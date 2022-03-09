News
‘Guaranteed income’ among St. Louis mayor’s priorities for $500 M in COVID funds
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The American Rescue Plan will send over $500 million to St. Louis, and city officials are still working on how to use the windfall. The Housing, Urban Development, and Zoning Committee met this morning to discuss the distribution of the funds.
Mayor Tishaura O. Jones is also outlining her priorities for the money. Some of her proposals include a Guaranteed Basic Income pilot for St. Louis families, addressing vacant buildings, early childhood education, and more.
“We are pleased the Committee recognized the mayor’s concerns regarding the $249 million yet to hit the City’s bank account and the need for community input. We have made our priorities clear for $40 million this spring, which includes Direct Cash Assistance/a Guaranteed Basic Income pilot, an American with Disabilities Act transition plan, addressing vacancy, and much more,” writes a spokesman for the mayor’s office. “We will see what the Committee proposes on Thursday and assess from that point.”
St. Louis City and County are also working to divvy up the $790 million settlement from the Rams. No decision has been made yet. But, elected officials are hoping to do something transformational for the region.
The mayor’s letter
The mayor’s office sent this letter to the Housing, Urban Development & Zoning committee early this morning:
To the Members of the Housing, Urban Development, and Zoning Committee, The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reverse decades of disinvestment in St. Louis communities, helping us build a city that is fairer and more prosperous across racial lines and zip codes.
Already through the first round of funding, nearly 300 youth have been served through an ARPA-funded basketball program, the City has deployed incentives to lift our COVID-19 vaccination rate, more than 7,000 St. Louis families have received direct payments to help put food on the table, and that’s just the start.
Whether it’s the first installment of ARPA funding or redistricting, community engagement is essential to produce the best result. In early January, my office met with President Reed’s to discuss how we best use the rest of the funding we currently have in the bank to support St. Louis families – nearly $109 million, $69.5 million of which has already been allocated by the Board in the capital bill in line with the Capital Committee’s recommendations. Since my office was not consulted prior to last week’s Housing, Urban Development, and Zoning (HUDZ) Committee, I wanted to ensure my administration’s position on the next installment of ARPA funding is clear.
My office’s discussions with President Reed’s staff to this point have not addressed the $249 million still on its way to St. Louis, expected to hit the City’s bank account in the coming months. Last week, Chairman Boyd stressed the need to begin appropriating this yet-to-arrive funding immediately. This is concerning; public input for such a significant allocation has been almost nonexistent, and City departments are assessing their budgets to ensure that ARPA funds amplify the impact of their budget priorities to build a strong foundation for a successful St. Louis well beyond 2026.
The Board will be rushing to make a more than $240 million critical appropriation right up to the end of the current legislative session without necessary input and a comprehensive vetting of proposals. As such, I encourage the Board to focus on the nearly $40 million funds currently in the bank as emphasized in my office’s discussions with President Reed’s staff.
My priorities for this funding include:
- Direct Cash Assistance, or a similar Guaranteed Basic Income pilot for St. Louis families;
- An American with Disabilities Act transition plan to put St. Louis on the path to better accessibility and equity;
- Infrastructure improvements in North St. Louis to prime neighborhoods surrounding the future National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for further growth;
- Early childhood education to help families return to the workforce;
- Support for our Department of Health so they can continue their critical work to protect St. Louisans from COVID-19;
- Building stabilization, maintenance, deconstruction and demolition to address vacancy and combat blight;
- Traffic calming and street paving to protect people driving, walking, or biking;
- Support for our arts institutions and neighborhood placemaking.
St. Louis has until 2024 to appropriate and 2026 to spend these federal funds, and we are
spending current appropriated funds as quickly as we can in line with US Treasury regulations, city processes, and guidelines set out by the Board of Aldermen. As St.
Louisans look to us to seize this incredible opportunity for our city, my administration will
work with City departments to solicit input on appropriations. I am also ready to work
together to stand up public town halls and hearings to listen to the public’s priorities for the next tranche of ARPA funds, similar to the public input process currently underway in St. Louis County. Doing so will help St. Louis set priorities and develop a strategy to leverage public dollars for maximum impact, especially as we aim to reverse decades of
disinvestment in North St. Louis.
We must govern with an open ear to St. Louis residents and with an eye to maximizing the impact of this funding. Throwing together a proposal for funding with no further public input and no input from our City’s departments does not honor those principles. Until then, based on the concerns outlined above, I cannot support an appropriation of hundreds of millions of dollars at this time.
Sincerely,
Tishaura O. Jones
Mayor, City of St. Louis
Cc: Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed
News
Russell Wilson will be traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos for a package of picks and players
The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a massive haul of draft picks and players, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the blockbuster trade, which is pending Wilson passing a physical, can’t become official until the new league year starts March 16.
The Broncos were seen as the front-runner for Aaron Rodgers before the two-time reigning MVP agreed to stay with the Green Bay Packers as the highest-paid player in NFL history. Then the Broncos landed a Super Bowl-winning quarterback anyway — and one who’s five years younger than Rodgers, 38.
NFL Network reported the Seahawks agreed to send Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-rounder, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.
In Wilson, the Broncos finally have a worthy successor to Peyton Manning, who retired six years ago. Since then, the Broncos have churned through 10 starting quarterbacks, including a different starter in each of the last five season openers.
Wilson started 149 regular-season games and 16 playoff games before suffering a fractured middle finger on his right hand and missing three games last season, when he went 6-8. The Seahawks finished 7-10, the only losing season in Wilson’s tenure.
He helped the Seahawks to their only Super Bowl title with a 43-8 thumping of Manning and the Broncos in the 2013 season.
AP’s Rob Maaddi and Tim Booth contributed.
News
St. Louis police union upset after officer cited in alderman stop
ST. LOUIS–There’s more fallout from a February traffic stop involving a St. Louis alderman that has parties on both sides calling for an apology.
The St. Louis Police Officer’s Association Tuesday said the officer who pulled over St. Louis Alderman Joe Vaccaro on February 10 on Interstate 44 near Jefferson Avenue has been cited for employee misconduct, citing uncivil treatment.
Vaccaro has complained that the officer was rude during the stop, and didn’t have a mask on. The officer is heard on bodycam video instructing Vaccaro, who got out of his vehicle after it stopped, to get back inside for the safety of both parties. Vaccaro was unable to immediately produce proof of insurance and was ticketed. The officer is later seen on video explaining how to go to court to have the ticket thrown out.
Vaccaro claimed that St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden offered to have the tickets fixed; Hayden said last week that he did have the power to do it, but didn’t. He also said in a news conference that he defended the officer’s actions and called on Vaccaro to apologize for his behavior.
An internal affairs investigation may be ongoing.
A police spokesperson declined to comment on personnel matters Tuesday.
“No matter the outcome of the IAD investigation, this allegation will permanently stain the police officer’s employment history. Meanwhile, the city politician whose obnoxious behavior caused the incident escapes without any accountability,” Jay Schroeder, President of the St. Louis Police Officers Association said in a statement. “I call on the SLMPD to immediately stop this investigation, exonerate the officer and remove any reference of it from his employment file.”
News
1st trial in Capitol riot ends in conviction on all counts
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and COLLEEN LONG
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man was convicted on Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first trial among hundreds of cases arising from last year’s riot.
A jury also convicted Guy Wesley Reffitt of obstructing Congress’ joint session to certify the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, of interfering with police officers who were guarding the Capitol and of threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement after the attack. Jurors deliberated about three hours and convicted him on all counts.
The verdict could be a bellwether for many other Capitol riot cases. It could give Justice Department prosecutors more leverage in plea negotiations and discourage other defendants from gambling on trials of their own.
Reffitt, 49, of Wylie, Texas, didn’t testify at his trial, which started last Wednesday. He showed little visible reaction to the verdict, but his face was covered by a mask.
Outside court, his wife Nicole said the verdict was “against all American people. You’re going to be convicted on your First Amendment rights. All Americans should be wary. This fight has just begun.”
She said her husband was being used as an example by the government. “You are all in danger,” she said.
During the trial’s closing arguments on Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Risa Berkower told jurors that Reffitt drove to Washington, D.C., intending to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Reffitt proudly “lit the fire” that allowed others in a mob to overwhelm Capitol police officers near the Senate doors, the prosecutor said.
Reffitt was not accused of entering the Capitol building. Defense attorney William Welch said there is no evidence that Reffitt damaged property, used force or physically harmed anybody.
The defense lawyer urged jurors to acquit Reffitt of all charges but one: He said they should convict him of a misdemeanor charge that he entered and remained in a restricted area.
Reffitt faced a total of five counts: obstruction of an official proceeding, being unlawfully present on Capitol grounds while armed with a firearm, transporting firearms during a civil disorder, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and obstruction of justice.
He will be sentenced June 8. He could receive 20 years in prison on the top charge alone, but he’s likely to face far less time behind bars. Other rioters have pleaded guilty; the longest sentence so far is five years and three months for Robert Palmer, a Florida man who pleaded guilty to attacking police officers at the Capitol.
The riot resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer. More than 100 officers were injured. Rioters caused over $1 million in damage to the Capitol.
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich presided over Reffitt’s trial. Trump nominated her in 2017.
Welch has said Reffitt worked as a rig manager and as a consultant in the petroleum industry before COVID-19 restrictions effectively shut down his business.
Jurors saw videos that captured the confrontation between a few Capitol police officers and a mob of people, including Reffitt, who approached them on the west side of the Capitol.
Reffitt was armed with a Smith & Wesson pistol in a holster on his waist, carrying zip-tie handcuffs and wearing body armor and a helmet equipped with a video camera when he advanced on police, according to prosecutors. He retreated after an officer pepper sprayed him in the face, but he waved on other rioters who ultimately breached the building, prosecutors said.
Before the crowd advanced, Reffitt used a megaphone to shout at police to step aside and to urge the mob to push forward and overtake officers. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler said Reffitt played a leadership role that day.
During last Friday’s testimony, prosecutors zoomed in on a video image of Reffitt at the Capitol. FBI Special Agent Laird Hightower said the image shows “a silvery metallic linear object” in a holster protruding from under Reffitt’s jacket as he leaned forward.
Shauni Kerkhoff, who was one of the Capitol police officers who tried to repel Reffitt, said she launched pepperballs that didn’t stop him from advancing. She testified that Reffitt appeared to be leading the crowd up stairs toward police.
Reffitt’s 19-year-old son, Jackson, testified last Thursday that his father threatened him and his sister, then 16, after he drove home from Washington. Reffitt told his children they would be traitors if they reported him to authorities and said “traitors get shot,” Jackson Reffitt recalled.
He said the threat terrified him. His younger sister, Peyton, was listed as a possible government witness but didn’t testify. She said that she would talk more later on her own time, but: “Kids should never be used against the parents.”
Jackson Reffitt used a cellphone app to secretly record his father boasting about his role in the riot. Jurors heard excerpts of that family conversation.
Jackson Reffitt initially contacted the FBI on Christmas Eve, less than two weeks before the riot, to report concerns about his father’s behavior and increasingly worrisome rhetoric. But the FBI didn’t respond until Jan. 6, after the riot erupted.
Another key witness, Rocky Hardie, said he and Reffitt were members of “Texas Three Percenters” militia group. The Three Percenters militia movement refers to the myth that only 3% of Americans fought in the Revolutionary War against the British.
Hardie drove from Texas to Washington with Reffitt. He testified that both of them were armed with holstered handguns when they attended then-President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally before the riot erupted. Reffitt also took an AR-15 rifle to Washington but left it locked up in his car, Hardie said.
Hardie said Reffitt talked about dragging lawmakers out of the Capitol and replacing them with people who would “follow the Constitution.” Hardie also said Reffitt gave him two pairs of zip-tie cuffs in case they needed to detain anybody.
Reffitt was arrested less than a week after the riot. The FBI found a handgun in a holster on a nightstand in the defendant’s bedroom when they searched his home near Dallas.
More than 750 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. Over 220 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors. and over 110 of them have been sentenced. Approximately 90 others have trial dates.
