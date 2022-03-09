News
Clear skies for Wednesday, with high temps in the 50s
ST. LOUIS – It will be mostly cloudy and cold Wednesday morning. In the afternoon we’ll see mostly sunny and mild temperatures, with highs in the 50’s.
Tomorrow will be dry, with increasing clouds. The next winter system will move in late Thursday night, with rain and snow, a chance of some freezing rain, then more snow by Friday morning.
The snow will last most of the day on Friday. Accumulations are expected to be around 1-2”. Overall it will be a very dry weekend. It will be cold on Saturday, with highs in the 30’s and much warmer on Sunday with high temperatrues near 60.
The secret to the best cornbread? Masa harina
LOS ANGELES — One afternoon, as I was preparing a Southern meal for friends coming over for dinner, I realized I had forgotten to make the cornbread. But since I keep all the ingredients on hand at all times, I knew I wouldn’t have a problem quickly baking a round. However, as I searched through my pantry, I saw that I had no cornmeal left, but in its place on the shelf, a lone bag of masa harina. “Corn for corn,” I thought and decided to use it to make my cornbread.
The recipe — my grandmother’s, which I have made countless times in my life — made with masa harina produced a cornbread that was distinctly different from what I was used to but was equally delicious. It had a much more pronounced corn flavor and was softer. It was one of those small experiments that turned out to be a much bigger deal in hindsight — the happenstance of its creation opened my mind to what cornbread could be.
Masa harina in cornbread isn’t new, but it’s still not as common as I think it should be. But to understand the ingredient’s brilliance in this application, we first must define what it is and isn’t. Typically, the cornmeal you and I buy in grocery stores is made with dried corn that is ground to varying degrees of coarseness. It is usually made with dent corn, a variety of “field corn” that is covered in a hard starch exterior covering a soft starch center. (Polenta, a coarse ground cornmeal, is made with flint corn, which is mostly hard starch throughout.)
Masa harina, however, is made by first soaking the corn kernels in an alkaline solution like slaked lime or lye, which dissolves the hard outer shell and leaves behind the soft starch center. This center is then ground fine and dried to produce the masa harina. The soaking step makes the corn more easily digestible but it also has the added benefit of making the corn taste more, well, corny.
Masa harina’s softer and finer texture is precisely why it’s suited for making doughs for tortillas and tamales. But it also serves to make an even more tender Southern-style cornbread when used in place of coarse cornmeal. That I was using locally produced heirloom masa harina — from Masienda, located in West Los Angeles — surely didn’t hurt; it produced such a fantastic, mind-changing flavor.
At the same time as this revelation, my partner and I were battling — as is our perennial predilection — over whether to add sugar to cornbread. I grew up in a household that didn’t use it, and our cornbread was flatter and had a crunchy bottom. My partner, however, grew up with Jiffy cornbread mix and, thus, prefers a sweeter, cakier texture.
If you’re from the South, you may know that the sweet-versus-unsweet cornbread debate is drawn almost exclusively along racial lines. In her award-winning 2017 Charlotte Observer article “Why does sugar in cornbread divide races in the South?,” author Kathleen Purvis writes:
“Until early in the 20th century, Southern cornmeal was made with sweeter white corn and it was water-ground. When industrial milling came along, that changed. The steel-roller mills used yellow corn that was harvested before it was ripe, so it had less sugar. They eliminated the germ so [the corn] kept longer, but it had less corn flavor. And they ground it finer. You had to add a little flour to help it rise and sugar to add flavor.”
Purvis goes on to posit that because this new yellow cornmeal was cheaper than that made with white corn, “Black cooks who had little money may have changed their cornbread to match the cornmeal they could afford.”
On the opposite end of the spectrum, when using masa harina instead of cornmeal in my cornbread, I noticed a distinct corn-sweetness that I had never tasted in regular American cornmeal before — and I wanted more of it. So, I indulged my partner’s wishes and added a spoonful of sugar to my next batch of cornbread, then a second spoonful the next time, and on and on until I landed at the perfect amount for my recipe.
The sweetness made the cornbread taste corn-ier, just like the masa harina. And so what began as a happy accident produced a cross-cultural bread that offered me a chance to learn from it the more I worked on it. In my often-jaded mind when it comes to cooking, it was refreshing to have my previously held notions of my most nostalgic food get broken apart and built back up even better than before.
MASA HARINA CORNBREAD
Time: 45 minutes
Yields: Serves 8
This cornbread recipe is pretty classic, save for the use of masa harina instead of cornmeal, which gives the bread a more tender texture and corn-forward flavor. Regular granulated sugar is used to sweeten the cornbread, but feel free to use honey, maple syrup or even light brown sugar instead. The amount called for is not so large that the alternative sweeteners will affect it dramatically beyond a slightly darker color once baked.
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing and serving
- 106 grams (3/4 cup) all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 155 grams (1 1/4 cups) masa harina
- 52 grams (1/4 cup) granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 2 cups whole milk
- 2 large eggs
1. Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-inch round or 8-inch square cake pan with butter and flour.
2. Meanwhile, whisk together the flour, masa harina, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. In another bowl, whisk together the melted butter, milk and eggs until smooth. Pour the liquid ingredients over the dry ingredients, and stir until just combined (do not try to remove all the lumps from the batter).
3. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Place the pan in the oven and bake until golden brown at the edges and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes.
4. Remove the pan from the oven and let the cornbread cool for 10 minutes. Invert the cornbread and remove it from the pan or cut into wedges and serve from the pan. Serve with more butter melted over the top of each wedge.
High gas prices mean increase in Metro riders, possible decrease in truckers
ST. LOUIS — It’s what everyone is talking about right now — gas prices.
For those who fuel up their semi-trucks out of their own pocket, the prices can be overwhelming. Abdi Jama is a truck driver based out of Ohio. He stopped in Madison, Illinois, on Tuesday and filled up his semi-truck for $5.15 per gallon.
“A lot of people aren’t working right now because of this,” Jama said.
It’s a price he said he has never seen in his six years in the industry. He’s an independent truck driver, which means he doesn’t have a company that is footing the bill for fuel. Instead, it’s coming directly out of his income.
“When you’re paying it for yourself, it’s really hard to make a living,” Marty Dupont said, who’s been in the trucking industry for about 40 years.
“When we first started it was less than gasoline,” Dupont continued. “The company has to eat that, and it’s not easy, people wonder why freight prices go up.”
Dupont has been with the same company for 23 years. He said he’s fortunate that the company pays for his fuel but empathizes with those who are on their own.
The national average price for a gallon of gas is at a record level of $4.17. In Missouri, it’s $3.73 — and Illinois is at $4.42, according to AAA. More locally, East St. Louis’ average is $4.28 and St. Louis’ average is $3.82.
“Metro’s a really good option right now,” said Taulby Roach, the president and CEO of Bi-State Development.
For those who don’t want to put the money in their gas tank, they aren’t alone. Roach said it’s expecting an increase in riders due to the high gas prices.
“We’re at a level right now, right about $4 a gallon where we’re going to see impacts on Metro,” said Roach. “We’ll get increases in ridership and look we’re looking forward to it.”
In 2008, it also saw an increase in riders. Roach said despite most of their busses running on diesel, they aren’t yet impacted by the higher fuel prices.
“We have a hedge fund program so we’ve bought most of our gas for next year in advance,” Roach said. He said this means they won’t transfer high fuel costs onto customers.
AAA said drivers will continue to see the pinch at the pump as long as crude oil prices rise due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
Fish fry season: Have your own at home with these recipes
In other places, the transformation from winter to spring is noted by the bloom of the first crocus or the arrival of the first robin.
Around these parts, spring is heralded by the battering and frying of the first fish.
With spring comes Lent, and with Lent comes fish fries. It is an annual ritual as sacred and as inviolate as Spring Training.
RELATED: Here’s our annual list of St. Paul-area fish fries
But as much as we love supporting all of the local churches, Elks clubs, and American Legion and VFW posts, you don’t actually have to go to them to have delicious fried fish. You can make your own fish fry at home.
It’s easy and it’s fun. Your house may smell like the kitchen of a fish-and-chips restaurant, but it’s easy and fun.
I fried up what is technically called a mess of fish, with all the fixings (which are technically called fixin’s). It tasted like a Friday night at Our Lady, Star of the Sea.
Fish fry fish comes battered and fried, breaded and fried, and baked. I battered and breaded mine, but I did not bake it because it is a fish fry, not a fish bake. I understand the difference in calories, but that’s not the point.
The fish-fry fish that is battered and fried is usually going to be cod, though the technique also works with any number of other types of firm, white-flesh fish: haddock, pollock, halibut or even striped bass.
But cod is cheap and plentiful, which makes it the ideal fish for a fry.
The problem with battered fish is the batter. Under the wrong circumstances, it can be too thick and even bready. So I turned to the writings of J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, who is either a science-minded food writer or a food-minded science writer. As I’d hoped, he had a couple of suggestions for making batter that is as light as air.
And you do that by filling it with air, or at least carbon dioxide. He slowly mixes beer into this batter, which traps little bubbles of carbon dioxide in it. If you don’t want beer, soda water will do the same trick.
He also keeps the beer (or soda water) ice cold, because colder liquid holds carbonation better. I put my beer in a bowl of ice water for an hour before cooking to make it as cold as possible. In addition, I mixed the cold beer with ice water, instead of regular water, because colder liquid also keeps gluten from forming — and gluten makes the batter thick.
It took just a little more effort than the unfussy way of frying battered fish, but I think it was worth it. My fish was as good as anything I’ve ever had at a fish-and-chips restaurant or my nearest VFW hall.
Breading is easier, of course, so I also breaded some catfish fillets. I did this two ways, once after first soaking them in milk and once without the soak.
Common wisdom holds that the milk makes catfish taste less fishy, and, in this case, the common wisdom is correct. I highly recommend soaking your catfish in milk, and it won’t even add any time to your cooking process. Simply put the catfish in the milk when you begin to heat the oil, and you’ll be fine.
I used hot oil for the side dishes, too.
There is a simple but effective trick to making french fries that are delicately crisp on the outside and creamy smooth inside: Fry them twice.
It’s as simple as that. The first time, fry your hand-cut fries at 325 degrees for a few minutes. That basically cooks the fries all the way through, though the texture is soft. Then, fry them again at 375 degrees for just a couple of minutes. This step cooks the outside again until it becomes crispy without overcooking the interior.
With a liberal sprinkling of salt, the fries will be some of the best you’ve ever had.
Good fish fries, though, don’t limit themselves to French fries. The best fish fries also offer hush puppies.
Hush puppies are one of those great American dishes: cornmeal with a bit of onion, moistened with buttermilk and fried in oil. Nothing else is quite like them.
The ones I made were lighter than most, probably because the batter is made with both baking powder and baking soda. They puffed up enchantingly when they hit the hot oil, and they quickly cooked into golden balls of delicious fried cornmeal.
The french fries looked at them with envy.
The natural condiment with fried fish is tartar sauce; nothing else gives a satisfyingly sharp pop of contrasting creaminess to fried fish. You can buy it in a jar, and it will be fine. You can make it yourself, and it will be fabulous.
It’s actually a complex little sauce — complex in flavors, I mean. Mayonnaise is enlivened with minced shallot and emboldened with the addition of capers and chopped cornichons. Parsley adds a rounding note, sugar mellows the vinegar from the cornichons, and salt and pepper season it to perfection.
It all comes together in a matter of minutes, yet it makes your carefully fried fish taste even better.
Of course, a fish isn’t a fish fry unless there is also coleslaw. Without coleslaw, it isn’t a fish fry, it’s just some fried fish.
I made a batch that emphasizes the cabbage, not the mayo. But the other ingredients (carrots, caraway, mustard, vinegar and sugar) also keep the cabbage from tasting too cabbagy.
It was just the way I like it. If you want more mayo, by all means add more mayo.
After all, it’s your fish fry.
BEER-BATTERED FRIED COD
Yield: 4 servings
Adapted from “The Food Lab” by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt
- 4 cups peanut or vegetable oil
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, divided
- 1/2 cup cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- Salt
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 3/4 cup light-flavored beer (such as Budweiser) or soda water, ice cold
- 3/4 cup ice water
- 1 pound cod fillet, cut into 4 (4-ounce) pieces
Note: To keep the beer or soda water extra-cold, put a refrigerated can or bottle in a large bowl of ice water 1 hour before using.
1. Heat the oil to 350 degrees in a large wok or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Meanwhile, whisk together 1 cup of the flour, the cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, 2 teaspoons salt and paprika in a large bowl. Combine the beer and 3/4 cup ice water in a small bowl.
2. Add the remaining 1/2 cup flour to another large bowl. Toss the fish pieces in the flour until evenly coated. Transfer to a wire rack set on a rimmed baking sheet.
3. Slowly add the beer mixture to the flour-cornstarch mixture, whisking just until batter has the texture of thick paint (you may not need all of the beer). The batter should leave a trail if you drip it back into the bowl off the whisk. Do not overmix; a few small lumps are OK.
4. Transfer the fish to the batter and turn to coat. Pick up one piece of cod from one edge, allowing excess batter to drip back into the bowl. Quickly dip it into the bowl of flour and turn to coat both sides, and then carefully transfer it to the hot oil, lowering it in slowly to prevent splashes. Repeat for all 4 pieces. Cook, moving the fish occasionally with a wire-mesh spider or long fork, flipping the fish halfway through cooking, until the cod is golden brown and crisp on all sides, about 8 minutes.
5. Transfer the fish to a paper-towel-lined plate and season immediately with salt. Serve with tartar sauce.
Per serving: 352 calories; 14 g fat; 11 g saturated fat; 53 mg cholesterol; 20 g protein; 34 g carbohydrate; 1 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 1,010 mg sodium; 123 mg calcium
BREADED CATFISH
Yield: 2 to 4 servings
Recipe by Daniel Neman
- 1 pound catfish fillets
- 1 cup milk
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- 1/2 cup cornmeal
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- Pinch cayenne pepper
1. Pour milk into a bowl and soak catfish while you heat 1 1/2 inches of oil in a large skillet to 375 degrees. Meanwhile, mix together cornmeal, salt, pepper and cayenne on a plate or in a bowl. When oil is at the proper temperature, remove 1 or 2 fillets from bowl, depending on size of your skillet. Dredge through cornmeal mixture and gently lower into hot oil.
2. Fry, flipping once, until golden brown on both sides and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Drain on paper towels and repeat with remaining batches.
Per serving: 295 calories; 17 g fat; 12 g saturated fat; 66 mg cholesterol; 21 g protein; 14 g carbohydrate; 2 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 503 mg sodium; 55 mg calcium
CRISPY FRENCH FRIES
Yield: 4 servings
Recipe by Daniel Neman
- 2 Russet potatoes
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- Salt
1. Peel potatoes if desired, and cut into fries 1/4-inch to 3/8-inch thick, keeping the size as uniform as you can.
2. Pour at least 2 inches of oil into a large pot, and heat to 350 degrees. In batches, add potatoes; do not crowd in the pot. The oil temperature should drop to about 325 degrees. Stirring occasionally to avoid sticking, fry at 325 degrees until light brown, about 4 to 5 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon to a wire rack over a baking sheet or a plate with paper towels. Repeat with the other batches.
3. In a few minutes or up to several hours later (if potatoes are kept in the refrigerator), raise the oil temperature to 390 degrees. In batches, add potatoes; do not crowd in the pot. The oil temperature should drop to about 375 degrees. Stirring occasionally, fry at 375 degrees until golden brown and crispy, about 1 to 2 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon to a wire rack over a baking sheet or a plate with paper towels. Salt liberally, and repeat with the other batches. Serve hot.
Per serving: 200 calories; 14 g fat; 11 g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 2 g protein; 19 g carbohydrate; 1 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 587 mg sodium; 14 mg calcium
HUSH PUPPIES
Yield: 4 servings
Recipe from “Martha’s American Food” by Martha Stewart
- 1 cup yellow cornmeal
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
- 1 medium onion
- 1 large egg
- 1 cup buttermilk
- Vegetable or peanut oil, for frying (about 2 quarts)
1. Preheat oven to 200 degrees. The oven will be used to keep hush puppies warm while you are making more batches.
2. Whisk together cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cayenne. Grate onion on the large holes of a box grater into another bowl to yield 3 tablespoons, reserving juice. Add egg and buttermilk and whisk to combine, then stir into cornmeal mixture just until combined, with some lumps remaining. Batter will be as thick as a heavy pancake batter.
3. Heat 4 inches oil in a large, heavy pot or Dutch oven over high heat until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 360 degrees. Working in batches, drop batter by the tablespoon into oil. Fry, turning occasionally, until cooked through and deep brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer hush puppies to a towel-lined baking sheet in the oven while finishing the batches. Return oil to 360 degrees between batches. Serve warm.
Per serving: 370 calories; 18 g fat; 14 g saturated fat; 53 mg cholesterol; 8 g protein; 46 g carbohydrate; 5 g sugar; 3g fiber; 1,447 mg sodium; 316 mg calcium
EXTRA-TANGY TARTAR SAUCE
Yield: 8 servings
Recipe from “The Food Lab” by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 medium shallot, finely minced (about 2 tablespoons)
- 3 tablespoons capers, drained, patted dry and finely minced
- 6 to 8 cornichons, finely minced, see note
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons finely minced fresh parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- Salt
Note: Cornichons are small, vinegary French pickles. They can be found in the pickle or olive section of a supermarket. For a slightly sweeter sauce, substitute 2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish for the cornichons.
Combine the mayonnaise, shallot, capers, cornichons, sugar, parsley and pepper in a small bowl. Season to taste with salt. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before using. Tartar sauce will keep for up to 1 week in the refrigerator.
Per serving: 150 calories; 16 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 9 mg cholesterol; 1 g protein; 3 g carbohydrate; 2 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 530 mg sodium; 6 mg calcium
CREAMY NEW YORK DELI COLESLAW
Yield: 6 to 8 servings
Recipe from “The America’s Test Kitchen Family Cookbook”
- 1 head red or green cabbage (2 pounds), cored and shredded
- 1 teaspoon salt, plus more for seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds or celery seeds
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, plus more for seasoning
- 2 carrots, peeled and grated
- 1 small onion, minced
1. Toss the cabbage with 1 teaspoon salt and allow to sit in a colander for at least 1 hour or up to 4 hours. Meanwhile, toast the caraway seeds in a small skillet over medium heat until fragrant, about 3 minutes.
2. Rinse the cabbage, then pat thoroughly dry with paper towels. Whisk the toasted caraway seeds, mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, sugar and 1/4 teaspoon pepper together in a bowl large enough to hold the salad. Add the cabbage, carrots and onion, and toss. Chill for at least 1 hour before serving. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Per serving (based on 8): 195 calories; 14 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 8 mg cholesterol; 3 g protein; 16 g carbohydrate; 9 g sugar; 6 g fiber; 578 mg sodium; 96 mg calcium
