Dua Lipa mines classic disco and Europop during high-energy Target Center concert

British pop star Dua Lipa hit Target Center on Tuesday night on a tour in support of her sophomore album “Future Nostalgia.”

In front of a Minneapolis crowd of more than 14,000, the 26-year-old more than delivered on both promises of the record’s title. The nostalgia comes through in Lipa’s songs, which largely exist in the ’70s disco/’80s Europop realm, with some modern production techniques on top of it all.

That was clear from the start of the show, when Lipa introduced the song “Physical” — which cheekily quotes the line “let’s get physical” from Olivia Newton-John’s 1981 smash — with an ’80s aerobics-themed video that introduced her 10 dancers, two of whom whizzed around on roller skates.

And, well, the show itself felt both nostalgic and futuristic. The massive production offered nods to the past (“Levitating” sounds plucked from “Confessions On a Dance Floor”-era Madonna, “Break My Heart” echoed early Lady Gaga) and the forthcoming (assuming one day humans will square dance on Mars like in “Love Again”) through a dizzying and dazzling array of special effects, razor-sharp choreography and Lipa’s array of costume changes, including a stunning black Thierry Mugler catsuit reminiscent of Cher’s headline-grabbing outfit from her “If I Could Turn Back Time” video.

Lipa’s sound may be a throwback, but her set list was most certainly not. She’s been a massive star abroad since 2015 and her U.S. career took off two years later. But Tuesday night, she performed all 11 songs from “Future Nostalgia,” “Fever” (a duet with Belgian singer Angele from the French version of the album), “We’re Good” (from the deluxe version of the record) and “Cold Heart” (her most recent hit, a collaboration with none other than Sir Elton John).

Just a few older tracks made the cut, including “Be the One” (her European breakthrough), “New Rules” (her stateside breakthrough) and “One Kiss,” perhaps the globe’s biggest summer of 2018 hit.

It’s a gutsy move, especially as Lipa is playing the largest venues of her career on this tour. But she exuded true star confidence Tuesday night, in both her husky vocals and slinky moves. For sure, the show was full of highlights, including the blissful one-two punch of “Electricity” and a rousing, extended version of “Levitating” that saw Lipa hovering over the arena floor, surrounded by stars and planets hanging from above.

It’s clear Lipa is positioning herself in the Madonna/Gaga universe as far more than just another pop star. She’s not there yet, but Tuesday’s epic concert suggested she’s got what it takes to get there.