Gas lines may be more at risk than ever with record digging in St. Charles County

O’FALLON, Mo. – In O’Fallon, Missouri—the scene of last week’s home explosion—there’s been almost as much digging by utility companies so far this year as we’d normally see in one full year.

City of O’Fallon Communications Director Tom Drabelle looked up the numbers for us.

“I knew we were high. I didn’t realize we were that high,” he said.

Drabelle said they’re on pace to issue about 1,300 excavation permits this year when they usually average under 300.

The reason? Broadband.

“We have three companies right now that are trying to put broadband in this area. St. Charles County, and actually Lincoln County, really are somewhat behind some of the other areas around the country,” Drabelle said.

It was broadband digging that led to the home explosion on March 1. Missouri has a safety net to prevent this – Missouri One Call. Anyone who digs must call to have utilities marked before digging.

Missouri One Call reports to FOX 2 that calls have increased every year lately, from 985,028 in 2019 to 1,104,807 calls in 2021. That’s a 12% increase over two years.

Those are the people doing the right thing by calling, as required by law. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office goes after those who don’t.

We pulled the latest available reports from the attorney general’s Pipeline Safety Unit, finding the office entered 51 settlement agreements with companies that violated the Missouri Underground Facility Safety and Damage Prevention Act. The office is currently compiling for FOX 2 a list of lawsuits its recently filed against companies accused of dangerous digging.

O’Fallon can’t stop someone from digging. According to a newly released Missouri House report on broadband development, the state is behind 32 other states when it comes to broadband service. That means local regulators are focused on tracking the work and monitoring that it’s cleaned up.

“So far we haven’t had to hire more staff, but if it were to continue like this moving forward, it would certainly be something we would have to look at,” Drabelle said.

There’s more on this issue we’re looking into here in the Fox Files, including training for those who are digging on behalf of a broadband company. Missouri currently has no requirements for an excavator – no required training and no required licensing.