Joplin police officer killed, 2 others injured after shooting
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) – A Joplin police officer has died following a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Two other officers were injured and taken to the hospital.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near 4th and Range Line, where officers initially responded to a disturbance. Police said the officers attempted to take a suspect into custody, but he shot two of the officers and fled in a stolen patrol car.
The suspect then wrecked the patrol car near 9th and Connecticut and fled on foot. The suspect fired shots again and injured another officer. Responding officers fired at the suspect and struck him. The suspect is dead.
A press conference will be held at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday with further updates.
McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
DETROIT (AP) — McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric __ ubiquitous global brands and symbols of U.S. corporate might __ all announced Tuesday they were temporarily suspending their business in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine,” McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said in an open letter to employees.
The Chicago-based burger giant said it will temporarily close 850 stores but continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia “who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald’s brand.”
Kempczinski said it’s impossible to know when the company will be able to reopen its stores.
“The situation is extraordinarily challenging for a global brand like ours, and there are many considerations,” Kempczinski wrote in the letter. McDonald’s works with hundreds of Russian suppliers, for example, and serves millions of customers each day.
Last Friday, Starbucks had said that it was donating profits from its 130 Russian stores __ owned and operated by Kuwait-based franchisee Alshaya Group __ to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. But on Tuesday, the company changed course and said it would temporarily close those stores. Alshaya Group will continue to pay Starbucks’ 2,000 Russian employees, Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said in an open letter to employees.
“Through this dynamic situation, we will continue to make decisions that are true to our mission and values and communicate with transparency,” Johnson wrote.
Coca-Cola Co. announced it was suspending its business in Russia, but it offered few details. Coke’s partner, Switzerland-based Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co., owns 10 bottling plants in Russia, which is its largest market. Coke has a 21% stake in Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co.
PepsiCo and General Electric both announced partial shutdowns of their Russian business.
Pepsi, based in Purchase, New York, said it will suspend sales of beverages in Russia. It will also suspend any capital investments and promotional activities.
But the company said it will continue to produce milk, baby formula and baby food, in part to continue supporting its 20,000 Russian employees and the 40,000 Russian agricultural workers who are part of its supply chain.
“Now more than ever we must stay true to the humanitarian aspect of our business,” PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said in an email to employees.
General Electric also said in a Twitter post that it was partially suspending its operations in Russia. GE said two exceptions would be essential medical equipment and support for existing power services in Russia.
McDonald’s is among those to take the biggest financial hit. Unlike Starbucks and other fast food companies like KFC and Pizza Hut, whose Russian locations are owned by franchisees, McDonald’s owns 84% of its Russian stores. McDonald’s has also temporarily closed 108 restaurants it owns in Ukraine and continues to pay those employees.
In a recent regulatory filing, McDonald’s said its restaurants in Russia and Ukraine contribute 9% of its annual revenue, or around $2 billion last year.
Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut, said late Tuesday it planned to temporarily close 70 company-owned KFC restaurants in Russia. The company said it was also in talks with a franchisee to close all 50 Pizza Hut restaurants in Russia. It had announced Monday that it was donating all of the profits from its 1,050 restaurants in Russia to humanitarian efforts. It has also suspended new restaurant development in the country.
Burger King said it is redirecting the profits from its 800 Russian stores to relief efforts and donating $2 million in food vouchers to Ukrainian refugees.
McDonald’s said Tuesday it has donated more than $5 million to its employee assistance fund and to relief efforts. It has also parked a Ronald McDonald House Charities mobile medical care unit at the Polish border with Ukraine; another mobile care unit is en route to the border in Latvia, the company said. PepsiCo said it is donating food, refrigerators and $4 million to relief organizations.
Some of the companies have a long history operating in Russia. PepsiCo entered the Russian market in the early 1960s, at the height of the Cold War, and helped to create common ground between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.
Later, McDonald’s was one of the first U.S. fast food companies to open a store in Russia, a sign that the Cold War had thawed. On Jan. 31, 1990, thousands of Russians lined up before dawn to try hamburgers __ many for the first time__ at the first McDonald’s in Moscow. By the end of the day, 30,000 meals had been rung up on 27 cash registers, an opening-day record for the company.
But since the Ukraine invasion last month, many corporations have ceased operations in Russia in protest. Among them is consumer goods conglomerate Unilever, which on Tuesday said it has suspended all imports and exports of its products into and out of Russia, and that it will not invest any further capital into the country. In a more limited move, Amazon said Tuesday the company’s cloud computing network, Amazon Web Services, will stop allowing new sign-ups in Russia and Belarus.
Pressure had been mounting on companies that remained in the country. Hashtags to boycott companies like McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo quickly emerged on social media.
Last week, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli __ a trustee of the state’s pension fund, which is a McDonald’s investor __ sent letters to McDonald’s, PepsiCo and eight other companies urging them to consider pausing their operations in Russia.
“Companies doing business in Russia need to seriously consider whether it’s worth the risk. As investors, we want assurances that our holdings are not in harms way,” DiNapoli said Tuesday in a statement. “I commend the companies that are taking the right steps and suspending their operations in Russia.”
In his letter, Kempczinski cited influential former McDonald’s Chairman and CEO Fred Turner, whose mantra was, “Do the right thing.”
“There are countless examples over the years of McDonald’s Corp. living up to Fred’s simple ideal. Today is one of those days,” Kempczinski said.
Scott Jensen picks ex-Viking Matt Birk as running mate in campaign for governor
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen on Tuesday named former Minnesota Vikings center Matt Birk as his running mate.
Jensen is the first hopeful in the crowded Republican contest against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to pick a running mate. And his choice of Birk came as little surprise after the longtime football player and author joined Jensen’s campaign as co-chair.
Birk, who also played and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, has been outspoken on his conservative views, including on his opposition to same-sex marriage and skepticism about the state and nation’s approaches to mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are in the fourth quarter. We need a teammate who loves Minnesota and wants to help it thrive,”
Jensen, a Chaska family physician, said in a Twitter post announcing Birk as his running mate. “Matt Birk is a devoted father and husband, a leader on and off the gridiron, and proud son of St. Paul.”
Democratic-Farmer-Labor leaders were quick to raise questions about Birk’s record in a news release ahead of the announcement event.
“Scott Jensen has selected a running mate who is as committed to the far-right fringe as he is,” DFL Party Chair Ken Martin said. “The Jensen-Birk ticket’s far-right extremism is out of touch with Minnesota’s values, and the contrast with Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan couldn’t be clearer.”
The candidates seeking the GOP nomination are set to square off Thursday during a forum in Rochester.
Citing Russian oil ban, Walz and other Democratic governors propose suspending federal gas tax
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz along with five other Democratic governors on Tuesday penned a letter to congressional leaders urging them to drop the 18-cent federal gas tax until the end of the year.
The request came hours after President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would no longer accept Russian oil imports and gas prices ticked up around the country. Biden said the United States couldn’t continue subsidizing Russia’s economy as the nation continued unprovoked attacks on Ukraine.
In their letter, the group of governors said Congress should approve a bill that waives the federal tax and also pulls federal general funds to replace lost revenue.
“At a time when people are directly impacted by rising prices on everyday goods, a federal gas tax holiday is a tool in the toolbox to reduce costs for Americans, and we urge you to give every consideration to this proposed legislation,” Walz wrote along with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.
Democrats in the Minnesota Legislature have also proposed a state gas tax holiday that would run from Memorial Day through Labor Day. That bill has not yet come up for a hearing at the Capitol.
Walz told reporters at the Capitol that he was open to the state gas tax holiday in addition to the federal proposal as long as the state’s fund for roads and bridges is backfilled. The state tax is 28.5 cents a gallon.
