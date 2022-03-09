Jefferson County planning to build its first crime lab

Share Pin 0 Shares

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jefferson County is planning to build its first crime lab, and officials said the lab is important for the entire St. Louis region.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office storage room is filled with DNA and evidence waiting to be tested.

“DNA evidence can be a hugely critical part to solving a case and holding the suspect accountable,” said Grant Bissell, the public safety information coordinator for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bissell said the county doesn’t have its own crime lab – so it’s had to send DNA evidence to the Missouri Highway Patrol in Jefferson City. Bissell said the state has been backed up for years with thousands of cases.

“They are literally dealing with every county and every police agency across the state that doesn’t have it on prime lab,” Bissell said.

Bissell said in 2020, the Highway Patrol limited the types of evidence it would process to only homicide and rape crimes. The state also said it wouldn’t accept any evidence that didn’t contain blood or other bodily fluid. Bissell said many of their theft and home invasion evidence has not been tested yet because of those changes. He also said there is still a long wait for the evidence they can give to the state.

“Even though they have scaled that back, the turnaround time can still be 9, 10, 12,13, even 14 months to get evidence that they are going to process,” Bissell said. “We have to explain to these victims that look this is going to take time.”

The county came up with a solution – to build its own crime lab, using money the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Our hope is that with this new crime lab but once it comes online that that timeframe will be drastically reduced,” Bissell says.

The proposal is for the crime lab to be built 20 minutes from the sheriff’s office at the detective in Pevely, Missouri. It will not only process DNA evidence – but digital evidence as well that are found on phones, cars, and computers.

“It’s a bigger picture thing beyond the county because 46% of the inmates in our jail right now live somewhere outside of Jefferson County. This will have an impact across the entire St. Louis region as opposed to just the Jefferson County area,” Bissell adds. “It’s going to be a game-changer as far as being able to provide justice for people in Jefferson County.”

Bissell said the crime lab is in the very early stages of planning, so there’s no timeline yet on when it should be built.