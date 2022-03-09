News
Dua Lipa mines classic disco and Europop during high-energy Target Center concert
British pop star Dua Lipa hit Target Center on Tuesday night on a tour in support of her sophomore album “Future Nostalgia.”
In front of a Minneapolis crowd of more than 14,000, the 26-year-old more than delivered on both promises of the record’s title. The nostalgia comes through in Lipa’s songs, which largely exist in the ’70s disco/’80s Europop realm, with some modern production techniques on top of it all.
That was clear from the start of the show, when Lipa introduced the song “Physical” — which cheekily quotes the line “let’s get physical” from Olivia Newton-John’s 1981 smash — with an ’80s aerobics-themed video that introduced her 10 dancers, two of whom whizzed around on roller skates.
And, well, the show itself felt both nostalgic and futuristic. The massive production offered nods to the past (“Levitating” sounds plucked from “Confessions On a Dance Floor”-era Madonna, “Break My Heart” echoed early Lady Gaga) and the forthcoming (assuming one day humans will square dance on Mars like in “Love Again”) through a dizzying and dazzling array of special effects, razor-sharp choreography and Lipa’s array of costume changes, including a stunning black Thierry Mugler catsuit reminiscent of Cher’s headline-grabbing outfit from her “If I Could Turn Back Time” video.
Lipa’s sound may be a throwback, but her set list was most certainly not. She’s been a massive star abroad since 2015 and her U.S. career took off two years later. But Tuesday night, she performed all 11 songs from “Future Nostalgia,” “Fever” (a duet with Belgian singer Angele from the French version of the album), “We’re Good” (from the deluxe version of the record) and “Cold Heart” (her most recent hit, a collaboration with none other than Sir Elton John).
Just a few older tracks made the cut, including “Be the One” (her European breakthrough), “New Rules” (her stateside breakthrough) and “One Kiss,” perhaps the globe’s biggest summer of 2018 hit.
It’s a gutsy move, especially as Lipa is playing the largest venues of her career on this tour. But she exuded true star confidence Tuesday night, in both her husky vocals and slinky moves. For sure, the show was full of highlights, including the blissful one-two punch of “Electricity” and a rousing, extended version of “Levitating” that saw Lipa hovering over the arena floor, surrounded by stars and planets hanging from above.
It’s clear Lipa is positioning herself in the Madonna/Gaga universe as far more than just another pop star. She’s not there yet, but Tuesday’s epic concert suggested she’s got what it takes to get there.
News
MLB, union bargain past midnight to salvage 162-game season
By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiators for locked-out players and Major League Baseball bargained past midnight for the second time in a week, and Commissioner Rob Manfred’s Tuesday deadline to reach a deal preserving a 162-game season passed with no announcement.
There was no word from Manfred of additional canceled games as the lockout entered its 98th day. The sides were exchanging numbers on the key economic issues of the luxury tax, the amount of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and minimum salaries.
Union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer and general counsel Ian Penny headed a bargaining team that met in the morning at MLB’s office across the street from Radio City Music Hall.
About three hours later, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, Executive Vice President Morgan Sword and Senior Vice President Pat Houlihan made the three-block walk for a 20-minute visit to the union’s office overlooking Rockefeller Center that ended shortly before 2:30 p.m.
The sides continued speaking later in the day by telephone from their separate offices. In addition to exchanging numbers, MLB pushed for its long-held goal of an international amateur draft.
Yet, it remained unclear whether this more intensive phase of talks would lead to an agreement or yet another breakdown in oft-strained negotiations that have dragged on for nearly a year.
About 16 1/2 hours of bargaining in Jupiter, Florida, that began Feb. 28 and ended at 2:30 a.m. the following morning produced progress but led only to an angry breakdown in talks the following afternoon, when Manfred announced the first two series for each team during the season had been canceled.
While it appears there is no chance opening day could take place as scheduled March 31, MLB told the union that Tuesday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow a modified 162-game schedule, along with full salary and service time needed to reach free agency for players.
MLB on Tuesday offered a tax threshold starting at $230 million and rising to $242 million, a person familiar with the proposal said, confirming a move first reported by The Athletic. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no public statements were authorized, said management’s proposal contained tougher penalties at a higher payroll level than in the expired agreement.
The union began the week at $238 million for this year, rising to $263 million in 2026.
The union entered Monday asking for an $80 million bonus pool for this year and MLB was at $30 million. MLB offered a $700,000 minimum salary and the union asked for $725,000.
There were greater differences in the final four seasons of the proposed five-year deal. The union’s proposed figure for 2026 was $263 million at the start of the week.
___
More AP MLB: and
News
Kyllo holds off challenge in West Lakeland Township Board election
West Lakeland Town Board Chairman Dan Kyllo survived a challenge in Tuesday’s township election, defeating township resident Nathan Aamot.
Kyllo, who has served on the board since 2005, received 436 votes; Aamot received 368 votes. There was one write-in vote.
Aamot until January served as the president of Citizens Opposed to Municipal Water. He said he became interested in township politics in 2020 when he learned of plans to retrofit a municipal water system into the township. The municipal water system was recommended by the state because of pollution concerns and would have been paid for through settlement money the township obtained from 3M Co. to deal with perfluorochemicals found in drinking water in Washington County; state officials ultimately decided to move forward with individual “point of entry” treatment systems for the houses in the township.
In May Township, town board supervisor John Pazlar received 29 votes in an uncontested race. There are 2,167 registered voters in the township.
Residents attending the annual meeting in May Township also approved a 1.75 percent increase in the township’s 2023 levy to $980,920 and voted to continue the gopher bounty at $1.50 per pair of front paws. Last year, for the first time in township history, township officials did not pay out any bounty money, Town Clerk Linda Tibbetts said.
News
Man, 60, charged with fatally beating girlfriend in north-central Minnesota home
A 60-year-old man was charged with killing his 66-year-old girlfriend Sunday at their north-central Minnesota home.
Harold Wassather was charged by the Morrison County attorney’s office with second-degree murder, Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen announced in a news release Tuesday.
About 9:40 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a person stating he received a phone call from his friend, later identified as Wassather, who indicated he killed his girlfriend.
The sheriff’s office and the Motley Police Department responded to a house. At the home, law enforcement authorities found Wassather and detained him while authorities conducted a search. Law enforcement authorities discovered a dead woman, identified as Christine Nygard, inside the house. Authorities took Wassather into custody and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responded to assist with the investigation.
Nygard and Wassather were in a relationship and lived together at the residence, the sheriff’s office said.
Nygard’s body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The autopsy determined her cause of death as blunt-force head and chest trauma and the manner of death was ruled homicide.
Larsen said because the investigation is ongoing, he would make no further comments.
Dua Lipa mines classic disco and Europop during high-energy Target Center concert
MLB, union bargain past midnight to salvage 162-game season
Kyllo holds off challenge in West Lakeland Township Board election
Man, 60, charged with fatally beating girlfriend in north-central Minnesota home
Video shows rockslide crashing into Jefferson County apartment
Truth may be stranger than the ‘The Thing About Pam’ TV series
St. Louis County Council aims for compromise on $210M convention center expansion
Wild get their swagger back with 5-2 win over Rangers
Joplin police officer killed, 2 others injured after shooting
McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News1 week ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing