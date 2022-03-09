How to stretch your grocery budget, and other MN resources as inflation and gas prices keep rising

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Reduction in testosterone production is one of the many problems associated with aging in men. As the primary male hormone, testosterone influences nearly all-male health concerns. It affects hair production, sexual activity, metabolism rates, bone growth, even heart functions. According to medical science, testosterone levels in men are usually stable during their early years, especially throughout their 20s. In other words, a man is in great physical shape throughout that age span. Also, his sex drive is high, his metabolism rate is stable, and his bone density is optimal. Even under harsh conditions, he exhibits his manliness without any significant health repercussions. Everything seems optimal until the age of 30. Then, testosterone production begins to decline gradually, at about 1% after 50.

Here, we reviewed the top brands in the market. Then, we compiled a list of the best testosterone boosters for men over 50. If you want to keep a healthy testosterone level, this guide is pretty helpful.

5 Best Testosterone Booster Supplements For Men In 2022

After making our top picks, we went a step further to group them into their strength categories as follows.

TestoPrime – Overall Best Testosterone Booster Supplements Testogen – Top Shelf Natural Testosterone Boosters for Lean Muscle TestoMax – Premier Male Testosterone Supplement for Muscle Gain Prime Male – Most Recommended Testosterone Boosting Supplements TestRX – Best Selling Pills To Boost Testosterone levels

#1. TestoPrime: Overall Best Testosterone Booster Supplements

TestoPrime is a product of Wolfson Berg Limited, a high-profile company in the health and fitness industry. Strongly determined to make healthy living a reality for all, the company has been at the forefront of research in the realm of supplements. Hence, all the ingredients for the brand are selected carefully from Mother Nature. With no additives, grains, gluten, or dairy constituents, the product boasts 100% safety for various diets. Clinical studies and trials have proved that it has no known side effects. It is worth mentioning that several verified users applauded the booster’s potency in enhancing mental and physical health.

According to credible reviews, TestoPrime effectively treats anxiety, mood swings, muscle building, burning of excess body fat, and more. Despite the laudable reputation of the brand, the company offers a lifetime money-back guarantee. However, users can request a repayment only after using the product for a minimum of 30 days, with no changes. This guarantee proves that the brand prioritizes the interests of its customers.

The company offers both local and international shipping. Usually, deliveries within the United States take between five and seven working days. But, international deliveries may take up to 10 or 15 business days.

Highlights

Ingredients

TestoPrime contains 12 natural ingredients: D-aspartic acid, Panax ginseng, KSM 66® Ashwagandha extract, fenugreek, green tea extract, and pomegranate extract. Also, it has vitamin D, zinc, vitamin B6, vitamin B5, garlic extract, and piperine. The D-aspartic acid and garlic extract have clinical histories of increasing testosterone levels. Also, KSM 66® ashwagandha extract, green tea extract, vitamin D, vitamin B6, and vitamin B5 help prevent T-levels decline. Pomegranate extract, Panax ginseng, and fenugreek are significant energy and stamina boosters. Piperine helps the body to absorb ingredients more efficiently. Not only do some of these ingredients increase and maintain the T-levels in the body, but they are also potent antioxidants.

FDA-approved Facilities

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has basic plant requirements that companies must meet to ensure a safe production process. The FDA fully approves all the plant facilities that TestoPrime uses in manufacturing.

Pricing and Offers

TestoPrime is available for sale both on its official website and some marketplaces online. However, all bulk purchases made directly on the company’s official website attract some discounts. So, the more bottles you buy, the less you pay per bottle.

Money-back Guarantee

As long as customers meet the terms and conditions of the company, they are eligible for a full refund on any purchase. So, if you have any reservations about the product’s potency, the money-back guarantee covers you. The only condition is to present a valid proof to the company that you have used the testosterone boosting supplement for a minimum of 30 days, without any changes. However, the company deducts money for shipping from the repayment.

Pros

High potency

Naturally-sourced ingredients

No known side effects

Discounts on bulk purchases

Money-back guarantee

FDA-approved plants

Cons

TestoPrime can be only purchased online

#2. Testogen: Top Shelf Natural Testosterone Boosters for Lean Muscle

Testogen is another brand that has been helpful for men above 18 to increase and maintain healthy testosterone levels. The brain behind the supplement, Muscle Club Limited, has over two decades of activity in the health and fitness industry. Since its establishment in 1999, it has heavily invested in field research. Our findings revealed that the company receives inputs from experts across several fields in the health sector, including nutritionists, fitness coaches, and health consultants. The idea is to provide an all-inclusive guide for their customers to stay healthy beyond taking the testosterone booster. We appreciate the brand’s holistic approach, which reflects in their choice of product ingredients.

Testogen is produced from several ingredients that have been clinically proven to boost/maintain T-levels by reducing the conversion rate of testosterone into estrogen in the body. The ingredients include D-Aspartic acid, fenugreek extract, zinc, vitamin D3, Korean red ginseng extract,and boron. In addition, there are nettle leaf extract, magnesium, vitamin B6, vitamin K1, and piperine.

The company offers free shipping globally for many of its products. Generally, the company delivers within the United Kingdom and the United States in about seven business days. Some customers even reported that they got their orders after three business days. However, customers making orders from European countries or other countries may have to wait for three to 21 business days before receiving the product. While the company often ships for free, the buyers are fully responsible for all import duties and payments to customs. Customers who are not satisfied with the potency of the booster are eligible for refunds within the first 100 days of purchase. However, the company makes deductions for shipping and other administrative charges. If you desire a testosterone booster that you can easily integrate into various diets, Testogen is the brand you should consider.

Highlights

Ingredients

All the ingredients are naturally-sourced and have clinical backups for boosting and maintaining healthy testosterone levels. The ingredient composition does more than increase your T-level. It also helps in maintaining the body’s overall health. For instance, vitamin B6, vitamin K1, vitamin D3, and zinc enhance a healthy immune system. In addition, the Korean red ginseng extract enhances sexual health by increasing libido. In other words, Testogen is a rather all-inclusive supplement for the body.

Pricing and Special Offers

As with Testogen, customers are eligible for discounts on 3 bottles and above purchases. Apart from quantity discounts, the company is also known for giving out coupon codes that enable customers to get the product at subsidized rates. You can get as high as a 20% discount on your orders with the coupon code.

Money-back Guarantee

The company has an unconditional money-back guarantee on all its products. Understandably, there are many reasons why a customer may want a refund after purchasing a product. Whatever the reason, you are eligible for full repayment on all returned purchases. All you need to do is contact the company via email within 100 days of buying the booster.

Pros

Natural ingredients only

Perfect match for various diets

FDA-approved facilities

Discounts on orders

Unconditional money-back guarantee

Cons

The recommended four-pill dosage may be inconvenient

#3. TestoMax: Premier Male Testosterone Supplement for Muscle Gain

TestoMax is manufactured by another guru in the health and fitness space – CrazyBulk. Over the years, CrazyBulk has earned far more than one would expect from a company with less than ten years of experience in the industry. TestoMax’s ingredient composition complies with all known legal requirements, apart from using only natural ingredients. Despite being an active participant in the supplement industry, the company is a renowned sponsor in the health and fitness realm. Our research revealed that the company had sponsored several sports activities. This speaks volumes about the company’s passion for all-around wellness among men.

Reviewing the testimonials of both past and current users, we concluded that TestoMax is highly effective for building muscle mass, increasing stamina, burning excess body fat, and enhancing energy levels in men. Furthermore, the supplement has properties that are healthy for managing mood changes. To get quicker results from TestoMax, we recommend that you engage in workouts or any other fitness activities. This way, you will also keep your weight under control.

The company offers free shipping globally. However, delivery durations depend on the locations of the buyers. Buyers within the United Kingdom usually receive their deliveries within the second to the fifth business day of request. Similarly, shipping to states within the US takes the same range of days. But, in rare cases, users may have to wait till the seventh day to receive their orders. International shipping to Europe takes between three and ten business days, while other countries may take 15 business days. While the company doesn’t offer any money-back guarantee, customers can return unopened bottles to the company for either an exchange or repayments.

TestoMax will make a perfect fit if you want to increase your testosterone level and burn off fats simultaneously.

Highlights

Ingredients

All ingredients are 100% natural and sourced from reliable sources. The formula is based on clinical studies and trials, composed of BioPerine, Boron, D-aspartic acid, fenugreek, red ginseng powder, magnesium oxide and nettle leaf extract. Additionally, there are vitamin B6, vitamin D3, vitamin K1, and zinc, highly potent at increasing T-levels. Furthermore, it also enhances sexual performance.

Special Offers

As we noted earlier, TestoMax doesn’t have any guarantee. However, the company offers customers to return purchased items as long as the bottle seal is intact. But, the repayment offer is valid only within the first 14 days of delivery. Also, there are discounts on bulk purchases. So, you may eventually get free bottles when you buy more. As with Testogen, customers often enjoy discounts up to 20% on coupon codes.

Pros

Naturally-sourced nutrients

Free shipping to any country

GMP-compliant plant facilities

Whooping discounts on all bulk purchases

Cons

No money-back guarantee

#4. Prime Male: Most Recommended Testosterone Boosting Supplements

Prime Male is manufactured by Roar Ambition, another top-level company in the supplement industry. The 12-ingredient combination is a product of intense clinical studies by the company’s team of health experts. We found out that the result of the clinical studies won massive credibility, and scientific journals published it. Customers across the globe have praised its effectiveness for helping older men reclaim their days of vigor, stamina, and quality sexual performance. Prime Male focuses on what the name suggests – returning the potential of your prime days.

While the company is physically present in the United States and the United Kingdom, it uses other local resources to manufacture and deliver to customers. All local and international shipping orders are processed within 24 hours. Orders within Canada and the United States are delivered using FedEx in no more than two days. However, orders shipped with USPS Priority may take up to four days. Shipping to locations like Hawaii and Puerto Rico takes between five and ten days after processing.

International shipping takes longer. However, a significant determinant is the delivery service you’re patronizing. USPS International delivers to the United Kingdom in no more than two business days and between five and 15 business days to Canada. Orders from other European countries are delivered within six days. Deliveries to other countries often take between five and 15 business days.

Highlights

Ingredients

Prime Male is made from D-Aspartic acid calcium chelate, black pepper, boron, Korean red ginseng/ Panax ginseng, luteolin, magnesium, Ashwagandha extract, and nettle root. In addition, there is vitamin B6, vitamin D3, vitamin K2, and zinc. These all have been combined in optimal and healthy proportions, convenient even for those on special diets. D-Aspartic acid and zinc enhance testosterone production in the testes. Panax ginseng improves sexual health by boosting libido and overall sexual performance. Similarly, the balanced content of vitamin B6, vitamin D3, and vitamin K2 help to treat lower testosterone levels issues in men. Also, boron prevents drops in T-levels.

Overall Health Booster

Men over 50 are at high risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and even prostate cancer. Prime Male increases T-levels, boosts energy and enhances sexual performance. Also, it motivates the body’s potential to slow down aging processes. Clinically, the booster is proven to be effective in lowering blood pressure, maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, enhancing prostate health, and improving cognition. Prime Male will be a good fit for anyone managing these conditions. Eventually, you get more than healthy T-levels from this product.

Repayment

At the time of writing this review, Prime Male does not offer any money-back guarantee. However, the company allows its customers to return their orders within seven days of delivery. Once the bottle is unopened, you are entitled to full repayment, excluding shipping costs. All you need to do is send a mail to the company’s customer support.

Pros

Naturally-sourced ingredients

Can return unopened bottles within seven days of delivery

Highly potent

Aids overall health

Relatively fast shipping

Cons

No guarantee

#5. TestRX: Best Selling Pills To Boost Testosterone levels

Manufactured in the United States, TestRX is a widely accepted brand in the health and fitness industry for boosting testosterone levels naturally. It has proven properties for enjoying an old age full of strength and vigor. From the results of clinical trials and customers’ reviews, the booster has several edge-cutting benefits. These include muscle mass building, energy enhancement, and the provision of nutrients the body requires to produce more testosterone.

TestoRX is produced by a team of health experts at a cGMP-approved facility. As proof of safety and transparency, the company provides a Certificate of Freshness to interested customers.

The product comes with a money-back guarantee within 67 days of delivery. This guarantee enables customers to receive full repayment if they are not satisfied with the effects of the product. So, as a new user, you can buy two bottles, use them for 60 days and check for their potency. If the potency does not satisfy your needs, you are eligible to return the two used containers to the company. The company will refund your money, however, excluding shipping charges. Even if you bought more than two bottles of the supplement in your first order, the money-back guarantee covers unused items too. You can also return these to the company and get a full refund.

Orders from the continental United States take two to three working days to deliver through express shipping. However, those via regular mail may take up to seven days. At worst, they may take ten days. Deliveries to North America may take longer but usually don’t exceed two weeks. For orders outside the United States, the buyers handle all import duties and customs charges within their countries.

Highlight

Ingredients

The main ingredients are zinc monomethionine aspartate, fenugreek seed extract, vitamin D3, vitamin K2, and vitamin D6. Additionally, there are magnesium, zinc monomethionine, and D-Aspartic acid. All of these are naturally sourced and have been clinically proven to increase T-levels and aid the body’s overall health.

Benefits

TestRX enhances muscle growth, helps in weight loss, increases libido, and aids oxygen flow within the body system. Best of all, it rises and keeps testosterone levels healthy even at old age.

Money-back Guarantee

The company’s 67-day money-back guarantee preserves buyers’ interest. So far, if you contact the company in no more than 67 days after receiving your order, you are entitled to full repayment.

Pros

cGMP-approved production plant

Money-back guarantee

All ingredients are natural

All-day customer support

Pretty fast deliveries

Cons

Free shipping is not for all products

How We Made The List of Top Testosterone Booster Pills

We started our selection process by identifying the significant brands in the market. These were advertised on social platforms, televisions, and in nutrition shops. Of course, we first ended up with a long list. Next, we reviewed it, considering mainly FDA approvals and how many of the brands comply with their certified Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). Then, we drew up some strict conditions we held against each supplement. Our criteria were brand reputation, ingredient composition, customer satisfaction, and pricing. Let’s look at how each factor played out in the process.

What We Looked For In These Testosterone Boosting Supplements

Brand Reputation

Often, brand reputation gives insight into a brand’s performance over the years. It tells how the product is faring in the market. In reviewing how reputable the brands were, we sought answers to questions like – “For how long does it exist?” and “How well has it grown over the years?” You can’t afford to play trial-and-error with your health, hoping a supplement will do all that the producer claims it would. We considered the length of operation critical. We determined a standard of five years or more. These brands showed gradual and diligent improvement of their products. Also, they had respectful customer care that took users’ opinions seriously. Thus, we removed all brands below five years of active operation in the industry.

Ingredients

We know some manufacturers use ingredients without due clinically-supervised field research and trials. So, we conducted a background study on the companies behind the ingredient composition. Also, we went further to confirm the ingredients passed through requisite clinical trials. We were quick to remove all brands without clinical studies and trials reports. In addition, we also prioritized the source of the ingredients. Like any other supplement, testosterone supplements are healthier if they are made of natural ingredients. This testosterone production method prevents serious side effects and does not risk users’ health. We found out that some companies use additives in production as we expected. Removing these companies from our list helped us reduce the number of brands to a great extent.

Customer Satisfaction

Customer satisfaction is one of the surest ways to judge how effective a product is. That said, every manufacturer will attempt to sweet-talk their way into making more sales, even if it takes manipulating fake customer reviews. Unfortunately, there are a lot of scams online. If you see b,threerands promising something too good to be true, it probably is. Knowing this, we were careful to consider only the reviews by verified supplements users.

Pricing

We know that not everybody can afford the price tags on some testosterone supplement brand. Besides, the fact that some supplements are relatively cheap does not mean they won’t work. Brands that have built reputations over the years often cost more than the upcoming ones. So, we found a good balance between price and quality. We included supplements that keep high standards but are still affordable to various budgets.

Only five brands made it through the rigorous screening – TestoPrime, Testogen, TestoMax, Prime Male, and TestRX.

Testosterone Supplements: Buying Guide

We can vouch for all the brands’ safety and potency in this review. However, if you wish to do further research on your own, here are a few things we recommend you to check.

Confirm Your Health Status

If you’re having symptoms like mood changes, low sexual performance, or reduced energy level doesn’t have to mean your testosterone levels are low. Several other medical conditions are associated with those symptoms. Besides, even if you have declined T-levels, make sure these are not consequences of any underlying health conditions. So, before buying any booster or supplement, we recommend you to do a proper medical checkup. Explain the symptoms you’re having to a doctor and how long they’ve been on. In most cases, you will go through some laboratory screenings. This way, you’ll know if anything is wrong and have medical experts to advise you.

Review the Ingredients

Use our brand review as a guide and check the ingredients composition of the products. Every top-quality brand breaks down its ingredients composition and their respective benefits. Make some background check on the health benefits and possible side effects. Since you already have medical results showing any nutrient deficiency in your body, you can easily tell what brand will be a good fit. However, every potent testosterone booster must contain D-Aspartic acid, ginseng, fenugreek, vitamin D, zinc, and magnesium.

Confirm the Product is Safe For You

Just because a brand works well for Mr. A doesn’t mean it’d do the same for Mr. B. We all react to medications differently. Instead of playing hard and miss with your health, we recommend you to confirm the side effects of a testosterone booster brand before placing an order. Make sure you are not allergic to any ingredients. Also, if you have any underlying health conditions or follow a special diet, you need to double-check if the supplement is adequate for you. More so, you’ll be taking the testosterone supplement for a long time. If you are not a professional in the health sector, the best way to get your facts straight is to consult a medical professional.

Guarantee

Since you are reviewing the products independently, you can mix things up. Thus, your best bet is to patronize brands with a return policy/ money-back guarantee. If for any reason you wish to return your orders, you will be sure that your money is not lost. Once you return the product within the specified guarantee period, you’ll receive a full repayment from the company. The guarantee protects you as a buyer, and it proves a brand’s credibility. Testosterone supplement manufacturers with outstanding reputations prioritize customer satisfaction.

Testimonials of Current/ Past Users

When you turn the green light on after reviewing ingredients, safety, and return policy, you should consider what verified customers say. They have firsthand experience with the product’s potency, side effects, shipping, and customer service. From their reviews, you can tell the possible benefits and loopholes of the brand. Plus, you can confirm it’s potentially safe for you. Nevertheless, ensure the reviews are from verified users only. There have been reports of some brands manipulating their way into having good reviews.

FAQs about Natural Testosterone Booster

How can I be sure my symptoms are low- testosterone-related?

Since other health conditions have similar symptoms, we know it can be tricky to determine low testosterone levels. First of all, consider your age group. While few cases of low testosterone levels have been reported among men in their 20s, it is more prominent among people above 30. Also, think about what your sex life is like. If your urge for sex is declining fast, there is a possibility that your testosterone level is low. Most cases of low T-levels often go hand in hand with cardiovascular disorders, weight gain, depression, unstable mood, and even blood sugar conditions. To avoid guesswork, consult your doctor. They will refer you to the laboratory to undergo some tests in most cases.

Unless you are a health worker, you won’t know how to interpret the results. Medically, anything from 8 to 31 nmol/L is considered healthy for men under 50. You can also ask your doctor about the medical implications of your T-level on your age.

If there is a significant drop and the symptoms become apparent, use a testosterone booster for a while and see any improvements. However, we recommend you consult a medical professional first.

How can I tell that a testosterone booster is safe for me?

Before taking any medication, whether a natural supplement or common over-the-counter drugs, you must ensure they are safe for you. We can vouch for all our picks in this review. However, check the ingredients if you want to try out other brands. Consider their source, percentage, health benefits, and adverse reactions.

You should also study the production facilities. See if they are GMP or FDA-compliant. Although the FDA does not regulate testosterone boosters and other supplements, they have plant requirements that companies should meet to ensure a safe production process. Some mushroom brands are not compliant, so we advise you to confirm this.

In addition, check out the clinical laboratory results (especially those from third-party laboratories) and the reports of the clinical trials. These documents will give you an idea of the possible side effects of the booster. Most importantly, check what current customers are saying about the product. A proper review of a brand’s reputation in the market often gives insights into a brand’s reliability.

Can a testosterone booster increase my T-levels beyond the normal range?

There have been several reports of high testosterone levels in men after supplementation, so this is an honest concern. Besides, men with high testosterone levels are prone to chronic cardiovascular illnesses, liver conditions, and low sperm count.

However, most cases have been traced to a lack of adherence to the recommended dosage. Do not exceed the dosage in the instructions. If you miss a dose, do not take it together with the next one. Also, learn to take timely breaks. As you take the supplement, you should watch your T-level. You may need to take a break till it declines.

Look out for symptoms like insomnia, excessive urge for sex, constant headaches, hyperactivity, swollen feet, or acne. These might be related to excess testosterone. Consult your medical professional if you notice any.

How long can I use testosterone supplements?

Since the brands we reviewed use natural ingredients, you should not fear adverse reactions. All the supplements in this review have little or no side effects. Nevertheless, one of the cons of taking a health booster for long is that the body may develop resistance. When this happens, it is only a matter of time before you start feeling weak again.

So, we will not recommend taking them for as long as you like. After taking the supplement for about 30 days, take a break for a week, especially if the drop is marginal. However, long breaks may cause your testosterone level to go too low again. If you can maintain a balance, you should not have any problems. Also, remember not to take above the recommended dose.

Are the ingredients of testosterone supplements legal?

At the time of this review, all the ingredients of our picks are legal in the U.S. However, countries have different restrictions on substances, even natural ones. So, if you’re not a US resident, you may need to confirm your country’s local regulations.

What else can I do to keep a healthy testosterone level?

Apart from taking natural supplements, ensure you rest well. Avoid stress, and if possible, keep your sleep hours between 7 and 8 hours daily. Enough sleep helps the body to revitalize and recover energy lost. Also, watch your diet. Eat healthy meals (mainly proteins and carbs), consume fresh fruits, and avoid processed foods. Occasionally, take minerals and vitamins supplements. It is also important to exercise often. Exercising will enhance your overall health and help your body absorb testosterone supplements better.

Wrap Up: How to Increase Testosterone Levels Quickly?

We created a detailed article on testosterone levels and the best testosterone boosters on the market. We hope that now you have a firm grasp of what testosterone is and how it influences your manliness. As we said, drops in T-levels are most common among those over 40. Some symptoms include irritability, fatigue, low sperm count, and a reduced sex drive. However, having some of these symptoms does not mean your testosterone levels are low. Other health conditions show similar symptoms. The best way to determine your is to consult a medical professional. They will recommend some laboratory tests that can determine health conditions. It will also help if they diagnose any underlying conditions too.

You can take any testosterone supplements in this review with your doctor’s permission. Nevertheless, if you want to try out other brands, ensure you follow our buying guide carefully. When researching the brand yourself, consider five essential factors: your health status, review of ingredients, supplement safety, company’s satisfaction guarantee, and what the customers are saying. If you are above 50, we strongly advise that you keep a sharp eye and follow your testosterone level. Finally, it is vital not to exceed the recommended dosage, exercise well, and eat healthily. Regardless of what supplement you choose, your lifestyle will determine your health and well-being in the long run.