16.
The deadline for restricted free agents to sign their offer sheets is April 22, and April 27 is the deadline for the players current team to exercise their right of first refusal to restricted free agent.
Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis public school teachers hit the picket lines on Tuesday, saying they are fighting to ensure the “safe and stable schools our students deserve” and for better wages for the lowest-paid support professionals.
For many families of the 29,000 students in one of Minnesota’s largest school districts, an extended walkout by the nearly 3,300 teachers could mean a return to the struggles of balancing work and child care that they have faced throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Molly Dengler, co-president of the parent-teacher association at a Spanish immersion elementary school in downtown Minneapolis, said the PTA is using WhatsApp to inform parents, connect them with child care and help them organize learning groups.
They’re all hoping for a short strike, said Dengler, who has a first-grade son.
“We all have real jobs,” she said. For many families, “maybe today they could call out of work, but it’s not sustainable to keep calling out of work.”
No talks were scheduled.
Union leaders said district officials would not compromise on wages, especially a “living wage” for education support professionals, as well as caps on class sizes and more mental health services for students.
“We are on strike for safe and stable schools, we’re on strike for systemic change, we’re on strike for our students, the future of our city and the future of Minneapolis public schools,” Greta Callahan, president of the teachers’ chapter of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, said outside a middle school where more than 100 union members and supporters picketed in freezing weather.
The average annual salary for Minneapolis teachers is more than $71,000. The union says that puts them among the lower-paid districts in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. A main union demand is a starting salary of $35,000 for education support professionals, compared with the current $24,000, which union officials say is essential to hire and retain people of color.
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said students and parents across the county have relied on school nurses, support staff and educators to create “as normal a situation as possible” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“How do you attract Black and brown teachers if you don’t pay a living wage?” Weingarten said.
Minneapolis administrators have cited a $26 million budget shortfall for next year that they say would be $97 million without one-time federal funding. The district says it lost 3,000 students during the pandemic, leading to reduced state aid.
According to the Association of Metropolitan School Districts, Twin Cities-area districts face a combined shortfall of more than $230 million for the 2022-23 school year. It cited the costs of special education and English learner programs, and the failure of state funding to keep pace with inflation.
In the St. Paul district, with about 34,000 students, teachers and administrators reached a tentative agreement late Monday to avert a strike. The teachers union said the agreement would raise pay, maintain caps on class sizes and increase mental health supports.
The Minneapolis district advised parents to arrange child care, and said bagged breakfasts and lunches would be available for pickup at schools.
Suzanna and Bryan Altman plan to sign up their third-grade daughter, Annette, for a day camp that offers classes and activities in science and technology. The Altmans, who both work in technology, made it through remote school days of Annette’s first- and second-grade years because they worked from home and set up a mini pod with another family. They consider themselves lucky to have “a lot of resources available to us,” including willing grandmothers.
Mark Spurlin, who has 6-year-old twins in kindergarten at the same Sapnish immersion school as Dengler, said it could be a challenge to get through an indefinite strike. Day care would cost him and his wife, Megan, about $50 to $60 a day per boy.
“I could take a leave of absence, which would be unpaid, to stay home with the boys, but that would be difficult to do,” said Spurlin, a teacher at a suburban high school who was home with COVID-19 when the strike began.
Spurlin, who is Black, said his first teaching job was with the Minneapolis district but that he was laid off a few years ago amid budget cuts. He said the district needs to figure out how to keep teachers of color while dealing with current seniority rules that disproportionately affect them.
“Minneapolis has a problem. And Minneapolis Public Schools has an issue. And if there needs to be a strike to deal with them, I totally understand,” Spurlin said. “But we’re also just a small family unit that just — we want to support, we’re there — but we also have to do a lot of things to make it work.”
Associated Press writer Doug Glass contributed to this report.
This story has been updated to correct the last name of the president of the teachers’ chapter of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers to Callahan, instead of Cunningham, and to note that the union’s news conference was held outside a middle school, not an elementary school.
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities arrested six teenagers accused of shooting into a group that had gathered outside an Iowa high school, killing a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounding two teenage girls, police said Tuesday.
The suspects are each charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the Monday afternoon shooting on the grounds of East High School, near Des Moines’ downtown, about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) from the Capitol. Police said gunshots fired outside the school came from several shooters from multiple vehicles.
Police named the suspects as Octavio Lopez, 17; Henry Valladares-Amaya, 17; Manuel Buezo, 16; Romero Perdomo, 16; Alex Perdomo, 15; and Nyang Chamdual, 14. All are from Des Moines and the school district didn’t identify any as attending East.
Police identified the 15-year-old killed as Jose David Lopez, of Des Moines.
Lopez, who was not a student at the school, was the intended target of the drive-by shooting, police said. The other two shot are females, 16 and 18, who both attend East and were among a group standing with Lopez when they were inadvertently shot, police said. Police had not released the surviving victims’ names by Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the 16-year-old girl remained hospitalized Tuesday in serious condition, while the 18-year-old remained hospitalized in critical condition.
“While this incident occurred outside of a school, it could have occurred in any one of our neighborhoods,” police said. “The school is where the suspects found their target.”
Police said search warrants were conducted at five Des Moines homes and six vehicles in the hours after the shooting. Investigators seized six guns during those searches, police said.
According to court documents, neighborhood camera footage captured the shooting. It showed a group of five teens gathered near a curb when three vehicles passed by and then returned, with people inside firing multiple shots at the group.
Surveillance footage also showed vehicles matching the description from the shooting site departing another site and then returning soon after the shooting. The footage showed individuals that took part in the shooting, according to court documents.
Investigators recovered about 20 spent shell casings at the shooting site and found another 15 in the vehicles that police said were used in the shooting.
On the day of the shooting, calls started pouring in around 2:50 p.m. Monday, shortly before classes were scheduled to dismiss for the day, police spokesman, Sgt. Paul Parizek said.
The district said in a news release that the school was immediately put into lockdown and students were kept inside while police investigated. They were dismissed around 3:30 p.m. after law enforcement gave an all clear.
Principal Jill Versteeg described what happened as “everyone’s worst nightmare” and urged parents to “hug your students and love them.”
Officials had already suspended classes districtwide Tuesday so juniors could take the ACT college admissions test. The ACT exams and parent-teacher conferences were canceled Tuesday at East High School. The district also was making grief counselors available.
Superintendent Thomas Ahart said school shootings have “become too common” and said that “real change to gun laws and access would go a long way to help us.”
“Our staff and students,” he said, “are forced to train for these incidents and the trauma associated with the repeated drills and incidents will remain with them for years to come. It’s unfortunate that our state and our country have become a place where firearms are far too easily accessible.”
A motive was not immediately known.
Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert went to the school after the shooting and expressed frustration at the violence.
“Unfortunately what happened here today was just another pointless tragedy in our community,” Wingert told TV station WOI-TV. “People using firearms to settle their differences.”
Police said it was the fourth homicide in Des Moines this year.
This report includes contributions from Heather Hollingsworth, reporting from Mission, Kansas. Beck reported from Omaha, Nebraska.
