Jenice Armstrong: Don’t let reports of racist acts by Ukrainians against Africans distract from what’s at stake
PHILADELPHIA — “Only Ukrainians. That’s all. If you are Black, you should walk.”
That’s what an official told an African woman in Ukraine who was trying to get on a bus to Poland as Russian troops invaded the nation late last month. Jessica Orakpo, who’s from Nigeria, shared her experience in a video, which was posted on social media by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump on Friday with the words, “Officials have to do MORE to ensure that all Ukrainian residents receive an equal chance to leave!”
“The Ukrainians are only prioritizing their citizens,” she said once she was safely out of Ukraine.
You can imagine how that went over.
After the video went viral, comments poured in with empathy not just for her but for other Black and brown people encountering horrific racism while trying to escape Ukraine. Social media commenters said things like “Shame on these Ukrainians. They are begging the world for help and yet they are treating people like this!” and “Amazing that even in a horrific situation … skin color is still a priority.” Even in my own circle, I’ve had friends and acquaintances wonder, after they see ugliness like this on display, why they should care about a war on the other side of the world.
As disturbing as reports like this and others are, we can’t let the mistreatment of African and Indian students in Ukraine be an excuse to disconnect and turn away from what’s happening in Eastern Europe.
Too much is at stake. This is a global security issue.
Like a lot of folks trying to make sense of this frightening time, I’ve been stalking the Twitter feed of West Philly’s Kimberly St. Julian-Varnon. The University of Pennsylvania history expert has become a social media sensation in her own right throughout this crisis, with her Twitter following growing to nearly 100,000 followers in just a few weeks. St. Julian-Varnon is helping a group of stranded international students in Sumy, Ukraine, near the Russian border, that has been heavily bombarded since the invasion started. About 500 international students — mostly from Nigeria — are trapped in what has become a war zone and can’t be easily evacuated, according to the Guardian.
“I’ve been very careful with the information I share and the information I retweet because we do know that Russia has used anti-Black racism before and disinformation,” said St. Julian-Varnon, whose doctoral dissertation is on the Black experience in East Germany and the Soviet Union.
“That doesn’t negate the fact that there is anti-Black racism going on,” she added. “All I can say as a Black person who has lived in Ukraine, who has experienced racism in Ukraine but also experienced amazing welcoming and love from Ukrainians … Ukraine has a history of welcoming African and Indian and brown students and they’ve continued that, and that’s why (people of color) are in Ukraine.”
I understand why people are upset by the accounts of racism taking place in Ukraine, but we cannot stop caring about the war. In nightmarish scenes, Russians are shooting civilians and committing all kinds of atrocities, including igniting a fire at a nuclear power plant. The global danger is real — and not just for white Ukrainians.
“If Ukraine falls to Russia, what do you think will happen to these Black and brown people?” St. Julian-Varnon, 32, said. “They are going to be killed. They are visible minorities. I’m in contact with a couple of students from Sumy State University … (They) were trying to leave (and) got shot at. They sent me pictures of bullet holes in their luggage. So, this is very real. If Russia is widely killing Slavic-looking Ukrainian citizens, what do you think they will do to very visible minorities?”
St. Julian-Varnon also pointed out: “This idea that Ukraine is solely a white country is false and it’s harmful. Black and brown people will die in this invasion, and people really need to understand that.”
As this war continues to wreak devastation, it’s understandable to feel angry. But St. Julian-Varnon hopes we can find a way to channel that emotion more directly. “I urge people to use that anger to be pissed at Putin. Be mad at Putin,” she said. “It’s his fault.”
Mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter and ‘Yo-Yo Ma of the harp’ Bridget Kibbey featured in Schubert Club’s 140th season
Swedish mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter and pianist Kristian Bezuidenhout will open the newly announced 2022-23 Schubert Club International Artist Series with performances Aug. 1 and 3 at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in downtown St. Paul.
Schubert Club’s Featured Artist for the 2022-23 Season is American harpist Bridget Kibbey, who has been called the “Yo-Yo Ma of the harp.” She will perform on the Ordway Concert Hall stage Dec. 1-2 with violinist Alexi Kenney. The program will include a new work written for the pair by Minneapolis-based composer Libby Larsen.
Now in its 140th year, the Schubert Club is Minnesota’s oldest arts organization. The upcoming season includes both the International Artist Series, held at the Ordway, and Music in the Park, which features more intimate chamber music concerts at St. Paul’s St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ.
Subscriptions are priced from $280 to $95 for the International Artist Series and $150 for Music in the Park. They go on sale at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, via schubert.org or by phone at 651-292-3268. Single ticket sales open in August.
The International Artist Series includes:
- Von Otter and Bezuidenhout; 2 p.m. Nov. 1 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3.
- Kibbey and Kenney; 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
- Bach Collegium Japan with Masaaki Suzuki, director/harpsichord, and baritone Roderick Williams; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and 2 p.m. Feb. 8.
- Benjamin Beilman, violin, and pianist Roman Rabinovich; 10:30 a.m. March 17 and 3 p.m. March 19, 2023.
- Pianist Beatrice Rana; 3 p.m. April 16, 2023.
The Music in the Park Series features:
- Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble; 4 p.m. Oct. 9.
- Merz Trio; 4 p.m. Nov. 13.
- Emerson String Quartet; 4 p.m. Feb. 12.
- Kibbey and Calidore String Quartet; 4 p.m. Feb. 26.
- Violinist Randall Goosby; 4 p.m. March 12, 2023.
- Jasper String Quartet and soprano Maria Brea; 4 p.m. April 23, 2023.
Schubert Club also has special events at the top and bottom of the season to mark its 140th season, including:
- The interactive installation Sound Sculpture; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 24; Landmark Center, St. Paul; free.
- Sound Sculpture, with live music, dance and spoken word; 4 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25; Landmark Center; ticket details will be announced in early summer.
- Season closer performance featuring the U.K. family act the Kanneh-Masons; 3 p.m. May 7; Ordway Concert Hall; International Artist Series subscribers have early access to tickets, with single tickets going on sale in August.
Jefferson County planning to build its first crime lab
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jefferson County is planning to build its first crime lab, and officials said the lab is important for the entire St. Louis region.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office storage room is filled with DNA and evidence waiting to be tested.
“DNA evidence can be a hugely critical part to solving a case and holding the suspect accountable,” said Grant Bissell, the public safety information coordinator for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Bissell said the county doesn’t have its own crime lab – so it’s had to send DNA evidence to the Missouri Highway Patrol in Jefferson City. Bissell said the state has been backed up for years with thousands of cases.
“They are literally dealing with every county and every police agency across the state that doesn’t have it on prime lab,” Bissell said.
Bissell said in 2020, the Highway Patrol limited the types of evidence it would process to only homicide and rape crimes. The state also said it wouldn’t accept any evidence that didn’t contain blood or other bodily fluid. Bissell said many of their theft and home invasion evidence has not been tested yet because of those changes. He also said there is still a long wait for the evidence they can give to the state.
“Even though they have scaled that back, the turnaround time can still be 9, 10, 12,13, even 14 months to get evidence that they are going to process,” Bissell said. “We have to explain to these victims that look this is going to take time.”
The county came up with a solution – to build its own crime lab, using money the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Our hope is that with this new crime lab but once it comes online that that timeframe will be drastically reduced,” Bissell says.
The proposal is for the crime lab to be built 20 minutes from the sheriff’s office at the detective in Pevely, Missouri. It will not only process DNA evidence – but digital evidence as well that are found on phones, cars, and computers.
“It’s a bigger picture thing beyond the county because 46% of the inmates in our jail right now live somewhere outside of Jefferson County. This will have an impact across the entire St. Louis region as opposed to just the Jefferson County area,” Bissell adds. “It’s going to be a game-changer as far as being able to provide justice for people in Jefferson County.”
Bissell said the crime lab is in the very early stages of planning, so there’s no timeline yet on when it should be built.
Gas lines may be more at risk than ever with record digging in St. Charles County
O’FALLON, Mo. – In O’Fallon, Missouri—the scene of last week’s home explosion—there’s been almost as much digging by utility companies so far this year as we’d normally see in one full year.
City of O’Fallon Communications Director Tom Drabelle looked up the numbers for us.
“I knew we were high. I didn’t realize we were that high,” he said.
Drabelle said they’re on pace to issue about 1,300 excavation permits this year when they usually average under 300.
The reason? Broadband.
“We have three companies right now that are trying to put broadband in this area. St. Charles County, and actually Lincoln County, really are somewhat behind some of the other areas around the country,” Drabelle said.
It was broadband digging that led to the home explosion on March 1. Missouri has a safety net to prevent this – Missouri One Call. Anyone who digs must call to have utilities marked before digging.
Missouri One Call reports to FOX 2 that calls have increased every year lately, from 985,028 in 2019 to 1,104,807 calls in 2021. That’s a 12% increase over two years.
Those are the people doing the right thing by calling, as required by law. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office goes after those who don’t.
We pulled the latest available reports from the attorney general’s Pipeline Safety Unit, finding the office entered 51 settlement agreements with companies that violated the Missouri Underground Facility Safety and Damage Prevention Act. The office is currently compiling for FOX 2 a list of lawsuits its recently filed against companies accused of dangerous digging.
O’Fallon can’t stop someone from digging. According to a newly released Missouri House report on broadband development, the state is behind 32 other states when it comes to broadband service. That means local regulators are focused on tracking the work and monitoring that it’s cleaned up.
“So far we haven’t had to hire more staff, but if it were to continue like this moving forward, it would certainly be something we would have to look at,” Drabelle said.
There’s more on this issue we’re looking into here in the Fox Files, including training for those who are digging on behalf of a broadband company. Missouri currently has no requirements for an excavator – no required training and no required licensing.
