Fallen Missouri officer honored in Joplin press conference

JOPLIN, Mo. — A press conference Wednesday morning shed more light on Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting which resulted in the death of an officer, the gunman, and the injuries of two other officers.

Gretchen Bolander was live from Joplin City Hall to share the latest information on the fatal shooting.

The confrontation began around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon near 4th and Range Line, where officers initially responded to a disturbance. Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, but he shot two officers and fled in a stolen patrol car.

The suspect then wrecked the patrol car near 9th and Connecticut and fled on foot, firing at officers and injuring one.

Responding officers fired at the suspect and struck him – ending the pursuit.

The suspect, now identified as, 40-year-old Anthony Felix, of Joplin died.

JPD Corporal Ben Cooper has been identified as the officer who died. Cpl. Cooper leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

