Duluth street taqueria to open new spot in St. Paul
After traveling around Mexico and tasting tacos at more than 150 street taquerias, Chef Rob Giuliani, a Twin Cities restaurant scene native, is taking all that he’s learned and bringing it to downtown St. Paul.
Giuliani is taking Tacos Tacos Tacos, originally a one-year Duluth-based restaurant experiment, 150 miles south, with plans in the works to expand throughout the metro area within the next year and add a food truck to the budding authentic taco empire.
The taco joint will open this summer and function as a quick-service eatery seven days a week. The spot is a former Jimmy John’s within walking distance of the Xcel Energy Center, and Giuliani plans to extend hours for concerts, games and other high-volume events.
Tacos Tacos Tacos intends to stay true to the integrity of street taquerias in Mexico. What a patron will find on Giuliani’s menu is what they’ll find if they head south of the border: tacos al pastor, slow simmered beef tacos, nopales, homemade tortillas (eventually), classic taco toppings (cilantro, white onion and lime wedges) and not a chicken or fish taco in sight.
The order-and-go concept, Giuliani said, paired well with pandemic protocols. When Giuliani opened the Duluth Tacos Tacos Tacos location in March 2021, the operation went so well that it garnered statewide acclaim. “When people found out that we were holding true to a traditional taqueria, that really resonated with them,” Giuliani explained, “even though some people are like, ‘Why don’t you have chicken?’ Well, because that’s not something a taqueria offers. We want to be true.”
Another thing? Your tacos will be made as speedy as possible, and that’s a promise. “If making a taco takes you more than four minutes, that’s slow,” Giuliani said. Giuliani recalls traveling through Mexico as a kid and witnessing street tacos made before his eyes. There was an interactive element to watching tacos come together in front of him that he wants to recreate in his taco spots.
“If we can say that we’re part of showing people authentic Mexican food, then we’re happy to be a part of that,” Giuliani said.
Expect more Tacos Tacos Tacos locations to pop up soon, and spot the food truck roaming around Minnesota this summer.
Tacos Tacos Tacos
- Hours: 11 a.m.–11 p.m., seven days a week (extended hours on select days)
- Address: 241 W. 7th St., St. Paul
- On the web: taqueriamn.com
Clear skies for Wednesday, with high temps in the 50s
ST. LOUIS – It will be mostly cloudy and cold Wednesday morning. In the afternoon we’ll see mostly sunny and mild temperatures, with highs in the 50’s.
Tomorrow will be dry, with increasing clouds. The next winter system will move in late Thursday night, with rain and snow, a chance of some freezing rain, then more snow by Friday morning.
The snow will last most of the day on Friday. Accumulations are expected to be around 1-2”. Overall it will be a very dry weekend. It will be cold on Saturday, with highs in the 30’s and much warmer on Sunday with high temperatrues near 60.
The secret to the best cornbread? Masa harina
LOS ANGELES — One afternoon, as I was preparing a Southern meal for friends coming over for dinner, I realized I had forgotten to make the cornbread. But since I keep all the ingredients on hand at all times, I knew I wouldn’t have a problem quickly baking a round. However, as I searched through my pantry, I saw that I had no cornmeal left, but in its place on the shelf, a lone bag of masa harina. “Corn for corn,” I thought and decided to use it to make my cornbread.
The recipe — my grandmother’s, which I have made countless times in my life — made with masa harina produced a cornbread that was distinctly different from what I was used to but was equally delicious. It had a much more pronounced corn flavor and was softer. It was one of those small experiments that turned out to be a much bigger deal in hindsight — the happenstance of its creation opened my mind to what cornbread could be.
Masa harina in cornbread isn’t new, but it’s still not as common as I think it should be. But to understand the ingredient’s brilliance in this application, we first must define what it is and isn’t. Typically, the cornmeal you and I buy in grocery stores is made with dried corn that is ground to varying degrees of coarseness. It is usually made with dent corn, a variety of “field corn” that is covered in a hard starch exterior covering a soft starch center. (Polenta, a coarse ground cornmeal, is made with flint corn, which is mostly hard starch throughout.)
Masa harina, however, is made by first soaking the corn kernels in an alkaline solution like slaked lime or lye, which dissolves the hard outer shell and leaves behind the soft starch center. This center is then ground fine and dried to produce the masa harina. The soaking step makes the corn more easily digestible but it also has the added benefit of making the corn taste more, well, corny.
Masa harina’s softer and finer texture is precisely why it’s suited for making doughs for tortillas and tamales. But it also serves to make an even more tender Southern-style cornbread when used in place of coarse cornmeal. That I was using locally produced heirloom masa harina — from Masienda, located in West Los Angeles — surely didn’t hurt; it produced such a fantastic, mind-changing flavor.
At the same time as this revelation, my partner and I were battling — as is our perennial predilection — over whether to add sugar to cornbread. I grew up in a household that didn’t use it, and our cornbread was flatter and had a crunchy bottom. My partner, however, grew up with Jiffy cornbread mix and, thus, prefers a sweeter, cakier texture.
If you’re from the South, you may know that the sweet-versus-unsweet cornbread debate is drawn almost exclusively along racial lines. In her award-winning 2017 Charlotte Observer article “Why does sugar in cornbread divide races in the South?,” author Kathleen Purvis writes:
“Until early in the 20th century, Southern cornmeal was made with sweeter white corn and it was water-ground. When industrial milling came along, that changed. The steel-roller mills used yellow corn that was harvested before it was ripe, so it had less sugar. They eliminated the germ so [the corn] kept longer, but it had less corn flavor. And they ground it finer. You had to add a little flour to help it rise and sugar to add flavor.”
Purvis goes on to posit that because this new yellow cornmeal was cheaper than that made with white corn, “Black cooks who had little money may have changed their cornbread to match the cornmeal they could afford.”
On the opposite end of the spectrum, when using masa harina instead of cornmeal in my cornbread, I noticed a distinct corn-sweetness that I had never tasted in regular American cornmeal before — and I wanted more of it. So, I indulged my partner’s wishes and added a spoonful of sugar to my next batch of cornbread, then a second spoonful the next time, and on and on until I landed at the perfect amount for my recipe.
The sweetness made the cornbread taste corn-ier, just like the masa harina. And so what began as a happy accident produced a cross-cultural bread that offered me a chance to learn from it the more I worked on it. In my often-jaded mind when it comes to cooking, it was refreshing to have my previously held notions of my most nostalgic food get broken apart and built back up even better than before.
MASA HARINA CORNBREAD
Time: 45 minutes
Yields: Serves 8
This cornbread recipe is pretty classic, save for the use of masa harina instead of cornmeal, which gives the bread a more tender texture and corn-forward flavor. Regular granulated sugar is used to sweeten the cornbread, but feel free to use honey, maple syrup or even light brown sugar instead. The amount called for is not so large that the alternative sweeteners will affect it dramatically beyond a slightly darker color once baked.
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing and serving
- 106 grams (3/4 cup) all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 155 grams (1 1/4 cups) masa harina
- 52 grams (1/4 cup) granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 2 cups whole milk
- 2 large eggs
1. Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-inch round or 8-inch square cake pan with butter and flour.
2. Meanwhile, whisk together the flour, masa harina, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. In another bowl, whisk together the melted butter, milk and eggs until smooth. Pour the liquid ingredients over the dry ingredients, and stir until just combined (do not try to remove all the lumps from the batter).
3. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Place the pan in the oven and bake until golden brown at the edges and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes.
4. Remove the pan from the oven and let the cornbread cool for 10 minutes. Invert the cornbread and remove it from the pan or cut into wedges and serve from the pan. Serve with more butter melted over the top of each wedge.
High gas prices mean increase in Metro riders, possible decrease in truckers
ST. LOUIS — It’s what everyone is talking about right now — gas prices.
For those who fuel up their semi-trucks out of their own pocket, the prices can be overwhelming. Abdi Jama is a truck driver based out of Ohio. He stopped in Madison, Illinois, on Tuesday and filled up his semi-truck for $5.15 per gallon.
“A lot of people aren’t working right now because of this,” Jama said.
It’s a price he said he has never seen in his six years in the industry. He’s an independent truck driver, which means he doesn’t have a company that is footing the bill for fuel. Instead, it’s coming directly out of his income.
“When you’re paying it for yourself, it’s really hard to make a living,” Marty Dupont said, who’s been in the trucking industry for about 40 years.
“When we first started it was less than gasoline,” Dupont continued. “The company has to eat that, and it’s not easy, people wonder why freight prices go up.”
Dupont has been with the same company for 23 years. He said he’s fortunate that the company pays for his fuel but empathizes with those who are on their own.
The national average price for a gallon of gas is at a record level of $4.17. In Missouri, it’s $3.73 — and Illinois is at $4.42, according to AAA. More locally, East St. Louis’ average is $4.28 and St. Louis’ average is $3.82.
“Metro’s a really good option right now,” said Taulby Roach, the president and CEO of Bi-State Development.
For those who don’t want to put the money in their gas tank, they aren’t alone. Roach said it’s expecting an increase in riders due to the high gas prices.
“We’re at a level right now, right about $4 a gallon where we’re going to see impacts on Metro,” said Roach. “We’ll get increases in ridership and look we’re looking forward to it.”
In 2008, it also saw an increase in riders. Roach said despite most of their busses running on diesel, they aren’t yet impacted by the higher fuel prices.
“We have a hedge fund program so we’ve bought most of our gas for next year in advance,” Roach said. He said this means they won’t transfer high fuel costs onto customers.
AAA said drivers will continue to see the pinch at the pump as long as crude oil prices rise due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
