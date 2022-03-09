News
Fallen Missouri officer honored in Joplin press conference
JOPLIN, Mo. — A press conference Wednesday morning shed more light on Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting which resulted in the death of an officer, the gunman, and the injuries of two other officers.
Gretchen Bolander was live from Joplin City Hall to share the latest information on the fatal shooting.
The confrontation began around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon near 4th and Range Line, where officers initially responded to a disturbance. Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, but he shot two officers and fled in a stolen patrol car.
The suspect then wrecked the patrol car near 9th and Connecticut and fled on foot, firing at officers and injuring one.
Responding officers fired at the suspect and struck him – ending the pursuit.
The suspect, now identified as, 40-year-old Anthony Felix, of Joplin died.
JPD Corporal Ben Cooper has been identified as the officer who died. Cpl. Cooper leaves behind a wife and two daughters.
Snow sweeps across Missouri this week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri is expecting another round of winter weather this week. The snow is expected to start falling across northwestern parts of the state tonight and move southeast. It should be in the St. Louis area by Friday morning.
The heaviest snow is expected across central, northeast, and southeast Missouri and west-central Illinois. Northwestern Missouri may see 4-8 inches of snow. This may make some roads difficult to drive on.
Meteorologist Linh Truong reports that the winter system is expected to move into the St. Louis area late Thursday night. The wintery mix may include some freezing rain, then snow by Friday morning. She says that the snow will last most of the day on Friday. Accumulations could be around 1-2 inches.
The winter precipitation may slow Thursday evening and Friday morning’s rush hours.
Slick roads are always an issue for heavy traffic in the major metropolitan areas. The National Weather Service recommends slowing down while driving and giving snowplows plenty of room to work.
We are expecting a dry weekend. It will be cold on Saturday with highs in the 30s and much warmer on Sunday with high temps near 60.
Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.
Russian Cyber Attacks in Ukraine Are Delaying SpaceX’s Mars Rocket
In the past two weeks, SpaceX has been sending free Starlink terminals to Ukraine, at the request of its government, to help the country maintain internet connectionafter the Russian invasion. An initial shipment of Starlink devices arrived in Ukraine on Feb. 28. Since then, they have apparently become a potential target for Russian cyber hackers, according to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. And the company is so busy dealing with the issue that it has to delay the maiden flight of Starship, the spaceship designed to transport humans to the Moon and Mars, Musk said.
In a series of tweets on March 4 and March 5, Musk said some Starlink terminals near conflict areas in Ukraine were experiencing signal jamming for several hours at a time and company had reprioritized resources to addressing the problem. As a result, he said he is anticipating slight delays in Starship and the second-generation Starlink satellites, which are expected to be launched by a Starship rocket.
Some Starlink terminals near conflict areas were being jammed for several hours at a time. Our latest software update bypasses the jamming.
Am curious to see what’s next!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022
SpaceX reprioritized to cyber defense & overcoming signal jamming.
Will cause slight delays in Starship & Starlink V2.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022
The latest Starship prototype is awaiting its first orbital test flight at a launch pad in Boca Chica, Texas, pending the Federal Aviation Administration’s completion of an environmental review.
The nature of the attacks on Starlink are still unknown
Musk didn’t elaborate on the nature of Starlink’s service disruption in Ukraine or what kind of cyberattack it was exposed to. SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a press inquiry.
Signal jamming can be a sign of a denial-of-service (DoS) cyberattack, which is accomplished by flooding a target network with traffic until the target cannot respond or simply crashes, thus blocking access of legitimate users, explains Tim Redfearn, an information technology and cybersecurity manager at ADS Inc., a Virginia-based military equipment supplier.
“Because the Starlink internet service is provided from satellites, Russians don’t have the ability to shut it down unless they hack or disrupt the service,” Redfearn said.
On Feb. 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine, a Viasat satellite that provides broadband service in Ukraine and other parts of Europe, was hacked, causing signal loss across Europe. German and French officials said last week the cyberattack could be related to Russia.
A similar scheme could be happening to Starlink. In a tweet on March 3, Musk advised Starlink users in Ukraine to exercise caution because Starlink “is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high.”
It’s unclear how many Starlink terminals are active in Ukraine and who are using them. A photo tweeted by Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s digital transformation minister, on Feb. 28 suggested that the initial shipment contained dozens of terminals.
Viking Mississippi cruise ship touches water for first time
HOUMA, La. (AP) — Viking’s highly-anticipated Mississippi River cruises between New Orleans and St. Paul, Minnesota, are a step closer to reality.
The company celebrated the “float out” of its new 386-guest Viking Mississippi ship on Monday at Edison Chouest Offshore’s LaShip shipyard in Houma, Louisiana, beginning its final stage of construction, the company said in a news release.
“It is a proud moment that this new ship has met an American waterway for the first time,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking. “Our guests have long wanted to sail the Mississippi River with Viking, and we very much look forward to welcoming them on board this summer.”
The ship is set to debut in June, bringing more than 7,500 guests to the river and more than 17,600 during the first full sailing season in 2023, company officials said.
Currently scheduled ports of call on Viking’s Mississippi River itineraries include seven states: Louisiana (Baton Rouge, Darrow, New Orleans and St. Francisville); Mississippi (Natchez and Vicksburg); Tennessee (Memphis); Missouri (Hannibal, St. Louis); Iowa (Burlington, Dubuque and Davenport); Wisconsin (La Crosse); and Minnesota (Red Wing, St. Paul).
