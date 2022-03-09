News
Illinois woman sentenced for stealing $120K in Social Security benefits
URBANA, Ill. – A woman in northern Illinois was sentenced Monday to more than a year in federal prison for obtaining more than $120,000 in Social Security benefits via fraud.
Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Central Illinois said Sharrie McInnis was claiming Title II Child-in-Care benefits for a grandchild that was not actually in her care. Those benefits totaled $22,849.
McInnis, 49, pleaded guilty to a one-county indictment in October 2021. She had faced up to 10 years in federal prison for her crime.
At the sentencing hearing, a U.S. District Court judge learned McInnis also received additional improper Social Security benefits under other titles, totaling $98,701.74.
The judge sentenced McInnis to 14 in prison and three years of probation. She must also repay full restitution to the Social Security Administration.
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
By VADIM GHIRDA and YURAS KARMANAU
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol and wounded at least 17 people, Ukrainian officials said, amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn.
The ground shook more than a mile away when a series of blasts slammed into the Mariupol complex, blowing out windows and ripping away much of the front of one building. Police and soldiers rushed to scene to evacuate victims, carrying out a heavily pregnant and bleeding woman on a stretcher.
Another woman wailed as she clutched her child. In the courtyard, mangled cars burned, and a blast crater went at least two stories deep.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter that there were “people, children under the wreckage” and called the strike an “atrocity.” Video shared by Zelenskyy showed cheerfully painted hallways strewn with twisted metal.
“There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenseless,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held “to account for his terrible crimes.”
Authorities, meanwhile, announced new cease-fires Wednesday morning to allow thousands of civilians to escape from bombarded towns around Kyiv as well as the southern cities of Mariupol, Enerhodar and Volnovakha, Izyum in the east and Sumy in the northeast.
It was not immediately clear whether anyone was able to leave other cities, but people streamed out of Kyiv’s suburbs, many headed for the city center, as explosions were heard in the capital and air raid sirens sounded repeatedly.
From there, the evacuees planned to board trains bound for western Ukrainian regions not under attack.
Civilians leaving the Kyiv suburb of Irpin were forced to make their way across the slippery wooden planks of a makeshift bridge, because the Ukrainians blew up the concrete span to Kyiv days ago to slow the Russian advance.
With sporadic gunfire echoing behind them, firefighters dragged an elderly man to safety in a wheelbarrow, a child gripped the hand of a helping soldier, and a woman inched her way along cradling a fluffy cat inside her winter coat. They trudged past a crashed van with the words “Our Ukraine” written in the dust coating its windows.
“We have a short window of time at the moment,’ said Yevhen Nyshchuk, a member of Ukraine’s territorial defense forces. “Even if there is a cease-fire right now, there is a high risk of shells falling at any moment.”
Previous attempts to establish safe evacuation corridors over the past few days largely failed because of what the Ukrainians said were Russian attacks. But Putin, in a telephone call with Germany’s chancellor, accused militant Ukrainian nationalists of hampering the evacuations.
In Mariupol, local authorities hurried to bury the dead from the past two weeks of fighting in a mass grave. City workers dug a trench some 25 meters (yards) long at one of the city’s old cemeteries and made the sign of the cross as they pushed bodies wrapped in carpets or bags over the edge.
Nationwide, thousands are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in the two weeks of fighting since Putin’s forces invaded. The U.N. estimates more than 2 million people have fled the country, the biggest exodus of refugees in Europe since the end of World War II.
The fighting knocked out power to the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, raising fears about the spent fuel that is stored at the site and must be kept cool. But the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency said it saw “no critical impact on safety” from the loss of power.
The crisis is likely to get worse as Moscow’s forces step up their bombardment of cities in response to what appear to be stronger Ukrainian resistance and heavier Russian losses than anticipated.
Echoing remarks from the director of the CIA a day earlier, British Defense Secretary said Russia’s assault will get “more brutal and more indiscriminate” as Putin tries to regain momentum.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said fighting continued northwest of Kyiv. The cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol were being heavily shelled and remained encircled by Russian forces.
Russian forces are placing military equipment on farms and amid residential buildings in the northern city of Chernihiv, Ukraine’s military said. In the south, Russians in civilian clothes are advancing on the city of Mykolaiv, a Black Sea shipbuilding center of a half-million people, it said.
The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, is building up defenses in cities in the north, south and east, and forces around Kyiv are “holding the line” against the Russian offensive, authorities said.
In Irpin, a town of 60,000, police officers and soldiers helped elderly residents from their homes. One man was hoisted out of a damaged structure on a makeshift stretcher, while another was pushed toward Kyiv in a shopping cart. Fleeing residents said they had been without power and water for the past four days.
Regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba said the crisis for civilians is deepening in and around Kyiv, with the situation particularly dire in the suburbs.
“Russia is artificially creating a humanitarian crisis in the Kyiv region, frustrating the evacuation of people and continuing shelling and bombing small communities,” he said.
The situation is even worse in Mariupol, a strategic city of 430,000 people on the Sea of Azov that has been encircled by Russian forces for the past week.
Efforts to evacuate residents and deliver badly needed food, water and medicine failed Tuesday because of what the Ukrainians said were continued Russian attacks.
The city took advantage of a lull in the shelling Wednesday to hurriedly bury 70 people. Some were soldiers, but most were civilians.
The work was conducted efficiently and without ceremony. No mourners were present, no families to say their goodbyes.
One woman stood at the gates of the cemetery to ask whether her mother was among those being buried. She was.
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Felipe Dana and Andrew Drake in Kyiv, along with reporters from around the world, contributed to this report.
Prosecutor: Ramsey County deputy legally justified in using squad to strike man, who died, after firing at law enforcement
A Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy was legally justified in using deadly force against a man in September, the Dakota County attorney’s office announced Wednesday after reviewing the case.
Sgt. Don Rindal struck Troy Engstrom with his squad car after the 48-year-old fired a gun at an officer and then at Rindal’s squad, according to a summary from prosecutors. It happened Sept. 22 in Mounds View.
“Sgt. Rindal wrote that he believed the use of force was necessary to protect Officer Erickson, himself, people passing by and the employees and customers at The Bear Lot (a nearby used car lot and service garage) from death or great bodily harm,” according to a memo about the county attorney’s decision.
Aleksandra Kurzak Left Much to Be Desired in the Met Opera’s ‘Tosca’
Saturday evening the Metropolitan Opera presented Tosca for the 991st time featuring Aleksandra Kurzak in her second-ever performance of the title role. A big, excited crowd was on hand to partake in the fiery theatrics of Puccini’s beloved melodrama which takes place in real Roman locations on a fateful day in June 1800. It may have been that many were back at the opera for the first time in a long while as they eagerly gave lusty entrance applause to all three of the principals—a first in my long Met experience!
Though the Polish soprano displayed many fine qualities, her small-scaled portrayal ultimately suggested she’s not an ideal match for Floria, beleaguered prima donna. Kurzak’s big international break came in 2004 at age 27 when she debuted at the Met as the mechanical doll Olympia in Offenbach’s Les Contes d’Hoffmann. Her success in that coloratura role led to her return to the house several years later as Blonde in Mozart’s Die Entführung aus dem Serail, but a recurrent difficulty with that role’s exposed high Es suggested that her career path would lay in more lyric roles like Gilda and Gretel.
That transition coincided with her meeting superstar tenor Roberto Alagna in 2012 during a run of Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore. They became a couple, had a daughter and eventually married in 2015. Since then, they’ve appeared together often; at the Met they performed Pagliacci and Carmen, operas in which she excelled in the lighter roles of Nedda and Micaëla. However, in Europe she’s taken on increasingly heavier repertoire like Verdi’s Elisabetta and Desdemona in Don Carlo and Otello, as well as Santuzza in Cavalleria Rusticana, a part often sung by dramatic mezzos.
Until last week’s Tosca, Kurzak hadn’t brought any of those new challenging roles to the United States; however, she did have a resounding success (without Alagna, it should be mentioned) with Violetta in La Traviata at the Met in January 2020. That triumph undoubtedly led to a heady anticipation for her Tosca. I understand the original plan was for Kurzak to initially take on Puccini’s potboiler in Europe but those performances were canceled due to the pandemic. So, likely with little stage rehearsal, she braved one of opera’s most iconic roles for the first time ever at the Met on March 2.
But Kurzak has not been the only soprano to debut her role in Sir David McVicar’s hyper-realistic production since it was first revealed on New Year’s Eve 2017. That premiere famously lost its entire starry cast and conductor–Kristine Opolais, Jonas Kaufmann, Bryn Terfel and Andris Nelsons—and eventually featured Sonya Yoncheva’s initial Tosca. Later that season Anna Netrebko too loved, murdered and jumped to her death for the first time, alongside her husband Yusif Eyvasov. But those two sopranos proved more successful at meeting Puccini’s demands than Kurzak.
While the middle of her voice has now acquired a plush richness beyond what one heard in her early days as a coloratura, Kurzak at 44 lacks the strong lower register required for many of Tosca’s outbursts particularly in the second act’s fraught confrontation with Scarpia. While she was utterly charming in her coquettish first-act interchanges with Mario (played by Alagna with whom she shared an endearing intimacy on stage), Kurzak failed to exude the necessary hauteur and gravitas to become the diva all Rome admired and desired.
Unlike the duets with her husband’s Cavaradossi, Kurzak was terribly overmatched encountering Željko Lučić’s domineering Scarpia. The Serbian baritone’s approach alternated between seductive and brutal, and for at least one shocking moment Kurzak’s rather weak-willed Tosca seemed tempted by his entreaties. Her prayer “Vissi d’arte” was less than the usual showstopper as she and Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s orchestra were rarely in sync and its concluding high notes veered sharp. The subsequent squeaky screams for help inspired no pity or terror.
Though the soprano clearly demonstrated that she’d thought long and hard about her role, ultimately Kurzak emerged as miscast and overparted. Her acting revealed many felicitous details, perhaps worked out on her own or in concert with revival director Shawna Lucey. Her frightened execution of the business with the candles and crucifix on Scarpia’s body was unusually convincing, but her early grabbing of the knife made the murder alarmingly premeditated and reduced considerably our sympathy for Tosca’s predicament.
Returning to Tosca at the Met for the first time in nearly a decade, Alagna began the evening well with an ardent “Recondita armonia.” Unfortunately, he rarely sang at less than fortissimo all evening including the most unpoetic, applause-begging “E lucevan le stelle” imaginable. In the remainder of the third act, however, he enacted an unusually fatalistic Mario, one who was not convinced by Tosca’s hopeful escape plan and instead was sure he would soon die.
Lučić, a veteran of the production’s premiere, repeated his unusually effective villain. While some Scarpias are all snarl and bite, he went silken and smooth when needed. After years of creaky-voiced buffo basses in the role, Patrick Carfizzi’s hearty, well-sung Sacristan remains a delight. As Angelotti, Lucia Lucas made a noteworthy debut in the previous performance as the first openly transgender singer to perform at the Met. Ariadne Chan-Miller sang the offstage Shepherd Boy.
Though the slow tempi of his lushly expansive view of the score was occasionally disregarded by his Tosca and Cavaradossi, the busy Nézet-Séguin drew magnificent playing from his orchestra which has been on superlative form lately in both Don Carlos and Ariadne auf Naxos.
John Macfarlane’s superbly detailed sets banished bad memories of Luc Bondy’s previous stark production. Unfortunately. McVicar often filled them with distracting action, particularly the extraneous milling tourists and confusingly executed Te Deum in the first act.
After two more performances this month, Kurzak returns to the Met in October for nine more Toscas, mostly with Michael Fabiano as her Cavaradossi. Although she may grow into the role with repetition, I doubt that she and Floria Tosca will ever be the right match. In a provocative turn of events, Angela Gheorghiu, Alagna’s second wife, will also be Tosca next season at the Met, a role she last undertook there to great acclaim in 2015.
